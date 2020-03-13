Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Trump News Conference – Live

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    322Comments

    3.

      RobertB

      I saw his announcement Wednesday. Gonna wait for the Cliffs Notes on this one. Once a week of that orange dog fart is more than enough.

    4.

      Hildebrand

      Not watching.  I watched the other night and that was enough for a lifetime.

    6.

      Brachiator

      How many briefings has he given specifically about the virus?

      Especially after generally dodging the press for so long.

    7.

      Marcopolo

      They must still be writing his remarks

      ”No Javananka, I need better words.  Only the best words will do!”

      Reply
    11.

      Eljai

      Dump’s voice depresses my immune system, so Imma just wait for you to give me the highlights, or lowlights as the case may be.

      Reply
    18.

      sdhays

      @Cheryl Rofer: At this point, does it really matter? Even when he has a teleprompter, he says the opposite of what he’s supposed to say because he’s stupid and too vain to wear reading glasses.

    19.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m not going to watch or listen, and probably not refresh this thread much, but I’ve got a stock ticker up on another screen, so I’m sure I’ll know more or less what he said.

    20.

      Brachiator

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Biggest drop in the DOW in elebenty years.

      That might be OK. The Dow doesn’t really matter that much in relation to the virus.

      But I love the idea that a big drop would drive Trump nuts.

    24.

      Betty Cracker

      Interesting that they’re going to risk trundling the addled buffoon out to babble nonsensically again while the market is still open, and on a Friday the 13th, no less!

    27.

      Marcopolo

      OT but a hospital here in St Louis announced today that they’d start doing drive through testing tomorrow. Not sure of all the details and I’ll believe it when it happens.

    29.

      misterpuff

      I am invoking a National Emergency. This will allow state and local authorities to recieve help from the Federal Govt, after I wet my beak for my family and our Beautiful Wall./snark Not Snark

    32.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Trump extemporaneously  declaring a national emergency on Friday the 13th.  What could go wrong?

    37.

      Marcopolo

      @Gin & Tonic: No, he fucked up the wording for the travel ban, also went off script a bit there.  I dunno if the error where he said insurance companies would cover treatment costs—in addition to the costs of testing—was a reading error or the text actually said that.

    38.

      WaterGirl

      You guys probably all know this already, but I got caught on this without thinking while I was watching Biden’s speech, so I’ll mention it anyway.

      Whenever you post a comment, it refreshes the page, so if you were in the middle of watching the video, the page reloads and you have to restart the video and find your place.  To avoid that, and still comment, you can Ctrl-click on the thread title to open it in a new tab.  Then you can listen on that tab and comment in the other.

      Bonus!  You don’t have to watch the orange one speak.

      Like I said, you all probably knew all that already, right?

    39.

      JWR

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      CNN’s @Acosta says President Trump will be speaking on coronavirus extemporaneously, without teleprompters.

      You’re kidding, right? No teleprompters? This should be good. (And by good I of course mean bad. Very very bad.)

    40.

      Lapassionara

      @Gin & Tonic: Not really. He added a word that said goods were covered in the Europe travel ban, when the text had excluded goods.

      I’ve seen people expressing concern that Trump might call off the election next fall.

      I went back and looked at the Constitution, and the term of the president and Vice President is four years, and ends on January 20. So in my view, he and Pence lose their offices on January 20, 2021, unless there is a proper election and they win again.

    42.

      Marcopolo

      @WaterGirl: Nope.  Last I checked we had 2 IDed cases in the state of MO.  But as with everywhere else there aren’t a lot of tests being done. We do have a lot of hospitals in StL.

    43.

      Spanky

      I ain’t watching either. So have they wheeled him out yet? This presidency is getting too much like “Comfortably Numb”, and we’re way past “Uncomfortably Dumb”.

    45.

      Brachiator

      @Lapassionara:

      I’ve seen people expressing concern that Trump might call off the election next fall.

      He would get sued and would have to run to the Supreme Court to have Roberts give him an OK for this.

    51.

      Kent

      This will make Trump’s head explode:

      https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/13/jack-ma-coronavirus-test-kits-128522

      Chinese businessman to donate 500,000 test kits and 1 million masks to the U.S.

