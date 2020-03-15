Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shrewd Move, VP Biden

Shrewd Move, VP Biden

Recent tweets from Biden HQ:

Across the country, middle and working class families are being squeezed by debt. This is a massive problem, and one that we need all of the best ideas to solve. That’s why today, I’m adopting two plans from @BernieSanders  and @ewarren  to achieve this.

First: Bernie has put forward a plan that would make public colleges and universities free for families whose income is below $125,000. It’s a good idea, and after consideration, I am proud to add it to my platform.

Second: Few people in the country understand how bankruptcy hurts working families more than Elizabeth Warren. Today, I am fully endorsing and adopting her bankruptcy plan, which she called “Fixing Our Bankruptcy System to Give People a Second Chance.”

This primary has brought out our party’s best ideas, and our nation is better for it. If I’m President, I’ll continue to bring the best ideas from all corners of the country and fight to make them reality.

Wicked smart, IMO. In my particular Twitter bubble, there’s a lot of “crush the Sandernistas, drive them before you, and hear the lamentations of the Bernie Bros” energy. There’s unwarranted (IMO) skepticism of the notion that Democrats need to make any effort to bring Sanders’ supporters into the fold for the election. So for me, at least, it’s comforting to see that Biden isn’t buying into that premature triumphalism.

Good for him.

 

 

    48Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Bernie has put forward a plan that would make public colleges and universities free for families whose income is below $125,000.

      I is confused. I thought Bernie’s plan was free college regardless of income. Up

      ETA: Income thresholds are supposed to be the devil.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      there’s a lot of “crush the Sandernistas, drive them before you, and hear the lamentations of the Bernie Bros” energy.

      Good. Because we need to be prepared when they say whatever Biden does isn’t good enough.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chyron HR

      There’s unwarranted (IMO) skepticism of the notion that Democrats need to make any effort to bring Sanders’ supporters into the fold for the election.

      Sen. Sanders’ “supporters” have explicitly said they will not ever vote for a Democrat under any circumstances. It would be disrespectful to assume they would give up their deeply held convictions.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Preparing for the debate tonight. Smart move.

      There’s nothing I’d like to see more tonight than for Biden and Bernie to stand shoulder to shoulder (6 feet apart, of course) against the moderators and against Trump.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mnemosyne

      I think this is a great idea. I doubt that the toxic core of Bernie’s fans will agree, but I hope it will win over at least some of Bernie’s voters who are interested in policy.

      I am fully expecting the squeals of Joe STOLE Bernie’s idea! No fair! to overwhelm Twitter for a while, but fortunately Twitter is not real life no matter how much the MSM pretends it is.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Will there be a dedicated debate thread this evening? Hope so. It should have a very different kind of energy than the previous debates: (a) only two candidates, (b) no live audience, and (c) global pandemic and Trumpian missteps shaping the entire conversation. I’ve watched them all, but this one feels unique.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      I am hoping that Joe’s and Bernie’s teams have negotiated something of a cease-fire for tonight, that it will be more of a friendly brainstorming session about America’s future, and not a cat fight.

      Because I don’t think two old guys snarling at each other will be good for our side. It want to see Dems in Array!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      Fucking righteous move. He could dig deeper into Warren’s policy repertoire going forward too. Laws to fight corruption, anti-monopoly/trust, being fabulous. She provided any Dem running a set of tools they can pick and choose from to show that they will work for a fair deal for the American people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      I is confused. I thought Bernie’s plan was free college regardless of income. Up

      ETA: Income thresholds are supposed to be the devil.

      Interesting political move on Biden’s part.

      Bernie can either praise Biden for adopting even part of his proposal, or spend time correcting the record and emphasizing his “college for all, yeah I mean all, goddamit” approach.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kylroy

      I think it’s a great move by Joe.  I don’t think it will win over any appreciable number of Sanders supporters.

      I will believe Bernie being genuinely conciliatory when I see it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Morzer

      The NBC/WSJ poll has Biden above 50% nationally and beating Trump by 9 points. Early days, yes, but you can see why Trump is terrified. I’d say that Biden staying above 50% is the key thing here, rather than the margin. Hopefully Sanders will quit once he’s crushed again on Tuesday, although the cranks, grifters and fanatics around him will no doubt scream for one last lucrative suicide mission.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      @SiubhanDuinne: If Biden/Bernie are smart, they’ll pivot largely off of policy and onto the role of the President to pull the levers of government appropriately, and then use policy ideas to supplement that.

      A far more relevant discussion right now would be how to guide the public through this rather. Don’t go overboard on what Trump should have done, focus instead on what government should be doing now, and what they would be doing now if they were president.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @Mnemosyne: I think it’s a good idea regardless of the electoral politics of it, and it’s why I’m more able to get behind Biden as a candidate.

      A good president should fight for good solutions to problems without being concerned with where the ideas came from. Whether you win over another candidates supporters or not, if they had good ideas you should champion them.

      Biden seems to get this. He doesn’t have such a powerful ego that everything has to come from him. That’s rare in an old white guy politician I think. And it’s so important.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JanieM

      At the moment when I am typing this, there are 24 instances in this thread of “Bernie” and “Sanders” and six of “Warren.”

