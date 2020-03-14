Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tips For Working From Home

I have worked from home for over a decade, so I thought I would share some tips for those of you who will be adjusting to a new work style. For a number of reasons, I do not discuss my actual job on this here blog- for about five years I had people calling and emailing my boss trying to get me fired, and I like to keep my work life and my blog/personal life separate. So please, no discussion about that in the comments or I will just delete it. You’ll just have to trust me that I do in fact work from home, and leave it at that.

At any rate, some general tips that I think you might find helpful.

1.) Have a separate, discrete place that will be your work space. Don’t just think you can take your laptop and lounge on the couch and get things done. I understand not everyone has a house, many of you live in apartments, so this will be more difficult for some of you, but trust me on this. You want a space that is your designated work area.

Many of you will think this is because it will increase your efficiency, and it is, but it is also for your mental health. Your house is now also your office, and no one can stay at the office all day long without losing it. So you want to have a mindset that “when I am in this room/place, I am working, and when I am in the rest of the house I am not working.”

I have a designated room (my office), and but for rare occasions when I may sit with the laptop on the front porch or on the back porch in nice weather, that is where I work. I do not work in the living room with a laptop. I do not sit at the kitchen table and work from there. I work in my office.

Also, in my office I have a Herman Miller chair I purchased and adore. It is worth the money and better than replacing a cheap chair every year. Make sure your work provides you with the computing and other office supplies you need.

2.) Keep a schedule. It doesn’t have to be a formal schedule, it doesn’t have to be a super strict schedule, but it does have to be a schedule. Get yourself in the mindset that during certain hours you will be working and other hours you will not.

3.) Get up and move every half hour. Whether it is to give the dogs a pet or a treat, go to the bathroom, go downstairs and grab some ice, etc.

4.) Try to keep your designated workspace clean. There are no janitors coming to clean after you go home- it’s up to you, bub.

5.) I personally like to shower when I wake up, just as if I was going to an office. Wakes you up, makes you feel more alert, etc.

6.) If you work with sensitive material, get a VPN/learn how to encrypt. I am sure others here can fill you in more on security issues.

7.) This is super important- most people (not, you know, introverts like me) can start to get manic if they go without human interaction and the assurances that come with talking and working with people face to face. So don’t just rely on email. Talk to people on the phone about the email you sent, facetime them, stay in touch. People are used to running into people in the hallway to discuss things, seeing you in your office and chatting, etc. Now they are just getting an email. Communicate with them and let them know you are there.

8.) Make sure you take breaks just like you would at the job.

9.) This may just be me, but even though I have a tv in the office, I turn it off unless there is something breaking I want to watch. Same with music. I rarely listen to music when I work unless it has no words- classical, jazz, etc.

10.) Again, may just be me, but I have a lot of plants in my office.

11.) GO OUTSIDE AND GET FRESH AIR. SIT ON THE PORCH. PUTZ AROUND IN THE YARD. JUST DO NOT BE NEAR PEOPLE.

I’ll add more to this as I think of it, and perhaps some of you have stuff to offer. I do think that for a lot of people, working from home is going to be a lot harder than you think it is. Others of you might take to it and wish it could be like this forever.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    83Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      Good tips, all.

      Dunno how to break this to you, but we all already know you’re employed as Steve’s valet.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Good stuff, thanks.

      Our director has just opened the door to working from home and given the overlap with my kid suddenly having two weeks with no school (a total I expect to grow) my intention is to make this happen. And I do fear the myriad distractions around every corner and for now, there is no spot to clear and make dad’s office. Maybe I’ll try Les Nessman’s masking tape office walls.

      And damnit I need a new office chair. And a better monitor would be nice.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MomSense

      I don’t know how to get my office to decide to work remotely.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Those are all excellent tips.

      The shower and the breaks were big for me when I started.  I used to feel like I had a head start going straight from bed to the desk (via coffee making).  No wasted time with morning prep and a commute.  Then it’s noon and you feel gross and everyone is emailing and calling.

      I finally figured out what John’s pointing out, and went to a more regular routine.  Although,  I made kind of a point to convert former commute time to exercise time to put a positive spin on things.