      Asia’s richest man announced his intention on Friday to ship 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the U.S. in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

      Jack Ma’s charitable foundation and his China-based company’s foundation, the Alibaba Foundation, have also sourced and donated supplies to other countries being hit by the virus, including Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

      The donation comes amid testing delays across the U.S. as state officials scramble amid a shortage of lab materials — sparking concerns that health officials are undercounting the number of Americans with the virus.

      “Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” the statement said. “We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”

      Ma’s announcement also comes as Trump aides and allies cast blame on China, with some officials calling it “the Wuhan virus” — a reference to the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the disease. National security adviser Robert O’Brien has accused China of covering up a health crisis, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has labeled the outbreak the “Wuhan coronavirus.”

      “The crisis presents a huge challenge to all humankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Ma said in the statement. “Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At this moment, we can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.”

    54.

      sdhays

      @Marcopolo: It’s also a bit premature to pivot from “it’s all a hoax” to “it’s a such a disaster, there’s no way the country under my disastrous management can figure out how to hold national elections in 8 months”.

    62.

      Kent

      @Marcopolo:@Lapassionara: He can’t call off the election.  Language for national elections is in the Constitution. Prez has no authority over it.

      Plus we have no national elections.  They are all state run.  What is he going to do if blue states go ahead and hold all their elections in November.  There are a ton of other candidates and issues on the ballot from governors races to school levies.

      And if they claim public health crisis, then vote by mail.  That’s what we already do here in the PNW.

    63.

      Marcopolo

      Whelp, this doesn’t sound good:

      CNN’s ‘flatten the curve’ chart is no longer modeling a scenario where the curve remains below the health care system’s capacity. pic.twitter.com/E0fbCTCNIG— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 13, 2020

      Also, I was at the grocery store here a couple hours ago (StL). It was pretty freaking busy. People here are starting the rush.

    66.

      dmsilev

      “2 minutes. Allegedly”. And you can just _feel_ the sarcasm dripping from anonymous reporter guy’s voice.

    70.

      Marcopolo

      @Kent: Nope, we do have national elections for Prez (and I think House, not sure if Senate is included).  The Constitution sets the date, not the state’s.

      Reply
    75.

      catclub

      Pelosi vows to pass coronavirus bill without word of a deal with White House or House GOP

       

      So will there be insults of Pelosi in the presser?

    76.

      dmsilev

      “Compared to other areas of the world, what we’ve done is pretty incredible.”

      Well yes, but not in a good way.

    77.

      bluehill

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I wonder what traders are going to do. Half-hour before market closes and I’m guessing that a lot of them are trying to figure out whether they hold their short-term positions over the weekend.

    80.

      No One of Consequence

      My god, this fool.

      We’re on our own.

      Peace, and take care of yourselves, and help each other if you can.

      • NOoC
    87.

      sdhays

      @Joey Maloney: Possibly….although if Dump’s poll numbers are south of 30%, and at this point that’s a distinct possibility, I think a number of red states are going to quietly decide to go ahead with their elections.

    88.

      Leto

      They would’ve been more effective simply having Doc Hawkings robot text-to-voice reader giving this speech. Would’ve been more coherent and shown more empathy.

    89.

      David Hunt

      @yellowdog: The state of emergency should have been declared on day one of his presidency.

      The state of emergency should  have been declared on Day -72 at the latest.  After all, no one was talking about emails after that…

    90.

      Marcopolo

      Apparently Trump can’t say FEMA. That’s the $50 billion dollar fund.

      Telehealth, fairly new for the last 4 or so decades in AK.

    94.

      Leto

      @JPL: Because they can’t get every word needed down to 1 syllable. Also because he’s probably sick. He’s been around enough sick people and his paint looks more orange than usual.

    95.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “[Business executives and medical professionals] are standing right behind me and inside of me.”

       

      Did he really just say that, or have I gone into the hallucinatory phase of Trump-speech-listening?

    103.

      Leto

      “I doubt we’re going to need anywhere near that”

      I don’t know if you can hate someone to death, but I sure am trying.

    104.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @dmsilev: He’s running a half an hour late. Handlers are waiting for the drugs to kick in?

      I suspect his handlers realized how badly an extemporaneous announcement could go, and insisted on prepared text – thus a delay while text is prepared.

      Or not. It’s just a guess.

    117.

      Marcopolo

      “What we’ve done is rebuilt something [not terribly well] that [I destroyed when I became president].

      Fixed it.

    119.

