Here’s something that’s absolutely terrifying: a comparison of the age distributions of Covid-19 cases in Italy, where they are only testing people who show symptoms, and S. Korea, which has broad testing. A whole lot of 20-29yos out there who feel just fine but are v contagious. pic.twitter.com/BU96h3VKUc — Mark Byrne (@markwby) March 14, 2020

Airbnb extends full refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy https://t.co/hJ2tF5ismN — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 16, 2020

I can’t pretend to understand finance, but I get the feeling that’s going to be the BIG coronavirus-related news today, even / because of the Oval Office Occupant’s antics:

Asian markets crash and dollar slides on Monday as US fED's emergency cut rate to near zero due to the negative impact of the spread of the #coronavirus on the economy pic.twitter.com/o6fl3Rlru6 — ANews (@anewscomtr) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Germany to close borders with France, Austria and Switzerland https://t.co/EftthKufrw — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 15, 2020

Probably not. My mother is Estonian and that's our family motto. — Mark Asser (@mark_r_asser) March 14, 2020

The Danish government, unions and employers' associations have agreed to avoid job losses during the quarantine:

– the state will cover 75% of wages of threatened workers

– employers 25%

– workers will give up 5 days of paid holiday time/work 5 days freehttps://t.co/kKFDvcHzNq — bue rübner (@BueRubner) March 15, 2020

the whole country basically goes on lockdown tonight and all dutch ppl rush out to buy WEED pic.twitter.com/riGHTPvkF5 — lau (@hausofIau) March 15, 2020

Seems like Boris Johnson is determined to make his American counterpart look good, whatever it takes…

Wise words from @BillHanage about the UK's suggestion to deal with the #coronavirus epidemic by just letting everyone get sick as fast as possible to attain herd immunity. https://t.co/eLcOzQlwDI — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 16, 2020





In his first daily press conference, Boris Johnson must release the full data and models to back up the UK's outlier response to coronavirus. Scientists must be able to scrutinize the reasons why we are keeping things open while other nations are shutting them down. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 16, 2020

In our homeland security crisis management class, @juliettekayyem used to use this exact example of how *not* to respond to a crisis!! She showed us the scene with the dead child's mother screaming at the mayor and we talked about how decisions would be perceived in retrospect. https://t.co/4vh2cTKCfZ — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) March 14, 2020

Something vaguely surreal about the fact that the UK government is putting in far more time, effort, and sacrifice containing the spread of Polish plumbers than a literal plague. — Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 14, 2020

Putin asks world leaders to come to Moscow's May 9 WWII Victory Parade on Red Square. Trump: "No, i'm not coming. Merkel: "I can't." Macron: "Possibly." Coronavirus: "I'll be there for sure!" pic.twitter.com/Wa9DEXlEpm — marc bennetts (@marcbennetts1) March 15, 2020

New cases are emerging in the four corners of the continent, for instance in Burkina Faso and in Ghana, where drastic measures have been taken to ban social gatherings. I would hate to be right on this, but all signs are pointing towards an emerging COVID-19 crisis in S-S Africa. https://t.co/VMqWxVmi7S — Gérard L. F. Chouin (@glchouin) March 16, 2020

Breaking news Coronavirus: Dubai shuts pubs, bars and lounges https://t.co/wBsEWcAoxV — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Japan identifies 15 infection clusters, with biggest from music venues in Osaka https://t.co/xP6CmIgdlH — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Metro Manila becomes a ghost town under Philippines government lockdown https://t.co/2MLLnMIW6e — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 16, 2020

Latest travel advice for China; All international travellers entering Beijing city must quarantine 14days. Average cost (in Dongcheng), no choice of hotel, 420/per room incl. 3 meals x 14 is 5880RMB or 840.8USD/757,3 EUR. Visitor pays. — Elke Scholiers (@ElkeScholiers) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus: top expert calls for quarantine for all arrivals to Hong Kong as seven of 10 recent Covid-19 cases believed imported https://t.co/hzmdNQfjKC — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 16, 2020

China right now, America… eventually (assuming we survive):

TL;DR China is taking full advantage of the crisis, displaying its adeptness at refashioning and repackaging for external audiences old, internally directed propaganda themes. At the same time it's experimenting with new forms of disinformation that resemble Russia's approach. — Matt Schrader (@tombschrader) March 13, 2020

Campaign to 'thank' Xi Jinping flatly rejected by Wuhan citizenshttps://t.co/UpZZb62suH — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) March 14, 2020