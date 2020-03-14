Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Also, too.

We still have time to mess this up!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Nevertheless, she persisted

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Good luck with your asparagus.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

This is how realignments happen…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

No one could have predicted…

Yes we did.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

This is a big f—–g deal.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Reality always wins in the end.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Social Distancing and Keeping Fit

Social Distancing and Keeping Fit

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: ,

Cole has asked me to do some posts on the effects of the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 on national security under my Silverman on Security tag in addition to the normal nat-sec posts I do under that category. I’m going to cover a range of items both domestic and foreign and I’ll have the first one of these posted sometime tomorrow.

Until then, because of the need for all of us to socially distance as much as possible, we’re going to need to think about staying fit, or as fit as possible for our readers and commenters with physical limitations. My go to when I can’t get to the gym is to use a suspension trainer. I specifically use the name brand TRX. For those that don’t want to, or cannot afford to, buy the TRX, there are cheaper suspension trainers for sale ranging from $29 all the way up the $149 for an actual TRX. For the DIYers among us, if you do a keyword search you can find instructions and videos showing how to build your own.

Suspension trainers allow one to do everything they would normally do with free weights or weight machines, but without needing actual weights or weight machines. Or even a gym. Because I’d plateaued with the free weight regimen I’d been working on for the previous year, I’m already about 5 weeks into a regimen with my TRX to get myself unstuck. So skipping the gym for a while and using the TRX at home isn’t a real sacrifice or change for me right now. Though I did order a heavy duty anchor so I don’t have to keep attaching it to a door. A major benefit of working with suspension trainers, name brand or not, is that it requires one to activate their core for every exercises. This means that even if I’m just working shoulders, I’m still using far more muscle groups than I would normally be using when doing my shoulder split. And there is definitely a cardio aspect to using a suspension trainer, which is nice as it can supplement walking, running, swimming, or any other form of cardio you might be doing if you don’t have access to a gym. Or, like now, while we’re all trying to self isolate. I’ve never tried, but I would expect that one could even adapt the weight portions of most CrossFit routines so they could be done with a suspension trainer at home.

Here’s several very helpful videos that demonstrate how to use a suspension trainer properly. They cover almost every exercise one can do across every muscle group. The last one in the series is an EXCEEDINGLY advanced routine and I’m only positing it to show everyone just exactly what one can do if one wanted to really push it. Just for everyone’s information: I would never try to do half of the exercises in that routine!

Here’s the really, really, really advanced workout!

Open thread!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • evodevo
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • guachi
  • hitchhiker
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • joel hanes
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • MoCA Ace
  • Morzer
  • opiejeanne
  • Procopius
  • randy khan
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Suzanne
  • The Dangerman
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    1. 1.

      Kent

      Doesn’t coronavirus kill mainly via lung infections?

      I would think beefing up your cardio would be the best way to build physical resilience against this disease.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      randy khan

      I am, uh, not a particularly fit person, but I do try to get some exercise every day, and that is one thing I’m worried about now that my company has encouraged us to work at home.  I’m really going to have to look for ways to get it done.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @randy khan: What’s the verdict on “walk outside, staying away from other people”?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Morzer

      Just for everyone’s information: I would never try to do half of the exercises in that routine!

      Another illusion shattered.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      Italy had a bad day yesterday, but a good day today. That may simply be an anomaly in how the numbers are being gathered and reported but today saw a drop in the number of new fatalities and a drop in the number of new cases.

      I don’t expect a drop in fatalities this early, so I’m not going to read anything into that. The drop in cases could be the system getting overwhelmed or a legit drop in cases. I’m going to hope for the latter.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Kent: The better cardiovascular shape one is in, the better off one is going to be. But that’s in general. In specific, I’m sure we’re going to see people in very good physical condition to get just as hard as those who aren’t.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Morzer: That woman is, relative to her size, significantly stronger than I am. And she has trained to specifically be able to do those exercises. She’s a badass!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      guachi

      For the last ten months I’ve used my smart trainer and Zwift to do a lot indoor cycling at home.

      Great success boosting my fitness. At my Naval command we can ride an exercise bike for our twice annual fitness test. Out of 700 people who chose to do the bike I ended up with the best overall bike score and I’m 45.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Procopius

      I had never heard of suspension trainers before, but I’ve advocated body weight exercises for years. Thank you for publicizing this.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gin & Tonic

      Thanks for this Adam, very helpful. I’ve thought about getting one of those, maybe now I will.

      My go-to for cardio and for clearing my head is my road bike, which I’m going to continue to do, because it doesn’t put me in contact with anyone, and I’m the only one who touches the bike. I recognize this isn’t for everyone, and is not inexpensive, but I’ve been riding for decades. I have the advantage of fresh air, semi-rural roads, little traffic and very nice scenery.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: I spent most of today walking around outside, away from other people. It rained for the last three days, but it was sunny and lovely today. I was at the park and there were sooooo many people not social distancing, so I left.