      Also get out of the house on your breaks as much as possible.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      One of my habits is to walk to get coffee in the morning. About 2 miles round trip. It gets me up and out early, gets my energy going. I use that time to figure my day out and start to get my head into my work so that when I get home I want to start getting things written, etc. And I get a little social interaction.

      That is my mental ‘start of the day’.

      I find that putting a podcast on the background usually helps me focus. It reminds me of the usual office background noise. Not TV – nothing visual. I pick one podcast for the whole day so the voices are all familiar. Then switch it up for the next day, etc.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Orson

      Thank you for this very useful post. I’ve been working at home for a couple of years, and you *reminded* me of some things that I should be doing to be more productive. Thanks!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mnemosyne

      There is a specific part of my job that I can’t do without an authorized VPN from the Giant Evil, and my personal laptop isn’t updated enough to accept it. Whee! So they’re trying to track down a laptop I can use.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      @trollhattan: Depending on the weather, my designated office space is my covered patio. Fewer distractions out there and being outdoors is uplifting for me. It’s my most productive work space by far.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      I work from home too, though lately I haven’t been doing much of it. It’s not pandemic fears but general malaise since my sister died – hope I can get past that soon.

      I too have a designated workspace and I’ve found that making a cup of coffee is a good “I’m working now” signal. I only drink coffee when I’m working. Some people listen to music, but I like to go to “Coffitivity” which is a website that provides ambient coffee house sounds. For some reason that seems to help productivity. There’s the various clinking and background murmurs – sometimes I choose the Parisian cafe; the murmurs have French accents!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JMS

      I’ve worked from home full time for nearly 4 years. My big thing is always get dressed in something other than pajamas. I don’t wear makeup but I do put on some moisturizer and BB cream. Be careful with mindless snacking too. I agree with the other stuff as well.

      I have a husband and now with Covid 19 my teenage children are forced to be at home with me, so as an introvert I may have more forced interaction than I actually want, but if you don’t have people around, make sure to make a point of interacting with someone on the phone, video chat, etc. Even virtual meetings for work help in this regard if you get along with your colleagues.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dexwood

      I worked from home for a decade, too, and one of the biggest problems for me during the first year was training my friends and relatives to quit calling me or stopping by just because they knew I was home during the day. Stupid shit interruptions. I’m working! No, don’t drop by for coffee and a chat. Some got it faster than others.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      David C

      Great advice. I’ve done telework for 1 day/week and during closures for years. I’m just happy that I have that option so I can ensure that one less possible disease vector is not out and about. I’ve found that keeping a work routine, including a morning walk before I start work, is important. Have trouble concentrating and sticking to task? Try the pomodoro method. https://tomato-timer.com

      My day job deals with preparedness for a nuclear attack and many of the same preparedness and response elements apply – or are close enough that I am disheartened by just about every leader not named Fauci. Knowing the system and what’s being done (or not being done) and what should have been happening has led to stresses that outsiders have trouble imagining. It’s like being a climate scientist, I guess, but at a faster pace.

      We know that health care systems do not have enough surge capacity and people and facilities will be stretched to their limits. Be kind to each other. My children live in the NE panhandle of WV and are just figuring out that something might be up. No incidents in Wild, Wonderful WV, AFAIK, but then testing has been pretty awful.

      Take care.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JMG

      I am retired, but for the last four years of my work life I worked exclusively from home and loved it. I also followed most if not all of J. Cole’s recommendations in his post and they worked very well. Anyone new to this practice should imitate his policies.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JanieM

      I retired last summer after working mostly from home since about 1982. The one big area where I departed from John’s list is that I never kept regular hours; that was in fact part of the point.

      I didn’t find it easy to do intense mental work for eight straight hours a day; I think I was much more productive when I took the chance to work at home and break up the work day ad hoc.

      I would work for a couple of hours, take a break, do the laundry, work some more, make dinner, work some more, whatever. This was related to the fact that I’m a night person, and since for many years I could mostly work on my own at programming or technical writing projects, no one cared if I did the work at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., or on Weds. vs. Sunday, as long as it got done. This worked fine for me, although I get it that it wouldn’t work for everyone, and maybe especially someone who has normalized to a regular 9-5ish schedule.

