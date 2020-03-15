Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Scientific Papers Are Hard To Read

Scientific Papers Are Hard To Read

Most of the general information I’m seeing on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 is good! I’m pleased not to be complaining about it for a change. There’s one part of the information flow that needs qualification, though.

That genre is the scientific paper. Scientific papers and Twitter threads from scientists often require interpretation. What I’m seeing now is that articles by reputable science journalists are a better guide to what we know than individual papers or threads.

Scientific papers are usually focused very narrowly, but the authors may do some speculating, sometimes labeling it as speculation, sometimes not. Papers on this virus and its disease are being published very quickly, which is good, but they may be less clear on points like this because of rapid editing. In any case, a single paper seldom has broad implications.

They also may come to wrong conclusions, not because anyone is doing anything wrong, but because not all the data are in. For example, here’s a New Scientist article on why children seem more resistant to the virus than adults. One way that could happen is that adults’ more developed immune systems overreact to the virus; however, the other day, in a press conference, Anthony Fauci said that the problem is that older adults’ immune systems are weaker. We just don’t know at this point.

I saw a thread about modeling the outbreak that looked very scary. Modeling depends on many assumptions, and I’m not seeing them stated. This is something I know something about: the mathematics of epidemiology overlap greatly with the mathematics of chemical kinetics, which was a large part of my career.  BTW, this is a very cool illustration of how a virus spreads. It could also be repurposed for chemical kinetics.

That thread contained many, many assumptions. I could figure out what some were, and there were enough parameters not known well that I would not trust that modeling. I take it as one possibility among many and wonder what would happen if you tweaked some of the parameters. The scary thing is that the UK is planning its response on the basis of a model.

And be particularly careful of the claims of profit-making companies. In this case, the real story seems to be “We want to make a bunch of money if the government will give us some more and approve all our applications.” It’s possible they have something that will be useful, but this article doesn’t tell us that.

If someone touts a scientific paper or presents a “model”, I read it and mentally file it for comparison with later results. I seldom retweet it. Or you can forget about it too. If there’s a real breakthrough, we’ll hear about it.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Raven Onthill

      Thank you.

      This also applies to primary source historical documents; without the context a historian provides they can be incredibly misleading. (Right wingers who use historical documents as “proof texts,” I’m looking at you. Come to think of it, it also applies to use of the bible as a proof text.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Modeling depends on many assumptions, and I’m not seeing them stated.

      This is an excellent point, and it’s incumbent on anyone developing or using a model to present their assumptions clearly and up front.  “Garbage in, garbage out” applies as much (or even more!) to assumptions as to input data.

      But.

      There is just no substitute for modeling as a decision-making tool at this point.  We can’t wait for “all the data” before making crucial decisions; if we do, we’ll always be too late.  Of course, we should always develop and inform models with the latest available data, and we should constantly update them when new data arrive.  And of course we must understand their assumptions, their limitations, and their uncertainties when interpreting their results.  (As to the last, anyone who gives me a single-point modeling result rather than a range, preferably with associated probabilities, gets sent back for a refresher course.)

      As several of my senior colleagues have said, “all models are wrong, but some models are useful.”  In the present situation, modeling isn’t just useful; it’s essential.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      One thing to keep in mind is that detection and reporting are having exponential growth just like the infection. We want to know what’s happening at infection sites, but the mechanisms for finding that out are also growing with the infection and have to get disentangled from the infection.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Thanks Cheryl, much appreciated.

      Some of my most-memorable meetings included engineers and modelers fighting. Good clean fun.

      CA COVID-19 news: Governor has encouraged 65 and older folks to stay the heck home and “He also asked for closure of bars, wine bars, breweries and pubs, and called for restaurants to reduce their occupancy by half. He called that “deep social distancing.”

      This was about an hour ago.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article241212146.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @bbleh: I agree there is no substitute for modeling right now. I know that the government agencies have epidemiological models, and I’m sure that the civil service folks are using them with all appropriate care. Come to think of it, I haven’t seen any of those results, which might be helpful in our understanding of the situation. We can speculate as to why they have not been released.

