Not Just America’s Monster; The World’s Monster

by

Dear everyone,

We’re so sorry.

(signed)

Every even vaguely moral American.

The above became necessary after this report:

German government sources told Reuters on Sunday that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential [coronavirus] vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac.

Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.

Welt am Sonntag also quoted an unidentified German government source as saying Trump was trying to secure the scientists’ work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the United States, “but only for the United States.”

Read that last sentence again:

Welt am Sonntag also quoted an unidentified German government source as saying Trump was trying to secure the scientists’ work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the United States, “but only for the United States.”

Not Just America's Monster; The World's Monster

Fuck me.

I got nothing.

I suppose I could hope that the anonymous German source is making stuff up, but recent history gives me no confidence that this is the case.

 

And if it’s not, then this is the pure distillate of modern Republicanism. It takes IGMFY to its logical endpoint. I Got Mine
Go Die (Or Pay Everything You’ve Got). It’s disaster capitalism honed to its sharpest point, to be stuck between the ribs of most of humanity.

I wish–I REALLY would hope–to be surprised.

I’m not at all.

This isn’t just Trump, of course. It’s the Republican Party playbook down to the last jot and tittle. The party, and not just this president, needs to be wrecked, its fields salted, its monuments pulled down until history has no memory that such wretched people ever walked the earth.

Open thread.

Image: The Silent Highwayman, a cartoon in Punch, 10 July 1858. (Description: Death rows on the Thames, claiming the lives of victims who have not paid to have the river cleaned up, during the Great Stink.)

    95Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Does Trump have _any_ redeeming qualities? I mean, famously, Hitler was fond of his dogs (and, of course, was the one who killed Hitler).

    4. 4.

      WereBear

      As this point if someone told me the orange makeup was part of hiding the fact tRump is really one of the aliens from V: the mini-series, I would say, “It explains so much!”

    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I’ll leave this here, too:  In Israel, Gantz is forming a coalition government.  It does not include Likud.  Netenyahu is out of power.  I guess it’s possible the coalition will fall apart while assigning positions, but that’s unlikely.

    8. 8.

      hueyplong

      Interesting that Trump would be this way about a common cold virus being inflated into a hoax by Democrats.

      Oh shit, wrong week.

    12. 12.

      Jerzy Russian

      Welt am Sonntag also quoted an unidentified German government source as saying Trump was trying to secure the scientists’ work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the United States, “but only for the United States.”

      So the virus is not a hoax? Otherwise why would one need a vaccine? Step 1 in problem solving is to admit you have a problem, so there is progress, I suppose.

    14. 14.

      p.a.

      Not convincing.   Once we have it, he’ll share it with the world, for a price.

      When he’s gone, the nation will need a fumigation.

    16. 16.

      BobS

      Maybe the rest of the world should collectively outbid the United States and tell the United States to ‘get fucked, develop your own’.

    18. 18.

      BBA

      Cue the playbook: a denial from White House staff, followed by an admission by Trump, followed by fervent efforts to explain it away, and then something even dumber will come up to distract us from the distractions.

    20. 20.

      Sab

      @WereBear: That’s brutal for you. You and Connie Schultz are letting us see your dark sides.

      My favorite cat is already pissed at me because he is clingy and I am touchy about that. Don’t get near me when I get home with road rage.

      Working out trust issues (not hard with him. He is so so naive and trusting at age 11).

      I love my job and the people I work with, but I would really like to not have to drive to work every day for an hour with rural Ohio drivers. Slugs are brighter.

    21. 21.

      HumboldtBlue

      I’ve reached out to the Senior Center, Food For People and the Jefferson Community Center to offer my services. I’m a free agent — single man, no dependents (and no fucking job) — so I may be able to help those who need it and fill in form those who have families at home.

      Eureka is the county seat so each weekday the city expands by 20K people or so and traffic is heavy and on the weekend it empties out and traffic settles a bit but there’s ALWAYS traffic thru downtown because US 101 runs right thru the city.

      No traffic, it’s deathly quiet. No sirens, no one driving. Mood has changed to caution and wariness.

      Cat still won’t get a fucking job to help out but will demand a lap for three hours (an entirely new development, always a play kitty but only snuggles during sleeping).

      And seeing as though we deal with a fact-based reality there is this

    22. 22.

