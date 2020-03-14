Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Artisanal, Locally-Produced Hand Sanitizer

Last Monday, I decided my contribution to the cause was going to be making a shit ton of hand sanitizer for my family and friends. So, I did some research and found what we computer science nerds would call the canonical reference: “Guide to Local Production WHO-recommended Handrub Formulations.” This document describes two formulations for 75-80% alcohol hand sanitizer, which is in excess of the CDC’s recommendation of 60%. (Note, too, that the CDC recommends good handwashing as the best way to prevent disease, but there are plenty of situations where you want to sanitize your hands but you’re away from a wash basin.) One is made with 99.8% isopropyl alcohol, the other is made with 96% Ethanol, which is Everclear (97% ethanol). Both use glycerol (a.k.a. glycerin), hydrogen peroxide and boiled or sterile distilled water. I’m going to go into a lot of detail about what I did, and there’s going to be a follow-up post because I haven’t measured the alcohol content yet, so click below if you want to learn more.

First, I had to source the alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin. What the stores sell as “rubbing alcohol” is 70% alcohol, and the WHO says 99.8%, so I ordered some 99% alcohol from Amazon. I stupidly ordered way too much glycerin, and I also ordered hydrogen peroxide since that’s been hoarded at local stores. Here are the main ingredients:

Once all this stuff arrived, I also found my collapsible plastic container that I use to store water when camping. If you made this as a 1/4 recipe instead of 1/2 to the WHO’s measurements as I did, you could use a gallon water jug. I also boiled a couple of quarts of distilled water for a few minutes, and filled two measuring cups with boiling water to make sure they were clean. Here’s that container, which I just rinsed out, because it had only been used to store potable water and was bone dry. I think it was a better choice than using stirring equipment, since I could just gently shake it to combine everything, and the relatively wide opening, and on/off cap let me avoid using a funnel.

I wiped down all surfaces with a clean cloth in hot soapy water since this process only requires that everything be clean, not sterile. I also put on disposable gloves to protect my hands.

I scaled the WHO recipe to fit what I was making (their recipe was for 10 liters, and I made ~5 liters. I will post more details on that in the next installment on this, when I’m sure it worked, but it took a little basic high school algebra to figure it out.)

Then, I poured all the ingredients into the container and shook it gently. Note that glycerin is somewhat gloppy, so I poured in some alcohol, poured in the glycerin from the smaller measuring cup, used some of the alcohol to wash out the measuring glass, and then poured in the rest of the alcohol. Note that the WHO recipe is basically 20% water, though they don’t mention it in the ingredients list (they just say to fill the mixing container with water until it gets to the 10 liter line).

Initially I thought that one of the issues was that the glycerin would glop up and not go into solution, but there was no issue – it seems to my eye to be pretty well mixed.

Side note: When I was doing this, I had two voices in my head. One was my Dad, who venerates basic advances in medicine and was a thorough hand washer. I’m sure he would appreciate this stuff, especially when used by a midwife in the African bush prior to attending a tough delivery. The instructions by the WHO are clearly designed to be able to be made in half-assed backwoods hospital pharmacies that are no better than my kitchen, and I bet thousands or millions of infections have been avoided by the use of this stuff. The other voice was Cheryl Rofer saying “What the Fuck!” about my crappy little “lab” setup.

Anyway, I decanted this mixture into some cosmetic pumps that I bought from Amazon, a used rubbing alcohol container that I had in my house, and the bottles the alcohol came in. I’m guessing that clean plastic water bottles would work, too. Since the alcohol bottles had a seal on them, I put some Saran Wrap ™ over the tops of each bottle before I screwed on the cap to avoid evaporation. Also, for the pump dispensers, I pumped some of the product through the dispenser, then locked the dispenser, so that any germs in the dispenser pump and pipe would be killed. The idea is that the dispensers are what you use every day, and the bottles are for storage.

I need to wait 72 hours to use it, because the WHO cleverly added the hydrogen peroxide not to kill germs when using the hand rub, but to kill whatever mold, germs, etc. that might have been added in the initial preparation and aren’t killed by the alcohol.

I did try a sample of it, and it is not like Purell. The Purell that I’ve used either is gloppy (comes out from the pump thick like soap) or foamy. This is neither – it has a consistency similar to water. That said, it leaves less residue than Purell, and my hands are a bit softer than they were when I started. Also, it’s clear that this stuff will evaporate really quickly, so it needs to be in a well-sealed container. The WHO people know their shit, and a big part of this exercise is to make something that won’t trigger allergies and will be tolerable for medical personnel, so no “aloe vera” or essential oils or other things I’ve seen in online recipes. You can add that shit when it’s not a life and death situation.

In the next installment, I’ll detail my adventures with an alcometer, which the WHO says to use to determine that the solution has the proper level of alcohol. I’m on my second order of one of these (they’re like $7, so not a big investment), because the first didn’t ship on time from Amazon. Also, all the ingredients I used are sold out at Amazon, but I’m guessing they’ll be back in stock soon, once the initial panic and hoarding has worn off. If my alcometer arrives, I will calibrate it using liquor from my liquor cabinet (Cheryl just shot her computer like Elvis shot his TV reading that), and then keep measuring it in the pump to be sure the concentration is maintained. The WHO’s recommendation is to dispense this in 500 ml capped containers which I’m sure is in part because of how much it’s going to evaporate.