      I had a particular thread in mind when I wrote the post. It did a good job of laying out all the uncertainties, and then presented one scenario, which was the one the writer said he thought was most probable. I would have preferred to see maybe two scenarios that could show the effects of the uncertainties. Obviously Twitter threads are not the best place to lay out all one’s assumptions, but to just show one scenario with no explanation of rationale???

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Zelma

      Our own David Anderson has a column I the NYT right now.  I can’t say enough about his contributions to Balloon Juice over the years.  He explains complex stuff so clearly.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      I’m reminded of Ulysses S. Grant, radically undervalued President:

      In Ulysses S. Grant: Triumph over Adversity, 1822-1865 by Brooks Simpson, when asked if his strategy is going to work, Grant simply states:

      “No, I am not, but in war anything is better than indecision. We must decide. If I am wrong, we shall soon find it out and can do the other thing. But not to decide wastes both time and money and may ruin everything.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Dangerman

      I caught 5 minutes of the President before going out for a few more things; stores calmer today than yesterday. I’m sure everyone heard Trump and saw that shit eating grin on his face (only time I see that kind of smile on a guys face, he’s either saved a shit-ton on his massive debt load – refinance, Donny, refinance – or he just got some) and decided all was well – let’s buy that house and take that vacation, Martha.

      No. Unfuckingbelievably no. The Fed could fly crop dusters around the country and spray money from here to there, but schools aren’t opening any time soon, no one is going to go out for dinner and a movie any time soon, and no one is buying that new house any time soon.

      I assume that market should react positively to a rate cut, but seeing Trump up there acting like he’s getting a rub down (run up?) from behind the podium pisses me off and makes me wonder if the market says, well, this Dude IS that fucking dumb. I don’t know. We’ll see tomorrow.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      I’d like to make clear my modeling is of the ‘if we do nothing’ variety. Obviously we’re doing something. Obviously even if the feds did nothing, the states, cities, or just us individually would be doing something.

      Assuming we aren’t making things worse (usually a dangerous assumption, but our sense of self-preservation usually minimizes that chance at a time like this) then my models won’t ever come remotely to pass in the long term. But if it serves to keep you the fuck home and washing your hands, then I’ll accept the criticism for being alarmist. Someone needed to a week or two ago.

      There’s just too many variables at play for an accurate model. What’s happening is Seattle isn’t remotely like what’s happening in Council Bluffs, and never will be. If nothing else, they are in different points of this, with different degrees of preparation simply due to being in different points of this. Further, it’s unclear how long this will last and what’s sustainable over that time, and that will be a big variable here. We may want to lock everyone away for 2 weeks, but someone needs to keep the water and power flowing, respond to fires, folks working at hospitals still need to buy gas to get to work, etc. How much we can and can’t afford over a given period of time will change.

      But I’m feeling a lot better about things today than 2 days ago. We’ve got action. Finally.

      Now I’m just looking for that inflection point. It’ll come. Hopefully not too late.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Cheryl Rofer:  Perhaps unfortunately, modeling is “easy” in that almost anyone can say, “hey, that’s cool, I can do that too!”  But good modeling — and good presentation of results — is much harder.

      And as to one scenario, you’re absolutely right, and that’s what I meant by uncertainty in results.  All models are subject to uncertainty, pretty much always significant uncertainty, and it’s incumbent on a modeler both to identify explicitly any significant uncertainty and to show its implications.  Results properly should be presented as a range or a set, with associated probabilities whenever possible.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Poe Larity: Actually, most of that stuff can be published in the US even with HIPAA. Many HIPAA protections on disclosure are suspended in the case of public health issues. You can’t do contact tracing without revealing that stuff, at least to someone.

      I should add, same with FERPA. Those restrictions are also loosened in the case of public health.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      Y’all – GenX is trending on twitter – since apparently we are the only generation who knows how to stay the fuck home and entertain ourselves.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      That garbage Stanford Study that was floated, shot down, then refloated here was horrible.  “Within a few hours your lungs are 50% fibrosis.”

      Reply