      Jerzy Russian

      I like to think of myself as a life-long learner.  Part of that is expanding vocabulary.  There are two phrases that I often use:

      1.  Fuck me ____________
      2.  [Jesus H.] Christ in/on a _______

      For the first, my go-to completions are “naked”, “Agnus”, and “to tears”.  For the second, I usually use “crutch” or “crosswalk”.  I would love to hear other people’s thoughts on these matters.

    24. 24.

      WereBear

      @Jerzy Russian: Not quite, I was thinking.

      Trump’s assholery, on full display in both press conferences, did not fool the market, which freaked out.

      Only those of us discussing the erosion of government, you know, Jackals and the like; had a clue it wasn’t business as usual going on.

      Apparently, everyone else thought someone actually was in charge.

    25. 25.

      WhatsMyNym

      Somebody is trying get more money out of the German government, and it ain’t Trump.
      This is the country and leader (Merkel) who kept Deutsche Bank AG alive because of self interest.

    26. 26.

      BBA

      Part of me honest to God suspects Trump is immune to Coronavirus and will casually infect the entire US government while tweeting about his superior genes or whatever.

      I think it was Karl Sharro who noted that the man has the stench of destiny about him

      — Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 14, 2020

    27. 27.

      WereBear

      @Sab: That’s brutal for you. You and Connie Schultz are letting us see your dark sides.

       
      Well, it freaks me out a little, too. But right now, it seems like the only humane response.

    32. 32.

      Calouste

      Uhm, I doubt that German company is the only place in the world that is working on a corona virus vaccine. So the shitgibbon is willing to pay gobs of money for something that might be freely available anyway, and maybe even quicker. And of course his idiot minions would be messing up the whole process (testing, production, you name it) with their interference, so in the end it might not even work.

    35. 35.

      WereBear

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Cat still won’t get a fucking job to help out but will demand a lap for three hours (an entirely new development, always a play kitty but only snuggles during sleeping).

       
      They pick up on our emotions. They are extending the Paw of Compassion.

      If anyone is looking for something to listen to, the link is to my limited run podcast, In a PurrFect World. 21 fantastic episodes!

    37. 37.

      Cheryl Rofer

      It’s a solid story, Tom. I was just thinking of doing a post on it. Thanks for beating me to it!

      Marc-Michael Blum, former head of the laboratory at the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Warfare, responded to my tweet on the story:

      Looks like that’s part of it too.

    38. 38.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      meanwhile

      Donald J. Trump
      @realDonaldTrump
      · 14m
      So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has “lost” the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!

    40. 40.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Sometime in the Sixties I recall reading an SF novel set in a defeated USA where the victors controlled the people by means of a bioweapon deployed late in the war. The organism was 100% fatal unless treated by means of an injection, and even after treatment would linger in the body, whereas the injection had to be repeated every year, and no one who wasn’t registered in good standing with the occupying authorities could get it.

      This is the kind of con that Agolf Twitler would love – so long as he controlled the “treatment” & profited from every dose administered. Would any of you put it past the sonofabitch?

      (FTR The big plot twist, IIRC, was the discovery by resistance-minded Americans that the organism itself died out in the body after a year – and that the main purpose of the “treatment” was to inject a new dose of it so that resistance was fatal. At which point the people rise up–)

    42. 42.

      scav

      From The Guardian, interesting timing details, for multiple reasons,

      On 11 March, CureVac released a statement that its CEO, the US citizen Daniel Menichella, was unexpectedly leaving the firm and would be replaced by the company’s founder, Ingmar Hoerr.

      At the start of the month, Menichella was invited to the White House in Washington to discuss strategy for the rapid development and production of a coronavirus vaccine with Trump, the vice-president, Mike Pence, and members of the White House coronavirus task force.

    44. 44.

      BBA

      @WhatsMyNym: Very plausible that the vaccine maker is making it up to shake down the German government. Also very plausible that the German government is making it up to spite Trump. And it’s only slightly less plausible that it’s true. Trump is certainly cruel and dumb enough to do it, but may not be clever enough to come up with the idea to begin with.

    47. 47.

      Sab

      So I googled mike dewine, and now the ad blocking the direction buttons is “Adam Schiff resign.” I miss the BBB and Africa Smiles.

    49. 49.

      Ohio Mom

      There are Germans making progress on saving the world from catastrophe and the US government is the villain — how ironic. Just before my lifetime began, the roles were reversed.

