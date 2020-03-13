They say he’s going to declare a state of emergency due to coronavirus. That would free up money for the states. Let’s see if he can read the teleprompter.
Tommorow’s headline: Biggest drop in the DOW in elebenty years.
The state of emergency should have been declared on day one of his presidency.
I saw his announcement Wednesday. Gonna wait for the Cliffs Notes on this one. Once a week of that orange dog fart is more than enough.
Not watching. I watched the other night and that was enough for a lifetime.
Feed at NBC (C-SPAN isn’t coming live for me):
How many briefings has he given specifically about the virus?
Especially after generally dodging the press for so long.
They must still be writing his remarks
”No Javananka, I need better words. Only the best words will do!”
Has he made it official yet? Aint watching.
The only open question is, who will he blame? I just don’t care.
Dump’s voice depresses my immune system, so Imma just wait for you to give me the highlights, or lowlights as the case may be.
@Cheryl Rofer: Hoo boy, maybe he is going to tell us he has it.
Tommorow’s headline: Biggest drop in the DOW in elebenty years.
He’d better hurry; the markets close in less than an hour.
@Cheryl Rofer: Dear god.
It says here I’m awaiting moderation… ??
@Brachiator: SATSQ: too many.
@Cheryl Rofer: Fuck, we’re doomed.
@Cheryl Rofer: At this point, does it really matter? Even when he has a teleprompter, he says the opposite of what he’s supposed to say because he’s stupid and too vain to wear reading glasses.
I’m not going to watch or listen, and probably not refresh this thread much, but I’ve got a stock ticker up on another screen, so I’m sure I’ll know more or less what he said.
Biggest drop in the DOW in elebenty years.
That might be OK. The Dow doesn’t really matter that much in relation to the virus.
But I love the idea that a big drop would drive Trump nuts.
Hoo boy, maybe he is going to tell us he has it.
The feel-good story of the year!
@Marcopolo: Don’t get our hopes up!
Hoo boy.
I has the Morona virus it is yuge and I gave to Bolsanaro and Modi. You can thank me later.
Bye.
@sdhays: On Wednesday night he read precisely what was in the transcript. Exactly what shit-for-brains Jared gave him.
OT but a hospital here in St Louis announced today that they’d start doing drive through testing tomorrow. Not sure of all the details and I’ll believe it when it happens.
The Guardian has a post up in their live blog with the title “What is a US national emergency?”. The first two words of that post are “Donald Trump”
I am invoking a National Emergency. This will allow state and local authorities to recieve help from the Federal Govt, after I wet my beak for my family and our Beautiful Wall./snark Not Snark
@Betty Cracker: What could possibly go wrong?
@schrodingers_cat: There was someone on twitter saying yeah it’s weird all these foreign folks around Trump who are testing positive. What if they’re getting it from us?
- 32.
Trump extemporaneously declaring a national emergency on Friday the 13th. What could go wrong?
@Gin & Tonic: Wait, the banning cargo from the EU wasn’t Preznit Mushbrain going off script? Really???
- 35.
@Cheryl Rofer: Hoo boy, maybe he is going to tell us he has it
If that doesn’t give the stock market a shot in the arm, nothing will.
@sdhays: I’ve been wondering if there is a transcript of what he was supposed to say. Still not clear from what I’ve seen.
- 37.
@Gin & Tonic: No, he fucked up the wording for the travel ban, also went off script a bit there. I dunno if the error where he said insurance companies would cover treatment costs—in addition to the costs of testing—was a reading error or the text actually said that.
CNN’s @Acosta says President Trump will be speaking on coronavirus extemporaneously, without teleprompters.
You’re kidding, right? No teleprompters? This should be good. (And by good I of course mean bad. Very very bad.)
@Gin & Tonic: Not really. He added a word that said goods were covered in the Europe travel ban, when the text had excluded goods.
I’ve seen people expressing concern that Trump might call off the election next fall.
I went back and looked at the Constitution, and the term of the president and Vice President is four years, and ends on January 20. So in my view, he and Pence lose their offices on January 20, 2021, unless there is a proper election and they win again.
Like I said, you all probably knew all that already, right?
Makes sense. Cool tip. Thanks
@WaterGirl: Nope. Last I checked we had 2 IDed cases in the state of MO. But as with everywhere else there aren’t a lot of tests being done. We do have a lot of hospitals in StL.
