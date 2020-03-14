Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Military Life: Avalune on Deployments

Military Life: Avalune on Deployments

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I could tell you my adventures – beginning from this morning, but it’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then. – Alice in Wonderland

We’re making our way to the back of a nondescript beige/brownish rectangular building that could be picked up wholesale and dropped into any military base in any state without anyone batting an eye. The interior is just as vague as the exterior, with endless airplanes, pictures of smiling airmen in uniform forming a pyramid of chain of command, and flyers for base services. One such service is the reason we’re winding our way towards the light in the back of the building – a Hearts Apart Meeting.

Hearts Apart was formed to keep families connected while the military members are serving abroad. Services include things like video teleconference “morale calls” in a time before everyone carried a multitude of video chat services in their pockets. They also provide a four hour babysitting service called “Give Parents a Break,” a free oil change and safety check for your car, and a monthly support group.

Dinner and a chance for the children to play are the primary selling points and the reason I can feel the stink eye being directed at me by “The Boy.” Dinner is cow beef burgers and cheese pizzas, neither being things The Boy can eat due to dietary restrictions – restrictions explained to the group leader prior to the meeting which were met with the polite equivalent of “too bad, so sad.” [As dietary concerns have increased over the years, these groups do a much better job of addressing this now]. He doesn’t care about being able to eat but he very much cares that the children he’s expected to play with are significantly younger and he was perfectly happy playing video games at home before I dragged him here. I tell him sorry dude with my eyes and turn to the women gathering in a frazzled half-circle on the other side of the inedible food.

If this were a 12-step program, the steps would be something like complain, bitch, gripe, kvetch, cavil, carp, deprecate, fret, whine, lament, grouse, and bewail. There are plenty things to complain about during a deployment. It’s a well-known fact that all the things the deployed spouse is uniquely qualified to fix, break within five minutes of their plane leaving the tarmac. Significant health issues prefer to reveal themselves mid-deployment. Children sense weakness in the pack and attack. But I didn’t go to anymore Hearts Apart meetings.

I stopped attending after that first meeting and met with other Hearts Group Adverse spouses instead. We didn’t want to sit around complaining – we had things to do. We distracted ourselves by learning new skills like quilting, sewing, knitting, and other arts. We took college courses. We got jobs. We laughed about how we “put the weed eater in the yard but it wasn’t eating any weeds,” and cracked jokes about how many appliances the spouses needed us to show them how to operate, rather than the reverse, as suggested by the deployment checklist.

We learned to improvise. When CE (civil engineering) refused to cut down the tree branch before it crashed through the front window, I found a way to do it myself, involving lot of jumping and chopping with a rusty pair of hedge clippers. Instead of single parenting in a medicinal stupor, I used avoidance to mitigate my chronic cold urticaria. When I couldn’t bend or lift due to severe degeneration and arthritis in my back, I shoved the television, which stopped working immediately after his departure, as if on cue, down three flights of stairs and worked through the pain to prepare the household goods for the moving company. I bought our first house. I never acted on my impulses (and therefore avoided being arrested) to shout at couples in the park holding hands or dads pushing laughing children on swings. Do you know how lucky you are? Do you?

Your relationship is in limbo. It isn’t divorce or death (you hope). You can’t stuff it in a box and push it down the stairs and move on with your life. Part of you is on pause while simultaneously your lives hurtle forward in time and space being rebuilt cell by cell and unshared experience by unshared experience. You grow accustomed to the middle of the bed, the quiet in the morning, doing everything by yourself. You figure out how to live without him but here he is, and you are glad, but what do you do now? And here he is ripped from his routine, his world which was small and contained but also vast and uncharted. Here he is watching the side of the road for IEDs and everything is too loud and everyone is talking too much and there are too many food options. He is a stray dog you are approaching.

The military offers marriage retreats for returning spouses. A nice stay in a hotel, filled out with workshops about communication, utilizing the same 90s videos and training you experienced 20 years ago at the beginning of your marriage. Videos that don’t age well and feature women who “need a translator because they just never say what they mean!” and men who apparently only exist to watch sports and scratch their nuts – simpletons who can’t pick up on social cues. The military also offers other counseling which varies in quality. Their semi-useful attempts at training for reintegration give you somewhere to start and you figure it out – or you don’t.

Over the years, the prevalence of means of communication, except in the most remote situations, help to lessen the blow and close the distance between you. Now you don’t have to turn your life upside down and live his schedule in your time zone so that you can sit by the phone in case they get a 5 minute call. MMRPGs like World of Warcraft, allow couples to spend virtual time together – although much of the time is spent listening to them complain about their latency and how you’re doing the daily quests in the wrong order and messing up the system – look bud, I’ll “Remember the Sunwell” my way and you remember it yours ok? Google fu provides tutorials or resources for fixing that broken thing.