      I have a friend who is an English teacher in China, and he reports that life is getting back to normal there.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      opiejeanne

      @Martin: Washington State now has 40 deaths from the virus, and the number of cases of infection that I heard yesterday was 570+. but tonight it’s about 560. I dunno, did the number change because some people recovered?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Procopius: You’re welcome. I did shoulders this evening followed by a 1 and 3/4 mile walk with the dog lanterns. I’m sore right now. Tomorrow is arms and then I’m done for the week.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @gene108: Take extra Vitamin D, then. It strengthens the immune system.

      Anecdata: SuzGrandfather (who raised Suz) got melanoma on his ear later in his life, because he never thought to put sunblock there, and his hats covered his face but not ears. Anyway, he became very concerned about sun exposure and wore long sleeves and pants everywhere and would not go outside if it wasn’t dark. His health declined very quickly afterward, and the doctor said the low Vitamin D was incredibly harmful.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      Cheryl recently asked many questions about SARS-CoV-2 testing.

      Olga Khazan at TheAtlantic (via GovExec):

      […]

      Here are the four main reasons the testing issues have been so bad:

      1. RED TAPE

      The Food and Drug Administration has a protocol called emergency use authorization, or EUA, through which it clears tests from labs around the country for use in an outbreak. Getting more of these tests up and running would greatly increase the capacity of doctors and public-health officials to screen patients for the coronavirus.

      Former FDA officials I spoke with said that during past outbreaks, EUAs could be granted in just a couple of days. But this time, the requirements for getting an EUA were so complicated that it would have taken weeks to receive one, says Alex Greninger, the assistant director of the virology division at the University of Washington Medical Center, which is located right near the heart of the American outbreak. Greninger told me clinical labs were not allowed to begin testing at all before they had received the EUA, even if they had already internally made sure their tests worked. Though these regulations are in place to ensure that faulty lab tests don’t get used on patients, several microbiologists told me they felt the precautions were excessive for a fast-moving outbreak of this scale. “The speed of this virus versus the speed of the FDA and the EUA process is mismatched,” he said.

      Read: What will you do if you start coughing?

      On February 28, Greninger and dozens of other clinical microbiologists wrote a letter to Congress complaining that the EUA process was slowing down the ability of their labs to deploy coronavirus tests. “Many of our clinical laboratories have already validated [tests] that we could begin testing with tomorrow, but cannot due [to] the FDA EUA process,” they wrote. The following day, the FDA changed the EUA process so that labs like Greninger’s could begin testing—they would just have to submit data for the FDA’s authorization two weeks later. But weeks had already passed during which many labs and hospitals were unable to use their tests.

      […]

      It’s a good read (and part of a series at TheAtlantic (now available without the paywall)).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      @Gin & Tonic: Bike riders represent!  I’ve been car-less for 2 years now and mainly go to work by bike in Albuquerque. It’s been a great source of passive exercise for me.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      opiejeanne

      @gene108: I’m paranoid about leaving the house too, but it’s also been pretty cold outside recently. Tonight it will drop to 28F, which is pretty cold for March 14 in this area. I’m looking forward to Monday when the highs will be in the 50s and 60s, and sunny.  We can work in the garden, getting it ready for spring.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      hitchhiker

      I’m 67, and a couple of years ago I started going to a local Y.

      That didn’t go well … I don’t seem to be able to restrain myself when I’m in a group exercise class; I taught group exercise in the 90s and loved it. There’s nothing quite like leading a bunch of grownups into a frenzy of sweating with your favorite music. In my 20-teens class, I was repeatedly hurting myself by forgetting that I’m not in the 40-something body anymore.

      SO ANYWAY on Jan 1 this year I started a little exercise routine to do on my own, with the plan of ramping up repetitions v e r y s l o w l y, 1 more per week. Like, 10 crunches became 11 crunches. This is week 20, and I’m staying with it. The idea was to figure out how to get stronger without damaging myself, and it’s kind of working as planned. Just think, by 2021 I’ll be able to do 50 (modified!) push ups!

      I never imagined that I’d need to do it this way because of a virus, but okay.

      Also, my dog gets walked for a couple of hours every day. We don’t go fast, but we keep going, and there are plenty of hills.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @Adam L Silverman:@Kent: The better cardiovascular shape one is in, the better off one is going to be. But that’s in general. In specific, I’m sure we’re going to see people in very good physical condition to get just as hard as those who aren’t.

      Right, of course.   I’m just saying that if someone is starting a NEW exercise regime to increase fitness in the face of coronavirus, then cardio should probably be the focus rather than weights and strength training.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RSA

      Nice! I recently gave my (younger) brother a TRX package that he installed; I’ll have to ask how it’s going.