I ain’t watching either. So have they wheeled him out yet? This presidency is getting too much like “Comfortably Numb”, and we’re way past “Uncomfortably Dumb”.
But what’s in it for him? I fear we’ll soon find out.
I’ve seen people expressing concern that Trump might call off the election next fall.
He would get sued and would have to run to the Supreme Court to have Roberts give him an OK for this.
@Lapassionara: He can’t call off the election. Language for national elections is in the Constitution. Prez has no authority over it.
Enjoying the background chatter from the reporters…
@WaterGirl: I did not know that, so thanks. But I have a “do not watch Trump policy,” so I do not need that fix.
@Brachiator: I don’t particularly like our odds of prevailing in that scenario.
Stage fright? This could be the most important speech of his presidency.
- 51.
This will make Trump’s head explode:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/13/jack-ma-coronavirus-test-kits-128522
Chinese businessman to donate 500,000 test kits and 1 million masks to the U.S.
Asia’s richest man announced his intention on Friday to ship 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the U.S. in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Jack Ma’s charitable foundation and his China-based company’s foundation, the Alibaba Foundation, have also sourced and donated supplies to other countries being hit by the virus, including Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.
The donation comes amid testing delays across the U.S. as state officials scramble amid a shortage of lab materials — sparking concerns that health officials are undercounting the number of Americans with the virus.
“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” the statement said. “We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”
Ma’s announcement also comes as Trump aides and allies cast blame on China, with some officials calling it “the Wuhan virus” — a reference to the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the disease. National security adviser Robert O’Brien has accused China of covering up a health crisis, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has labeled the outbreak the “Wuhan coronavirus.”
“The crisis presents a huge challenge to all humankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Ma said in the statement. “Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At this moment, we can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.”
@Marcopolo: Also, elections are state matters and states are sovereign.
@Lapassionara: Also, elections are actually conducted state by state.
- 54.
@Marcopolo: It’s also a bit premature to pivot from “it’s all a hoax” to “it’s a such a disaster, there’s no way the country under my disastrous management can figure out how to hold national elections in 8 months”.
He’s running a half an hour late. Handlers are waiting for the drugs to kick in?
- 57.
Prediction: Trump will say two words: “The Aristocrats.”
@Cheryl Rofer: They could have just scheduled it for 4pm, but that would have been the smart thing to do.
- 60.
@Cheryl Rofer: I bet this is it. He’s going to say something disastrous.
Does that mean the speaker of the house then becomes president? If they have to leave, that would be the order of succession.
- 62.
@Marcopolo:@Lapassionara: He can’t call off the election. Language for national elections is in the Constitution. Prez has no authority over it.
Plus we have no national elections. They are all state run. What is he going to do if blue states go ahead and hold all their elections in November. There are a ton of other candidates and issues on the ballot from governors races to school levies.
And if they claim public health crisis, then vote by mail. That’s what we already do here in the PNW.
Whelp, this doesn’t sound good:
CNN’s ‘flatten the curve’ chart is no longer modeling a scenario where the curve remains below the health care system’s capacity. pic.twitter.com/E0fbCTCNIG— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 13, 2020
Also, I was at the grocery store here a couple hours ago (StL). It was pretty freaking busy. People here are starting the rush.
I’m fucking tired of living in “interesting times”, damn it.
Maybe time to look up ‘decompensation’, just to make sure.
“2 minutes. Allegedly”. And you can just _feel_ the sarcasm dripping from anonymous reporter guy’s voice.
@Cheryl Rofer: Hoo boy, maybe he is going to tell us he has it.
He’d play up some wounded in service to his country schtick, just like a schmuck.
- 68.
I’m fucking tired of living in “interesting times”, damn it.
I believe that’s Joe Biden’s new campaign slogan.
Jack Ma has figured out to improve international relations and troll Trump at the same time. Tip of the cap, sir.
@Kent: Nope, we do have national elections for Prez (and I think House, not sure if Senate is included). The Constitution sets the date, not the state’s.
- 71.
Hoo-boy, here we go.
- 72.
- 73.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: States are sovereign. Including the GOP-ruled states who will do whatever Dear Leader wants them to do.
- 74.
Burnt Umber – interesting choice.
- 75.
Pelosi vows to pass coronavirus bill without word of a deal with White House or House GOP
- 76.
“Compared to other areas of the world, what we’ve done is pretty incredible.”
