Cole has asked me to do some posts on the effects of the novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 on national security under my Silverman on Security tag in addition to the normal nat-sec posts I do under that category. I’m going to cover a range of items both domestic and foreign and I’ll have the first one of these posted sometime tomorrow.

Until then, because of the need for all of us to socially distance as much as possible, we’re going to need to think about staying fit, or as fit as possible for our readers and commenters with physical limitations. My go to when I can’t get to the gym is to use a suspension trainer. I specifically use the name brand TRX. For those that don’t want to, or cannot afford to, buy the TRX, there are cheaper suspension trainers for sale ranging from $29 all the way up the $149 for an actual TRX. For the DIYers among us, if you do a keyword search you can find instructions and videos showing how to build your own.

Suspension trainers allow one to do everything they would normally do with free weights or weight machines, but without needing actual weights or weight machines. Or even a gym. Because I’d plateaued with the free weight regimen I’d been working on for the previous year, I’m already about 5 weeks into a regimen with my TRX to get myself unstuck. So skipping the gym for a while and using the TRX at home isn’t a real sacrifice or change for me right now. Though I did order a heavy duty anchor so I don’t have to keep attaching it to a door. A major benefit of working with suspension trainers, name brand or not, is that it requires one to activate their core for every exercises. This means that even if I’m just working shoulders, I’m still using far more muscle groups than I would normally be using when doing my shoulder split. And there is definitely a cardio aspect to using a suspension trainer, which is nice as it can supplement walking, running, swimming, or any other form of cardio you might be doing if you don’t have access to a gym. Or, like now, while we’re all trying to self isolate. I’ve never tried, but I would expect that one could even adapt the weight portions of most CrossFit routines so they could be done with a suspension trainer at home.

Here’s several very helpful videos that demonstrate how to use a suspension trainer properly. They cover almost every exercise one can do across every muscle group. The last one in the series is an EXCEEDINGLY advanced routine and I’m only positing it to show everyone just exactly what one can do if one wanted to really push it. Just for everyone’s information: I would never try to do half of the exercises in that routine!

Here’s the really, really, really advanced workout!

