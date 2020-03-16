My brother is a magpie, and a grotesque abuser of the English language, both qualities which come in handy at times like these.

Here are a couple of his gifts to me, regifted to you, from the last few days.

1: A dread disease dad joke:

You know, with climate change and mild, short winters, tick borne diseases are moving north and appearing in locations unfamiliar with them. The good news?

You can now get Lyme with your Corona.

Cue this.

And then, for the musically inclined, he sent me this, which originated a classmate of his from high school, now turned into a pro violinist:

“Cloroxissmo” FTW.

Over to y’all: open (especially for gallows humor) thread.

Image: Pieter Claesz, Still life with a glass of beer and smoked herring on a plate, 1636