      Leto

      This woman is saying that the president recognized that the testing wasn’t good enough, just as he literally said that he doesn’t think we’re going to need it. Is it just me seeing this? Like… I’m feverish and going insane, aren’t I?

    123.

      dmsilev

      “The President immediately noticed” something that was blatantly obvious to the rest of the world two months ago.

    125.

      PenAndKey

      @Brachiator: He would get sued and would have to run to the Supreme Court to have Roberts give him an OK for this.

      Six words for you: Sam Alito, Neiil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh.

      Do you trust them to make the right call? I don’t. I think the chances of a nightmare scenario (well, a different one anyway) are extremely low. But given that Trump has made jokes about three terms, and he’s a raging and mentally addled extreme narcissist, I wouldn’t put it past him.

    128.

      Eunicecycle

      Whoever this woman is can’t resist praising dear leader. Yeah, he’s the one who realized testing was not going to be adequate. Bleh.

    129.

      Betty Cracker

      @Leto: That’s why I’m wondering who she is. I don’t trust anyone who praises Trump or pretends he had an original thought.

    136.

      Marcopolo

      Now comparing this to AIDS. I may be wrong, but we’ve gotten a lot better at sequencing genes & doing the whole biotechnology thing since the 80s.

    140.

      Leto

      WHY THE HELL DO I NEED TO GO TO GOOGLE WHEN MY FUCKING DOCTORS NEED THE GODDAMNED TESTS AND ARE THE ONES I WANT TO TALK TO ABOUT MY MEDICAL HEALTH?!?!?!

      My fucking doctors are the ones who need the screening questionnaire. I’m going insane…

    154.

      TomatoQueen

      Just rec’d 2 updates, one wrt local schools–Alexandria (city of), Arlington (people’s republic of), Falls Church (entity within Fairfax County) closed for at least two weeks. Fairfax Cty not participating in this memo, but Monday is a teacher work day, so presumably they’ll get their minds right. Fairfax Cty closed schools today after what sounded like massive howling from local parents in response to a newsletter saying they’d remain open. But yet my lad’s program, which ordinarily follows Ffx schools, is open today. (Head shake, these are medically vulnerable participants.). 2nd update from my HR, which will bring a smile from the union, telework schedules are reverting to prior (excepting the public facing field offices), after a severe cutback just put in place ten days ago, thanks to the new Commissioner. Snicker.

      I am afraid to change the channel to the Talking Yam, so am half-watching something about Nazis.

    157.

      Leto

      Shakes hands with dude from Target, with his top medical guy there saying don’t touch people.

      Is Tim Apple there? Maybe Charlie OutbackSteakHouse? Susan HomeDepot?

    159.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Trump is shaking hands with everyone despite his song-and-dance with the Irish PM yesterday about  not doing that.

    163.

      Kent

      My wife works for Kaiser Permanente which is the largest HMO chain on the west coast. Here in WA they are closing their normal primary care facilities and shifting all ordinary primary care to telemedicine and virtual video consults. So she will be working from home next week. I think they are getting ready to convert all of their clinic locations into coronavirus care wards and that sort of thing. Plus I think they want to avoid virus getting spread in crowded waiting rooms and clinics. They will keep crews staffed for ER and Urgent Care visits, but all routine exams, checkups, consults, etc. are now shifting online. If you aren’t injured or dying they don’t want to see you at the clinic or hospital.

    170.

      pamelabrown53

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I thought that the delay might be due to Pelosi and Mnuchin reaching an agreement for which Trump wants to take credit for Pelosi’s negotiating skills.

      Plus, after Biden’s presidential address, Trump wants a redo.

    172.

      Marcopolo

      In a normal administration all these actions would happen but you wouldn’t need all these CEOs to make these statements cause the American people would trust the President when he says it.

      And not a word about costs. Who is fucking paying for all of this & what safeguards are in place to make sure there is no gouging.

    182.

      p.a.

      @WaterGirl: Most hopeful response: kiss his ass in public to get access, know he doesn’t have the capacity or desire to stay engaged, then do the correct things once off camera.  My flirtation w Pangloss for the day.

    184.

      MomSense

      Well fuck.  A person who works in an outpatient clinic around the corner from my office tested positive.  Our office anfnthat clinic have some clients in common.

      Portland City Hall is closing.  Schools are closing.  It’s happening.

