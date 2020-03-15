Seems like this remains probable:

My prediction for a Biden presidency is basically this: 1.) Progressives/SocDems will win more policy victories than they think

2.) Kooky Uncle Joe present himself in a way utterly antithetical to their preferred aesthetic

3.) The Online Left will find this tradeoff unacceptable https://t.co/jj3AkGsSdL — Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 14, 2020

This is why, I assume, Warren has withheld her endorsement so far: An unaligned (ex)candidate with delegates still in her court has more leverage. Of course her ‘friend’ Bernie has done her no favors, but while she and Biden *have* clashed in the past (remember, Joe’s notoriously ‘the Senator from MBNA’, headquartered in Delaware), he of all people knows how retail politics works!