      In later years I was more often part of teams that had to meet regularly, which was easy enough in an era where online meetings are taken for granted with a workforce (as ours was) scattered around the globe. I also had regular phone calls with the colleagues I worked most closely with. So in those later years there was a much bigger distinction for me between weekdays and weekends than there had been before. So much so that now that I’m retired, I’m finding it hard to keep track of when it’s the weekend and when it isn’t.

      When my kids were little, I had a babysitter coming in for a few hours a day so that I could close the office door and not worry that they were going to spill half a gallon of white paint on the kitchen floor (that happened once…..). That worked out okay, but then again I wasn’t working full time in those years.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Mnemosyne:

      I can’t create web content from home w/o a VPN and lacking one, will need to go into the office for that. But I can aggregate those tasks to a few hours/week and so long as this policy is in place it will be a skeleton crew there and not a large risk. Plus, no traffic!

      My micromanager supervisor will just have to chill the fvck out.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Rand Careaga

      Late in my alleged career at BrainDead Systems (formerly Flatline, Comatose, Torpor & Drowse) I was offered the option of working from home one or two days a week. I did not take the employer up on it because (A) a regime change up in the executive suite a few years earlier had sent my political fortunes into a steep decline (I had formerly sat in on the councils of the mighty, admittedly below the salt; my position in the workplace was analogous in equal portions to the roles of Holbein the Younger and Lear’s Fool), and I didn’t want them to become accustomed to the idea of my absence, and (B) I suspected that my productivity would take a big hit. Thirty months of retirement, during which, contrary to expectations, I have got little accomplished with an extra ten hours a day to play with, have served to bear out the latter supposition.

      I don’t miss paid employment or the commute at all (and I enjoy the fact of having been grandfathered into one of them old-fashioned “defined benefit” plans, abolished by FCT&D back in the eighties), but the job imparted a certain structure to my life, and I notice that absence.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Arclite

      @MomSense:

      “I don’t know how to get my office to decide to work remotely”

      Snort a bunch of black pepper in the bathroom and come out in a sneezing fit. 😁

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      I wish I could have a designated office area in my house, but converted my “extra spaces” to glass studio work areas (main studio upstairs; cutting, frit sifting, and torchwork downstairs).

      So it’s the sofa for me.  It’s not too bad.  The worst part is I can’t organize reference materials very well, but have to rummage through a Pile O’ Files.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      As I figured, my kid’s tutoring gigs are producing oodles of babysitting gig opportunities. She’s not fond of unstructured time around little kids but I can see the cartoon dollar signs flashing in her eyes, so I’m guessing she’s going to become a Disaster Profiteer.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Arclite

      As someone who worked from home for eight years, I suggest setting the kitchen timer to an hour to be sure to get up and walk around. I found I would sit for much longer at home than in the office, where I’d often visit someone’s desk instead of IM. You don’t want to get deep vein thrombosis from sitting too long.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Somebody should collect crime data for tiny house dwellers who suddenly find themselves working from home. #RealityShowOpportunity

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dagaetch

      Anyone have a recommendation for a good standing desk stool? I’ve had a standing height desk for years, and for the occasional use it normally gets I just stand on a foam mat. But now that I’m gonna be working from home for a while, I’m thinking a stool for occasional sit breaks would be a good idea.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JanieM

      @Arclite:

      I suggest setting the kitchen timer to an hour to be sure to get up and walk around

      Someone else also mentioned this. With my creaky shoulders, hips, and back, I now set my timer to 15 or 20 minutes. Then I have a battle to only take short breaks.  ;-)

      I was using timeanddate.com’s timer, but then I took my oldest laptop off the internet when Microsoft stopped supporting W7. So when I’m working on that one (writing….), I use the timer on my phone. Which I only discovered recently, being heavily committed to only using my phone as a phone. And a camera. And a … oh, never mind.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ohio Mom

      I hope whoever was calling Cole’s boss, demanding he be fired, suffered for it. What a horrible thing to do.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      for about five years I had people calling and emailing my boss trying to get me fired

      LOL I find this hilarious for some reason.  But Cole prevails!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Martin

      How the fuck do people have employers without proper VPNs?

      Iran just screened 7.5 million residents – 175,000 presumptive cases. 22,500 sent to doctor, 1100 hospitalized.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      grammypat

      For those of us who will be staying at home “as much as possible” but will still need to go out into public spaces (e.g., grocery, post office, etc.) here’s a Wired article about How Long Does the Coronavirus Last on Surfaces? that I found informative.

