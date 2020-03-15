Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Social Distancing and You

Social Distancing and You

by | 30 Comments

This is a great piece on social distancing and how and why to do it. Again, I am not a doctor, but it is my own personal opinion that it is too late to do disaster prep- it’s time to hunker down with what you got. If you are out of necessities, go to the grocery store in off hours and treat it like you are an extra in the Stand.

And for your idiot right wing uncles, here is a great piece in the Post on WHY you should practice social distancing. It even has pictures for the Republicans who don’t like big words.

Stay safe.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      germy

      If you are out of necessities, go to the grocery store in off hours and treat it like you are an extra in the Stand

      I never saw that movie.  How did the extras act?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.

      I worked in public health, focusing on disaster preparedness. Over TEN YEARS AGO (when a certain Kenyan-born usurper was President), HHS helped us transition from all the post-9/11 freakout planning for infinitesimal ly likely bioterrrorism events to preparing for this little thing called pandemic influenza.

       

      We addressed so many of the questions being asked now about quarantine, social distancing, closing large gatherings and schools, helping the health system be resilient, do the hospitals have enough ventilators and ICU beds, how can we help vulnerable people “self-quarantine” etc. All of it. We hired experts, ran simulations and exercises, met with community groups and planned together. And we developed answers and concrete plans, which we ended up using a few years later when H1N1 hit.

       

      HHS has seemingly lost all the institutional memory of that process. I guess the staff turnover and years of focusing on crap like work requirements for Medicaid will do that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jinchi

      @germy: How did the extras act?

      I’m pretty sure most of them die.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gravitoon

      I would say to also consider there might be other folks out there who might need supplies so walk the thin line between stocking up and hoarding. You don’t need 10 cartons of eggs :)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jinchi

      @Dr. Ronnie James, D.O.: I guess the staff turnover and years of focusing on crap like work requirements for Medicaid will do that.

      I got the impression that regular staff were being actively blocked or overridden by Trump appointees who were treating this as a political PR problem. Like making sure that the numbers stayed low by not counting people and requiring experts get their messages cleared through the vice president’s office before talking to the press.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      @Jinchi:

      He dumped the whole pandemic council that Obama set up after Ebola. Trump insists on relying on his “natural ability” and his “hunches” for everything.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WereBear

      I don’t want to scare anyone, but Mr WereBear and I have been bunkered since Wednesday night with one quick trip to deserted downtown with serious social distancing.

       

      We’ve been SO hungry. Eating more than our normal.

      At this point Zombies would be the last straw.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      R-Jud

      Every other Sunday I receive a huge grocery delivery from Tesco here in the UK. Online ordering is easy and it only costs the equivalent of about $4-5 to have it delivered. This week there was a notice that you could only order two packs of things like pasta or toilet paper at once, but I was still able to order three bottles of wine, so that was fine with me.

      Why the other inmates here with me on the island aren’t using that, I don’t know. I love it. I rely on it because I don’t drive and because online shopping helps me stick to a budget. It now has the added bonus of preventing me from shedding virus all over some old dear who may or may not have had pneumonia last autumn.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JoyceH

      I thought I was ready – have enough that I can hunker down for a couple weeks. But yesterday I saw a quote from Fouci saying the social distancing and self quarantine may need to continue for several months! So that kind of concerned me…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      A Ghost to Most

      Since all the ski slopes in CO are shut down, we may take a drive west on I-70, for the sheer novelty of being able to do so in winter.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      We are trying to sell our house and social distance at the same time. So lots of walks with the dogs in open air away from people while showings are going on, and disinfection of surfaces when we return. Mr. Suzanne had to run to a store to pick up a prescription, and he got a bunch of groceries while he was there. I’m not letting SuzMom go in anywhere, no using public restrooms, etc. I got about 30,000 steps yesterday. Tomorrow, no one goes to school, and both Mr. Suzanne and I will be WFH.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      Went grocery shopping yesterday. One of my neighbors, who grew up in Romania, described it as “like the communist era”. Huge lines, store A is sold out of 1 but has lots of 2, whereas B has plenty of 1 but the 2 shelves look like a plague of locusts have come through. Except dried beans and rice. Nobody had those.
      Found everything on my list though.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @JoyceH: In that scenario (which is plausible; in the “flattened curve” case, it could be 6 months before this dies down), grocery stores and supply chains would have to be classified under essential operations and remain open. That’s what Italy for instance is doing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NeenerNeener

      I thought 6 am on Saturday morning would be “off hours”; I thought wrong. The grocery store was packed with people, but no meat. The check out line was enormous, of course. I’m going to try having stuff delivered this week instead, and I’ll try ordering take-out at assorted restaurants in the immediate area when I want to eat meat. That’s assuming, of course, that the restaurants have meat.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      @debbie:

      He dumped the whole pandemic council that Obama set up after Ebola. 

      And then claimed at a press conference he had no idea it’d been dumped.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      Many years ago, I broke a leg and got groceries delivered at home. They always get the order wrong, so be aware. I took a quick walk around my immediate neighborhood this morning– not completely deserted, restaurants generally have reduced hours but still have some customers. I haven’t gone to the local Farmer’s Market. Be safe. Soap and water.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      In NYC the age of those getting the respiratory illness associated with the virus is trending down.    The elderly’s taking notice and staying home, which is good news.   link

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      CalculatedRiskBlog – FOMC Preview:

      SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020

      FOMC Preview

      by Calculated Risk on 3/15/2020 08:11:00 AM

      Expectations are that the FOMC [Federal Reserve Open Market Committee] will reduce the Fed Funds rate 100bps to a target range of 0 to 1/4 percent at the meeting this week. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

      For review, here are the December FOMC projections. In general the data has been close to expectations, however the economy has come to a sudden stop – and the projections for 2020 will probably change significantly.

      Forecast for Q1 GDP have mostly ranged between 1% and 2%, however many sectors will be hard hit in March, and Q1 GDP will probably be close to 0%. It seems likely that GDP in Q2 will be negative, so I expect the FOMC to revise down their 2020 forecasts significantly. They might revise up their 2021 forecasts.

      […]

      I think it’s going to be very, very bumpy until the US has sufficient testing and shows signs of bending the (number of new infections) curve. That’s almost certainly a month or few away.

      :-(

      Hang on, everyone. Good luck.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: Actually, it would not surprise me in the least if he didn’t. He has very little awareness of anything outside of FOX news and the latest Poll #s.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @NeenerNeener: And assuming that the people in the kitchen in restaurants are taking the proper precautions.

      Would I choose takeout over starving?  Absolutely.  Otherwise, I’m not at all certain that it’s safe to eat out or take out.

      Am I being paranoid?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jinchi

      @R-Jud: I was still able to order three bottles of wine, so that was fine with me.

      Running to the store on Friday, I was amazed by what was taken and what was left behind. Paper towels, water and pasta – gone. Liquor and beer were fully stocked.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      I read an article comparing the Spanish Flu response by Philadelphia and St.Louis: Philadelphia had a big War Bonds parade, St.  Louis shut down for something like two months. So I am expecting increasing shut downs in scope and time. Gulp.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Miss Bianca

      @A Ghost to Most: They are? Wow, I missed that news. Good for them. All the bars were still open in Salida last night, tho’. I had a gig, had to go (show must go on) and between people wanting to hug me or shake my hand, and my ex’s girlfriend telling me not to worry, it would all blow over in two weeks, I was ready for some *serious* social distancing by the time it was all done! As in, “get the hell AWAY from me, you freaks!”

      Reply