      Thanks for the videos. In the last one, the trainer is really impressive! Although I do laugh a little about the setting—some videos look as though they’re in a facility that could be a military installation, a university gym, or maybe an airport, in a random corridor no one is using at the time… :-)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      I suspect your exercise levels are considerably above most of us here, Adam. 🙂

      I need to get back to walking; I’ve slacked off in my first couple of days working at home. My exercise recently has consisted of taking walks with coworkers and sincerely intending to get back to the gym soon.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ruckus

      Adam

      I have a TRX and have to say it is a grand workout. Hard to use in my apartment but then right now I can only do some of the real basic stuff. But I will agree that it is amazing what you can do with it.

      I started watching the last video and it actually hurts to watch it, because at my age I doubt that I could do, well any of it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      scav

      @opiejeanne: Yup, another gardener as gym devotée.  I was antsy today and went out to wheelbarrow and fling mulch about despite the wind.  At least ten yards were delivered, so there’s more mild weight training out there waiting for me.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Another Scott: Thanks for making me read that. I’ve had it up in a tab the past couple of days and hadn’t gotten to it. It doesn’t really answer any of my questions.

      I understand why reporters try to put that hard science stuff into simple words, but it can make it very difficult to decipher what they’re talking about. Or if they’ve got it right. I’m trying to go through the article and point out where this makes for problems in what she’s saying, but it gets too complicated for a comment.

      I’ll just say that, of her four “reasons,” I would divide the problem as

      1. 20%
      2. 10%
      3. 20%
      4. 50%

      And I strongly suspect that number 1 is, in fact, a subset of 4, so that’s 70% on managerial screwups.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Redshift: As is the case with any fitness regimen, you start at your level and increase the difficulty, whether that is weight, some other form of resistance, distance, tempo, etc as you progress. You’re not competing against anyone. Except, perhaps, yourself from yesterday.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      The Dangerman

      Hold the hell on; are we really approaching 40 and no one has reminded us to not forget to hydrate? Unacceptable, not soldiers (what move did the the unacceptable, soldier come from … was that Full Metal Jacket?).

      Yeah, I could google, but … lazy.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ruckus: Have you considered ordering an anchor point for it that bolts into a stud in the wall or ceiling? You can always remove it and patch it if/when you move out.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      opiejeanne

      @scav: Yes, we’re having the youngest take our truck and pick up garden supplies, because we aren’t leaving the lot except to go for a walk.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Martin

      @Another Scott: So, this is where I think the Trump folks don’t know how their agencies work. When they have authority (as Katie Porter pointed out) they don’t use it, presumably because they either don’t know they have the authority, or because they think government works on autopilot and they shouldn’t have to do anything.

      One of the nicer aspects of government is that relatively often responsibility and authority go together. If your title makes you a policy officer in some area, that generally means you need to be the one wielding that sword and not waiting on your boss or some other agent to tell you to do that.

      We saw a lot of that conflic/lack of awareness in the impeachment hearings as well. Government is a dynamic thing. It’s not the lump of salt that the GOP seem to believe.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer: Reason 1 is definitely a subset of 4. With an engaged and competent White House, there’d be somebody or some group that could identify the bureaucratic roadblock and override it Because Emergency. With the White House we currently have, however…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MoCA Ace

      I have totally let myself go over the last several years and it was really catching up with me.  I joined Weight Watchers to help switch my eating habits and I have lost 20 lbs in 6 weeks.  Thirty more to go! Who knew a good diet was good for you?

      Anyways, I joined a gym three weeks ago but didn’t go because I had a very sore knee at the time.  Twenty pounds later it feeling pretty good but there is no way I’m going to be swapping sweat with anyone now.  I still have some dumbbells so I guess its the Spartacus workout in the basement (at least the ones I can do) and bike riding.  The weather is finally breaking and the snow and ice are just about off all the back roads around here.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      joel hanes

      UV is really hard on virus particles, whether in aerosol droplets or on surfaces.   Taking a brisk walk outdoors in the fresh air is not going to work your upper body like Adam’s workout, but it’s probably a really good idea.   Caveats if your local air quality is bad, or if your only options are places in which you’ll encounter many people.

      I believe there was some evidence for an “outdoor effect”, both daytime and nighttime, of reduced infection of influenza.   I can’t find the article I read, though.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      opiejeanne

      @Martin: Three more deaths were added by this evening, but the cases reported on the local news was fewer than that 572, so they got the deaths right but not the cases.

      I’ve been  keeping track, and when I looked at the deaths from a week ago, we’ve more than doubled it in 7 days, but the really interesting thing is that the number of cases a week ago was about 100. I realize that as more people get tested the percentage of deaths will drop, and I am really angry that we don’t have enough testing materials for the Common Folk, but an entire basketball team plus staff were tested in Oklahoma, because that’s what really matters.

      Also, Ronna ROMNEY McDaniels being tested because she feels poorly and has the sniffles.

      Sorry, I’m just an angry old woman right now, as well as worried.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.