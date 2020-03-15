Thanks, again, to commentor Mike in Oly:

A selection of photos I took at my dear friend’s garden in Ilwaco, WA. She and her partner tend their small garden just blocks from the port of Ilwaco, in a very interesting microclimate. The flat landscape required mounding for the flowerbeds in order to deal with excess water from the Pacific Northwest rains, and the cool damp climate limits the plants that can thrive here. And garden cat #2 – Frosty, enjoying the sunshine and trying to get attention, as one does.



***********

Minor silver lining to the current situation, at least here north of Boston: Self-quarantining doesn’t rule out gardening, at least on one’s own turf. If the current unusually clement weather holds, Murphy the Trickster God willing, we’ll be able to spend valuable daylight hours raking detritus out of the flower beds & continuing last year’s bed-remodeling efforts. (With, as Adam would point out, valuable aerobic exercise bonus.) Get things to the point where we can see how much space we have to cram in a few more enticements from the stacks of garden catalogs!

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?