      The “significant viral shedding in patients’ fecal samples” was both enlightening and scary.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      @JanieM
      That part of night person is a very valid point.
      I’ve been a night person since I was a kid and it really does affect how you see and interact with the worlds, work and not work.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      Wife is a retired systems analyst (banking) and I’m a retired software engineer. Worked many years as a federal government contractor — DC area — where working from home was never permitted. Times change,

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Formica

      @Dagaetch: use the search term “drafting”, i.e. “drafting height stool” or “drafting height chair”. They are usually the right height for a standing desk. Source: I have had a standing desk for thirteen years 😃

      Reply
    38. 38.

      debbie

      Number 3 especially! Your back will thank when you’re done for the day.

      Don’t forget that your company will probably be “watching” you. Most of them think working from home is an excuse to goof off.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      This should be interesting. Mexico considering closing the border with the US, despite some, they assume, being healthy people.

      How soon before Trump demands the wall be torn down because he doesn’t want to be on the deplorable end of that relationship?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Croaker

      I have worked from home every other day for over 10 years.  I love it. Longest stint was 4 weeks straight. We are now remote for several weeks. Currently, in a lock down we’re we live so won’t be heading into center city anytime soon.

      Couple of items:

      (1) in addition to dedicate space – good work surface

      (2) monitor recommend. I have LG love it. It’s not terribly expensive

      (3) video conferencing – look at your software settings e.g. MS teams allows you blur out back ground

      (4) messaging apps critical depend on them the most

      (5) Battery based hand sets. Remember to cradle after use. I still forget now we have to get batteries again

      (6) dedicated space is awesome if your in a closed area posters are great. We can’t do plants our Ms Busy is into everything.  I have some good Amtrak and Star Wars ones gifted to me

      (7) mute yourself by default to avoid the child or dog bar or in our case the cats

      (8)  interruptions – get use to the delivery driver knocking etc  try to schedule meeting times around food deliveries  I have an excellent schedule person who puts up w me for that

      (9)  fresh air open a window if you or go out for few mins

      (10)  dress I always recommend clothing especially if you are doing a video conference

      (11) bit silly but keep a notepad and pen handy

      (12) keep your space tidy no one should see the mess you make ensure the camera angle conceals it

      (13) you will find you work longer and off hours more

      Reply
    43. 43.

      debbie

      @Mnemosyne:

      I got a Chromebook for less than $200. No way was I letting them get access to my Macbook and pollute with their dinosaur programs (I think we’re still on 2007 Windows).

      Reply
    44. 44.

      cain

      I’ve been working from home since last year. My biggest problem isn’t the human interactions, it’s not knowing when to quit. I can keep going.. then again, I’m not strictly working on work. Working open source lets me work on a number of things.  I should take a break though and play guitar or some other thing.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ruckus

      @Rand Careaga:

      Well done.

      FCT&D. I worked for a company that could have been designed by or after them. May in fact have been. But it was mostly not that bad as I had loose guidelines as to duties, pretty much freedom to come and go, and that go part I did a lot, on the road over 7 months a year, and a boss who had too much to do and mostly left me alone, till the last 3 yrs.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      I have worked from home since 2007, and I’m not sure I could have more different work from home style than Cole if I tried.  Except that I do get up and move around a lot.  And I do have good chairs to sit in.

      For the first three years, I worked for the University; for the past 10 I have had my own consulting business. I loved working from home, from the very first minute.

      I love working in my PJs.

      I don’t have a set schedule, and I don’t “shower and get ready for work”.  I might shower in the morning, in the afternoon, or the evening.

      I always sit in a chair and work from my laptop, but that might be in the living room, the sunroom, or on the screened in porch.  (when weather permits)

      I use a timing program (Toggl) so I can be sure I’m working the appropriate amount of hours.  It’s also helpful for billing. (Or tracking your time if you work for someone else.)

      I love that I can stop working whenever I feel like it, make lunch, go to the store, get dinner started, move the laundry from the washer to the dryer, whenever I feel like it.  The timer program allows me to do all that totally guilt-free.

