Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We still have time to mess this up!

I personally stopped the public option…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Wetsuit optional.

What fresh hell is this?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Just a few bad apples.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Mission Accomplished!

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Birdwatching / Breakfast Birb (Open Thread)

Breakfast Birb (Open Thread)

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Here’s a limpkin searching for breakfast alongside a swift-moving channel this morning:

It finds a mussel and makes quick work of it, extracting the edible morsel from the shell with its specialized beak and flipping the breakfast into its mouth. Around here, apple snails are plentiful; that’s the limpkins’ favorite meal and the extraction for which its beak is specialized. But limpkins will settle for mussels too if that’s what’s on the menu.

What are y’all up to today? We’ve been alternating between watching the Marvel movies in chronological order and reading. Hilary Mantel finally finished her Cromwell trilogy, dog bless her, and we’re re-reading the earlier books before we start it.

It’s easy to maintain social distance in the swamp, so we’ve been able to spend a lot of time outdoors, and the weather is perfect for it, at least in the mornings and evenings. We may take a drive to another isolated spot on a long, twisty road through a salt marsh and have a picnic later, just for a change of scenery.

I work at home and my husband’s job can be done without coming within 20 feet of another human being, so our work lives aren’t affected by C-19 yet, though they may be on the demand side later down the road, depending on how bad things get. Nothing to do but keep on keeping on, friends.

We’ve had several recent threads about working and teaching from home. Anyone got any tips on creative ways to help friends and loved ones? Aside from offering to shop or do yard work or whatever for at-risk friends or relatives, what are some good ways to help keep people’s spirits up?

Feel free to discuss that or anything else in this open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • MomSense
  • rikyrah
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      MomSense

      Trying to convince my oldest to come home.  He’s worried that he’s been exposed, but if he has I have.  I’ve been working around the corner from a clinic where one of the clinicians tested positive and I’m pretty sure there is overlap with our clients.

      Youngest wants him to come home so they can just play music and sing songs.  If that happens I’ll try to get some videos and send them to an fp’er.   Most of what they do is improvise but it’s really fun.  If anyone wants to learn to knit, or do a knitalong we could try that.  Lots of good videos online like knittinghelp.com and I could help pick a pattern or we could all make the same thing.

      Please, please Jackals take care of yourselves.  I don’t want to lose any of you!!!!!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Because we are old, we record Colbert and watch it when we can. Last night, we watched the first episode he did without a live audience, which I believe was recorded on Thursday. He wasn’t expecting to go without an audience until Monday. His interview with Sanjiv Gupta was good, but wow, he floundered in the monologue. It looked to me like they just used the rehearsal footage for that, and also that Colbert might have had a little too much whiskey.

      It will be interesting to see what the absence of an audience does to tonight’s debate.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      All the introverts in my circle are “YAY! We are experts!” Readers of the world, unite.

      Myself, I have a Scribd subscription. For the price of ONE book I have access to metric tons of them, and I’d going to be working that thing like a plow horse. Also, audiobooks: this is how you get them when they are fresh, and I’m still of two minds on that, though Mr WereBear is a fan.

      I also have Kindle Unlimited, which is much more of a mixed bag, but I find enjoyable books there most times I look. Plus, I suspect I’m not the only one with a backlog of great stuff they keep meaning to have time to read.

      Timing might be too ironic for some people, but a while back I got The Great Influenza, which is about the 1918 Pandemic. It’s got extraordinary sweep and some fine non-fiction writing.

      Spending more time with the cats? Read to them from my book, The Way of Cats :) or any other soothing subject.

      Cats love the sound of our voice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.