      Just sayin.’

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @dm: I think we’re looking at a transition. Bernie knows how this is likely to go, and he can still stay in this but he knows he needs to not do damage. Biden should be the same – he gains nothing by attacking Bernie at this point. Finding points of agreement helps against Trump, finding respectful points of disagreement and a debate on the merits of those helps everyone.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Eolirin

      @Martin: He knew how it was likely to go in 2016 too and that didn’t stop him then. That he actually seems to like Biden maybe makes this different, but that just makes me even more angry about 2016.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mnemosyne

      @Eolirin:

      Joe was, like, my 6th-choice candidate, but he’s starting to grow on me. One of the things I most appreciate about him is that he’s willing to learn and grow from his mistakes. If he had not been willing to listen to feminists about why he fucked up the Anita Hill hearings, he wouldn’t have written VAWA. And there are additional examples beyond that. So, yeah, I think it’s great that Biden is willing to listen to other people’s ideas and use them if he thinks they’re good ideas.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dm

      My major concern with Biden is that he’ll waste too much time on hoping for Senatorial collegiality from the Republicans.

      Maybe he’ll have a Democratic Senate to work with (then I worry that they’ll not ditch the filibuster, back to depending on the kindness of strange Republicans).

      I think Biden could disarm a lot of Bernie’s bluster by replying, “If I’m the nominee, I’m glad you’ll be in the Senate pushing for that, Bernie. And when you pass it, I’ve learned what levers to pull to make it work.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kindness

      It shows good form for Uncle Joe to give credit to Bernie & Warren when announcing his notions.  Class is something we haven’t seen coming out of the Oval office in a few years.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay Noble

      When I see all the poopooing that Biden will backslide and go all “reach across the aisle” I look at what has happened this primary season and my feeling is nobody is going to let him. I’m assuming we’ll still have the House with Nancy and AOC and another class of ready to work freshman. The Senate? It’s gonna be close but even if we don’t take it we should still have Liz, Kamala, Bernie to keep Joe in line. The world has shifted and it’s gonna be different come January 2021.

      Kinda on that, do we have plans in place to minmize the carnage the GOP will try to implement in tose 2 months?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mnemosyne

      @JanieM:

      I think that’s partly because most people assume that Warren’s supporters will be thrilled at this announcement and Sanders’s supporters will throw a hissy fit. Warren’s supporters will see it as a compliment to their candidate while Sanders’s supporters will see it as somehow stealing from him.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JaneE

      I think there are a lot of ideas in Warren’s plans that need to be incorporated into the Democratic platform.  Biden should look closely at her ideas, and get behind more of them.  Some of them may not fit his position in the political establishment, but they are very much what this country needs.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @Chyron HR: That’s bullshit. SOME minority of Sanders supporters say that, and it’s stupid and wrong. But most are willing to vote for whomever the Democrats nominate, and we need those folks as motivated and enthusiastic as possible. I’m glad Biden isn’t listening to people like you.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kathleen

      Bernie is running a negative ad against Biden in Ohio. Basically clips of Joe supposedly saying he supported  cutting Social Security and Medicare. I thought that was debunked already. I don’t see a Come To Biden moment myself but hey I have Bernie Derangement Syndrome

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mnemosyne

      @Chyron HR:

      Meh. I think the hardcore Bros and Broettes are more vocal than they are numerous. And, judging by Twitter, many of the hardest-core ones aren’t even Americans and seem pretty clueless about how our system actually works.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Eolirin

      @dm: I’ve come to the conclusion that Biden won’t be able to waste time banking on Republicans playing nice. If they’re still in control of the Senate they’ll burn everything to the ground in a way he won’t be able to stop.

      If they’re not, a Democratically controlled Senate will decide how it wants to proceed on things like the filibuster without concern for the White House. And if they give a minority leader McConnell a veto point, he will burn everything to the ground that he can. A lot will depend on how big the margin is there and whether Sienma and/or Manchin are needed to get the 50th vote.

      The only real question is how hard Biden’s willing to pursue going after the criminality in the Republican party and former Trump administration, and corruption and white collar crime in general, and his AG pick will make that clear.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Jay Noble: Let’s not get to heady and forget about the filibuster.  Even if you win both houses, you still have the fucking filibuster to deal with, which means the dreaded “reaching across the aisle”.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jinchi

      There was an interview a few weeks back (pre-Super Tuesday) where Warren was asked what she would think if someone else became president and then adopted her agenda.

      It sounded like she’d be fine with it.

      Steal away Joe.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @johnnybuck: So, the fed just drooped the interest rate to zero. Apparently bullying appointing a sniveling lackey works.

       
      /fixed

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Eolirin

      @johnnybuck: To be fair, dropping the interest rate to zero probably is the right call right now. The economic damage from the coronavirus is going to be pretty huge. To the point where that’s literally the least that has to happen.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @JaneE: Agreed. We’re running against the most corrupt admin in history. A robust anti-corruption platform is a must, and all the more so since Trump’s strategy will be to lie about Biden on the same issue. Warren wrote a thoughtful and potentially transformative anti-corruption plan. Use it!

      Reply

