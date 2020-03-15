Important update: when you start a zoom meeting, by default it uses the most recent background.
I found this out at lab meeting today. https://t.co/TYJFVIc8Ui
— Michael Baym (@baym) March 12, 2020
Just recorded my first short lecture on zoom and I totally killed it. Got through the whole thing without a hitch.
Did I hit record first?
Not so much.
— Sam Kamin (@ProfSamKamin) March 13, 2020
Academic friends:
Isaac Newton discovered calculus while in quarantine.
William Shakespeare wrote "King Lear" while in quarantine.
You will learn how to unmute your computer's microphone during a Zoom meeting while in quarantine.
— Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) March 14, 2020
My spouse pointed out, when I wondered whether Zoom could handle every university class in the country, that I could always switch to meeting my students within World of Warcraft, because the MMORPGs are definitely equipped to handle this kind of traffic.
— erika lietzan (@lietzan) March 11, 2020
I love this. Be sure to raid another professor’s class at the end of yours.
— Christopher Short (@Bluegrass_Esq) March 12, 2020
