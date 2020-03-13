Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Press Conference – "I Don't Take Responsibility At All"

Trump Press Conference – “I Don’t Take Responsibility At All”

by | 13 Comments

The previous thread is getting long. Here’s a new one.

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      germy

      Louisiana becomes the first state to postpone its presidential primaries amid the coronavirus outbreak. The state, which was supposed to have its primaries on April 4, will instead hold them in June. https://t.co/JPFwxS5nKR— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 13, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      The parts I heard were horrible.  Straight up bullshiting and ass kissing.  Not surprised the market approves of getting a bunch of CEOs to talk about the profits to be made, though. Sociopaths all the way down.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Zinsky

      “I don’t take any responsibility at all….”

      Those may be the truest words Donald J. Trump has spoken in his repulsive life.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VOR

      @JPL: He refuses to take responsibility for that either. Nothing is ever his fault. He could not possibly make a mistake.

      This is why Narcisstic Personality Disorder makes poor leaders.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      doctor let me kiss your ass, keeps shaking her head in agreement.   She’s like a bobble head doll.   I wonder if the RNC will sell them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      @JPL: Last weekend. Saturday evening, I think. I was doing okay because we have the CDC! We have Obama’s Pandemic Response Team.

      But no, we don’t. 2018 he let them all go and filled the CDC with Fundagelical Christian Culture Warriors instead.

      It was like seeing the First Zombie and knowing everything is different now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      KateP

      Follow up question should have been -“Have you ever taken responsibility for anything?” And it has to be restricted to negative things.

      Reply