Well yes, but not in a good way.
- 77.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I wonder what traders are going to do. Half-hour before market closes and I’m guessing that a lot of them are trying to figure out whether they hold their short-term positions over the weekend.
- 78.
- 79.
- 80.
We’re on our own.
Peace, and take care of yourselves, and help each other if you can.
- 81.
- 82.
- 83.
I was hoping it would just take a case of public incontinence to make him a 1 term president…
- 84.
He’s having trouble reading his script. Why don’t they have him practice before hand?
Two very big words…
- 86.
@bluehill: I just want him and his enablers to drop dead
- 87.
@Joey Maloney: Possibly….although if Dump’s poll numbers are south of 30%, and at this point that’s a distinct possibility, I think a number of red states are going to quietly decide to go ahead with their elections.
They would’ve been more effective simply having Doc Hawkings robot text-to-voice reader giving this speech. Would’ve been more coherent and shown more empathy.
- 89.
@yellowdog: The state of emergency should have been declared on day one of his presidency.
- 90.
Apparently Trump can’t say FEMA. That’s the $50 billion dollar fund.
- 91.
@patrick II: I think so, if a successor has not been chosen.
- 92.
- 93.
He’s not good at reading script..
- 94.
@JPL: Because they can’t get every word needed down to 1 syllable. Also because he’s probably sick. He’s been around enough sick people and his paint looks more orange than usual.
“[Business executives and medical professionals] are standing right behind me and inside of me.”
Did he really just say that, or have I gone into the hallucinatory phase of Trump-speech-listening?
@dmsilev: Sounds horrible, like he’s sick? Or insane and senile?
@JPL:He’s not good at reading.
@SiubhanDuinne: Beside me?
@opiejeanne: Yes.
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: He’s not good.
- 101.
- 102.
@JPL: He’s not good at __________ fill in the blank
fixt
“I doubt we’re going to need anywhere near that”
I don’t know if you can hate someone to death, but I sure am trying.
@dmsilev: He’s running a half an hour late. Handlers are waiting for the drugs to kick in?
I suspect his handlers realized how badly an extemporaneous announcement could go, and insisted on prepared text – thus a delay while text is prepared.
Or not. It’s just a guess.
He needs to quit editorializing.
- 106.
@L85NJGT: He needs to quit.
That’s three times so far that he’s said taking the test is unnecessary. WTF.
- 108.
@Baud: Works for me.
- 109.
Now he’s doing the “reassure the country” bit. Badly. Very very badly.
My problem with this is that, if given the excuse, Red States will find ways to make emergency voting measures even more repressive.
- 112.
@opiejeanne: Yes
- 113.
@catclub: So will there be insults of Pelosi in the presser?
Only if it’s a day ending in ‘y’.
- 114.
@SiubhanDuinne: Wants to keep those numbers low.
- 116.
- 117.
“What we’ve done is rebuilt something [not terribly well] that [I destroyed when I became president].
Fixed it.
- 118.
@SiubhanDuinne: Maybe the best news so far.
- 119.
- 121.
Ended up muting the good doctor because she is always busy kissing his ass.
@Baud: Yeah, probably. He fucks up enough without my help.
- 123.
“The President immediately noticed” something that was blatantly obvious to the rest of the world two months ago.
- 124.
Lame duck administration.
- 125.
@Brachiator: He would get sued and would have to run to the Supreme Court to have Roberts give him an OK for this.
Do you trust them to make the right call? I don’t. I think the chances of a nightmare scenario (well, a different one anyway) are extremely low. But given that Trump has made jokes about three terms, and he’s a raging and mentally addled extreme narcissist, I wouldn’t put it past him.
Whoever this woman is can’t resist praising dear leader. Yeah, he’s the one who realized testing was not going to be adequate. Bleh.
Deborah Birx. COVID-19 Response Coordinator.
- 131.
I can’t watch. Does it have the same hostage-video quality that the remarks the other night had?
- 133.
@PenAndKey: Doesn’t matter. Roberts is the swing vote in that scenario.
- 134.
@SiubhanDuinne: Because he knows he has it. Donald, you always wanted to be part of the top 2%. You got your wish.
- 136.
Now comparing this to AIDS. I may be wrong, but we’ve gotten a lot better at sequencing genes & doing the whole biotechnology thing since the 80s.
- 137.
Parks & Rec flowchart.
