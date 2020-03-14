Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

High Anxiety- Time to Just Lock This Shit Down

High Anxiety- Time to Just Lock This Shit Down

by | 83 Comments

This post is in: 

I had a panic attack today for the first time in forever, and it was because, unsurprisingly, I had convinced myself briefly that I somehow had contracted the virus and spread it accidentally to everyone I had interacted with the past few days. In all likelihood I do not have the virus, just a continuation of the cold I have had for two days, but I worked myself into a lather. I used to have these quit frequently before I quit drinking, now I think I have had one in the past six years. Longtime readers will remember about a decade or more ago when I was diagnosed with a GAA, but only after having every test run to man because I thought I was having a heart attack and then convinced myself, with the help of WebMD, that I had MS because my hands and feet were going numb- all of the above are symptoms of anxiety attacks.

At any rate, it’s no surprised I am having a panic attack, and it would not surprise me if a lot of you are as well. This is an anxious time, our President is a malignant nincompoop, a lot of people are going to die, and shit is just crazy. On top of all that, I am at a point in my life where it feels like literally everyone around me needs something. Other than Tammy, it seems like everyone I know or interact with is having a problem or needs something done or needs me to do something. I legitimately can not go an hour without an email or a phone call or knock on the door about something that needs to be done. You have to do this because we can’t do it, we need you to do this because x is happening, so and so is pissed and you need to do this. On top of everything else, it just overwhelming. Can’t everyone just fuck off and deal with their own fucking problems, and beyond that, stop turning everyday issues into life altering disasters. Get a fucking grip.

For my mental health, I am just locking shit down. I have to make a god damned trip to South Carolina on Friday to load up stuff from my parent’s winter place, and I am going to get in the car with food already prepared, stop at gas stations for gas and pull over and piss on the side of the highway, get there, load up the car and go to bed, and then drive back the same way the next day. Other than that, I am done. I’m not leaving the house, I am not interacting with people. You need me, email me or call me, or leave a note on the front door. I don’t need to leave the house, so I am not. I’m not going to be responsible for killing someone.

I am stressed out and going caveman.

  Be BernieAPOSTROPHEs Valentine
  brettvk
  CaseyL
  Chetan Murthy
  danielx
  Death Panel Truck
  dp
  Emma from FL
  feebog
  frosty
  Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  HalfAssedHomesteader
  HumboldtBlue
  JaySinWA
  joel hanes
  JWR
  Kelly
  Kent
  Leto
  Major Major Major Major
  Mandarama
  Martin
  Mary G
  Mike in NC
  MisterForkbeard
  Mr. Kite
  mrmoshpotato
  Philbert
  piratedan
  Princess Leia
  prostratedragon
  Raoul
  Redshift
  Royston Vasey
  Ruckus
  Steeplejack (phone)
  sukabi
  West of the Rockies

    83Comments

    2. 2.

      Major Major Major Major

      Sorta in the same boat. I haven’t had a full-fledged one though, but it’s early days.

      Been watching a lot of Eureka and fiddling with my Minecraft server. (Anybody wants to join lmk). Got a cool new gaming computer and I just love what I can do with it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Royston Vasey

      Just announced by our PM, Jacinda Ardern, in New Zealand:

      • Effective from midnight Sunday NZT, all travellers (Including all New Zealanders), except for those coming from the Pacific islands, will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival to New Zealand
      • The PM says the rules are the strictest in the world
      • She told New Zealanders not to travel overseas if they don’t have to and issued stark advice: no hugs, no hongi, no handshakes
      • All cruise ships have been asked to not come to NZ until June 30
      • There will also be further announcements on mass gatherings
      The restrictions will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more advice for self-isolation next week. There were already clear guidelines for employers on sick pay and working-from-home advice.
      It will be the strictest border restriction rules in the world, Arden said.