      I love that I have total flexibility, as long as I’m getting my work done and taking good care of my clients.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ramalama

      All the points Cole mentions here are great. I work at home. My office is a slightly updated mudroom. Really small but has lots of sun, which I need. Friend helped me design a board that I put on our bench so that I have a kind of second desk when I need it. Lots of shelving. It really works. I suspect that if we ever move/try to sell the place, it will have to go back to having just the one function. I’ve used a total of 4 different kinds of VPNs through the years. None of them are perfect. But I try to keep away from the five eyes. It’s easier to take breaks when … no snow.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      joel hanes

      @grammypat:

      If you feel sick and live with others who don’t, you should  take a good soapy shower immediately after getting off the stool

      Then sanitize the toilet seat and handle and lid.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      hells littlest angel

      As a fellow home worker, I heartily endorse all of these tips. I would add, if you can afford it, have a separate device for electronic time wasting, such as commenting on blogs.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Martin:

      doesn’t want to be on the deplorable end of that relationship? 

      Hahaha, that ship sailed years ago when the Kremlin’s bitch announced his deplorable campaign by saying horrible things about our Mexican neighbors and allies.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ramalama

      @WaterGirl:

      I use a timing program (Toggl) so I can be sure I’m working the appropriate amount of hours. It’s also helpful for billing.

      I tried free timers but I’m too lazy? I always put off billing clients because I just hated tallying up the work. Finally started using Freshbooks and even agreed to pay for it (they have a free trial), and even upgrade – pay more – because they made it so much easier for me to bill projects. I’ve been getting paid more quickly, easier, whatnot.

      But this is coming from someone who likes to eat oranges, yes, but is seriously too lazy to unpeel one myself.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Avalie

      @David C: Have worked at home at least one day a week for several years.  I find the pomodoro method thing extremely helpful when procrastination and/or writer’s block is interfering with productivity.

      I also recommend setting aside blocks of time for calls and emails to others.  Doing it first thing in the morning reassures my boss that I am actually working and lets me ease into the day before tackling bigger stuff.  And then doing it again in the afternoon sets me up to have responses to anything I need by the next morning when I check in.  And structuring communication time helps me make sure I am not isolating myself too much.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Winston Churchitler

      It’s really a productivity and economical tip –

      Trump Dumpin’ aka Trump Dump Trucking:

      You walk around full of shit throughout the day so that you don’t have to use as much toilet paper.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mnemosyne

      @Martin:

      My employer has a proper VPN, but I don’t have the right equipment to access it. 🤷‍♀️ I’m an hourly employee who belongs to a union, so working from home can be very fraught when it comes to the rules.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Brachiator

      I spend some days working from home, and work with customers who work at home. A couple of things.

      I try to go out in the morning and have breakfast. Then when I come home I am “going to work.” It helps me put my mind in gear and reminds me that I am not just at home.

      Not a big deal currently, but family and friends know when I am at work. And so, not available for friendly banter.

      I generally recommend that a person have a dedicated work computer. I have tax preparer customers who let their kids have access to their PCs, and also use them to watch, ahem, “adult entertainment.” And they wonder why they end up with malware. In any event, if information on a PC is important or confidential, you should consider all necessary steps to ensure that information is secure. Including having a cheap second device that you use for non-work or family.

      If you take a PC to a coffee shop or other location, take reasonable security steps. And never let anyone touch a laptop or other work device that you have out in public.

      Use strong password, 2 factor authentication and other measures to log onto your device, especially if you take it out in public.

      Echo John Cole’s points about having an office or dedicated work space. If you have a home business and take a home office deduction, a space must be used solely and exclusively for business. Employees are no longer allowed a deduction for a home office, even if an employer says that you have to work at home.

      Double ditto on having a comfortable chair.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      J R in WV

      Have very rarely worked from home before retirement. When I had something difficult to write, I would work on that in evenings, telling someone what they wanted to happen was not possible due to the constraints of 1) inexpensive… 2) quick… 3) good — pick any two. Bosses funding a project always had unreasonable budget ideas and schedule requirement. And we weren’t willing to give up “good” as a first priority. Also, “when can we release these expensive contract developers?” As soon as regulatory requirement changes end they can go to another project — aka no time soon!

      We had to log all changes to all data, which was time consuming, a little. We had to staff up with contract help because POLITICS disallowed actual new FTE staff.