WHY THE HELL DO I NEED TO GO TO GOOGLE WHEN MY FUCKING DOCTORS NEED THE GODDAMNED TESTS AND ARE THE ONES I WANT TO TALK TO ABOUT MY MEDICAL HEALTH?!?!?!
My fucking doctors are the ones who need the screening questionnaire. I’m going insane…
- 141.
- 142.
@Lapassionara: Similar. He was reading from a piece of paper instead of a teleprompter but same affect.
- 143.
Looks like Roche is going to clean up.
- 144.
“Google has 1700 engineers working on” a website.
Top Men. Top. Men.
@Cheryl Rofer:I think we should be very grateful to WaterGirl for doing the work of 1700 Google engineers
Those 1700 are all guys.
- 147.
@misterpuff: It better not have threaded comments.
- 149.
Trump rediscovers bebop, story at 16:00.
- 150.
@SiubhanDuinne: That is a baaaad remake of “Being Jon Malkovich”
- 151.
@L85NJGT: Leslie Dope.
- 154.
Just rec’d 2 updates, one wrt local schools–Alexandria (city of), Arlington (people’s republic of), Falls Church (entity within Fairfax County) closed for at least two weeks. Fairfax Cty not participating in this memo, but Monday is a teacher work day, so presumably they’ll get their minds right. Fairfax Cty closed schools today after what sounded like massive howling from local parents in response to a newsletter saying they’d remain open. But yet my lad’s program, which ordinarily follows Ffx schools, is open today. (Head shake, these are medically vulnerable participants.). 2nd update from my HR, which will bring a smile from the union, telework schedules are reverting to prior (excepting the public facing field offices), after a severe cutback just put in place ten days ago, thanks to the new Commissioner. Snicker.
I am afraid to change the channel to the Talking Yam, so am half-watching something about Nazis.
- 155.
Not watching either but from LGF’s Charles Johnson tweets, it’s a shitshow.
Reminded me of Aimee Mann – Can’t You Tell
- 157.
Shakes hands with dude from Target, with his top medical guy there saying don’t touch people.
Is Tim Apple there? Maybe Charlie OutbackSteakHouse? Susan HomeDepot?
- 158.
Dear God, the Dow shot up since he started talking. Further proof that they’re all insane.
- 159.
Trump is shaking hands with everyone despite his song-and-dance with the Irish PM yesterday about not doing that.
- 160.
@WaterGirl: Worst Blazing Saddles remake, ever.
- 162.
I think we’re looking at a conference of profiteers.
This is going to hurt.
- 163.
My wife works for Kaiser Permanente which is the largest HMO chain on the west coast. Here in WA they are closing their normal primary care facilities and shifting all ordinary primary care to telemedicine and virtual video consults. So she will be working from home next week. I think they are getting ready to convert all of their clinic locations into coronavirus care wards and that sort of thing. Plus I think they want to avoid virus getting spread in crowded waiting rooms and clinics. They will keep crews staffed for ER and Urgent Care visits, but all routine exams, checkups, consults, etc. are now shifting online. If you aren’t injured or dying they don’t want to see you at the clinic or hospital.
- 164.
Is this a press conference or a healthcare vendor infomercial?
- 165.
a great company….
- 166.
Lucky for us WP no longer blocks Adderall. As in “Donny snorts…”
- 167.
Brings up one fuckin’ doctor, and is now introducing one of his business buddies thank you, sir, conferences?
- 168.
Further proof the stock market doesn’t really mean much to the wider economy
- 170.
I thought that the delay might be due to Pelosi and Mnuchin reaching an agreement for which Trump wants to take credit for Pelosi’s negotiating skills.
Plus, after Biden’s presidential address, Trump wants a redo.
- 172.
In a normal administration all these actions would happen but you wouldn’t need all these CEOs to make these statements cause the American people would trust the President when he says it.
And not a word about costs. Who is fucking paying for all of this & what safeguards are in place to make sure there is no gouging.
- 173.
@Shawn in ShowMe: It’s who you should be investing in now /s
- 174.
Now they know what stocks to buy.
- 175.
“Changing rules…” Bet that means relaxed FDA approvals. Whimper.
- 177.
That’s very smart of Kaiser. I’m sure you’re relieved your wife won’t be as exposed to sick patients
- 179.
I thought he was supposed to be a germophobe?!
- 180.