Obviously, I’m just another jackass on the Internet, but the WHO created this recipe for lightly trained medical personnel, so I hope that it works, and I hope it saves a few lives.

    1. 1.

      Mnemosyne

      There are two different WHO recipes. That may be the one that’s meant to be put into a sprayer and sprayed onto your hands, but I’m waiting in line to pick up a new asthma inhaler right now and can’t double-check.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Anyone read about the pig in Tennessee who hordes 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, some of which he sold online for $70 a bottle?  Amazon and EBay shut him down.  Sometimes I hate people.  But there are many more out there doing good, being empathetic and kind.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Monala

      A question I haven’t seen addressed anywhere is this: How does Covid19 end? If we are successful in stopping the spread due to lockdowns and social distancing, what happens when life gets back to normal? If there isn’t yet a vaccine, will there still be a bunch of non-immune people out there, susceptible to another outbreak?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Oclday

      Ok maybe a dumb question, but if this mixture is like water, why can’t you just use straight isopropyl alcohol?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I was working in the liquor store today at the supermarket. A lady actually told me she was buying 120 proof vodka to use to make hand sanitizer with

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      I’ve got two 100 count boxes of eyeglass wipes, which is isopropyl alcohol. Not sure why I ordered that extra box six months ago— maybe I got a brainwave from the future.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      @Monala: There’s basically 3 ways:

      1. Stop it before it hits epidemic/pandemic state. This is China, Hong Kong, etc.
      2. Stop it after it burns through the population and herd immunity takes over.
      3. Vaccine.

      Our strategy now is 2, slowing things down enough that we can benefit from 3 when it happens.

      It’s possible we can slow it down so much that we get back to 1. where the number of new cases is dropping and we can use testing to start to contain it around the country.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Monala: As I understand it, if we don’t develop a vaccine we have to rely on natural immunity.  Fortunately it’s been established that we do sero-convert.  Once enough people are naturally immune the outbreaks should be smaller and easier to isolate and treat.

      Speculating wildly, in the absence of a vaccine this could become a new “childhood disease” like chicken pox or mumps used to be. The small silver lining should that happen is that it appears to not be as deadly among children and young adults.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Missing the all-important first step: put out your cigarette before proceeding.

      This has been a BJBlog public service announcement.

      I’ll leave before the inevitable LEL/UEL discussion begins.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Uncomplicated method.

      2/3 cup isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol
      1/3 cup aloe vera gel

      Mix well, pour into jar or bottle or pump dispenser.

      corrected from the original for safety.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      charluckles

      As an ex-lab rat who regularly worked with hydrogen peroxide (and got on the wrong side of it) I feel compelled to mention that concentrations above the topical 3% you buy in the grocery store get nasty.  So if you are buying a more concentrated solution to dilute it down get your gear on and be careful.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      I will calibrate it using liquor from my liquor cabinet (Cheryl just shot her computer like Elvis shot his TV reading that)

      If you don’t have anything else around, that seems like a better approach than not calibrating it at all and trusting the factory calibration.  The government is pretty strict about labeling requirements, so you’ll have something of reasonably well known concentration.  If you have a few different kinds of liquor at different alcohol concentrations (vodka and Everclear) you can make a multi-point calibration.  Honestly, I’d be as worried that the presence of hydrogen peroxide and glycerol in your sanitizer could throw off the measurement as I would be about the booze from your liquor cabinet being the wrong thing to use as a standard.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      @charluckles: John Clark’s Ignition: An Informal History of Liquid Rocket Propellants has an entire chapter on hydrogen peroxide. (The link is to the Science Madness library, which has plenty of other material for the budding home chemist.)

      IIRC, Derek Lowe’s Pipeline blog also has some posts on peroxides, hydrogen and otherwise, mostly in his Things I Won’t Work With category.  I believe chainmail gloves are recommended for anything above 70%, to protect your hands in case you spill it or it randomly decides to explode in the bottle.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @NotMax:

      That’s not going to get the alcohol concentration as high as WHO recommends.  They’re saying at least 60%, and household rubbing alcohol is only 70%.  If you cut it 1 part alcohol to 2 parts aloe vera gel, you’re down in the 20-25% range, which is way too low.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Growing up watching my dad doing various things like painting (lead paint), working on the car, gardening and–swear to god–shingling the house with asbestos shingles, a cigarette was always in his mouth. And it didn’t seem unusual because every other neighborhood dad was the same. And half the moms.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MattF

      @Ken: For the record, Lowe recommends soap and water— soap disrupts the virus lipid membrane. Temperature of the water doesn’t seem to matter.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Quinerly

      Has anyone been reading about people recovering and then later being reinfected? Seems to be at least one case in Japan and I think one case in Hong Kong.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      ziggy

      So apparently the UK is going to try and just ride the pandemic out? I’m still trying to get a handle on what they are proposing, sounds very risky! and Sweden also? Insane!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Roger Moore

      @download my app in the app store mistermix:

      You should be at least a bit cautious about treating isopropyl and ethyl alcohol the same.  The alcometer measures the density of the liquid, and since ethyl and isopropyl alcohol don’t have the same density, you’ll get inaccurate results if you use a calibration based on isopropyl alcohol for ethyl or vice versa; trying to calibrate based on both will give you a wonky calibration curve.  I don’t know if it’s going to be a critical difference- their density is at least pretty close, and you’re aiming for something well above the critical percentage WHO is recommending- but it’s something to keep in mind.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      mali muso

      European friend of mine posted this story from Die Spiegel today which reports on some possible treatments that are being tested.

