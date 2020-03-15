Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Not all heroes wear capes.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We have all the best words.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The revolution will be supervised.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Reality always wins in the end.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This blog will pay for itself.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 & the Way We Live Now — ‘Retail Arbitrage’ Edition (Further Explication)

COVID-19 & the Way We Live Now — ‘Retail Arbitrage’ Edition (Further Explication)

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

Since I had this post ready to go when Cole beat me to the front page, here’s some extra context. Dude mostly seems to have been a ‘perfect’ adaptation to a very specific economic niche…

(As Cole told us, in this case, “someone meaner” turned out to be the AG of Tennessee — think how delighted the libertarians must be to have their worst fears realized!)

Hoarding essentials during a national emergency is a bad thing. On the other hand, as the poster boy for this NYTimes handwringer points out, making it possible for a worried self-quarantiner in suburban Seattle to access sanitizer from a Tennessee Dollar Tree is the very basis of both capitalism as a social system and Amazon as a corporation.

Of course, once you let the Grey Lady parade your economic status in front of the world and social media, you’re in for some nasty feedback…

Sites like Amazon and eBay have given rise to a growing industry of independent sellers who snatch up discounted or hard-to-find items in stores to post online and sell around the world.

These sellers call it retail arbitrage, a 21st-century career that has adults buying up everything from limited-run cereals to Fingerling Monkeys, a once hot toy. The bargain hunters look for anything they can sell at a sharp markup. In recent weeks, they found perhaps their biggest opportunity: a pandemic.

As they watched the list of Amazon’s most popular searches crowd with terms like “Purell,” “N95 mask” and “Clorox wipes,” sellers said, they did what they had learned to do: Suck up supply and sell it for what the market would bear.

Initially, the strategy worked. For several weeks, prices soared for some of the top results to searches for sanitizer, masks and wipes on Amazon, according to a New York Times analysis of historical prices from Jungle Scout, which tracks data for Amazon sellers. The data shows that both Amazon and third-party sellers like Mr. Colvin increased their prices, which then mostly dropped when Amazon took action against price gouging this month.

At the high prices, people still bought the products en masse, and Amazon took a cut of roughly 15 percent and eBay roughly 10 percent, depending on the price and the seller.

Then the companies, pressured by growing criticism from regulators and customers, cracked down. After the measures last week, Amazon went further on Wednesday, restricting sales of any coronavirus-related products from certain sellers…

To regulators and many others, the sellers are sitting on a stockpile of medical supplies during a pandemic. The attorney general’s offices in California, Washington and New York are all investigating price gouging related to the coronavirus. California’s price-gouging law bars sellers from increasing prices by more than 10 percent after officials declare an emergency. New York’s law prohibits sellers from charging an “unconscionably excessive price” during emergencies.

An official at the Washington attorney general’s office said the agency believed it could apply the state’s consumer-protection law to sue platforms or sellers, even if they aren’t in Washington, as long as they were trying to sell to Washington residents.

Tennessee, where Mr. Colvin lives, has a price-gouging law that bars people from charging “unreasonable prices for essential goods and services, including gasoline, in direct response to a disaster,” according to a state website. On Saturday, after the The Times published this article, the Tennessee attorney general’s office said it had sent investigators to Mr. Colvin’s home, given him a cease-and-desist letter and was now investigating his case.

Mr. Colvin does not believe he was price gouging. While he charged $20 on Amazon for two bottles of Purell that retail for $1 each, he said people forget that his price includes his labor, Amazon’s fees and about $10 in shipping. (Alcohol-based sanitizer is pricey to ship because officials consider it a hazardous material.)…

As for his stockpile, Mr. Colvin said he would now probably try to sell it locally. “If I can make a slight profit, that’s fine,” he said. “But I’m not looking to be in a situation where I make the front page of the news for being that guy who hoarded 20,000 bottles of sanitizer that I’m selling for 20 times what they cost me.”

After The Times published this article on Saturday morning, Mr. Colvin said he was exploring ways to donate all the supplies.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • GC
  • Jay
  • jonas
  • Martin
  • PsiFighter37
  • Quinerly
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      This dude, BTW, ended up being shamed into donating all of the stuff he bought. So he spent all his money on a good deed that no one will give him credit for because of his initial motives. I’m sure his family is thrilled about burning through tens of thousands of dollars in this manner.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jay

      The Oklahoma governor who bragged about going out to a crowded dinner with his kids last night, only to delete the tweet, once boasted that he does not vaccinate his kids and ran on opposing mandatory vaccines https://t.co/TQBDeCC7VC— Sam Stein (@samstein) March 15, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      @GC: Someone tell me if something important happens – I refuse to watch them if there’s a chance the orange fart cloud shows up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      @PsiFighter37: I’m sure his family is thrilled about burning through tens of thousands of dollars in this manner.

      I don’t think he’s going to sweat it too much. The article states that he’s made very good money over the past several years engaging in this sort of thing — predicting what there’s going to be a shortage of around the corner and then stocking up on it and selling it on Amazon. Usually it’s something like a kind of sneaker or a trendy toy or whatever, but when people’s lives are potentially at stake, you knock that shit off. Glad the AG was all up his ass.

      Naturally I expect the good folks at NRO and Reason all have the vapors at this point.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jay

      eugenic thinking never really went away i have been thinking a lot about how it’s influencing the response to this crisis— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 15, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jonas

      Fauci is now telling people that they had better take the social distancing way fucking more seriously.  But that’s unpossible, you say! Noted epidemiologist Devin Nunes was just on the teevee explaining that we really need to spend more time at crowded bars and restaurants.

      Will people like Nunes and the other idiots like Hannity telling people to go to crowded events and lick all the doorknobs to pwn the libs ever pay any price for it? Any? Probably not, because, you know, America, where the only unforgivable sin is wearing a tan suit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      Gov. Newsom calls for the home isolation of all people 65 and older in California due to the coronavirus.

      Fellow Californians, please reach out to any older neighbors and offer to do their shopping and such for them. Go a step further and do a sanitation pass on anything that could carry the virus.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Lemme guess: they removed the obvious fire hazard (which probably would require HAZMAT-approved storage even in Tennessee, but not Texas) and left 50k rounds of ammo, because Freedom.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      GC

      It’s started, Trump is there, announcing an interest rate cut, and everybody is standing as close as possible to each other (for the camera presumably).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.