Oil Futures!
- 181.
What if your student loan isn’t held by a federal agency? Bailout to oil companies. Sweet. /vomit
- 182.
@WaterGirl: Most hopeful response: kiss his ass in public to get access, know he doesn’t have the capacity or desire to stay engaged, then do the correct things once off camera. My flirtation w Pangloss for the day.
- 183.
@Cheryl Rofer: Not to worry, he is the healthiest person ever to assume the office of President.
- 184.
Well fuck. A person who works in an outpatient clinic around the corner from my office tested positive. Our office anfnthat clinic have some clients in common.
Portland City Hall is closing. Schools are closing. It’s happening.
- 186.
@Cheryl Rofer: well we’ll find out who gets sick from here on out.
Pence up now, on his knees in front of Dear Leader.
- 188.
@Spanky: Stands to reason. Well, the markets know that any Republican-declared National Emergency is going to get subsidies to big industries and not the mere dying folk.
- 189.
Holy fuck. Pence is absolutely shameless. This is sickening.
- 190.
@Cheryl Rofer: So it might be time to offer my version of thoughts and prayers again.
I turned it off.
- 191.
Google is only involved so they can skim off all the data.
- 193.
It’s O.K. if it’s a rich white guy. They are immune. Except for that liberal Tom Hanks.
- 194.
@Leto: Just a tad to descriptive.
- 195.
well, that means that a bunch of them will get sick.
On the other hand, this sure looks like a plutocratic coup. At least we finally know who the leaders are, they’re right there, up on that stage.
- 196.
Pence is one of the biggest fluffers in all the land.
- 197.
Shopping list for weekend: IPA, TP, IPA.
Feeling a dad’s anguish on behalf of the kid, who is watching the sweet downward glide of her HS senior year dissolve before her. No sports, no classes the first three days next (and then what?), no performances, no senior ball, no college campus tours and overnights, no meeting those schools’ track teams, no…graduation ceremony? We don’t know about that last bit but I have a sinking feeling.
This should be the greatest spring and summer of her young life, and it’s being snatched from her and millions of others. And it was avoidable.
- 198.
Wow. That is some serious sycophancy!
- 200.
That’s very smart of Kaiser. I’m sure you’re relieved your wife won’t be as exposed to sick patients
Gonna be nice. I’ll be home doing online teaching, kids will be home doing online learning on their chromebooks, and my wife will be home seeing patients via video and phone. Luckily we have a nice house with lots of space so it will be comfortable.
I stocked up at Costco over the past few days so we can go at least a month without re-stocking.
- 201.
Trump is the reason my 65 y/o aunt and uncle aren’t taking this seriously. When it was suggested to them that visiting my 85 y/o grandmother should be limited as much as possible, wear a surgical mask even if feeling well during visits, stay 6 feet away etc, my uncle said, “That won’t be necessary.” in a text message. They’re both Trump voters too.
- 202.
The White House has outsourced the management of a public health crisis to the free market. They have no plan.
- 204.
What can Walmart and Target add to the discussion about a pandemic? Is there a shopping cure?
- 205.
I assume that everyone here has already read “Shock Doctrine”
- 206.
…and on a Friday the 13th, no less!
Living on the edge!
/aerosmith (there’s something wrong with the world today…)
I didn’t watch; I know the play already. Unless he committed ritual seppuku at the end, I could give a shit.
What the fuck were about half of us thinking (in the right places with the Electoral College, of course) in 2016? Seriously, someone needed to step the fuck and tell him to sit the fuck down. If I go to the Hospital and declare I want to perform brain surgery, I don’t make it to the operating room. There are controls for fuck sake.
I’m basically in a state of shock at this point.
- 207.
The other day I mentioned to my students, shortly before the college announced it was cancelling in-person classes, that when I designed the syllabus in January I realized we were probably going to come to this sooner rather than later. I flew back into Newark from Italy on Jan. 15 and there was not one precaution of any sort in the airport even though the airports in Italy and Germany were already doing basic things. Nearly all passengers had it on their minds after more than 2 weeks of alarming news from China, we were all concerned about fellow passengers that exhibited any signs of illness. But in Trumpworld there was zero preparation. The only heightened activity in Newark was a bunch of ICE agents dressed in frickin paramilitary gear hoping to arrest a dark-skinned grandmother or two. Otherwise, zippo in the way of preparation. I knew then that the US was in for a pandemic.