It still isn’t easy. You still want to at least growl at couples playing kissy-face. There is still a distance between the military member and the kids – still missed birthday and anniversaries and sports/concerts/dances etc. They still grow and change on their own separate trajectories. You still feel like there are places inside them you will never see. But that’s true of all of us isn’t it?

 

 

  • Avalune
  • Betty
  • InternetDragons
  • Jager
  • JeanneT
  • JPL
  • Leto
  • Louise B.
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Ruckus
  • WaterGirl

    30Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @InternetDragons:

      “Just wanted to say that this is beautiful writing.”

      I see that I am not alone in my reaction to Avalune’s writing!  I was so tempted to write that very thing, but I wanted to see how others would respond before I said anything.

      Avalune just drops us right into her life, doesn’t she?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Please tell me you had to use a thesaurus to come up with at least 2 of your your 12-step words?  If not, I will have to wonder whether you are a mere mortal.

      complain, bitch, gripe, kvetch, cavil, carp, deprecate, fret, whine, lament, grouse, bewail

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Avalune

      @WaterGirl: I’d forgotten about cavil which is a pretty perfect word in this context.

      I could have used piss and moan, or whinge without the Big Red Synonym Finder. Apparently, I know a lot of words for complaining.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      I am curious about the amount of time the military spouse spends away from home and family vs. time spent at home.  Are there rules for that kind of thing?  What’s the typical time apart? What’s the longest time apart that is permitted?  Or isn’t that even a consideration?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Avalune

      @WaterGirl: In the height of the conflict, average was 12-14 months overseas. During that time they might only get 6 months between these long tours but they figured out that was too problematic and started pushing it to a year. This is why you started seeing a lot more AF going over to do Army work because the Army were burning through their troops.

      Outside of that 4-6 months is more common. If they are gone for the long haul, they usually get a mid tour visit home.

      Leto was in Saudi when 9/11 happened. Delayed his return home.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      @Avalune:

       

      Apparently, I know a lot of words for complaining.

      You don’t say… :P

      You develop a very large lexicon for describing the same thing during your time in the military. It can make for some comedy gold when you transition.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Avalune

      @WaterGirl: In some ways the short tours were always harder because they barely seemed long enough to really go into “deployment mode,” so your focus was almost always on how much longer.

      MOMMY ARE WE THERE YET? WE THERE YET? How about now?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Louise B.

      Just wanted to say I’m really enjoying this series. It’s a window on a world I have no experience with. As others have said, beautifully written, and very moving. Thank you.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      Very well done Avalune.
      There are always 2 sides to every story, and military separation is one that makes each side very distinct and yet at the same time very much the same. I was single while in the navy but had several friends who were married and saw the other side as an observer. Young people, not having been married all that long, separated for months is hard on both sides. I imagine that life in the military today is worse than it was 50 yrs ago, simply because there are more separations.
      I’d also imagine that the increased communications would help. In the navy guys had to find the telephone exchange when we got to port to make a short 2-3 minute phone call back to the states. That and write letters. I got and wrote family letters but they could take quite some time to reach either end.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jager

      @Avalune wonderful piece of writing.

      I grew up 16 miles from a SAC Base, went to school with the AF Brats. My first girl friend’s father flew B 52s, he got promoted to full bird, they packed up and moved to Incirlik. He told my dad “I won’t have so far to go to get work anymore.” Annie graduated from HS at Incirlik. The brats were great resilient kids.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Avalune

      @Louise B.: Thank you!

      @Betty: Thank you! We tend to feel rather awkward about it for a number of reasons; such as, not wanting to appear to be “wearing our spouse’s rank” trying to suck up attention when we’re home more or less safe. Or other spouses are away on business, what’s the difference (unless your spouse is a drug kingpin, there’s a pretty big difference but, ok)? Or “you knew what you were signing up for…” (well yes sort of but do you really know before you are in it?) do your patriotic duty!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JPL

      Thank you both for sharing your stories and you should consider writing a book.   Your writing is so compelling and now I’d love your son’s viewpoint.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Avalune

      @JPL: I laughed thinking about that, primarily because he’s monosyllabic unless you are talking about a game at the moment but now that he’s been in the military himself for about four years – it would be interesting to see his perspective on it from that particular lens.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Avalune

      @Ruckus: Yeah, more frequent deployments don’t quite balance out being able to talk to them more often does it?

      That old nostalgia for the letters from combat/from home is still kind of sweet though. Just trying to imagine the voice overs for a documentary of communications now…

      “Dammit Avalune, I’ve mapped out the most efficient way to complete these quests, why are you going that way!” – Technical Sergeant Leto.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JeanneT

      Oh my.  I’m now astounded how ANY military families at all stay together over the years.  I love how you (and your cohorts) chose the path of doing instead of the way of kvetching.  Your life obviously wasn’t spent on hold, even when you might sometimes resent the situations you had to deal with.  I admire that!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Avalune

      @JeanneT: Unfortunately, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes the gap is just too far to bridge.

      I have some other thoughts on the mil spouse divide that I’ll be taking on in future posts.

      Reply