    188.

      scav

      @Spanky: Stands to reason.  Well, the markets know that any Republican-declared National Emergency is going to get subsidies to big industries and not the mere dying folk.

      Reply
    197.

      trollhattan

      Shopping list for weekend: IPA, TP, IPA.

      Feeling a dad’s anguish on behalf of the kid, who is watching the sweet downward glide of her HS senior year dissolve before her. No sports, no classes the first three days next (and then what?), no performances, no senior ball, no college campus tours and overnights, no meeting those schools’ track teams, no…graduation ceremony? We don’t know about that last bit but I have a sinking feeling.

      This should be the greatest spring and summer of her young life, and it’s being snatched from her and millions of others. And it was avoidable.

    200.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      @Kent:

      That’s very smart of Kaiser. I’m sure you’re relieved your wife won’t be as exposed to sick patients

      Gonna be nice.   I’ll be home doing online teaching, kids will be home doing online learning on their chromebooks, and my wife will be home seeing patients via video and phone.  Luckily we have a nice house with lots of space so it will be comfortable.

      I stocked up at Costco over the past few days so we can go at least a month without re-stocking.

    201.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Trump is the reason my 65 y/o aunt and uncle aren’t taking this seriously. When it was suggested to them that visiting my 85 y/o grandmother should be limited as much as possible, wear a surgical mask even if feeling well during visits, stay 6 feet away etc, my uncle said, “That won’t be necessary.” in a text message. They’re both Trump voters too.

    202.

      Shawn in ShowMe

      The White House has outsourced the management of a public health crisis to the free market.  They have no plan.

    206.

      The Dangerman

      @Betty Cracker:

      …and on a Friday the 13th, no less!

      Living on the edge!

      /aerosmith (there’s something wrong with the world today…)

      I didn’t watch; I know the play already. Unless he committed ritual seppuku at the end, I could give a shit.

      What the fuck were about half of us thinking (in the right places with the Electoral College, of course) in 2016? Seriously, someone needed to step the fuck and tell him to sit the fuck down. If I go to the Hospital and declare I want to perform brain surgery, I don’t make it to the operating room. There are controls for fuck sake.

      I’m basically in a state of shock at this point.

    207.

      smintheus

      The other day I mentioned to my students, shortly before the college announced it was cancelling in-person classes, that when I designed the syllabus in January I realized we were probably going to come to this sooner rather than later. I flew back into Newark from Italy on Jan. 15 and there was not one precaution of any sort in the airport even though the airports in Italy and Germany were already doing basic things. Nearly all passengers had it on their minds after more than 2 weeks of alarming news from China, we were all concerned about fellow passengers that exhibited any signs of illness. But in Trumpworld there was zero preparation. The only heightened activity in Newark was a bunch of ICE agents dressed in frickin paramilitary gear hoping to arrest a dark-skinned grandmother or two. Otherwise, zippo in the way of preparation. I knew then that the US was in for a pandemic.

      I’d be surprised to learn that planning under Trump has even reached the state that Europeans had reached by mid January.

    208.

      LuciaMia

      Holy fuck. Pence is absolutely shameless. This is sickening.

      Sounds like I hit the mute button just in time.

    211.

      bluehill

      @Spanky: Low expectations. Given how much market has fallen, I think it just wants to know that the U.S. gov has joined the fight. Trump declares national emergency which states have been calling for because it opens up funding and the parade of ceos means that there’s a greater chance than some people that can actually manage things are taking over.

      In a nutshell, the government is starting to take this seriously, which is a long-term positive sign. There will still be volatility especially as the number of cases increases with the increase in testing, but this is the beginning of making a bottom.

    213.

      Marcopolo

      The whole message of this is that the federal govt is incompetent & we need the private sector to come in and save us.

      Of course, the govt is incompetent under Trump.

      And the “real heroes” of this situation aren’t these fucking CEOs, it’s the ground zero healthcare workers performing above & beyond the call of duty.

    216.

      Kent

      @trollhattan:

      Shopping list for weekend: IPA, TP, IPA.

      Feeling a dad’s anguish on behalf of the kid, who is watching the sweet downward glide of her HS senior year dissolve before her. No sports, no classes the first three days next (and then what?), no performances, no senior ball, no college campus tours and overnights, no meeting those schools’ track teams, no…graduation ceremony? We don’t know about that last bit but I have a sinking feeling.

