Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Shocking, but not surprising.

The revolution will be supervised.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Reality always wins in the end.

Good luck with your asparagus.

This blog will pay for itself.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

How has Obama failed you today?

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Consistently wrong since 2002

We still have time to mess this up!

Women: They Get Shit Done

I personally stopped the public option…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This Blog Goes to 11…

What fresh hell is this?

Word salad with all caps

You are here: Home / Election Year / Late Night Open Thread

Late Night Open Thread

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: ,

Seems like this remains probable:

This is why, I assume, Warren has withheld her endorsement so far: An unaligned (ex)candidate with delegates still in her court has more leverage. Of course her ‘friend’ Bernie has done her no favors, but while she and Biden *have* clashed in the past (remember, Joe’s notoriously ‘the Senator from MBNA’, headquartered in Delaware), he of all people knows how retail politics works!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • Dog Dawg Damn
  • dogwood
  • Fair Economist
  • feebog
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hilts
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Kent
  • L85NJGT
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Morzer
  • PJ
  • Poe Larity
  • Redshift
  • rekoob
  • robmassing
  • scribbler
  • sdhays
  • SectionH
  • terry chay
  • The Dangerman
  • West of the Rockies
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Kent

      Elizabeth Warren is one of the brightest minds in American politics.

      There is fucking ZERO chance that she would endorse Sanders, who has effectively already lost the race.  To what end would she do that?  Even AOC is walking away from Sanders as fast as she can.

      Warren will inevitably endorse Biden.  The only real question is when.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Sanders isn’t going to pick up any substantial endorsements beyond what he already has. It’s obvious to anyone with even half a brain that he’s a massive massive underdog at this point, so what exactly would an endorsement do for the endorser? Signal that they don’t like Joe Biden, I guess. That’s fine for someone who is primarily interested in political posturing, but if you’re primarily motivated by policy it’s probably not a good idea.

      Hence Warren not endorsing Sanders.

      Also, of course, Sanders and his minions were …not great fans of Senator Warren as of just a few weeks ago. Were I her, I’d have been tempted to respond with any “will you endorse me” outreach with a snake emoji.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sdhays

      As I understand, a central part of Warren’s bankruptcy plan is allowing student debt be handled under regular bankruptcy law so that people who get too far behind can actually get a fresh start. That was  something Kay was always mentioning, so she should be pleased. I hope she comes back eventually.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      Does anybody have a link to AOC’s speech to Bernie supporters, where she was telling them to calm the fuck down, not attack people who don’t agree with them, that maybe that wasn’t the right way to grow the movement, etc?

      Been looking for that ….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      Even AOC is walking away from Sanders as fast as she can.

      I found this especially interesting, but not surprising. AOC isn’t stupid and I don’t think she’s a purity pony. Warren’s campaign even tried to put out feelers for an endorsement to give Sanders her delegates and Senator Shouty McWaggingfinger ignored her. He’s a toxic asshole and that’s part of why he’s probably not going to win. I hope he suspends his campaign finally when he gets blown away again Tuesday.

      Also too, he did not come across well in the debate tonight. He was still trying to defend his praise for authoritarian regimes and was just downright unpleasant in his demeanor (trying to shout, etc)

      @dmsilev:

      It’s obvious to anyone with even half a brain that he’s a massive massive underdog at this point, so what exactly would an endorsement do for the endorser? Signal that they don’t like Joe Biden, I guess.

      Nina Turner: So you’re saying there’s a chance?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Redshift

      @Martin:

      I’m thinking the stock market won’t improve until Trump and the Fed stop paying attention to the stock market. 

      And since Trump won’t stop paying attention to the stock market until it improves, look for a continued death spiral.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Kinda. The market responds to the fed when they’re having liquidity issues, or having trouble justifying investment. But that’s not their problem now. Their problem now is that all of their customers are stuck at home, and a number of their industries are going to go bankrupt (perhaps rightfully so).

      Stimulus can’t fix that. Infrastructure and effective management of government is needed, and neither one is going to happen until Jan 2021 at the earliest.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Major Major Major Major

      That was the best debate so far in terms of illuminating the candidates, on the off chance somebody didn’t already know exactly who either of them was.

      How do we feel about canceling Tuesday’s elections? People will get sick and die.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      @Martin:I’m thinking the stock market won’t improve until Trump and the Fed stop paying attention to the stock market.