      I did enjoy the work, but thinking back on it, so glad I was able to take my pension and go away from the office all retired…

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Percysowner

      I need advice. I take care of my granddaughter 4 days a week, might go to 5, since the other grandmother, who watches her 1 day a week has some health issues. Anyway, my Son-in-law just got word that he will be working from home from the next 3 weeks. Any tips for keeping my 2 year old granddaughter out of his hair? He won’t be in a dedicated room, because there isn’t one and the only good connection to the Internet is in an open family room. I need to make sure the kiddo doesn’t interfere with my SIL’s work. Any tips would help.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Poe Larity

      @Dagaetch: Stools are hard, have tried several cheap ones and just ended up standing more and getting a cushion for when I use the stool. Drafting chairs are nice, expensive but IMO defeat the whole purpose of a standing desk because you’ll just sit comfy in them all day. Also anything rolling tears up the wood floors and plastic mats suck.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Croaker

      PETS Happen. When booping starts you know it’s time.

      Cats and working home.

      1 Get used to it. Your on their time.

      2 Your office chair arm is no obstacle

      3 The desk height is irrelevant

      4 The birds at feeder are only a distraction

      5 Spreadsheets and mouse pointers are fascinating to our furry masters

      TO Minimize forceful lap petting is required

      Carry on and try to stay come the Orange Mind Control Ferret has everything under control

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @Mnemosyne: But VPN isn’t just for working from home. It’s for employees on business travel, any time you need to do a rapid expansion – maybe into a temporary space, etc.

      You put all of your internal business behind the allocated IP and VPN firewall. That way no matter what happens, you can fall back on the VPN. A friend of mine had to move 300 employees to a new building in 3 days due to the building being shut down for a gas leak or something. The VPN saved him.

      And I can hit the VPN from my phone and share the IP to my laptop so even if I need to borrow a laptop from someone I can still work. Had to do that one at a conference when my laptop got hosed.

      People – tell your bosses to get their shit together.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @Percysowner:

      What’s the weather like there?

      Might be an opportunity to introduce the 2YO to nature–parks, hiking trails and the like. Ours was a good traveler and very happy in her car seat, but no two 2YOs are alike and some can’t handle not doing something new every 30 seconds.

      Dad will probably want some structured breaks, so little field trips where people aren’t, would seem in order.

      You are a Very Nice grandparent!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      narya

      My workplace is being awesomely proactive; we provide health care, so we can’t shut down entirely at this point, but “Tier 1” employees are required to work from home. I’m in that tier, but all of the loaner laptops (w VPN access) are taken. Thus, I have permission to go in to the office (which is admin staff, no patients) until a laptop is available. Not ideal, but I will sequester myself in my office and avoid touching anything on public transportation and scrub down everything all the time. Or, at least, I will go in as soon as I stop with my own symptoms, which I”m fairly certain are garden-variety cold or flu. Another awesome thing: we have a ton of practice doing testing (for HIV/STIs) in outreach settings, so when tests become available, we’ll be able to provide them.

      Truthfully, though, I hate working at home. I really like my home to be my HOME–but as soon as I have laptop/VPN access I will happily obey. Joining the Rancho Gordo bean club and having a CSA share delivered to me seems better all the time. Now if I only had a working oven . . .

      Reply
    73. 73.

      mrmoshpotato

      We’ll, this is related to the virus.

      TRUMP: “I was backstage at my rally when this big virus came up to me, big strong muscular virus wearing a hard hat, tears streaming down its face, and said, ‘Sir, you don’t need to worry, we’d never infect you, sir! Thank you for your tremendous leadership sir!”— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 14, 2020

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Yutsano

      I have to have my Internet connection tested by our IT staff (who are not local) and then have my computer approved before I can do any sort of telework. And then I still have to get upper management approval. The latest is we still have to go in but we take telephone calls! It’s nuts.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for these tips, JC, and everyone.  J and I are probably going to be teleworking soon.  We each have our own office spaces.

      One thing I picked up from a “working efficiently” bit of training years ago was to “turn off e-mail notification sounds and popups”.  I always have my work PC speaker muted (even for training videos – I read the closed-captioning).  I like to think that I can multi-task, but it really does kill concentration to have notifications going off all the time.  The world won’t end if you don’t reply to an e-mail until a few hours later.  ;-)

      Good lighting is important, also too.

