COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Sunday/Monday, March 15/16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Sunday/Monday, March 15/16

I can’t pretend to understand finance, but I get the feeling that’s going to be the BIG coronavirus-related news today, even / because of the Oval Office Occupant’s antics:

Seems like Boris Johnson is determined to make his American counterpart look good, whatever it takes…


China right now, America… eventually (assuming we survive):

  David C

      David C

      Good morning! Federal government is on “telework if you can” mode.Thank you for your Covid-19 posts. As a scientist I often have to sift through information to find out how accurate it is, but you have a good set of sources. Anthony Fauci made the rounds yesterday, and it’s worth watching a few clips. They are all pretty similar – things will get worse, people should stay home if they can, and testing capability is ramping up. Faceless bureaucrats are coming through – mainly from home.

      This is a slower-paced and less dramatic version of Contagion. Being in the preparedness business, I feel that people walking around as if this were nothing (or a media plot to hurt Trump) are like pod people, unaware of who they are (#streamingsuggestion).

