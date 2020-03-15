Here’s a limpkin searching for breakfast alongside a swift-moving channel this morning:

It finds a mussel and makes quick work of it, extracting the edible morsel from the shell with its specialized beak and flipping the breakfast into its mouth. Around here, apple snails are plentiful; that’s the limpkins’ favorite meal and the extraction for which its beak is specialized. But limpkins will settle for mussels too if that’s what’s on the menu.

What are y’all up to today? We’ve been alternating between watching the Marvel movies in chronological order and reading. Hilary Mantel finally finished her Cromwell trilogy, dog bless her, and we’re re-reading the earlier books before we start it.

It’s easy to maintain social distance in the swamp, so we’ve been able to spend a lot of time outdoors, and the weather is perfect for it, at least in the mornings and evenings. We may take a drive to another isolated spot on a long, twisty road through a salt marsh and have a picnic later, just for a change of scenery.

I work at home and my husband’s job can be done without coming within 20 feet of another human being, so our work lives aren’t affected by C-19 yet, though they may be on the demand side later down the road, depending on how bad things get. Nothing to do but keep on keeping on, friends.

We’ve had several recent threads about working and teaching from home. Anyone got any tips on creative ways to help friends and loved ones? Aside from offering to shop or do yard work or whatever for at-risk friends or relatives, what are some good ways to help keep people’s spirits up?

Feel free to discuss that or anything else in this open thread.