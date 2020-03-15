HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
by John Cole| 33 Comments
Kent
Are we going to raid the pharma companies who are charging $800 for a bottle of generic insulin, and the hospitals that are charging $399 for a dose of Tylenol?
Yes, this guy is a turd. But he’s only doing what corporate America does every day of the week, every time they can get away with it
And Amazon was going to get a cut of every damn one of his sales.
dmsilev
Good.
My schaden is freuding.
@Kent: Actually the reason he had a huge stockpile is that Amazon banned him from selling when they discovered he was price-gouging and reported him to the authorities.
And yes, I’d love to see “normal” corporate America price-gouging get hammered as well.
Philbert
That much alcoholo is a major fire hazard. Maybe the fire department can ticket him if no one else can.
oldgold
I have always disliked DeWine. But,….
Gov. Mike DeWine said the state health director will order all bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m. tonight in Ohio.
DeWine said he came to the decision after hearing from people around the state on Saturday night who were concerned about crowded bars. He said he was concerned with St. Patrick’s Day coming up Tuesday that people would ignore warnings and go out to bars.
https://www.dispatch.com/news/20200315/coronavirus-governor-orders-ohio-bars-restaurants-to-shut-down
NotMax
Listed on Netflix as trending: Outbreak, Pandemic and Containment.
8 man shell
To interject a bit of reality into this hatefest: He actually donated the bottles. Nobody sized anything. He broke no laws. The AG didn’t raid anything. (Anyway do people actually think that AGs do physical raids???)
https://hollywoodlife.com/2020/03/15/matt-colvin-donates-hand-sanitizer-bottles-backlash-video/
Bookeater (formerly JosieJ)
Good! I’m glad he came to his senses. I read the original story in the Times yesterday and seriously had to go outside and walk around to cool off. I haven’t had a story outrage me like that one did in a long time. (I don’t know what that says about me!)
Patricia Kayden
The administration’s struggle to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak has been marked by infighting and blame-shifting, misinformation and missteps, and a slow recognition of the danger. https://t.co/CdIff6EGGg— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 15, 2020
Elizabelle
I am so glad. Was wondering how this story would end.
I wonder if there are any laws (OK, it’s Tennessee) under which the AG can prosecute these Martin Shkreli wanna be’s.
Gin & Tonic
@Patricia Kayden: I am shocked!
SiubhanDuinne
@Bookeater (formerly JosieJ): I read it this morning. It outraged me, yes, but I have to admit I was also laughing my big white flabby white ass off. Cry me a fuckin river.
Elizabelle
It’s hard to see anything with the video clip. I wonder if it is what it purports to be.
I rather hope they did get raided, and find their asses being indicted next.
USA Today, from the Louisville-Courier Journal:
Tennessee AG cracks down on men who hoarded thousands of sanitizer bottles amid shopper scare
As cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer fly off grocery store shelves in a rush of coronavirus panic shopping, two Tennessee men are being ordered to stop hoarding and reselling in-demand products online.
Noah Colvin, of Hixson, Tennessee, took a 1,300-mile road trip in early March across Tennessee and Kentucky, racking up thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to resell online.
… On Saturday night, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced his office had ordered the Colvins to stop buying and selling while they’re investigated for price gouging.
“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Slatery in a press release.
Tennessee and Kentucky have anti-price gouging laws to prevent necessities from being sold at a mark-up during states of emergency — a status that both states are under to fight the coronavirus.
An online petition calling on Slatery to prosecute Matt Colvin has thousands of signatures.
“This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We’re not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I’m grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme.”
germy
In a puzzling — but perhaps not entirely surprising — display of bad timing, the Trump administration is reportedly thinking about relaxing federal oversight on nursing homes amid a viral pandemic that has already proved particularly dangerous for nursing homes.
According to the New York Times, the proposed plan has been in the works since at least last summer, before the coronavirus began spreading around the world.
He’s commented here. Good stuff:
http://bonddad.blogspot.com/2020/03/coronavirus-update-reason-for-alarm.html
MattF
Bit of culinary/social news: Jose Andres, the DC area chef, is closing all his restaurants and reopening them as community kitchens.
Brachiator
The administration’s struggle to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak has been marked by infighting and blame-shifting, misinformation and missteps, and a slow recognition of the danger
In other words, another typical day in the Trump Administration
A Three Stooges Slapfest comes to mind.
TPM, good point. Mr. DeBlasio?
The decision to close schools involves a complex social and epidemiological calculus. But the act of closing schools itself seems to play a decisive role in public messaging. Populations don’t move into a true crisis footing until they hear that school systems are closing. Then they do.
Brachiator
But his original intent was to gouge people. From the story you link,
he admitted to purchasing over 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer with his brother Noah Colvin and selling them at high prices to try and make a big profit. The former Air Force technical sergeant said he sold the items between $8 to $70, as did many other sellers..
Repeating from thread below. Restaurants and bars to close in Illinois. Governor and Mayor Lightfoot and head of restaurant association on TV now
Krope, the Formerly Dope
@Elizabelle: We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need
…at other times, yes, but not now. And certainly not by some plebeian.
Mnemosyne
Ah, so it sounds like multiple assholes thought up the same price-gouging scheme and their stories are getting conflated together.
@Mnemosyne: Canceling giant sports events and shutting down amusement parks, too.
ShadeTail
All of you complaining that this is exactly what pharmaceutical companies have always been doing…
Please spare us your whataboutism. Seriously, shut up with that shit. We are outraged that insulin and cancer drugs and other “specialty” meds are basically a legal hostage situation. We are trying to put an end to that. And even if we weren’t, this goober was still nothing more than a barely legal(?) scalper trying to profit off other people’s panic and misery. Any at least half-way decent person would agree that this was some utter bullshit.
I don’t know if you folks are just trying to virtue-signal on this, or if you think we’re unwilling to tackle more than one outrage at a time, but either way, knock it off.
mrmoshpotato
@Patricia Kayden: Oh come on! Can’t the Post just flat out call them a grifter bastard adminstration of mobster shitheads?
mrmoshpotato
@Brachiator: Moe, Larry and Curly do not deserve that comparison. Shame on you. :)
Elizabelle
@ShadeTail: Thank you! I was feeling the same way.
Tire of the virtue signaling and Eeyorism here.