      It’ll bottom out at some point and stop falling.  Maybe when it is down 40% from January which is about what the 2008 fall was.  Then it will just sit there until there is truly good news about economic recovery and the end of the pandemic in sight.

      It has to go low enough that risk takers start seeing bargains that are too good to pass up.  We aren’t there yet.  Then the Buffets of the world start buying and we are off to the races again.

      That would be my prediction.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sdhays

      @sdhays: Actually, expanding that thought:

      If Dump does contract COVID-19 and is incapacitated, what do you supposed the market reaction will be? In normal times, the market could probably be expected to react to a President being incapacitated as a negative shock, but in these circumstances…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      @Kent: I think at some point we’ll get a sense of which industries will come out of this stronger, and they’ll move. If we can resist industry bailouts, we could finally see some decrepit industries killed off here.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Well, according to DeWine, polling places don’t count as “mass gatherings”. Personally, I don’t know. My parents and I are voting absentee, which anybody in Ohio can do. I’d recommend that. I’d prefer not calling off the election entirely, but people having to stand in lines for hours can obviously be dangerous. All restaurants have been closed in the state now, except for deliveries and carry-outs

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      Real talk:

      I’m in Los Angeles with my husband.  We are both stocked up and fine.  I have no friends or family here to speak of.

      I saw this crisis coming in early February and did what I could to prepare since then, and have been self isolating for weeks.

      My biggest fear has been a mandatory quarantine where travel is restricted and we are stuck here.  Given how much Trump hates California, and what he did in Puerto Rico, I simply do not trust him to maintain law and order or food supply.

      I’ve heard multiple rumors from semi-reputable sources (including SF Chronicle) that Trump will restrict all travel in or out of California sometime very soon.

      im contemplating packing up and going home to Texas to be with my family (older mom and dad).  I can work remote.  Husband is leery of leaving as we are safe here.  But I have this anxiety that that won’t last longer in a metro of 12 million people.

      advice ?  Am I being paranoid ?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      The website Trump was talking about is now live. It only applies to San Mateo and Santa Clara counties because it was a CA governor initiative until Trump decided to take credit for it.

      Its ability to expand out of CA will rely on states cooperating, which I don’t think they’re unwilling to do, but they will have to do some substantial work on their end.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Morzer

      FWIW, I don’t think Warren is going to endorse anyone anytime soon. I suspect she’ll just wait for the primary to end and then focus on bringing the party together to crush the Orange Warthog.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dog Dawg Damn:

      I’ve heard multiple rumors from semi-reputable sources (including SF Chronicle) that Trump will restrict all travel in or out of California sometime very soon.

      I have no idea how he could do that.  Since when is this in a president’s power?  If he orders it despite it not being in his power, who would enforce it?  State police won’t.  The military won’t.  Last I heard the National Guard, despite its name, belongs to the states and not the federal government.  There aren’t really other options big enough to block roads in and out of a whole state, especially California.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Dog Dawg Damn: My husband is in SF visiting family right now. I nagged him to buy a ticket to JFK on the earliest feasible flight, so he’s just about to board a redeye. I figure there’s a decent chance travel around California or NYC will be restricted very very soon, at some level.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      terry chay

      I’m not sure INDUSTRIES will get killed off, but a lot of companies might and their industries reduced.

      For instance, there was an article observing Putin’s ploy to price was Saudi Arabia to wipe out US shale oil will backfire. What is most likely to happen is those companies will bankrupt and then be bought for a song by other US multinational oil companies such as Exxon making it so when the price war ended US export of oil will be even stronger than before (we are apparently now the largest oil producer in the world).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      PJ

      @Dog Dawg Damn: There is no evidence whatsoever (at least reported in the news) that food supply anywhere in the country will be diminished by the crisis.  Where things are in short supply (hand sanitizer, toilet paper), it is due to hoarding, which will subside in a week or two and which will also be alleviated by ramped up production.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      West of the Rockies

      Brachiator and I both missed the debate and asked late in the last thread if it seems Biden was essentially the winner tonight.  Thoughts?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sdhays

      @Frankensteinbeck: And, at this point, what would be the point? It’s in Mar-a-fucking-lago, for Pete’s sake. Not to mention – California produces a lot of agricultural products that the rest of us depend on. They’re not going to embargo California.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      terry chay

      @Morzer: Agreed. I’m surprised anyone is asking for her endorsement. She will do it the same way that she did in 2016. For the winner (Biden this time) at a time for maximal effect to bring the party together.

