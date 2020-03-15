Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

State of Emergency

Yesterday, things got real around my home town, Rochester, NY, when the news broke that the second diagnosed COVID-19 case was a 60 year-old woman who worked in the Greece, NY public schools. She was exposed at services at a Ukranian Catholic Church in another suburb on March 1, and worked a couple of days with symptoms before testing. Prior to her diagnosis, the only confirmed case in Rochester was a man who had traveled to Italy. So, in one fell swoop, we learned that we had community spread, that the virus had been in our community for weeks, and that it makes no sense to keep schools open. There had been a debate on Thursday and Friday over whether the schools should be closed. By 2:30 yesterday, that debate was over, and the schools all closed. Our County Executive, a Democrat (thank you baby Jesus), declared a state of emergency yesterday.

If you know Western New York, you know about Wegmans, our big grocery store chain and cultural touchstone. They’re exceptionally good, and exceptionally profitable in part because they are able to service far more customers in a store than the average grocery chain. Unfortunately, that’s a problem in a panic, and there’s been a bit of panic here. Toilet paper is all sold out. There have also been shortages of eggs, pasta and sauce, and some frozen items. Wegmans is addressing that by closing stores at midnight and re-opening at 6 AM to allow stocking and cleaning. I was at a suburban Wegmans at 10 AM on Friday and it was much more crowded than usual. Today, I went at 7 AM for my usual weekend grocery run, and it was more crowded than it would have been normally at that time, though not so crowded that I couldn’t maintain good social distancing. Wegmans also put out a lot more hand sanitizer and everyone was using the disinfecting wipes on the grocery carts.

While I was shopping, Wegmans staff were still stocking. There were limits on popular items (4 cans of soup, 2 packages of chicken breasts, 4 boxes of pasta, etc.). Shelves were still partially empty, but there was no item that couldn’t be purchased in some form, though it might be in the most expensive form (for example, only organic, free-range eggs were available.)

Other than the stupidity of the toilet paper shortage, everything else that was running short made sense if you were planning to possibly isolate yourself and your family for 14 days. It’s easy to sit in judgment of hoarding, but that judgment just amounts to the absurd statement, “All those hoarders are getting in the way of my responsible preparation.” As long as everyone can get some food, these minor, transient shortages aren’t the worst thing that could happen. More concerning was what the cashier told me: Thursday’s traffic in that store had been on par with Christmas Eve. I’m guessing that some people were exposed at grocery stores and that there will be spread.

The only truly irresponsible thing I’ve witnessed so far was crowds of young people bar hopping yesterday. My daughter told me that bars were telling people to come out and support them so they wouldn’t go out of business. Cuomo has declared that all restaurants and bars must operate at 50% capacity, but I doubt that edict was being carefully enforced on St. Patrick’s Day.

Of course, this is a report from suburban privilege. Even the most debt-strapped suburbanites can afford to throw an extra $100 on the credit card to buy pasta, sauce and eggs. We all have cars to drive to the store early to stock up. We have the technology to work from home, and white collar jobs that want us to work from home, and to let our kids participate in distance learning. If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck in the city, with no credit card, you can’t stock up. You have to get to your low-paying service job and work even if you’re sick. And what are you going to do with your kids out of school? School is far more than education in the inner city: it is two or maybe even three meals, and before school and after school daycare in a “wraparound” program. Children will be damaged by this pandemic even if nobody gets sick. Still, I think closing the schools now, rather than dithering around and closing them later after more spread, was the right move, but that’s easy for me to say.

Well, that’s my not-very-brief report from my home town. What’s happening in your neck of the woods?

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Cases here went from 2 to 26 in one week. Full panic is on display at the stores. I still need stuff, but I’m holding for a few days. Hopefully, the panickers will have run out of storage room by then.

    4. 4.

      David C

      Wegmans (I’m originally from Buffalo) in Frederick, MD was crowded yesterday AM. No Saturday AM “Wegmans buffet” (free samples), but except for some areas, it was well-stocked. They had a sanitizer person wiping down surfaces and cart wipes and sanitizer dispensers.

      We built surge grocery capacity over 2 weeks ago and just go to get some fresh items. Take care, all. Tony Fauci will be on all of the Sunday news shows so we should get a good idea of where we stand.

    6. 6.

      WereBear

      People here think we are a tiny town (we are) and so we are isolated (we are not.)

      We are a year round tourist destination, with several major events that happened within the last two months. Yes, if you live in one of those even tinier towns who get flooded with visitors only in the summer, you might be more isolated.

      Which is why I was so cautious two weeks ago, and plan some phone calls with management Monday morning. I think we should shut down now, ahead of being told to.

    7. 7.

      JPL

      I posted this downstairs, but the bars and restaurants are one reason why the age of those diagnosed with the respiratory illness related to the virus is trending down.    Elderly people are staying home.  link

    8. 8.

      Nora

      My younger brother was arguing with me and my brother-in-law last night about how everyone’s “overreacting” and “the flu is so much worse.”  Until my sister separated us and made us talk about something else, it was insanely frustrating.  Facts and statistics did nothing to change my brother’s mind. I’m afraid he’s going to be one of those people who ignores the guidelines and just keeps on doing whatever he wants.  He’s probably not personally at risk, but he’s going to endanger others by his stubbornness and stupidity.  Grr.  How many more are there out there like him?

    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      she’ll be teaching kindergarten from home. I can’t even.

      /Even childless guy stares blinking into the middle distance/

      I see people on twitter dot com ragging on parents making play dates and shit, but I can’t imagine what it’s like to have a couple of bored, hyperactive kids stuck at home all day.