      “I make no apologies. This is an unprecedented time. If you don’t need to travel overseas, then don’t. Enjoy your own backyard for a time. “

      NZ is effectively closing it’s borders to foreigners (unless you want to self-isolate for 14 days)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mandarama

      I feel you. My kid being sent home from college means shit feels real. We have to drive 400 miles and get all his stuff and I’m teetering on the panic ledge. I just want us to all be together and safe. I hate this failure of a so-called government. 😞

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      Yeah. I get the “I don’t want to kill anybody” thing. We’re basically locking down the house for the next few weeks – we have a ton of food. Keeping two kids under 5 entertained is going to be a blast, though >_<

      It’s particularly hard on my parents and my kids. We’re one day in and the kids are already asking to visit grandma and grandpa. And my parents are visibly a little lonely, though they’ll be fine.

      Never been into Minecraft, but I’m looking at setting up something else for my extended friend/family groups. Video games seem like a good way to stay connected.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      @Royston Vasey: Ardern is showing, once again, that her priority is protecting NZ citizens. Good for her!  Though I do hope the isolation facilities aren’t too spartan.  14 days in a hotel room isn’t too bad if you have unlimited internet, TV, and maybe a stationary bicycle :)

      @West of the Rockies:

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Eureka fans!  I loved that show, though I only started watching during the season they went time traveling.  Apparently it was a lighter, floofier show before then. Somehow it managed to be silly, comical, and very very smart.  Miss it lots.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      I vaguely remember Eureka on Sci-Fi. I watched the first episode or two and then stopped.

      So my clinical rotations have been cancelled until further notice. No face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester either. I’m relieved on the one hand to not be potentially exposed to high viral loads, but also worried about graduating on time in May. 🤷‍♂️

      Reply
    11. 11.

      brettvk

      The trouble with being a good person who’ll help out others is that there are many, many others who need lots of help. You are that good person, and I’m glad to know you exist.

      My job has recently become shittier and I was planning on leaving next month and going on SS. But it’s a warehouse club retail thingy and the past couple of weeks have been…I can’t really describe it, but we kept running out of water and toilet paper and all my tolerance for my fellow red staters. Yesterday was my limit, and I’m in the bad age range for COVID-19, and my dear mother, who depends on me for transportation and supplies, is 88. Even if I were getting paid decently it’s not worth the risk, so I’m resigning tomorrow effective immediately.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Major Major Major Major

      So I saw a tweet about this and was curious to hear people’s thoughts. Will this be the event most disruptive to everyday life since World War 2? Some people said the 70s oil crisis was worse but everybody agreed this is up there.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      it’s very Next Generation.

      So the characters never have any interpersonal conflicts and act self-righteous about how “evolved” they are? lol

      That sounds like I dislike TNG, but it’s my favorite Trek. DS9 is a close second and Enterprise is after ST: Original series. It isn’t as bad as its critics say

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Emma from FL

      Bless you, John. I’m so deep in — not despair, that’s too active, numbness, maybe? — that I can’t seem to think about the future at all. It’s just one foot in front of the other each day and every day. My sister is having surgery and I can’t even sit in the waiting room because the hospital has decided on a policy of one relative per person. My father’s mental acuity is declining, though thankfully not rapidly; I am retiring in December basically in time to become a full-time caretaker. My dream European trip — probably the last chance I will have at travel for a while — is swirling down the drain. I sleep badly and cry for no reason.

      Yes, I will survive it. We all will. But the damage we’ll be living with is enormous and possibly permanent.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Cole, let me send you many virtual {{hugs}}.

      Your generosity with your time and attention, the way you adopt and “mother hen” entire groups of people (human and non-) has the downside of everyone thinking you’re always available to help, and your help will be meaningful.  You definitely have to save some of that for yourself!

      Rest up, recuperate and recharge.

