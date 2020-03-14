Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Thank You, Nancy Pelosi

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Thank You, Nancy Pelosi

20 Comments

Per the Washington Post:

The 363-40 vote — gaveled down just before 1 a.m. — capped two days of volatile negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that threatened to fall apart entirely for hours Friday amid GOP misgivings. But even after President Trump criticized House Democrats at an afternoon news conference Pelosi and Mnuchin kept at it, speaking by phone 13 times in the course of the day Friday and finally clinching a deal.

Not long thereafter Trump endorsed the legislation over Twitter, ensuring widespread GOP support…

The House vote sends the legislation to the Senate, which is expected to pass it next week after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a planned recess so senators could act on the issue. All of the “no” votes Saturday came from Republicans, while one lawmaker — Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) — voted “present.”

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers Friday night, Pelosi thanked them for their patience through the ups and downs of the talks, which began when House Democrats released a version of the legislation Wednesday with a number of provisions Republicans opposed…

The agreement reached Friday is primarily aimed at expanding the safety net to cope with the potentially catastrophic economic impact of the coronavirus. In addition to ensuring free coronavirus testing, the plan would dramatically increase several benefits, particularly family medical leave and paid sick leave, while also bolstering unemployment insurance; spending on health insurance for the poor; and food programs for children and the elderly.

One of the biggest changes is a new paid sick leave guarantee for those impacted by the coronavirus, and reaching agreement on this issue was one of the final sticking points to a deal. Under the agreement, employers would be required to provide 14 days of paid sick leave at “not less” than two-thirds their regular rate. They would qualify for the benefit if they are sick and have to be quarantined or treated for coronavirus, or if they have to leave their jobs to take care of a family member who has coronavirus. Workers would also be eligible for paid sick leave if they have to stay home because they have a child whose school or childcare facility has closed due to the coronavirus.

The agreement also dramatically expands the existing paid family medical and leave program from its current form. Under existing law, employers are required to give “job protected” medical leave for up to 12 weeks — meaning workers cannot be fired — without additional pay. Under the Pelosi-Mnuchin plan, workers taking paid medical leave would also be paid at two-thirds of their typical rate of pay for the 12 weeks. This benefit, which applies to companies with fewer than 500 employees, would be available for a year for people affected by the coronavirus…

Additionally, the plan seeks to address fears that coronavirus could force many Americans to go without adequate food. The agreement provides $500 million to the women, infants, and children nutrition program; nullifies existing work requirements on the food stamp program; and provides $100 million in food grants to U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands. It provides additional funding to nutritional assistance programs for children and the elderly…

Guess who intends to throw as much sand in the gears as possible:

  • Betty Cracker
  • Chyron HR
  • David Anderson
  • debbie
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Geminid
  • JPL
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MattF
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PsiFighter37
  • TS (the original)
  • WereBear
  • Xentik

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Any Senator can force a multi-day delay to run all the cloture clocks.

      I assume Rand Paul is going to see this as his moment to prove he is a true douchbage of a libertarian.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Xentik

      I guess now we see if McConnell will leave the country to die on his desk along with all the other bills he hasn’t touched.

      I’d love to say I have faith in the senate republicans, but given that the logical, humane and ethical thing to do is to pass the bill as soon as possible, I expect we’ll see them add amendments to the bill that end obamacare, social security and medicare. Quoth McConnell: “We have to pay for these filthy entitlements somehow, best to take it out of the other ones”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      My little town is having a St. Paddy’s parade and festival today. A nearby town is having a parade and festival on Tuesday. The following week, the county fair opens.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      There’s several different pooible candidates for ‘Senator Evil’… Maybe a week or two of quarantine will clarify the issues here.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning, all! I’m officially working from home starting Monday , so I’m planning to get a better chair with lumbar support this weekend. Fortunately , my family is young ish (my husband and I are in our 30s and our daughter is 6mo)… Though I wonder about the safety of childcare options. We have a nanny , and grandma (mid 50s) watches our little one on Wednesdays. With naps, I could probably work ‘half days” during normal business hours… But just not sure when to pull the proverbial trigger on making such a switch…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TS (the original)

      So many thanks to Speaker Pelosi and to all those who voted for a democratic house in 2018. The thought of what may have been happening without either is as frightening as the coronavirus.

      As for the 40 members who voted NO – may most of them be unemployed from next January.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      @MagdaInBlack

      Presumably those companies were previously exempted from such requirements under existing legislation and this provision temporarily brings them into the fold.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PsiFighter37

      @Xentik: Some asshole like Mike Lee or Rand Paul will hold the bill up for a few days, because they are the truly heartless ones.

      Ironically enough, I looked at where the U.S. cases are located…and for all of Cole’s freaking out, West Virginia is the only state that doesn’t have any confirmed cases yet.

      Reply