    11. 11.

      MattF

      Schools closed in MD by order of the governor. I think kids who get free meals at schools can still get them. Went to my nearby Italian deli to buy frozen pasta, sauce, and meatballs, no problem. Will try other grocery stores later in the week.

    12. 12.

      rk

      I work at a hospital. We had our first case of CV yesterday. Everything is eerily quiet and kind of sad. Our blood supply is critically low because no one is donating. I went back to work after a week and the world has changed.

    13. 13.

      Spanky

      Paper products aisle in our local (Southern MD) Giant Foods was cleaned out by 10:30 Friday AM. As I was providing photo documentation to Mrs S a guy came up the aisle and grabbed the last pack of napkins. That’s gonna hurt after he wipes with it for a few days.

      Mrs. S went through last night to pick up a few more veggies and the aisle was still cleaned out. I had been picking up an extra pack whenever I was in there over the past week so we’re good for TP for at least a couple of weeks.

      Eggs, bread, and fresh veggies will be stocked as shipments arrive, I assume. Until they no longer arrive, at which point things will have become very very bad.

    14. 14.

      Barbara

      My school district is providing take away breakfast and lunch for anyone who wants it on the normal terms, meaning if you don’t pay now you won’t have to pay for that either. Plus school PTAs are arranging with local restaurants to provide free or reduced fee meals for students with ID. They are also setting up a hotline to address issues for those who will have wifi and childcare issues.

    15. 15.

      Miss Bianca

      In keeping with its reputation as Colorado’s hardest-drinking town, Salida was rockin’ last night. My band had our usual “Saturday before St. Paddy’s gig” at our usual venue, and I kept waiting to hear that it had been cancelled, but no dice – show must go on, pandemic or no! Other bands were not so lucky – their gigs got cancelled, all right, but just to throw a little salt in the wound, the reports I got was that all *their* venues were still open, and packed. Jaysus Christ – the Masque of the Red Death should be updated to be set in mountain town Colorado. My ex’s girlfriend, a very sweet lady, who was my yoga instructor when I still lived there, and an anti-vaxxer (altho’ a former chemist, seems to me she ought to know better) was telling me not to worry, it would all be over in two weeks, and it was all I could do to keep from shouting, “are you FUCKING kidding me?!”

       

      Meanwhile, in my town, I helped preside over the shutdown of the theater I work for (nothing scheduled now till April 17), and the newspaper office will also be shut. I guess I can get them to mail my latest paycheck…all my reporting will be done from videotape of public meetings for the time being.

    16. 16.

      MattF

      @Nora: There is a ‘paradox of preparation’– at the point you actually need to take steps to prepare, any measures you take will appear to be an overreaction.

    17. 17.

      Sab

      My sister has been going to China forever so this isn’t a new drill to my family. Trump makes them seem like unwashed nitwits, but they have millenia of experience with infectious diseases in congested cities. They know what they are doing. My family does what they do.

      Guys at work thought I was nuts this year, which is weird because we have had flu since forever, nd a thirty something spouse almost died last year. Plus half the tiny office is over 60. Whatever.

      Since sports got cancelled they are FINALLY focused. Whooppee!

      Fortunately the nature of my work keeps me stuck in my office typing away to maximize billable hours. Not much interaction.

    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      This morning, the local paper announced that the first case in our mostly rural, Republican, tourism-dependent county has been confirmed. Yesterday, the county seat irresponsibly went forward with it’s St. Paddy’s parade. About half the usual crowd showed up, they say.

      The governor says the state is purchasing something like 600K testing kits. There are almost 22M people in the state, so that seems inadequate to me, but what do I know? Anyhoo, if the virus gets widespread in the big retirement communities around here, I think things will get very bad very quickly.

    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL:

      Tommy Vietor @TVietor08
      · 12h
      A friend of mine got #coronavirus. He is younger than me. Played sports in college. Served in the military. As young and healthy as you could be. This is how his wife describes the illness. This is a public health crisis. No one is immune.

      I don’t know how old Vietor is, but I doubt he’s over forty

    20. 20.

      Jerzy Russian

      The schools in San Diego are shut down. Last Thursday the nearby Trader Joe’s was crowded, and had many empty shelves. Yesterday the target in the mall was not that crowded, but on the other hand there were lots of empty shelves (no soup except for cream of celery, no TP, no pasta, etc.). I went there to get some cat food, and I can report there were no shortages of that.

    21. 21.

      ThresherK

      My regular grocery run was changed a bit. All fresh meat and poultry are gone.

      Ice cream variety is low. I managed to not look closely enough, and bring home a flavor which I can’t eat (walnuts) and my wife can’t eat (bananas), so I have to go back for something else.

    23. 23.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Good lord. This is what we’re dealing with, Governor Stitt of OK taking his kids to a restaurant last night and proud of it. The upside is a lot of call for his resignation. That deal about him accepting Medicaid expansion through OBAMAcare? Block grants and (micro)managed-care HMO’s. Serious grift, Oklahoma style!
      If you all have already pointed and laughed at him, my apologies. Social distancing has eroded my vigilance against sloth, meaning I just got up. Okay, my vigilance against some other vices has slipped too.
      Never mind.

    26. 26.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @MattF:

      Oh! OT, but essential. For the life of me, I can’t unscrew the top from a Talenti gelato container. Mr DAW can, with much struggle. Last time I needed one opened, he wasn’t here so I took it to our doorman. He also struggled but succeeded. Is there a secret way to do it? If so, why wasn’t I told!