      And with “social distancing” being the rule for the next however long, you shouldn’t be dashing about fixing other people’s lives anyway :)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      John: I’ve been sick since Monday and feel your anxiety. I know it’s just a bad cold, I usually get them this time of year as the temps start to fluctuate, but it’s still causing me to stress because I’d love to check on some of my elderly neighbors, to make sure they’re ok, but I’m not going to take the chance that I pass this shit to them.

      I hope your trip goes smoothly so you can come back home and veg out on some Vanilla. Lok’tar ogar! :)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Well, a minimum of like 2-300,000 Americans are projected to die over the next several months, so I’d say we’re in for a bumpy ride. My heart goes out to all of the healthcare professionals who are and will be on the frontlines, as well as the family and friends of those who die

      Speaking of the 70s oil crisis, does anybody think there are going to be gasoline supply problems? I know much of the US gets it’s oil domestically now and we do have strategic reserves

      Reply
    20. 20.

      West of the Rockies

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Will your classes all switch to online?  Some schools seem well equipped to do that, others don’t seem to ponder such a switch.  Stay strong.  Are their forums you and you’re cohorts can visit to stay in touch, help each other with coursework?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Hoo boy. No, there’s a bunch of crazy interpersonal conflicts, especially in the later seasons.

      The show did some really cool stuff later, having actual major changes in the show’s storyline and central setting. Surprising.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Raoul

      This is why we started buying extra food back on Feb 26th – not like locusts, but extra food on each trip, so the larder filled up over two weeks. I’m still a little anxious, we don’t really have enough frozen & canned fruit and veg for my preferences, but we have plenty of basic food calories and protein that will keep us fed, and I think once the initial “ah mah gherd were gonna die!” panic shopping subsides, some judicious trips to the grocery to re-load will be OK.

      I may go a little stir-crazy. But we moved last summer, and the frightening pile of boxes under the stairs can be our shelter-in-place project. Fun times.

      The sun came out today, so I walked 1.5 miles each way to a meeting with a banker, for the nonprofit where I volunteer. I decided that a closed door meeting with a grand total of four people in a low-traffic office was an acceptable choice. The banker suggested cocktails after, as the meeting ended at 5pm, and we three nonprofit folks were all, like – uh, no, sorry bye!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @West of the Rockies:

      They have. They’ll probably be conducted through Blackboard Learn and Collaborate Ultra. Tests will proctored online most likely. These online classes aren’t supposed to begin until the 16th. We have group texts to keep in touch.

      Thanks for the support!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Rockies

      I’ve been fending off anxiety, too (or trying to).  I have to limit my news time.  Stephen Colbert had on Sanjay Gupta–that was informative and a little calming.

      Unfortunately, I only play a couple really lame phone apps for diversion (sudoku and  Wordscapes).  Gonna watch a lot of Netflix.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sukabi

      Take some time for yourself, take a breath and learn to say NO. You’ll be less stressed and the people that need help will find another helper or will tackle the job themselves.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Major Major Major Major

      Just extrapolating from my random estimate a week ago, I now estimate 14,000-30,000 active cases in the US.

      Here’s that now-Twitter-famous viral geneticist guy agreeing!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): No oil crisis, probably the opposite as demand is going to plummet with no one going to work or school.  This isn’t a hurricane that is going to wipe out refineries or pipelines.

      International trade and shipping jobs should be pretty secure as those are very self-isolating.  Operating big container terminal cranes, trains, and trucks.  No one need get within 50 ft of each other in those industries.

      At least that’s my totally uneducated take.   Companies will will want to continue making whatever profit they can as the economy slows down.  That’s why they exist.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JaySinWA

      @Major Major Major Major: If this plays out as expected with mass closings of schools and large venue events, either along with or causing a recession, in the short term this will be far worse than the oil shock. Stagflation after the oil shock dragged things out. We may well have the basis for something worse with declining production and demand.
      The short term effects are kind of like a slow motion 9/11, then everything shut down at once and restarted slowly. Here the shutdowns are being phased in and who knows much impact they will have in the long run.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      brettvk

      @Major Major Major Major: Life has been pretty good for Muricans while i’ve been alive, and it remains to be seen how well we can take a real crisis that touches almost everyone at the same time — if that’s what this turns out to be.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      Yes, Eureka is awesome and I can’t recommend it enough. Colorful, weird, historical, oddball.

