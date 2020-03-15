Recent tweets from Biden HQ:

Across the country, middle and working class families are being squeezed by debt. This is a massive problem, and one that we need all of the best ideas to solve. That’s why today, I’m adopting two plans from @BernieSanders and @ewarren to achieve this.

First: Bernie has put forward a plan that would make public colleges and universities free for families whose income is below $125,000. It’s a good idea, and after consideration, I am proud to add it to my platform.

Second: Few people in the country understand how bankruptcy hurts working families more than Elizabeth Warren. Today, I am fully endorsing and adopting her bankruptcy plan, which she called “Fixing Our Bankruptcy System to Give People a Second Chance.”

This primary has brought out our party’s best ideas, and our nation is better for it. If I’m President, I’ll continue to bring the best ideas from all corners of the country and fight to make them reality.