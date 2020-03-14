Regards to our overseas readers — hope you are all doing well, or at least as well as can be expected…

Singapore is the model for how to handle the coronavirus (and the response in the US has essentially been the opposite). https://t.co/faX1h1a4Tj — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) March 14, 2020

… Singapore was hit early, as one of China’s key trading partners. Within a few weeks of the first official notice of “Wuhan flu,” it had a dozen cases. But it very quickly realized that this was more than the seasonal flu, and took rapid action. Primed by experience with the SARS virus of 2002-3, Singapore began carefully tracking cases to find the commonalities that linked them. Within a day, sometimes two, of a new case being detected, the authorities were able to piece together the complex chain of transmission from one person to another, like Sherlock Holmes with a database. As of February, everyone entering a government or corporate building in Singapore had to provide contact details to expedite the process. It’s not simply the ability to detect the cases and explain why they happened that makes Singapore such a role model in this epidemic; nucleic acid testing kits were rapidly developed and deployed to ports of entry. Within three hours, while individuals are quarantined on-site, officials can confirm whether or not they are infected with the virus before allowing them to enter. The response in the US has essentially been the opposite. Early on, most people seemed to assume it was a “Chinese,” or perhaps an “Asian,” issue—pandemics don’t happen in the US! This arrogant complacency allowed the public health authorities to let down their guard. Dozens of infected people, perhaps more, were allowed into the US and allowed—even encouraged—to go to work sick, hastening the spread of the virus…

Leaving a pop-up coronavirus test center in Seoul. This building had an outbreak at a call center. Roughly 100 have tested positive here. Many area cafes, restaurants have closed. Catch the full story of S. Korea’s massive #coronavirus response measures @NewsHour later this week pic.twitter.com/OfSWuX62II — Bruce Harrison (@brucesbeat) March 12, 2020





So far the story of Covid is an illiberal state doing a good response (China), a liberal state doing a good response (South Korea), an illiberal state doing a bad response (Iran), and two liberal states doing bad responses (US and Italy). Tell me which sweeping conclusion to draw — L Ron Hubbard's Space Jazz (@MenshevikM) March 13, 2020

On Taiwan's exemplary response: On Jan. 20, Taiwan’s CDC activated Central Epidemic Command Center to coordinate efforts against new virus, three days before China put Wuhan on lockdown. It came before Taiwan had even recorded its first case. https://t.co/UDlqpfStf4 — Jeremy Goldkorn (@goldkorn) March 13, 2020

Got the message from Fulbright urging us to return to the US. Thankfully, our director made sure to emphasize that leaving is completely optional. Taiwan's impeccable response to the virus has made it maybe the safest place in the world. I'm gonna stay.https://t.co/dtN3ngwC7J — Lev Nachman (@lnachman32) March 13, 2020

Exceptional moment in Kuwait. During the call to prayer, an emotional muazzin now says: "Pray at your homes" instead of "Come to prayer". This is a big for Muslims, as it only happens in exceptional circumstances. It shows how serious authorities take #covid19 threat.@akhbar pic.twitter.com/xI5j9SkbeY — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 13, 2020

"Greece in virtual shut down as the government on Friday announced the closure of all shopping malls, cafes, restaurants, and bars, apart from takeaway shops to help control the spread of the coronavirus." https://t.co/wwOyB7lCTx — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 13, 2020

They're gonna have the Russian Orthodox Church come out saying Putin can heal with his holy touch. https://t.co/CHlYuIxqDH — Social Democratic Party of Galar (@weedlewobble) March 13, 2020

Washington Post’s West Africa bureau chief ???? Senegal is testing people and giving results within 4 hours. Senegal’s per capita income is less than $3,000. https://t.co/s0BGBEVyoH — Eric Umansky (@ericuman) March 12, 2020

Speaking of the UK: If true, this seems… suboptimal:

EXCLUSIVE: Ministers to unveil emergency Coronavirus powers: * Police allowed to detain infected * Care standards could be lowered for elderly * Ministers allowed to close ports * 'Trains, vessels & aircraft' can be halted * Schools can be directed to close or remain open https://t.co/y4MIbxVC4m — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) March 13, 2020