      Youse ain’t talking about my city are you?

      I’m fully stressed. Older sister called me earlier and we got to talking about our eldest sister and her and her husband’s decision to travel for an eight-week trip through Morocco and Spain. They left end of Feb. and I am still flabbergasted two people of their worldly experience decided it was a great time to travel during a rapidly burgeoning pandemic.

      The call ended acrimoniously because it appears me thinking their decision was irresponsible was akin to me telling people who to live and what they should and shouldn’t do.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Raoul

      @Major Major Major Major: I don’t think it’s been raided. A company I worked for in the late 80s sometimes did crude oil runs from (of all places, in hindsight) Venezuela to the salt domes of Louisiana to deliver some strategic crude.

      What is interesting is, it can apparently only pump out 4.4 million barrels per day. That’s not all that much. OTOH much of our oil is frack-tastic domestic, now. But … that oil isn’t all that economic to pump at $30-some a barrel. So, uh, who the frunk knows.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      prostratedragon

      @Major Major Major Major: I’m too young for direct memory of WWII and was in NYC during the oil crisis, so that wasn’t too relevant to my everyday either, but this is probably going to pass the latter and, if supply disruptions and restricted movements continue for more than a few weeks, will be much closer to the former.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Major Major Major Major

      The House passed the emergency relief bill.

      ETA: Paid emergency leave, sick leave, and three months of medical/family leave. Medicaid stuff, some insurance stuff. Who knows what all’s in there, these sorts of bills are weird.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JaySinWA

      @Major Major Major Major: The strategic oil reserve was always very limited. As others have noted we are in an oil glut and demand is likely to drop. If we had an administration with foresight this would be a good time to expand the reserve. Buy low and sell high.

      Not gonna happen, unless someone can sell it as a stimulus and a Trump buddy can make a profit. ETA and give him a kickback.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mary G

      Everyone with a heart and a brain is freaking out. I can’t concentrate for shit and decide the simplest things so I end up reading news and Twitter way more than I should. Please tell people no as much as you can, John. Especially when it’s because they are fighting and want you to be peacemaker/problem solver.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      CaseyL

      @Major Major Major Major:  It’s interesting thinking about this.

      When you look back on the 20th Century, there were world-shaking shocks every generation:  WWI, Spanish Flu, Great (global) Depression, WWII, nuclear holocaust fears, Red Scare, enormous social uprisings … all of them having global effects and repercussions, all of them triggering backlashes and counter-reformations of some sort.

      We’ve had shock after shock in the 21st Century, too.

      Maybe what makes coronavirus panic so bad is that most people had some confidence that society had a handle on medical issues, if on nothing else.  Medical progress seemed to be on an eternal upward swing.

      Something else I’m pondering:  for years, we’ve been hearing, and saying, the GCC will trigger new and horrible illnesses as dormant germs revive, new germs emerge, germs mutate faster, and “disease seasons” get longer.  I’m not saying coronavirus is the opening gun in that; I’m saying it’s likely to be a kind of dress rehearsal for that.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Royston Vasey

      @HalfAssedHomesteader: They just announced that another case is positive. That brings the total to 6 for all of New Zealand.

      Apparantly, the guy picked it up when returning from overseas – from New Jersey, got sick a few days later, and then went and got tested.

      I think a visitor to NZ would have to self-isolate in a hotel room, so no travelling around.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Mr. Kite:

      I can only console myself by watching short snippets of videos of Italians gathering on their balconies to sing and play music together. There was the singing in Siena and since I have come across to more beautiful examples, one of a man singing Nessun Dorma on his balcony and another of about a dozen people in different apartments gathering on their respective balconies and playing music together.

