Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

The house always wins.

We have all the best words.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Mission Accomplished!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

No one could have predicted…

Word salad with all caps

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

The Math Demands It!

Wetsuit optional.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This Blog Goes to 11…

The revolution will be supervised.

I personally stopped the public option…

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Bay Area Shelter in Place Order

Bay Area Shelter in Place Order

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: ,

By request:

“Six Bay Area counties announced a “shelter in place” order for all residents on Monday — the strictest measure of its kind in the country — directing everyone to stay inside their homes and away from others as much as possible for the next three weeks as public health officials desperately try to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus across the region.
The directive begins at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and involves San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties — a combined population of more than 6.7 million. It is to stay in place until at least April 7.

The order falls just short of a full lockdown, which would forbid people from leaving their homes without explicit permission, and it wasn’t immediately clear how, or to what degree, it would be enforced. The order calls for the sheriff or chief of police to “ensure compliance.”

Open Thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Lum’s Better Half
  • MisterForkbeard
  • moops
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      Glad I did another grocery trip this morning. I’m in Sonoma County, so not affected YET but probably will be soon.

      Honestly, I don’t think we CAN do the full lockdown in the Bay. It just wouldn’t work, and there’s no way we’re putting people into jails if they don’t comply.

      In brighter news, online gaming companies are starting to ‘help’. I see that Star Wars Battlefront 2 has doubled XP gains for the foreseeable future, and other companies are starting to follow suit. Doing their part to keep people inside, I guess.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      moops

      They need to shutdown LA and San Diego as well.   with 69 confirmed cases in LA, with almost no testing being done, the community spread there is likely huge and undetected.  The Bay Area has been testing more people.

       

      but we are still WAY too few tests everywhere.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Lum’s Better Half

      On what schedule will the aunties be delivering food, medications, and supplies to all inhabitants?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sister Golden Bear

      While I’m sure the nonnas also want to see people shelter in place, it’s actually six counties. 😉

      But seriously, thanks for posting. I’m shocked that I’m not seeing this on the national news sites yet. 7 million people is more than the population of most states. But then again, everything west of the Hudson and the Potomac….

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @schrodingers_cat: I’d postpone, as long as there’s nothing urgent.

      Anything that reduces the load on the healthcare system is needed right now. Not just doctors and nurses, but also supplies.

      A friend went to my medical group early last week — for a needed visit — and her doctor had been wearing the same mask for three days due to shortages.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.