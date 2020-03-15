Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

*Another* DNC Debate! Open Thread (Joe vs. Bernie Edition)

*Another* DNC Debate! Open Thread (Joe vs. Bernie Edition)

Barring the Oval Office Occupant finds a way to fvck this up too during his immanent ‘briefing’, here’s the word per CNN:

The Democratic debate scheduled for Sunday will be moved from Arizona to Washington, DC, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

Additionally, Univision’s Jorge Ramos was possibly exposed to coronavirus. While he is not exhibiting any symptoms, he has has stepped down from his role as one of the moderators for the debate, the DNC said. The network’s Ilia Calderón will take his place, alongside CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. The debate is still set to take place 8 to 10 p.m. ET Sunday.

The debate partners had previously announced that there would be no live audience, press filing center or spin room at the event.

The debate will air exclusively live on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision at 8 p.m. ET. The debate will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties. The full debate will be available exclusively the day following the airing on demand via cable/satellite systems, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and tablets, and via CNNgo OTT apps), and CNN mobile apps on iOS and Android.

There’s supposed to be one last, as yet unscheduled, debate after this… but Vox says it will presumably be cancelled if ‘a candidate’ has ‘the nomination sewn up’ by then.


(Hope it’s just the lighting, because this is *not* a healthy color for an old man with a heart condition)

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      CDC large-group guidance (short version: don’t do it, for the next 8 weeks):

      Get Your Mass Gatherings or Large Community Events Ready

      Guidance as of 3/15/2020

      Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

      Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

      Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.  When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

      We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      There have literally been 10 debates and Bernie has yet to perform like his fans imagine he would.

      I think he’s performing exactly as they thought he would– brilliant! angry! consistent! clear!– it’s that The People (!) aren’t responding in the way his cultists think they should. The bastards.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Biden is going to win 350 electoral votes and the next four years are going to be “Democrats can’t count on a coronavirus every election, only a true progressive can win a permanent majority.”

      OK by me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cacti

      Speaking of postponed elections, I’m calling it now.

      As the Trump/Covid-19 crisis deepens, and Republican electoral fortunes continue to sink, watch for them to start calling for a postponement of the November 2020 general election.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      One of Bernie’s staffers was on MSNBC yesterday and he was really excited that Georgia moved their primary because they now think they can win it. He lost Georgia by 43.1% in 2016. They’re really in la la land.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JMG

      @Cacti
      It takes an act of Congress to do this. If he tries, any Republican should be shot on sight. But he’s as big a coward as they come. He won’t try.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      I’m hoping they have a debate about which of the myriad ways Twitler has fucked up the country is the worst.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Cacti: Elections are state matters.  Also if there are no elections, the President and Vice President’s term ends on January 20, 2021, if there’s not a President/Vice President Elect, they’d have to swear in Speaker Pelosi.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anne Laurie

      @JMG: It takes an act of Congress to do this. If he tries, any Republican should be shot on sight. But he’s as big a coward as they come. He won’t try.

      He’ll announce the election should be postponed/cancelled.  McConnell (or whoever’s sitting in McConnell’s seat, by that time) will announce the GOP is studying the options.  Pelosi will tell them both to sit on it & twirl.  Every Repub, but especially the Oval Office Squatter,  will fundraise on how the mean Demon-rats totally want loyal Americans to die.

      We had a precursor of this when Rudy tried to cancel the NYC mayoral election after 9/11.  Didn’t work then, and that was a much smaller election after a much more ‘shocking’ event.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      OK, we’re off. Candidates are in their cones of isolation. First question: Anderson Cooper to Joe Biden: We’re doomed, aren’t we?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      Good first answer by Uncle Joe.

      Both of them are clearing their throats a lot. :-(

      [eta:] Or rather it seems to be Uncle Joe clearing his throat a lot.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      Biden giving the capsule summary version of the speech he gave on Thursday. Sanders: First thing we have to do right now is shut up Donald Trump (I can’t argue with that).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      Every state does vote by mail. They do it at different scales, but they all do it. They have plenty of time to get a 100% vote by mail system in place.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      Just a quick programming note: I forgot that there was a debate tonight, so the first nat-sec and COVID-19 post will be tomorrow. This way nothing will interfere with tonight’s scheduled bloodsports!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kent

      @Cacti: Speaking of postponed elections, I’m calling it now.

      As the Trump/Covid-19 crisis deepens, and Republican electoral fortunes continue to sink, watch for them to start calling for a postponement of the November 2020 general election.

      How does that work. Trump ceases to be President on January 20 unless re-elected. Under the 20th Amendment it is up to Congress to decide who would be an interim president if there is none. There is no mechanism absent action by BOTH houses of Congress to extend Trump’s rule past January.

      They might start calling for it but there is no way to do it without bipartisan action. And the states administer the November elections, not the federal government. There will be dozens of other state and local candidates on the ballot, tax measures, judges, etc. etc.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Oh crap.