      Doing it sooner serves no purpose other than to be petty at how a bunch of Bernie surrogates treated her and her staff. Petty vindictive politics is for losers (like them). Warren is no loser.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @Dog Dawg Damn: I think you are misplacing your fears. Trump can go fuck himself on this. Law and order is a state matter. Gavin can call up the National Guard. And don’t worry about the food supply – California controls most of the nations food right now. It’s  too cold almost anywhere else to grow food, but we have a year round growing season for a ton of food. And a lot of what gets imported into the US comes across ports of entry into CA.

      It’s good. We have a good governor, we have good infrastructure, we have food, and a lot of the nations medical industry is here in state. They need us way more than we need them right now. Plus, what would Trump do without his Google website?

      We got this.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Dog Dawg Damn: (1) I cannot believe that the state of Texas will do a better job of controlling this thing, than the state of CA will do.  On many levels, from public health, to just caring about all residents, to biotech (Stanford got fed up and devised their own test) and on and on..

      (2) But I can understand the desire/need to be where your family is.  Family support is important in a global pandemic.

      But seriously, I’d rather have Gavin Newsom and the State of CA, than Greg Abbott and the State of Texas.

      [full disclosure: I grew up there, and have very little regard for the way the state is run.]

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @West of the Rockies: A win mostly by default. There wasn’t any sort of dramatic knockout or turning-of-the-tide moment, so the debate isn’t going to move the needle much in either direction. And since the needle is right now pointing firmly at ‘Biden’, he wins.

      I think he probably came out on top just scoring the debate by itself, but that’s a lesser point.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @West of the Rockies:

      I only caught bits and pieces, but yes he was. Biden caught Sanders off-guard by committing to a female VP candidate. Sanders didn’t come off well imo temperamentally. He liked to wave his arms around a lot. He was also still trying to defend his praise of places like China for bringing their citizens out of poverty despite being police states

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dog Dawg Damn

      Thanks for the response.

      I suppose factor is being with my mother, who is older with a lung condition.

      Would hate to be away from her if anything happened.

      also, Cali is rather easily to close off.  Not many roads leading in / out.  Can always try Titus Canyon Road in Death Valley but they mountains and desert leave few true routes.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kent

      @terry chay:

      I’m not sure INDUSTRIES will get killed off, but a lot of companies might and their industries reduced.

      For instance, there was an article observing Putin’s ploy to price was Saudi Arabia to wipe out US shale oil will backfire. What is most likely to happen is those companies will bankrupt and then be bought for a song by other US multinational oil companies such as Exxon making it so when the price war ended US export of oil will be even stronger than before (we are apparently now the largest oil producer in the world).

      That’s the thing with resource extraction industries.  The resources will still be there to get scooped up and exploited by someone else.  Whether it is oil, mining, timber, fishing, etc.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kent

      @sdhays:@Frankensteinbeck: And, at this point, what would be the point? It’s in Mar-a-fucking-lago, for Pete’s sake. Not to mention – California produces a lot of agricultural products that the rest of us depend on. They’re not going to embargo California.

      Every fucking thing from Asia that the rest of the country consumes comes into the country through the ports of Long Beach, Oakland, or Seattle/Tacoma

      Reply
    47. 47.

      feebog

      So here is my situation.  We buried my mom, dad and brother at sea today in a very moving and special ceremony.  Just relatives and a few close friends.  But now those folks all have to get home.  Most of them to Washington state.  We all fly Alaska Airlines and so far although they have cancelled some flights, most are still scheduled.  Otherwise, they are all prepared to rent a car and drive.  It’s about an 18 hour drive from here to Seattle, and 20 to Mt. Vernon, but with two drivers it is doable.  Mayor Garcetti just shut down the entire city, so I don’t think drastic shutdowns in air flight are far behind.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      rekoob

      @Dog Dawg Damn: At the risk of sounding flippant, as the saying goes, “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean the world isn’t out to get you”. If your husband is similarly flexible with work and such, consider a possible compromise: New Mexico. Two-thirds of the way to Texas (not knowing where your family is), but unlikely to be the focus of a lot of restrictions. Moreover, a good Governor and other officials who can guide you through the tangles the circumstances have laid before you. Plenty of wide open spaces, and I’m pretty sure that you can find affordable places in Grants, Clines Corners, and Tucumcari or their respective environs as needed.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      L85NJGT

      Have the Sanders camp dropped the negative Joe ads? The one I saw today ID’d the real problem as Exxon and Wells-Fargo. Do they have some basic grasp that we aren’t having a national plebiscite on big whatever?