I’d be surprised to learn that planning under Trump has even reached the state that Europeans had reached by mid January.
- 208.
Holy fuck. Pence is absolutely shameless. This is sickening.
Sounds like I hit the mute button just in time.
- 211.
@Spanky: Low expectations. Given how much market has fallen, I think it just wants to know that the U.S. gov has joined the fight. Trump declares national emergency which states have been calling for because it opens up funding and the parade of ceos means that there’s a greater chance than some people that can actually manage things are taking over.
In a nutshell, the government is starting to take this seriously, which is a long-term positive sign. There will still be volatility especially as the number of cases increases with the increase in testing, but this is the beginning of making a bottom.
- 212.
What I am not hearing is any support for the people who can’t work now.
Also not hearing anything about numbers of cases.
- 213.
The whole message of this is that the federal govt is incompetent & we need the private sector to come in and save us.
Of course, the govt is incompetent under Trump.
And the “real heroes” of this situation aren’t these fucking CEOs, it’s the ground zero healthcare workers performing above & beyond the call of duty.
- 214.
@WaterGirl: “Monsters” is the word I would use.
- 216.
Shopping list for weekend: IPA, TP, IPA.
Feeling a dad’s anguish on behalf of the kid, who is watching the sweet downward glide of her HS senior year dissolve before her. No sports, no classes the first three days next (and then what?), no performances, no senior ball, no college campus tours and overnights, no meeting those schools’ track teams, no…graduation ceremony? We don’t know about that last bit but I have a sinking feeling.
This should be the greatest spring and summer of her young life, and it’s being snatched from her and millions of others. And it was avoidable.
My oldest is a college senior so same thing. Her college town is getting deserted. She’s across the country and will probably stay put for the duration. She has her own big apartment (one roommate already moved out) and she does afternoon nanny work. That might ramp up with the schools closed.
- 217.
My son, who is in Kyiv, got an e-mail telling him he has until Tuesday to decide whether to accept an offer of “emergency” repatriation. After that, DoS doesn’t feel they will be able to assure a return to the US. Since he’s slated to be there until August/September, he’s inclined to decline the offer. I think at any rate he’s safer in a country with a functioning public health infrastructure. But it looks like I won’t be visiting him any time soon.
- 218.
Not watching him but hearing tv while working. He sounds very, very low energy.
- 219.
Sleepy Donnie
- 220.
I’m feeling nauseated by the sound of Mike Pence slathering Trump’s ass with praise and I can’t stand the sight of CEOs patting each other on the back. Yay for all of the money they’re going to make!
Just shut up, all of you. You screwed up and you’re treating it now like a celebration.
- 221.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):Trump is the reason my 65 y/o aunt and uncle aren’t taking this seriously. When it was suggested to them that visiting my 85 y/o grandmother should be limited as much as possible, wear a surgical mask even if feeling well during visits, stay 6 feet away etc, my uncle said, “That won’t be necessary.” in a text message. They’re both Trump voters too.
How many of his base is he going to lose in this crisis? Likely a lot.
- 222.
The Los Angeles School District is shutting down
The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced plans to cancel in-person instruction starting Monday as the coronavirus spreads worldwide. For the next two weeks, coursework all 472,000 students will continue online.
- 223.
@Raven Onthill: What I am not hearing is any support for the people who can’t work now.
Is this presser to paper over lack of agreement on a big bill with Pelosi?
- 224.
Maybe Pence has heard the rumors of his replacement by Nikki Haley?
- 225.
@Cheryl Rofer:I think we should be very grateful to WaterGirl for doing the work of 1700 Google engineers
Those 1700 are all guys
I bet WaterGirl did her work backwards and in high heels, too. 👠
- 226.
@Baud: That could be the punchline of any day in his administration.
- 227.
He’s rambling, time to get him off the dais.
- 228.
@schrodingers_cat: “Sharonavirus! And it’s my Sharona!”
- 229.
@Kent:How do you examine someone online? How do you look down their throat, tap on their back, ask them if it hurts in various places when they’re probed there? I could go on, but I won’t. This makes no sense to me whatsoever. If I’m missing something, I’m more than willing to be enlightened.
- 230.
Is this presser to paper over lack of agreement on a big bill with Pelosi?
Yes.
Whoops, he got asked the question. Answer: The democrats aren’t doing what’s right for the country.