      This should be the greatest spring and summer of her young life, and it’s being snatched from her and millions of others. And it was avoidable.

      My oldest is a college senior so same thing.  Her college town is getting deserted.  She’s across the country and will probably stay put for the duration.  She has her own big apartment (one roommate already moved out) and she does afternoon nanny work.  That might ramp up with the schools closed.

    217.

      Gin & Tonic

      My son, who is in Kyiv, got an e-mail telling him he has until Tuesday to decide whether to accept an offer of “emergency” repatriation. After that, DoS doesn’t feel they will be able to assure a return to the US. Since he’s slated to be there until August/September, he’s inclined to decline the offer. I think at any rate he’s safer in a country with a functioning public health infrastructure. But it looks like I won’t be visiting him any time soon.

    220.

      donnah

      I’m feeling nauseated by the sound of Mike Pence slathering Trump’s ass with praise and I can’t stand the sight of CEOs patting each other on the back. Yay for all of the money they’re going to make!

      Just shut up, all of you. You screwed up and you’re treating it now like a celebration.

    221.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):Trump is the reason my 65 y/o aunt and uncle aren’t taking this seriously. When it was suggested to them that visiting my 85 y/o grandmother should be limited as much as possible, wear a surgical mask even if feeling well during visits, stay 6 feet away etc, my uncle said, “That won’t be necessary.” in a text message. They’re both Trump voters too.

      How many of his base is he going to lose in this crisis?  Likely a lot.

    222.

      Brachiator

      The Los Angeles School District is shutting down

      The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced plans to cancel in-person instruction starting Monday as the coronavirus spreads worldwide. For the next two weeks, coursework all 472,000 students will continue online.

    229.

      Haydnseek

      @Kent:How do you examine someone online?  How do you look down their throat, tap on their back, ask them if it hurts in various places when they’re probed there?  I could go on, but I won’t.  This makes no sense to me whatsoever.  If I’m missing something, I’m more than willing to be enlightened.

    230.

      patrick II

      @catclub:

      Is this presser to paper over lack of agreement on a big bill with Pelosi?

      Yes.

      Whoops, he got asked the question.  Answer: The democrats aren’t doing what’s right for the country.

    232.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      If they don’t listen to me, I will tell them in no uncertain terms that I will physically stop them from visiting if necessary unless they follow proper precautions and take this seriously. I’ll even tell my grandmother not to let them in to her house if need be

    237.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Haydnseek:

      I think it’s about preventing HCPs from getting sick from patients that probably will only have “mild” (read: not-hospitalized) symptoms.

    238.

      Raven Onthill

      @Haydnseek: you can screen, though. That’s important, since the doctors offices and medical centers are going to be overloaded. It doesn’t sound like a terrible system, though it’s probably going to be more expensive than it needs to be. (Of course, they may fail of implementation.)

    239.

      jonas

      @Lapassionara:. So in my view, he and Pence lose their offices on January 20, 2021, unless there is a proper election and they win again.

      In the event that should ever happen, the Speaker of the House becomes interim president.

    247.

      JaySinWA

      It looks like a lot of people or maybe “people” going long in the stock market over the weekend. Risky move IMHO. Monday should be interesting.

    252.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @opiejeanne:

      She lives alone in her house. She can still take care of herself. Anyone over 65 should be considered immunocompromised. I believe she also has (controlled) hypertension, which an additional risk.

      Reply
    253.

      Calouste

      Well, he achieved want he wanted, the stock market went up. And it will crash down again next week if* those half a million tests become available and the true scale of the epidemic in the US becomes visible.

      *) Not betting the house on that.

    254.

      Another Scott

      It took two months for Trump to declare a national emergency over Coronavirus. He declared a national emergency the minute Congress wouldn’t buy him a wall Mexico was supposed to pay for.

      — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 13, 2020

      We have to vote the monsters out.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    255.

      JWR

      Okay, Trump made another boo-boo, Fauchi rushed in to clean up his mess. (And ends his answer with a flat out lie.)

    256.

      Raven Onthill

      And there’s going to be a Friday news dump of additional documents in two hours.

      Trump is not personally taking precautions. He takes no responsibility. It’s the fault of (wait for it) government regulation. Fauci is now covering for Trump, talking about the private sector and lying about the swine flu response. He has completely blown his  credibility.

