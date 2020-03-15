For those of you who have not yet shopped but intend to, I might recommend storing up on the basics, but try to plan at least a week’s worth of meals using fresh vegetables and fresh produce and perishable items. They are very plentiful right now because everyone is focusing on dried goods and frozen and canned foods. Obviously, you should get those, too, but I would try to get as much fresh food as possible. If you eat nothing but frozen or prepared foods, you are going to get bored quick, and there are going to be supply chain interruptions and the like. I mean, this is a global pandemic, and a lot of our food comes from outside the United States.

Also, vegetables like butternut squash, spaghetti squash, potatoes, onions, beets, etc., all have very long shelf lives. There’s a reason lots of old houses have root cellars still. I have butternut squash that I grew this summer that has just been sitting on a table for six months that is still in perfect condition. On the rare occasions I buy potatoes, I store them in a potato bin in the basement and they last months. Same with onions.

I would also recommend buying soup stock, and if you are a meat eater, freezing your beef and poultry bones to make your own stock. Whenever I use any of the trinity in a meal, I save the onion skins, carrot ends, and celery leaves and freeze them in a silicon bag for later use in stock. I call it the “Tammy bag” because Tammy was the one who got me started on doing this.

One other thing- an entertaining thing for you and the kids, if you have property and have always wanted to grow vegetables, is to pick up some seed starter kits and some lights (and you don’t even need lights if you have window space), some seed kits, and try to grow some starter plants for the rapidly approaching spring.