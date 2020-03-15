Anybody else having Gary Larson flashbacks?

I suppose that's one way to get it done. https://t.co/9Dtq88X64y — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 14, 2020

Spotty tonight, because I’m having computer problems. See you on the other side…

A doctor I spoke to today called this the “paradox of preparation” and it’s the key dynamic in all this. The only way to get ahead of the curve is to take actions that *at the time* seem like overreactions, eg: Japan closing all schools for a month with very few confirmed cases https://t.co/d6mGCugyTK — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 15, 2020

Lockdowns, self-isolation and entry bans imposed to fight global coronavirus spread https://t.co/u4fg2uIiuk pic.twitter.com/kiBQc48pl9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 15, 2020

US #coronavirus cases above 2600; West Virginia left as the last man standing. https://t.co/hI4U4QB2bh — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 14, 2020

If even ISIS is taking #COVID19 more seriously than you are, you're doing it wrong. https://t.co/jq3ZkAvy6E — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 14, 2020

My evening #COVID19 update. I have four points:: 1. The1st #COVID19 case in the US was diagnosed Jan 21;

2. It has since taken 53 days to do ~20,000 tests in the US;

3. That's how many South Korea does in 1 day.

4. Without testing we are losing the battle against the virus — Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) March 15, 2020

Guatemala just became the first country in the world to ban Americans in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/75cFZMEsym — Kevin Sieff (@ksieff) March 14, 2020

Mexico frets about U.S. coronavirus spread, could restrict border https://t.co/2u8WVZ2Ipt pic.twitter.com/n9iXGUAlxH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 14, 2020

Scary figures out of France — previous assumption was that this hit older people the hardest:

NYT: There have been 91 deaths, and 300 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, *** half of them under 50 years of age.*** https://t.co/pNSGkFnCvk — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 14, 2020





Fast testing, diagnosis, isolation and treatment makes a huge difference.

In South Korea and China excluding Hubei, case fatality rate is 0.89% at the moment (they're converging).

Whereas in Hubei, Iran, and Italy, where healthcare system overwhelmed, it's from 4.5% to 6.8%. — Chenchen Zhang??????? is social distancing (@chenchenzh) March 14, 2020

I met an American woman this morning who said she is flying her in-laws out from California to Singapore because she has no confidence in the health care system. Sick People Across the U.S. Say They Are Being Denied the Coronavirus Test https://t.co/xnLjstnq1I — Sui-Lee Wee ??? (@suilee) March 13, 2020

Travel bans have neither stopped spread of novel #coronavirus nor prevented it from becoming a pandemic. Today, @ThinkGlobalHlth launched a new tracker of #COVID19 cases in countries with and without travel restrictions on China. Will update regularly https://t.co/Uk9OXjyNWr pic.twitter.com/QwD804BE09 — Tom Bollyky (@TomBollyky) March 13, 2020

Spain reports 1,500 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours. https://t.co/PxnQEuMOyp — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 14, 2020

The number of pneumonia cases in #Moscow went up 37% yoy which is seemingly an indirect confirmation #Russia’s Covid-19 problem is much more serious than the government admits. https://t.co/myTfm3gGjs — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) March 14, 2020

[Props to the commenter who added, "So hurry up."] — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) March 14, 2020