Dude. Social distancing. Come on. https://t.co/L3V61GbxNz
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) March 15, 2020
Seems like this remains probable:
My prediction for a Biden presidency is basically this:
1.) Progressives/SocDems will win more policy victories than they think
2.) Kooky Uncle Joe present himself in a way utterly antithetical to their preferred aesthetic
3.) The Online Left will find this tradeoff unacceptable https://t.co/jj3AkGsSdL
— Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 14, 2020
This is why, I assume, Warren has withheld her endorsement so far: An unaligned (ex)candidate with delegates still in her court has more leverage. Of course her ‘friend’ Bernie has done her no favors, but while she and Biden *have* clashed in the past (remember, Joe’s notoriously ‘the Senator from MBNA’, headquartered in Delaware), he of all people knows how retail politics works!
This is a big policy win for Warren on an issue that was the central focus of much of her career.
No information on an explicit quid pro quo, but this is the kind of thing that could convince a person to not endorse the front-runner’s opponent. https://t.co/llVRuPyZGD
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 14, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings