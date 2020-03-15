Georgia postponing its primary from March 24 to May 19. Puerto Rico also considering postponing, so the calendar may get very empty after Tuesday’s races.https://t.co/tj3m1SdR04
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 14, 2020
Barring the Oval Office Occupant finds a way to fvck this up too during his immanent ‘briefing’, here’s the word per CNN:
The Democratic debate scheduled for Sunday will be moved from Arizona to Washington, DC, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
Additionally, Univision’s Jorge Ramos was possibly exposed to coronavirus. While he is not exhibiting any symptoms, he has has stepped down from his role as one of the moderators for the debate, the DNC said. The network’s Ilia Calderón will take his place, alongside CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. The debate is still set to take place 8 to 10 p.m. ET Sunday.…
The debate partners had previously announced that there would be no live audience, press filing center or spin room at the event.
The debate will air exclusively live on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision at 8 p.m. ET. The debate will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties. The full debate will be available exclusively the day following the airing on demand via cable/satellite systems, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and tablets, and via CNNgo OTT apps), and CNN mobile apps on iOS and Android.
There’s supposed to be one last, as yet unscheduled, debate after this… but Vox says it will presumably be cancelled if ‘a candidate’ has ‘the nomination sewn up’ by then.
If you’re wondering why my tone implies that the primary is basically resolved, here are our polling averages for the 4 states voting on Tuesday:
FL: Biden +42.8
IL: Biden +29.9
OH: Biden +24.6
AZ: Biden +24.5https://t.co/1IkQkQUkXE
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 13, 2020
There have literally been 10 debates and Bernie has yet to perform like his fans imagine he would. He likes Biden. They have a Grumpy Old Men chemistry. https://t.co/XSgCCaxeh0
— Malarkey Delenda Est (@agraybee) March 14, 2020
There is not one single swayable voter in America who is gonna give a shit about the democratic primary debate on sunday when half the country have quarantined themselves inside crude toilet paper forts.
— Galar Regional Medical Director (@weedlewobble) March 14, 2020
The ironic thing is that apparently Bernie and Joe are apparently on friendly terms personally and would probably rather play shuffleboard with each other than hang out with rose or globe Twitter weirdos.
— Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 14, 2020
“Sanders … is operating under some self-imposed constraints. The Vermont senator likes Biden and loathes Trump, and he doesn’t want to eviscerate Biden out of concern that it would only weaken him and therefore help Trump, Sanders advisers say.” https://t.co/Gak8NQ3IGa
— Bill Scher (@billscher) March 14, 2020
(Hope it’s just the lighting, because this is *not* a healthy color for an old man with a heart condition)
I mean, he’s beating Bernie. https://t.co/W4x5LWkp7y
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) March 15, 2020
Biden is going to win 350 electoral votes and the next four years are going to be “Democrats can’t count on a coronavirus every election, only a true progressive can win a permanent majority.”
— Malarkey Delenda Est (@agraybee) March 13, 2020
