Life Comes At You Fast, Coronavirus Edition

  8 man shell
  Bookeater (formerly JosieJ)
  Brachiator
  Darkrose
  dmsilev
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Elizabelle
  germy
  Gin & Tonic
  Kent
  Krope, the Formerly Dope
  MattF
  Mnemosyne
  MoCA Ace
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  oldgold
  p.a.
  Patricia Kayden
  Philbert
  ShadeTail
  Sister Golden Bear
  SiubhanDuinne
  trollhattan
  WereBear

    1. 1.

      Kent

      Are we going to raid the pharma companies who are charging $800 for a bottle of generic insulin, and the hospitals that are charging $399 for a dose of Tylenol?

      Yes, this guy is a turd. But he’s only doing what corporate America does every day of the week, every time they can get away with it

      And Amazon was going to get a cut of every damn one of his sales.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Sister Golden Bear

      My schaden is freuding.

      @Kent: Actually the reason he had a huge stockpile is that Amazon banned him from selling when they discovered he was price-gouging and reported him to the authorities.

      And yes, I’d love to see “normal” corporate America price-gouging get hammered as well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Philbert

      That much alcoholo is a major fire hazard. Maybe the fire department can ticket him if no one else can.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldgold

      I have always disliked DeWine. But,….

      Gov. Mike DeWine said the state health director will order all bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m. tonight in Ohio.

      DeWine said he came to the decision after hearing from people around the state on Saturday night who were concerned about crowded bars. He said he was concerned with St. Patrick’s Day coming up Tuesday that people would ignore warnings and go out to bars.

      https://www.dispatch.com/news/20200315/coronavirus-governor-orders-ohio-bars-restaurants-to-shut-down

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MoCA Ace

      @Kent: Exactly this!  It’s OK if you are one of the masters of business and finance but let Joe sixpack pick up on the grift and the government will come down on him like a ton of bricks.

      Still, fuck him.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bookeater (formerly JosieJ)

      Good!  I’m glad he came to his senses.  I read the original story in the Times yesterday and seriously had to go outside and walk around to cool off. I haven’t had a story outrage me like that one did in a long time. (I don’t know what that says about me!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      I am so glad.  Was wondering how this story would end.

      I wonder if there are any laws (OK, it’s Tennessee) under which the AG can prosecute these Martin Shkreli wanna be’s.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      It’s hard to see anything with the video clip.  I wonder if it is what it purports to be.

      I rather hope they did get raided, and find their asses being indicted next.

      USA Today, from the Louisville-Courier Journal:
      Tennessee AG cracks down on men who hoarded thousands of sanitizer bottles amid shopper scare

      As cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer fly off grocery store shelves in a rush of coronavirus panic shopping, two Tennessee men are being ordered to stop hoarding and reselling in-demand products online.

      Noah Colvin, of Hixson, Tennessee, took a 1,300-mile road trip in early March across Tennessee and Kentucky, racking up thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to resell online.

      … On Saturday night, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced his office had ordered the Colvins to stop buying and selling while they’re investigated for price gouging.

      “We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Slatery in a press release.
      Tennessee and Kentucky have anti-price gouging laws to prevent necessities from being sold at a mark-up during states of emergency — a status that both states are under to fight the coronavirus.

      An online petition calling on Slatery to prosecute Matt Colvin has thousands of signatures.

      “This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We’re not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I’m grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      In a puzzling — but perhaps not entirely surprising — display of bad timing, the Trump administration is reportedly thinking about relaxing federal oversight on nursing homes amid a viral pandemic that has already proved particularly dangerous for nursing homes.
      According to the New York Times, the proposed plan has been in the works since at least last summer, before the coronavirus began spreading around the world.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      Bit of culinary/social news: Jose Andres, the DC area chef, is closing all his restaurants and reopening them as community kitchens.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @Patricia Kayden:

      The administration’s struggle to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak has been marked by infighting and blame-shifting, misinformation and missteps, and a slow recognition of the danger

      In other words, another typical day in the Trump Administration

      A Three Stooges Slapfest comes to mind.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WereBear

      I’ll say this: the Gouger moved in early March, which was faster and more purposeful than the federal government.

      He should drop a CV off at the White House. They don’t care about any felonies or silly stuff like that!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      p.a.

      TPM, good point.  Mr. DeBlasio?

      The decision to close schools involves a complex social and epidemiological calculus. But the act of closing schools itself seems to play a decisive role in public messaging. Populations don’t move into a true crisis footing until they hear that school systems are closing. Then they do.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @8 man shell:

      But his original intent was to gouge people. From the story you link,

      he admitted to purchasing over 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer with his brother Noah Colvin and selling them at high prices to try and make a big profit. The former Air Force technical sergeant said he sold the items between $8 to $70, as did many other sellers..

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Elizabelle: We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need

      …at other times, yes, but not now. And certainly not by some plebeian.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mnemosyne

      @p.a.:

      People didn’t start panic-buying here in LA until the schools started closing. Toilet paper and hand sanitizer was all gone a couple of weeks ago, but you didn’t have empty food shelves and refrigerated cases until Friday.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      ShadeTail

      All of you complaining that this is exactly what pharmaceutical companies have always been doing…

      Please spare us your whataboutism. Seriously, shut up with that shit. We are outraged that insulin and cancer drugs and other “specialty” meds are basically a legal hostage situation. We are trying to put an end to that. And even if we weren’t, this goober was still nothing more than a barely legal(?) scalper trying to profit off other people’s panic and misery. Any at least half-way decent person would agree that this was some utter bullshit.

      I don’t know if you folks are just trying to virtue-signal on this, or if you think we’re unwilling to tackle more than one outrage at a time, but either way, knock it off.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @MattF:

      Here’s my nomination of Jose Andres for the Nobel Peace Prize. A beacon of humanity in the midst of a shitstorm of open theft, depravity and non-governance.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Darkrose

      @p.a.: I’m not sure about the weather angle. It’s been unseasonably warm in Sacramento this month—mid 70’s and low 80’s last week—and we’ve had several confirmed cases and at least one death. It’s also difficult to make projections given that so little testing has been done.

      Reply

