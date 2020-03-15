I swear to you, this scene runs through my head several times a day as I see the stupidity people are doing.

Kara if you look at our beaches & bars in Fort Lauderdale right now, over the past 2 weeks and going forward our numbers are going to be like S Korea’s except we don’t have the testing to show it for another month. Tens of thousands of spring breakers with YOLO attitudes. pic.twitter.com/3dho8eCM6n — Jim Hall (@jhall) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, I’m completely stressed about my aged and at-risk parents’ ability to A: understand the severity of this because FAUX News, B: Survive

Though I did explain Flatten the Curve to them and they seemed to get that – or just didn’t want to argue with me.

ETA: And stressed because I’m far enough away to not be helpful, like being able to drop groceries off on their porch, etc.

Open thread