Tonight we kick off Episode 4 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series: Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic: You’re the Producer

I’ll let BG explain the photos. But wow, I want to be there, and I especially want to be in the bottom photo.

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, I have a question for you.

What story or events would you love to see get made into a book or film or TV show?

Not an adaptation (a book made into a movie), but a scenario, or idea, or whatever it is you haven’t seen but want to.

I’ll tell you mine: a six hour TV series on the assassination of Lincoln. Not a documentary, but a flat out TV show. Done by someone like the Deadwood team (David Milch, et al.). Gritty & realistic & savage, with no romanticism.

~Bradley