      If nothing else, for all of youse, have some love and a virtual hug from Humboldt.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I just got up a little while ago from what turned out to be a deep, 4½-hour sleep. Had a stressful day with family, thought I would have a short lie-down about 5:00 to refresh myself and just conked the eff out. Slept so hard my wrist is still hurting; I had it folded under me like a cat.

      My brother-in-law, an Arlington County (VA) teacher, found out his school is closed until April 13, so he was oddly euphoric for a while today. Sort of like not realizing why it’s being closed. But vacation!

      He and Bro’ Man went to dinner with a couple that lives here in Las Vegas, and they’re going to see a RuPaul Drag Race live show at the Flamingo. I’ll be getting in a van with them and their two kids tomorrow for more family fun (including 90–year-old mother). 🤔 There is a touch of surrealism in the air, to say the least.

      Now to catch up on the news with mingled curiosity and dread.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JWR

      It’s so weird watching people panic buying here, in SoCal, but when you ask these same people if they have their earthquake kits together, most don’t even have enough for that. (Count me in that last group, but my excuse is a financial one.)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Philbert

      @Raoul major4: I was 22 and a gearhead for the first oil shock, this is way deeper.  Once you had gas, pissed but OK. 9/11 affected everyone emotionally, but not in our daily activities. This will be a change in lifestyle and a huge economic depression. The layoffs in the next few months will be massive, mostly people who can”t afford it, 2007-9 again. Lots of occupations will change permanently. Hospitality and entertainment? Argh. And we will lose people, not just on TV,  but people  close to us.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      Boy, this has been calming for me. I shifted from a job where I had tremendous authority for the things that made me anxious to one where I don’t. I haven’t been this productive in months. I have problems that need fixing that I can fix. I am in my calm place.

      I don’t worry about catching this. That’s fine. I’m not even that worried about my parents. I can do the math, I know it’s not great for them, but I know they’re doing the right things to stay safe. If it gets them, it won’t be because they weren’t doing everything right.

      I’m much more worried about the larger societal impact. This only gets fixed if everyone does the right things, and we’re not there yet. Too much bad leadership. Too many people in denial. Too many people lured by cheap plane tickets thinking they’re invincible but not realizing they’re helping to kill others. People really need to stay the fuck home, go out for necessities, and wait on the optional shit. If we do this right, we can let up soon. If we do this wrong, well, it’s some apocalyptic shit.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      danielx

      John, I hear you. We isolated day before yesterday and I hope to hell it was in time – my in-law is a radiologist, she diagnosed four cases today and expects it to go up daily from now on. (Note: bilateral interstitial pneumonia is the description for the emergent form with test.)

      The thought of being shut in with spousal and daughter units (god love them) except for brief errands is…depressing. Was browsing through a Patrick O’Brian novel and an absolutely appalling phrase appeared to my wondering eye”…windbound for weeks, mewed up with these miserable brutes.” NOT equating my loved ones with miserable brutes, mind, but I get the sentiment. It’s an odd thing – I like being at home, I’m a homebody, but not being able to go out without planning it like a combat patrol all of a sudden makes me nervous. Plus I’m scared – my wife and I are both probably goners if either of us get this and our 27 year old special needs daughter lives with us. She has pitched several shit fits over the last couple of days over various things that have to be cancelled and sometimes the urge to tell her to just shut the fuck up is almost overwhelming, which causes me yet more conflict.

      Plus the individual – “that living specimen of gall and hatred, that individual”, to quote an accomplished Southern hater – currently squatting in the Oval Office just flat makes my ass more tired by the day. About the only good thing I can think of about COVID-19 is that it makes that motherfucker a liar every day, in every way. As has been noted, a virus doesn’t give a shit about being sued, mean tweets, threats of funding cutoff, tariffs, nicknames a fourth grader would scorn or anything else in his repetoire.

