Medium Cool with BGinCHI – You’re the Producer

Tonight we kick off Episode 4 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic: You’re the Producer

I’ll let BG explain the photos.  But wow, I want to be there, and I especially want to be in the bottom photo.

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, I have a question for you.

What story or events would you love to see get made into a book or film or TV show?

Not an adaptation (a book made into a movie), but a scenario, or idea, or whatever it is you haven’t seen but want to.

I’ll tell you mine: a six hour TV series on the assassination of Lincoln. Not a documentary, but a flat out TV show. Done by someone like the Deadwood team (David Milch, et al.). Gritty & realistic & savage, with no romanticism.

~Bradley

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      WereBear

      I’ll tell you mine: a six hour TV series on the assassination of Lincoln. Not a documentary, but a flat out TV show. Done by someone like the Deadwood team (David Milch, et al.). Gritty & realistic & savage, with no romanticism.

      The first thing I thought of was a miniseries on the 1918 Pandemic. Big cast, global reach, lots of suspense, doctor derring-do but only individual victories…

    4. 4.

      BGinCHI

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I spent many months doing the research for a novel project on that subject, but decided to do a different one.

      I keep thinking about it, though…..

    6. 6.

      Bruuuuce

      My wife has several times considered an alternate history in which the Industrial Revolution centers not on England (and later, the US), but on somewhere in mainland Europe, like the Netherlands. The possibilities are endless, and very interesting to contemplate. (Alternatively, have it centered outside of Europe, say, in one of the large Asian countries or South America.) That would easily make a Netflix 13-episode season, and probably more than that.

    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      The last days of Donald Trump.

    9. 9.

      BGinCHI

      @WereBear: I’d watch that.

      Have you ever read William Maxwell’s novel So Long, See You Tomorrow?

      It’s based on his childhood, in which his mother died in that pandemic. It’s a lovely, heartbreaking, perfect little novel.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Have always been fascinated by the Goliards (wandering scholars) of 12th-13th century Europe. I’d love to see an in-depth exploration of Goliardic life, literature, and culture. The texts of Carmina Burana are a good start, but there’s so much more. I think their life and times could be a wonderful documentary/podcast.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      The life story of pioneering (and dashing) aviatrix Harriet Quimby. Maxi-series centered on Benjamin Franklin.

