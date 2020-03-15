Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just A Quick Thought

Just A Quick Thought

by | 9 Comments

For those of you who have not yet shopped but intend to, I might recommend storing up on the basics, but try to plan at least a week’s worth of meals using fresh vegetables and fresh produce and perishable items. They are very plentiful right now because everyone is focusing on dried goods and frozen and canned foods. Obviously, you should get those, too, but I would try to get as much fresh food as possible. If you eat nothing but frozen or prepared foods, you are going to get bored quick, and there are going to be supply chain interruptions and the like. I mean, this is a global pandemic, and a lot of our food comes from outside the United States.

Also, vegetables like butternut squash, spaghetti squash, potatoes, onions, beets, etc., all have very long shelf lives. There’s a reason lots of old houses have root cellars still. I have butternut squash that I grew this summer that has just been sitting on a table for six months that is still in perfect condition. On the rare occasions I buy potatoes, I store them in a potato bin in the basement and they last months. Same with onions.

I would also recommend buying soup stock, and if you are a meat eater, freezing your beef and poultry bones to make your own stock. Whenever I use any of the trinity in a meal, I save the onion skins, carrot ends, and celery leaves and freeze them in a silicon bag for later use in stock. I call it the “Tammy bag” because Tammy was the one who got me started on doing this.

One other thing- an entertaining thing for you and the kids, if you have property and have always wanted to grow vegetables, is to pick up some seed starter kits and some lights (and you don’t even need lights if you have window space), some seed kits, and try to grow some starter plants for the rapidly approaching spring.

      lamh36

      Unlike many folks, I’ll be at work the entire time of this pandemic…the joys of working in the lab…so it’s weird trying to stock up when I still won’t really be in the house anymore than usual.

      Also too, single with no pets, so stocking up for 2 weeks actually last me almost a month at least. So stocking up for a month means I’m stocked for months…LOL

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      my grocery store was even sold out of beets and leeks (I like to make salads of the former and was gonna use the latter in a soup). Frozen vegetables were pretty much down to various forms of cauliflower, a healthy supply of mashed cauliflower, which in my experience do come out pretty gross and soupy even with the directions carefully followed

      Jess

      I did my usual shopping at Hannaford’s yesterday, and they had NO fresh produce–not even onions. I’m not sure if everyone bought it all, or if they removed it b/c they thought it was a risk…? I had to resort to frozen veggies for my weekly soup pot. It was amusing to see what the panic shoppers were hoarding: Campbells soup, frozen pizzas and mainstream frozen meals, regular bread (like Wonderbread), spaghetti sauce. All the organic stuff was still well stocked, including Evol and Amy’s frozen meals, and Wormtown Be Hoppy, so I was mostly fine, except for the lack of fresh veggies.

      Jeffro

      High calorie canned goods

      – Chunky soup

      – canned beans

      – Chef Boyardee

      – canned chili

      – Progresso soup

      – Peanut butter

      bbleh

      All sensible suggestions — hey, do ’em anyway, pandemic or no!  Fresh ingredients are good for you!

      Still, nothing says “first-world economy with high-quality leadership” like a return to subsistence agriculture ..

      (And one hopes that the panic phase will be past soon, and we’ll see a more normal — if still reduced — situation at grocery stores.)

      narya

      I’ve been hearing reports from folks both here and on the east coast that things like onions & garlic are just gone–along w/ frozen veggies. And bananas, oddly enough. But if you find the frozen ones, stock up on those, too. If the mashed cauliflower is soupy . . . maybe make soup? I’d add some beans and squash and spinach (I currently have an abundance of the first and last, and a fair amount of the second). I am very fortunate–I have plenty of nearly everything except garlic. My biggest problem? My oven died three weeks ago, which has prompted me to actually plan/contract for the entire kitchen renovation. Which will take who knows how long, now. No baked goods for me!

      I will also note that I woke up this AM soaked in sweat–and no fever. Here’s hoping it stays gone . . . Throat is much less scratchy than yesterday, coughing is mostly when I wake up (i.e., have been horizontal for awhile). I’m only uncrossing my fingers long enough to type. And I”m still going to mask-and-glove it when I go to work tomorrow long enough to pick up a laptop & monitor (and the remains of my tea stash; I’m nearly out).

      Half of the floor in our (non-patient-facing) building is wiped out with one thing or another; one team member has Influenza A, my boss has strep. Who know it would be a relief to get those diagnoses. I’m still mildly worried about strep (and every other damn thing) but will get it swabbed if it doesn’t completely go away.

      Be safe, everyone; though I’m an introvert at heart, I do need some interaction, and you folks are my community these days.