      All that being said, and illustrative of my point – John Cole, even if it gets wearying, you should be proud that people call you and talk to you about their problems: it means that they think you listen, you care and might be able to help them. That says things about you and how people feel about you, that you are someone upon whom they can depend, at least if you can. In my case you have provided a way for me and many others to occasionally unburden ourselves to others who listen. Plus a sounding board for everyone*, a source of help, a place to try and hear top shelf snark, top shelf analysis and…a lot. That being said, you got to take care of yourself. We depend on you too.

      Thanks.

      *Although that little asshole the other evening who said two million deaths  would be a small price to pay for getting rid of Trump (implied boomer deaths, fuck you  twice, pally) can kiss my pasty white ass.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Martin

      @JWR: Well, you don’t get panic buying for earthquakes. They happen too fast. We don’t really have experience with slow moving disasters. Gotta go stand in front of a hurricane for that.

      A lot of it too is just profiteering. Buy it all up, sell it for 2x on EBay. I’m glad stores are limiting purchases now. It’s not a hard problem to fix.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      feebog

      My family has been planning a memorial for my mom, dad and brother.  We have chartered a boat and will have a burial at sea off the Santa Barbara coast.  Obviously there has been a lot of conversation about postponing, but we decided to go ahead.  We have put some protocols in place, hand sanitizer readily available and we are bringing wipes to clean every surface a person may touch on the boat.  We will only be at about a third capacity so it will not be crowded.  Some things are just too important to put off, virus or no.  I have one day of work next week, but won’t be exposed to any crowds, just a few people and we won’t be particularly close.  After that, not going to plan on doing much other than what work I can do at home and chill.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      piratedan

      just as a FYI, trying to clue people into the scope of things….

      to those that read the threads, all the threads and all of the comments… you have an idea on what my job is in general.  I’m on call for our group for the weekend, what we suspect will be the first of many stressful weeks to come…

      got the call after dinner…. “were going to need to add some more beds into the system…”  the reason why didn’t need to be explained.  Was informed that these would be going into the CCU as the game plan is to group like patient’s together to prevent cross infection and make ease of care less of a burden for the nursing and clinical staff…so I went ahead and created the additional beds with the appropriate software accompaniment so they could be seen by all of the relevant software applications that would need to have that data…

      I suspect that there will be more to come…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mary G

      Of course:

      After Trump said earlier he would probably get tested for coronavirus, his White House doctor issues a memo saying he shouldn’t self-quarantine or get tested despite interacting with multiple people who have since tested positive. pic.twitter.com/tTbKIwQIwa— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 14, 2020

      It’s his confidence in his perfect genetic material that’ll keep him from facing up to it. Where does the Navy find all these handsome incompetent doctors?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      West of the Rockies

      I think about someone born around 1890-00.  They’d experience as young people WW1, the Spanish Flu, The Great Depression, WW2, the Cold War… Must have been horrific.  And yet they married, had babies, etc.

      I guess Dr. Malcolm was right:  life finds a way.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Chetan Murthy

      I’m not going to be responsible for killing someone.

      I’m 55.  Prolly not gonna die if I get it.  But more likely to need a hospital bed, maybe a respirator, and take that way from someone older (like my mom) who *will* die.  Thank you for being so ….. clear about this.  I’ve been IMing with a few younger friends here and there, impressing this upon them: that they have to isolate themselves for the sake of every older person around them.

      Two sentences: (1) The year is 1918.  (2) nobody is coming to save us, nothing will be done, we must save ourselves and each other.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ruckus

      I’d bet most people that aren’t deluded by today’s conservatism are having similar times right now.

      I am. I don’t want to be around other people because I don’t want to die and I’m in a high risk group. There are a lot of us on this blog with a similar place in the health arena. There are a lot of people in this country in the same health arena. And given the political disaster that is the republican party it can only get worse before it calms down.