      I like to have background music going.  It seems to help time pass for me, for some reason, even while I’m working.  J has to have quiet, so that’s definitely a personal thing.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Gvg

      Some artical I read with tips mentioned if you work in pajamas, have a set for work that aren’t the same as for sleeping and have a ritual that means you are done for the day so you can mentally turn off and quit answering emails etc.

      currently with a regular job I freely send emails to the boss with queries that occur to me that I don’t expect answers on till morning work. Sort of making sure I don’t forget to ask. If you don’t keep a clear I have done my work mind set, you can end up always working unhealthy.

      what is going to be challenging for many people is having the kids home and needing to nag them to do school work, not goof off, while trying to do their own job, and several people can be noisy and get in each other’s way.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      phein60

      @Arclite: I don’t remember where the study was published, but a few years back someone in our lab brought in a paper that showed that after 20 minutes of sitting, human bodies go into a lower-energy expenditure state, kind of like a harddrive powering down.  So now I set a timer on my phone for 15 minutes, and when it goes off, I stand on my tiptoes and reach for the ceiling, even in meetings.   I feels much more awake when I do.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Kelly

      My wife is at an art sale at the local community center. Around a dozen local artists and crafters. The majority are retirees over 70. Several give painting lessons and several more music lessons. The musicians sit in at local jams a couple times a month. They enjoy the work and kinda need the money. Many are the pillars of the local volunteer community. They are very socially active people.

      I’m maintaining my isolation so I can take care of my 83 year old mother if need be. Sitting here I’m thinking maybe I should go just to push an EMERGENCY, EMERGENCY THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!!! msg

      Doubtful if I’d be effective.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      ThresherK

      Tangent: Is your library cancelling days for safety purposes? Ours is; I took a couple books out of our library today, as they’re going on a two-week hiatus after tomorrow.

      Matt Taibbi’s “Hate Inc, How Today’s Media Makes us Despise Each Other”, is making a play for Centrist Respectability! I spotted it in the wild at my library; it’s about how “divided” we are.

      Guess who the two equally at-fault people are on the cover?

      Reply
    80. 80.

      rikyrah

      Found this on another blog:

       

      From a doctor at Stanford hospital: The new Coronavirus may not show sign of infection for many days. How can one know if he/she is infected? By the time they have fever and/or coughand go to the hospital, the lung is usually 50% Fibrosis. Taiwan experts provide a simple self-check that we can do every morning. Take a deep breath and hold your breath for more than 10 seconds. If you complete it successfully without coughing, without discomfort, stiffness or tightness, etc., it proves there is no Fibrosis in the lungs, basically indicates no infection. In critical time, please self-check every morning in an environment with clean air. Serious excellent advice by Japanese doctors treating COVID-19 cases: Everyone should ensure your mouth & throat are moist, never dry. Take a few sips of water every 15 minutes at least. Why? Even if the virus gets into your mouth, drinking water or other liquids will wash them down through your throat and into the stomach. Once there, your stomach acid will kill all the virus. If you don’t drink enough water more regularly, the virus can enter your windpipe and into the lungs. That’s very dangerous. Please send and share this with family and friends. Take care everyone and may the world recover from this Coronavirus soon.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Suzanne

      I have been working from home for the past two months. I agree with everything that John has said. One thing that I have found challenging is getting the other people in the house to behave as though I am at work for the day even though I am sitting there. That is something my kids are still struggling with, and them being home this week has made that harder.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      RandomMonster

      RandomWife and I needed to relocate, and I was fortunate in that my employer decided they would rather keep me on as a remote employee than replace me. I arrived at the same conclusions as our esteemed host. I have a whole room that is my office with a large drafting table for a desk. (I need a lot of space for monitors, laptops, and drives.) I shave and shower everyday and put on regular clothes as if I’m going into a regular office. If I don’t, I’m not really in the right frame of mind to focus. I have regular Webex or Skype meetings, and I message/chat with coworkers throughout the day. The only thing from Cole’s I’m missing are houseplants. Come to think of it, that’s kind of a good idea.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: I think the “Stanford” message has been debunked.  Some content may be correct but some is not.

      I saw the debunking here on BJ comments, so take that as you will.

      Reply