      Bernie passed up a chance to clobber Dump and instead went on rant against the lack of universal healthcare.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mary G

      They aren’t attacking each other so far, good. Joe is smart to say “I agree with Bernie” where he does. I’m getting a lot of buffering timeouts, hope that means lots of people are watching.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      Uncle Joe: “With all due respect, single payer isn’t the answer.  Italy has single payer…”

      Hmmm…

      Uncle Joe: “We get all the experts together, like we did with Ebola, and figure out what is needed…”

      Ok.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      chris

      Seems the sheriff didn’t get his shots today. Thread

      It is now evident that this is an orchestrated attempt to destroy CAPITALISM. First sports, then schools and finally commercial businesses. Time to RISE UP and push back. Bars and restaurants should defy the order. Let people decide if they want to go out.https://t.co/eWCBQczjyN— David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) 15 March 2020

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Marcopolo

      @dmsilev: The argument to R’s for Vote by Mail is their natural supporters, old folks, will be scared to go to the polls.  But they can take advantage of VBM.  The argument for D’s is VBM just makes it easier for everyone to vote. So it’s a win win for everyone.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kent

      @Martin:Every state does vote by mail. They do it at different scales, but they all do it. They have plenty of time to get a 100% vote by mail system in place.

      But….we can’t as effectively suppress Dem votes if we do that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chyron HR

      But Bernie had his own Super Mario World romhack.  Shouldn’t that count for more than how many stupid shitty Democrats vote for his opponent?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      (Hope it’s just the lighting, because this is *not* a healthy color for an old man with a heart condition)

      Yup.  “I’m always a healthy beet-red!”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      Uncle Joe: “Whether you have one insurance policy or thousands of insurance companies, that has nothing to do with what we’re going through now with this pandemic national emergency. You pass a law and say that testing and treatment will be free…”

      Good, good.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Splitting Image

      @Cacti:

      Speaking of postponed elections, I’m calling it now.

      As the Trump/Covid-19 crisis deepens, and Republican electoral fortunes continue to sink, watch for them to start calling for a postponement of the November 2020 general election.

      If Trump tries to postpone the November election, the stock market will tank so hard that the last couple of weeks will look like the Roaring Twenties.

      The markets depend on a certain amount of stability to function, and right now the happy fact that U.S. elections occur every four years even if a civil war is raging outside is one of the few things that seems reliably stable.

      Plus there is the fact that the U.S. buck is the world’s reserve currency. Anybody currently grumbling about that is not doing anything to change it because Trump will almost certainly be gone by January. Changing the rules to keep that idiot in the White House indefinitely will cause every country but Russia and Saudi Arabia to dump their dollar reserves all at once.

      Mind you, all of this is only to say that Trump would have to be really stupid to try it. Phrasing it this way makes the counterargument readily apparent.

      However, if Trump can’t win this election on his own merits, then he’s of no further use to the money guys he had on stage with him on Friday. If it costs them more money to support him than they can get from tax cuts, then it’s time to strip him for parts, load him up with debt, and let him fail.

      If in doubt, remember that Mitt Romney was the first guy who bailed. He didn’t do it because he had a conscience. He did it because he’s the Bain Capital guy and he knows how this game is played.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Adam L Silverman

      @JMG: The real question is whether it is possible to get a vote by mail bill passed for the November general election to ensure that turn out doesn’t get reduced because of fear of the novel Coronavirus as Rick Hasen, Norm Ornstein, and others are calling for. I have no doubt it will pass the House, whether McConnell would even allow it to come up for a vote in the Senate or the President would sign it, is another story completely.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kent

      @Marcopolo:@dmsilev: The argument to R’s for Vote by Mail is their natural supporters, old folks, will be scared to go to the polls.  But they can take advantage of VBM.  The argument for D’s is VBM just makes it easier for everyone to vote. So it’s a win win for everyone.

      Careful with that sort of argument.  They will just make vote by mail for anyone over 60 and then force the young and people of color into a few remaining undermanned polling places.

      These are evil people.  They will do shit like that and claim it is for public health or some other thing.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: That answer shows a real contrast between Biden and Sanders. The latter wants his Medicare for All, and everything revolves around that.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      mrmoshpotato

      @John Revolta:

      Why the hell do they need a live audience for these things anyway? I mean WTactualF? 

      We. Fucking. Don’t.

      With no audience, Dump boasting that his baby hands are enormous and his orange cock is tremendous would’ve fallen on deaf ears instead of being cheered.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      Q – Bernie: “Would you call out the military?”

      Bernie: “…  If the Fed can give the banks $1.5T then everyone who works at a restaurant should get a check…”

      Uncle Joe: “Yes, I would call out the military to take advantage of the capabilities they have …”

      Bernie: “… what about the 0.5 M homeless?  What about bailing out the crooks on Wall Street.”

      Uncle Joe: “We should be surging help to people who are most vulnerable – testing everyone in nursing homes…”

      Etc.

      Bernie still can’t do more than recycle his 2016 stump speech.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Adam L Silverman

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: No it wouldn’t be Pelosi, because the Congress will have expired with no members of the House elected or reelected and the next person inline is Senator Grassley as the President Pro Tempore of the Senate. Since he’s not up for reelection until 2022, he’d be the only duly elected, still serving constitutional officer left in the chain of succession.

      Reply