    259.

      Marcopolo

      It’s been 7-8 weeks since we should have started working on tests. The Obama admin tested 1 million for H1N1 within the first 30 days. Trump’s been lying about this.

      Kristin Welker just brought that up—Trump talked over her & ignored her.

    266.

      bemused

      @Kent:

      I know there are folks here in my part of MN that just seem to be learning there is a virus and that others are saying it’s a very dangerous situation. Probably only noticing because winter high school sports /tournies have been cancelled.

    270.

      piratedan

      @Kent: similar items are shaping up with the hospitals I support Kent, doubling beds in CCU Units, additional room modifications to handle patients designated with the virus, limiting visitation for non-essential personnel.  No vendor visits unless in immediate support of distributing supplies or fixing essential equipment.

    273.

      Martin

      ‘No, I don’t take responsibility’ is going to be the opener for every Biden ad.

      BTW, the screening thing Google is doing should have taken a CDC staffer armed with a credit card and an AWS credential no more than a day to set up. Should have been done in January.

      The rules that he’s complaining about, many of them are lifted the moment an emergency declaration is put in place, so all of that is on him. And the ones that wouldn’t he could have addressed again in January. They didn’t need to wait.

      And I don’t buy they can meet their claims. Logistics is hard, and they remain more dedicated to deflecting blame than to solve problems. It’s not sexy, it’s hard, grinding work that requires working well with others. They’ll fuck it up – trust me.

    276.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Calouste:

      It will crash anyway when hospitals fill up and people start dying in a few weeks. That’s what so stupid about this strategy.

    278.

      Miss Bianca

      @WereBear:

      There is something sooooooo uncanny valley about Mike Pence. Like someone Golemed a Malibu Ken.

      OK, somehow I feel like I shouldn’t be laughing quite so hard at this. But I’ve got to be able to laugh at *something*, dammit! Malibu Kence!

    283.

      Leto

      This fucking woman talking about how South Korea has id’d 4% of the population, but we’ve only id’d 2% so we’re doing better… THEY TEST MORE PER DAY THAN WE HAVE TOTAL! Why am I still watching this??? WHY???

       

      Edit: and trumpov was behind her with this big, smug shit eating grin. MF’er!

    285.

      opiejeanne

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Ok, she’s not in a facility. Good luck stopping them unless you park yourself on her doorstep, but I hope you can if they’re being that stupid.

      And yes, my husband and I are in the same boat as your grandmother: I’m 70, he’s 73. I know all about the risks. If we were in Italy we are among the age block that would be left to die in a hallway.

    286.

      catclub

      so one takeaway from this is that Pelosi and Mnuchin could not come to any agreement

      on the big spending bill for this response.

    287.

      sdhays

      @Raven Onthill: So, H1N1 happened in 2009 while the Obama Administration was still staffing up and dealing with a colossal economic crisis handed to them by the previous administration. Whatever went wrong or right, a lot of it was built on what they were left with by the W. Administration. How come they aren’t talking about Ebola, which is much more recent and happened long after the Obama Administration was established?

    288.

      JWR

      “Blunting the curve.”? Flatten sounds better, but maybe all they can do at this point is blunt it a little bit.

    290.

      Haydnseek

      @L85NJGT: LOL!  It took me awhile, but I did begin to detect a distinct pulling sensation on my leg.  A snark tag would have been nice, but not nearly as subtly funny.

    293.

      germy

      @opiejeanne:  Is that what they’re doing in Italy?  I haven’t been following the news there.

      The only reports I’ve seen is that the tourist destinations are deserted.

      I was there about five years ago, and I saw more Chinese tourists than Italians.

    294.

      HumboldtBlue

      @WereBear:

      That’s hilarious.

      I now have enough dry beans, rice, pasta and coffee to see me through the apocalypse. How the hell I’m ever going to find a job as the entire nation closes its doors is another matter altogether.

    297.

      Raven Onthill

      African-American reporter asking about disbanding of the response team. Trump: “I think it was a nasty question.” “I don’t know nothing about that.” “We’re doing a great job.”

    303.

      opiejeanne

      @senyordave: From Snopes and the CDC timeline on their site.