      A one note candidate, and reality has moved on.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      The Dangerman

      @Dog Dawg Damn:

      advice ?  Am I being paranoid ?

      With the pieces currently on the board, I wouldn’t be abnormally concerned. Unless the Dodgers get cheated in the World Series again by the Astros; then, all bets are off.

      Where things get a little dicey is the “what’s next”. If you toss a big problem on an already monstrously big problem (biggest since at least WWII, and WWII is looking at this situation in the rear view mirror going “damn, it’s catching up”). Just to be dark, yet real, if there was a major earthquake right now, all bets are off. Shit, I get extra credit because, if there were a major earthquake in my neighborhood, there’s always Diablo Canyon sitting there to really do us in.

      Personally, I’d sit tight. Hell, do you really want to be that close to Ted Cruz?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mary G

      @Dog Dawg Damn: I’m staying in Orange County, and feel California is safer than Texas, but my parents are both dead. If they were alive in Texas I might think differently. I don’t think Trump could enforce shutting CA down. We grow a lot of food.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      West of the Rockies

      Thanks to all for the Biden probably/likely winning tonight.

      Okay, somehow I have not heard what Trump is saying Google will do.  Is he claiming something insanely stupid (“Google will tell you if you have the virus and how to treat it with peanut butter and matches!”)?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Fair Economist

      @Kent: I think this strange “Putin and the Saudis are faking a fight to destroy US shale oil” conspiracy is just way too complicated. Oil demand will be way down for months and maybe years. Oil revenues will be down even more. There’s not enough to go around, so the hyenas are fighting over the scraps.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Wow, that’s a good price.

      I didn’t have anything specific in mind, but we don’t actually know what the government is capable of in a scenario like this.

      I hope it won’t be necessary to have to go into lockdown like Italy did

      Reply
    59. 59.

      The Dangerman

      @feebog:

      Otherwise, they are all prepared to rent a car and drive.  It’s about an 18 hour drive from here to Seattle, and 20 to Mt. Vernon, but with two drivers it is doable.

      First, condolences on your losses.

      LA to Seattle is not at all a hard drive; with two, it’s not only doable, it’s cake. About the only thing I would check on would be not hitting Ashland in the middle of the night (Ashland is snowing right now per Weather.com and the Ashland grade is NO fun if you get into an ice situation).

      Only other tips should be obvious to you. Drive speed limits in OR and WA. Do NOT drive speed limits in CA; you don’t want to get run over.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Oh shit:

      Ex-Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room Where Drugs Found: Police

      According to police, one of the men – identified as Aldo Mejias – called rescue crews after he arrived at the hotel and found both Gillum and Travis Dyson in an inebriated state. Mejias told officers he began performing first aid on Dyson after he collapsed and began throwing up on a bed while Gillum was throwing up inside a bathroom.

      Rescue crews took Dyson to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, while Gillum was allowed to leave the room without being detained, the report said. The report did not list any arrests as being made.

      In a statement, Gillum said he was in town for a wedding celebration and admitted to having too much to drink.

      “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said in a statement, adding he would spend time with his family and was asking for privacy.

      Gillum, who narrowly lost to current Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race that was recounted in Broward County among other locations, has spent time working as a political commentator and working on Democratic election efforts since the loss.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      SectionH

      @feebog: My condolences – sounds like a great send-off though.

      Um, I’d say fly. On one hand, airports aren’t crowded anywhere afaict, well, domestically, and more importantly, the airlines are paying attention. Wear gloves, take hand sanitizer – you can has 14 oz or so – no really – through Security Theater.

      Driving, well, if it’s the 5, forget it. I’d take my chances peeing on the roadside on non-Interstate roads. See John’s post ?yesterday? I’d also pack my own food – and I will.

      edited for clarity, oh well…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.