      A question I have is what to do if you can’t eat almost any prepared food. I can’t keep a lot of food in the house for very long, I have to mostly fresh veg and fruit and fish. It can get bad if I’m not on a very low salt diet. Six months ago I had to be taken to the hospital – first ambulance ride in my life and it turns out salt is the basis of the issue. How do I manage, anyone got any idea?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Death Panel Truck

      @Steeplejack (phone): My wife is a Washington state SPED teacher, and she wasn’t happy about the schools being closed until April 24. She thinks it’s a good idea, but she hates to be idle. She loves her kids and worries about them all the time. Her last day at work is Monday.

      Here’s my problem: the med I take for psoriatic arthritis (Taltz), can lower my ability to fight infection. I guess I’m wondering how much should I worry (or do I even want to know.) I’ve been distancing for two weeks now, the freezers and pantry are stocked with food, prescriptions all caught up. I guess that’s all I can do.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @danielx:

      About the only good thing I can think of about COVID-19 is that it makes that motherfucker a liar every day, in every way.

      Plus the one, final thing that can’t be lied away or covered up is: body count. It’s grisly to contemplate, but that will be the end for Trump. He can’t bullshit away thousands of people dying.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      joel hanes

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Worldwide ?  Maybe.   We’ll never know what happens in Russia, or in the back country of many southern-hemisphere nations.

      But 518,000 Americans died in all of WWII.

      We are currently on track for COVID-19 to surpass that in the US within the next 12 months.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Martin

      @Major Major Major Major: Yeah, I’m under 50K.

      My model is still flattening out for the US. The data is still pretty bumpy. I was forecasting 100 deaths by today or tomorrow and now it’s looking like Monday. The exponential pace is slowing slightly each day, which is good. We got off to a really odd start because we started with a nursing home, so I’m not too surprised to see it.

      The good news is that our exponential rate is lower than Italy. So if we’re a week behind them, that will stretch out over time. Italy is around e^.33t where t is days from first fatality, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to drop further for a while. The US is at e^0.27t and still falling. Looks like we might bottom out at 0.25. That would push 100 fatalities out to Tuesday. That’s the difference between increasing by an order of magnitude every 8 days to about every 10.

      My guess is its due to the US having a younger population than Italy and the US getting a slightly better start than Italy did.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Redshift

      I wasn’t old enough to drive during the oil shock, but from what I experienced it wasn’t nearly as bad as this is going to be. There was a big psychological shock that a country we didn’t think much about could mess with us that much, and lots of inconvenience, but nobody died.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Mary G

      Wow: armed forces ordered not to travel (WaPo)

      The Pentagon announced new domestic travel restrictions for service members and their families Friday night to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, saying in a memo that virtually all trips must be put on hold through May 11.

      The prohibitions, which go into effect Monday, could affect hundreds of thousands of service members, civilian employees and their dependents in the United States and its territories.

      “All DoD military personnel will stop movement while this memorandum is in effect,” said the memo, signed by Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist. “In addition, DoD civilian personnel and DoD family members, whose transportation is government-funded, will also stop movement.”

      The policy will apply to transfers known as permanent changes of station (PCS) and temporary training assignments. Defense Department units also will bring on new people only if they already live within the local commuting area, and service members are authorized to take leave only within local areas, the memo said.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      JWR

      @Martin:

      I’m glad stores are limiting purchases now

      Yep, I saw on local news last night that Costco has limits per customer. And how best to prepare for an infectious disease than by packing people into a store?

      ;)

      Reply
    82. 82.

      joel hanes

      @Death Panel Truck:

      My sister is an Iowa special-ed teacher.  She’s in her mid-sixties and is mildly diabetic.   Iowa’s governor said today that she won’t close the schools until they see evidence of community transmission.   Iowa has effectively zero testing available, so they’ll “detect” community transmission when critically-ill people start showing up in the ERs, by which time it will have been circulating in the schools for ten days.

      I don’t expect ever to see my sister again.

      Reply