      I’ve said this before: my Red neighbors who voted for Hillary are not absolved, they also voted for the Republicans in Congress who are letting this madman continue on.

    51. 51.

      JPL

      @Calouste:  After reading the article earlier, I sent it on with a message that he really is a monster.   I also said I can see him imagining an election victory after this stunt.

    53. 53.

      James E Powell

      Trump was trying to secure the scientists’ work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the United States, “but only for the United States.”

      When you were in line at Costco or your local grocery store or wherever, you were in line with people who completely agree with Trump on this.

    56. 56.

      Mr. Kite

      @BBA: WTF is this conspiracy shit? The company is trying to shake down the German gov? You think the EU and Gates Foundation got scammed by them too?

      You are nuts.

    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      Does Trump have _any_ redeeming qualities?

      Only history will tell.  If he succeeds in completely destroying the Republican party as an electoral power, that would be a good thing, kind of like crediting Hitler for killing himself.

    59. 59.

      ziggy

      Someone please develop a vaccine, but with a genetic twist that makes it completely ineffective for Trump and all his spawn.

    62. 62.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WhatsMyNym: While not excusing the rapaciousness of German finance, I have to say that, in this particular situation, Merkel and the Germans are not my go-to as an assumption of who is the bad actor here.

    63. 63.

      Jay

      Thousands are still displaced in Delhi, India, almost three weeks after the worst religious violence the city has seen in decades.

      Mosques, schools, homes and businesses were torched and looted by violent mobs, mostly targeting Muslims. Bodies were still being recovered from sewer drains more than a week after the violence, and officials say more than 50 are dead and more than 200 people were injured. The violence took place over three days starting on Feb. 23, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosting U.S. President Donald Trump for a two-day visit.

      https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/india-delhi-violence-people-displaced-1.5486639

    68. 68.

      Jerzy Russian

      @MisterForkbeard:

      My dad was always fond of “Jesus tapdancing Christ on a fucking pogo stick”.

      My junior high school science teacher often said “well dip me in shit and call me a Baby Ruth bar”. I often shorten this to “well dip me in shit”.

    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      @Sab: You guys, if those ads are still blocking the navigation buttons, it means that you haven’t convinced Cole that that is annoying enough for him to ask the ad guy for a change.

      I have added a third option under the Site Feedback form – Report an ad, and John and I both receive those forms.

      So if the ads are still blocking navigation buttons, PLEASE go to the site feedback form under Calling All Jackals (and in the hamburger on mobile) and submit a form.

      This is something every single person who has this issue should do, if the ads covering the navigation buttons annoy you.

      That’s the only way that will get fixed.

    76. 76.

      Anya

      @Calouste: what are the chances the  Canadian scientists who have successfully isolated and grown copies of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic will get the vaccine before this German company’s scientists?

    77. 77.

      Amir Khalid

      So Trump wants this Geman company to develop, for the US only, a Covid-19 vaccine.  He’s asking them to forego selling the vaccine to the rest of the world. I don’t know what kind of people are running this company. But I’ll assume they can count and are not complete monsters. I very much doubt Trump can wave enough of your money under their noses to compensate for the sacrifice of the non-US market. I also think there’s an obvious ethical issue with them restricting a life-saving vaccine needed around the world to only one country, that would make the offer not easy to accept

    78. 78.

      scav

      Lying to the people while negotiating an exclusive business deal. Running the government like a corporation indeed — The Chosen Leader of a Beneficent God!

    82. 82.

      Jay

      @Amir Khalid:

      The German Company responded to “The Offer” by firing the American CEO, bringing back the German CEO, and going public about “The Offer”, with confirmation from the German Ministry of Health.

    86. 86.

      debbie

      @Jerzy Russian:

      I try not to say them out loud, but for #1, “with a rusty chainsaw” or “and the horse I rode in on.” I’m thinking I got these from Dexter, but I’m not sure.

    88. 88.

      Wapiti

      And if the Administration was making offers at the beginning of the month, they knew Covid-19 wasn’t just like the flu.

    90. 90.

      trollhattan

      @Anya: Before this is all over (Trump’s presidency), US’s reputation would reach a place we cannot recover from.

      IMO the Paris Accord and Iran nuclear deal demolitions have demonstrated to the world that the US’s word and inked signature are meaningless. I don’t know how anybody trusts us again, regardless of who’s in charge that day. A Trump will come after and blow it all up with the Supreme Court holding his beer.