      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a detailed timeline of this pandemic on its website. It shows that the CDC first activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on April 22, 2009. At the time, there were only two confirmed cases in the United States. On April 25, 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern, and the following day the Obama administration did the same. At that time, there were about 20 confirmed cases.

       

      There were approximately 60 million cases over the course of the following year, which resulted in nearly 275,000 hospitalizations and more than 12,000 deaths.

    305.

      JWR

      Oh FFS, Yamiche Alcindor asked a really nasty question? (She asked about his dismantling of Obama era departments.)

    306.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Trump just told NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor if he disbanded the White House Infectious Disease group that “quite frankly it’s a a nasty question”.  Also, too, he doesn’t know anything about such a thing.

       

      Nothing changes with this fucker. Nothing

    308.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Martin:

      That was the subject of discussion soon after the clown took office. What will happen during a major crisis? And as we knew then and see now, Trump will make a colossal fuckup of the whole thing.

    310.

      Martin

      @Haydnseek: This is a self-triage approach. It can work if the public is self motivated to be honest. If you’re just freaking out, say you have symptoms even when you don’t and get a test.

      If the public is honest and it can do more than just say ‘go get a test’, for instance, it knows where the test locations are, and can give priority to older individuals or those more susceptible, and directs people accordingly, then yeah, it can work.

      But I think we’re way past that point. That was a January opportunity. I think the public will game this, overwhelm the test locations and this will fail. And I question that they logistics will get worked out. Who is in charge of the drive through testing? Can they get their information organized and to Google? Can they track test inventory? The automated tests is great, but California currently has enough capacity to have done the entire US testing done so far in 2 months in 36 hours. The labs are not the bottleneck right now. It’s the logistics of getting tests out and properly distributed, with all of the necessary components.

      It seems to me they’re solving the problems already solved, and not the ones causing the problems. And they’re downplaying the real difficulties of getting a situation under control that they’ve allowed to get wildly out of control.

    312.

      Raven Onthill

      @WaterGirl: this is different from flu. Flu does hit elderly people hard, but COVID-19 hits especially hard. It’s much worse than flu and we don’t know why.

      It is possible that the reason is that SARS-nCoV-2 is so lethal is because it itself infects the lungs – “primary pneumonia.” With flu, I think the pneumonia that kills is usually a secondary infection.

    313.

      Kent

      @Haydnseek:@Kent:How do you examine someone online?  How do you look down their throat, tap on their back, ask them if it hurts in various places when they’re probed there?  I could go on, but I won’t.  This makes no sense to me whatsoever.  If I’m missing something, I’m more than willing to be enlightened.

      You can do a lot just talking and listening.   But for serious stuff you may have to send them into the lab for tests or to the urgent care clinic. It’s triage to try to keep the healthy away.

      You are thinking like a logical person who only goes to the doctor when actually sick.  But her normal caseload is a lot of elderly folks with no lives who like to go to the doctor to chat about their bunions and arthritis and have no particular reason to be there except that the doctor is the only one in their lives paid to listen.  Or diabetic cases, obese patients, or old diabetic obese patients they are just monitoring.  That sort of thing.  These are the people you least want sitting in a busy waiting room right now.   A normal primary care clinic is a parade of frequent flyer types who have no particular reason to be there on that particular day.

    314.

      Duane

      Trumpov takes no responsibility. He didn’t do it. It’s not his fault. That’s a nasty question. Ask someone else. He’s a complete loser. The Bart Simpson of presidents.

    315.

      Martin

      @HumboldtBlue: His response is consistently ‘this government isn’t running itself’. Yeah, no shit. It’s not a fucking air conditioner. You have to constantly manage it, rewrite rules, shift resources to where they’re needed. It’s the most complicated machine ever invented, and literally none of it is automatic.

    319.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kent:

      elderly folks with no lives who like to go to the doctor to chat about their bunions and arthritis and have no particular reason to be there except that the doctor is the only one in their lives paid to listen.

      Oh, so you’ve met my mother in law?

    322.

      The Moar You Know

       

      so one takeaway from this is that Pelosi and Mnuchin could not come to any agreement

      on the big spending bill for this response.

       

      @catclub:  But they did.  Then at 7am EDT Trump tore it up and hit Pelosi with a giant list of demands, confident she’d cave since he was holding America hostage.

      She ain’t caving.

      He just cannot – is fucking utterly incapable – of learning.  Anything.

