Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Just a few bad apples.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

What fresh hell is this?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

No one could have predicted…

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

How has Obama failed you today?

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Reality always wins in the end.

Yes we did.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: More Pacific Northwest Glory

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: More Pacific Northwest Glory

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

Pacific Northwest Vistas

Thanks, again, to commentor Mike in Oly:

A selection of photos I took at my dear friend’s garden in Ilwaco, WA. She and her partner tend their small garden just blocks from the port of Ilwaco, in a very interesting microclimate. The flat landscape required mounding for the flowerbeds in order to deal with excess water from the Pacific Northwest rains, and the cool damp climate limits the plants that can thrive here.

Pacific Northwest Passionflower

Cosmos and Campanula

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: More Pacific Northwest Glory

Purple Cat Bench

Poppies and Salvia

And garden cat #2 – Frosty, enjoying the sunshine and trying to get attention, as one does.
Frosty the Garden Cat

***********
Minor silver lining to the current situation, at least here north of Boston: Self-quarantining doesn’t rule out gardening, at least on one’s own turf. If the current unusually clement weather holds, Murphy the Trickster God willing, we’ll be able to spend valuable daylight hours raking detritus out of the flower beds & continuing last year’s bed-remodeling efforts. (With, as Adam would point out, valuable aerobic exercise bonus.) Get things to the point where we can see how much space we have to cram in a few more enticements from the stacks of garden catalogs!

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?

Pacific Northwest Garden Composition

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Jeffery
  • JPL
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WereBear
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffery

      The tulip tree down the street is flowering. The hardy almond in my yard is as well. The lilac is about to flower. Everything is so early this year in Philadelphia.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      After little rain since December, it’s been raining here in SoCal since Tuesday and rain is predicted every day(except Thursday) for the next 10 days.  I’ll take January in March(does that mean I get a do-over of my b-day?).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Ducked into local market yesterday while waiting for wash and dry cycles to finish at the laundromat because I had forgotten to get eggs during the monthly shopping trip into town.

      Normal crowd size for a Saturday, lines at registers not long. Didn’t do a check of the shelves as it is such a crappy supermarket that half the time they have some bare or nearly empty shelves anyway. Cashiers gloved, didn’t notice any shoppers wearing them.

      Spoke to Mom in NYC area and she related that a local all kosher supermarket now is handing out gloves to shoppers entering the fresh produce section and checking that they are being worn there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Beautiful flora.

       

      @NotMax:

      Costco was packed yesterday. So much for social distancing.

      I’m pretty sure I have the coronavirus now. I might also be a little bit pregnant.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      What fried my grits was the two out of the four shoppers ahead of me in the express lane who plunked down obviously more 8 eight items.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.