      Pharmacologists are rapidly testing drugs that could be helpful in the fight against COVID-19. An experimental drug initially developed for Ebola could be promising. Tests are already being conducted on patients.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      West of the Rockies

      @Monala:

      I have zero expertise, but I would think we’ll have occasional hot spots or blooms that we would be better equipped to address.  Ideally, we’d be producing more masks, test kits, available hospital facilities (especially in large cities).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Is hydrogen peroxide useful as a disinfectant? I’m assuming yes since it’s meant to be used as an antiseptic

      Reply
    49. 49.

      NotMax

      Yeah, dummy me got it backwards.

      Recipe (corrected) is:

      2/3 cup isopropyl alcohol
      1/3 cup aloe vera gel.

      Manifest apologies. Recipe originates from here.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      The Transportation Security Administration announced that it was updating its policies concerning liquids in carry-on baggage in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Air passengers will now be allowed to bring on board hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces (355 milliliters) in size, which is much larger than the standard 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) previously allowed.

      There are some caveats, though. The updated policy only applies to hand sanitizer. And larger containers will be subject to additional screening by TSA agents, which will likely lead to increased wait times. Source

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Kinda. With no bending of the curve, so many people will have it by then that transmission will start dropping due to the aforementioned herd immunity.

      So, that’s not a positive answer. If active cases peak end of april, then transmission peaks around 3-4 weeks from now.

      If we have heavy mitigation – really bend that curve, then we peak maybe in Oct/November. Maybe there’s a plan going around for containment that I’m unaware of but a peak that soon implies a lot of fatalities.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Felanius Kootea

      @Quinerly: Do you have any links to stories about people being infected and then reinfected?  That scares me – I am hoping that being infected confers immunity but can the virus mutate so rapidly that your body doesn’t recognize that you’ve previously had a version of the illness?  I certainly hope not.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      mad citizen

      I scored six small bottles of hand sanitizer at my local Target store yesterday–in the baby section–that was my strategy.  I had two in my hand; worker said “I’d buy more if I were you.  I just put those out.”  Bought them for my wife more than me; left some for some other lucky person.   Of course they were sold out in the regular first aid aisle.

      Was just reading about MERS.  They never made a vaccine for it.  Google tells me there is an N1H1 vaccine, but I don’t remember getting it.  Did they include it in the standard flu shots?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ken

      @Elizabelle: Factor in the usual chance it’s a lie.

      Then factor in his… unique ideas about health and genetics, and he’s likely to assume this means he can’t get it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Dan B

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  My father, a research chemist, said that hydrogen peroxide is not the best disinfectant.  It doesn’t kill everything and can damage many materials.  It’s also tough on skin.  That’s all I remember and don’t have an explanation so please rely on experts – just a heads up that hydrogen peroxide may not be the best disinfectant.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      ziggy

      @Martin: But it sounds like they are not going to take any of the drastic “social distancing” measures that we are just starting to implement here? Just wash your hands and hope for the best?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      trollhattan

      @Felanius Kootea:

      That would be…bad but I’d also be wary of anecdotes like that this early in the pandemic. A patient could, for example, have had a false positive for COVID then acquire it following a bout of the flu (as a random scenario). It also seems unlikely the stories of two strains are correct.

      I was really disappointed to learn one can acquire a cold while actively fighting a different strain of cold. Hardly seems fair.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: I occasionally hear stories from safety people who come across a 10-15 year old bottle of stuff that contains some sort of peroxide that was bought by someone who retired long ago.  Naturally the bottle’s manufacturer label faded years ago, so no lot number is present.  (Nor were warning labels to test it for explosive peroxide buildup present.)  The chemical is still used occasionally by someone following a recipe they found elsewhere.

      Naturally, the safety recommendations include disposing of it if it is older than 6 months, etc., etc.

      Yikes!

      I assume that even the best chemistry labs have occasional stories like that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Martin

      @mali muso: So, I don’t think we’ll hit the catastrophic scenarios because of this. It looks like there are a range of other drugs on the market that can at least reduce symptoms to make this less deadly. If we can slow things down so those trials can be finished and a manufacturing distribution method set up, we might fare okay. But that’s still going to take weeks.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Felanius Kootea

      @trollhattan: Yeah – that’s why I wanted to see the source of the stories about reinfection.  I’m hoping that they are misidentified.

      On a related topic, I’ve read the JAMA article on how Taiwan used data analytics to help reduce the spread and I was quite envious.

      Reply