- 231.
…could get worse….
Sure thing, Donnie.
- 232.
If they don’t listen to me, I will tell them in no uncertain terms that I will physically stop them from visiting if necessary unless they follow proper precautions and take this seriously. I’ll even tell my grandmother not to let them in to her house if need be
- 233.
Sleepy Donnie
I think he hates to read. Puts him to sleep.
- 234.
And wicked out of breath
- 235.
Did you not see the flowchart?
- 236.
Pence talking about hygiene while kissing Trump’s ass
Well, I am sure that Trump would say that he has a beautiful ass, a perfect ass.
- 237.
I think it’s about preventing HCPs from getting sick from patients that probably will only have “mild” (read: not-hospitalized) symptoms.
- 238.
@Haydnseek: you can screen, though. That’s important, since the doctors offices and medical centers are going to be overloaded. It doesn’t sound like a terrible system, though it’s probably going to be more expensive than it needs to be. (Of course, they may fail of implementation.)
- 239.
@Lapassionara:. So in my view, he and Pence lose their offices on January 20, 2021, unless there is a proper election and they win again.
In the event that should ever happen, the Speaker of the House becomes interim president.
- 240.
@The Thin Black Duke: I’ll take “living in interesting times” to “dying in interesting times” any day. I do *not* want to die in these interesting times!
*shakes fist at universe
- 241.
@WaterGirl: It is Theater of the Absurdly Horrible.
THESE are our leaders? I can’t trust them to make a sandwich without endangering someone’s life.
- 242.
Heh.
He sounds and looks dead exhausted.
- 243.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Is your grandmother in a nursing home or retirement center? Why haven’t they put a lid on this stuff? Complain to them and get them to enforce the rules.
- 244.
Stock market got really happy at the last – nets out yesterday.
- 245.
I’m sorry you won’t be seeing your son for a while : (
Do you have face time? Even tho it wouldn’t be exactly the same
- 246.
@bemused: A past thread mentioned what happens when a narcissist has reality fall on them like a stray mountain range.
They disconnect; somewhat like this.
- 247.
It looks like a lot of people or maybe “people” going long in the stock market over the weekend. Risky move IMHO. Monday should be interesting.
- 248.
@mrmoshpotato: Now you’ve done it, gave me a fucking earworm you bastid.
- 250.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I like the cut of your jib!
- 251.
@L85NJGT: What flowchart? If you could direct me to it, I would appreciate it.
- 252.
She lives alone in her house. She can still take care of herself. Anyone over 65 should be considered immunocompromised. I believe she also has (controlled) hypertension, which an additional risk.
- 253.
Well, he achieved want he wanted, the stock market went up. And it will crash down again next week if* those half a million tests become available and the true scale of the epidemic in the US becomes visible.
*) Not betting the house on that.
- 254.
It took two months for Trump to declare a national emergency over Coronavirus. He declared a national emergency the minute Congress wouldn’t buy him a wall Mexico was supposed to pay for.
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 13, 2020
We have to vote the monsters out.
Eyes on the prizes.
Cheers,
Scott.
- 255.
Okay, Trump made another boo-boo, Fauchi rushed in to clean up his mess. (And ends his answer with a flat out lie.)
- 256.
And there’s going to be a Friday news dump of additional documents in two hours.
Trump is not personally taking precautions. He takes no responsibility. It’s the fault of (wait for it) government regulation. Fauci is now covering for Trump, talking about the private sector and lying about the swine flu response. He has completely blown his credibility.
- 257.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Sure, we talk and FaceTime regularly. But he counts on the occasional visitor too (you can’t buy Cape Cod potato chips in Kyiv.)
- 258.
I read that here too. If only….
- 259.
It’s been 7-8 weeks since we should have started working on tests. The Obama admin tested 1 million for H1N1 within the first 30 days. Trump’s been lying about this.
Kristin Welker just brought that up—Trump talked over her & ignored her.
- 260.
So, Obama didn’t test for swine flu until 14,000 dead?
- 262.
There is something sooooooo uncanny valley about Mike Pence. Like someone Golemed a Malibu Ken.
- 263.
He takes no responsibility
My friend who’s an ad exec just tweeted that Joe Biden’s entire ad team just had a spontaneous collective orgasm.
- 264.
Sounds like Azar won the battle with Verma if he has “broad authority.” That’s a positive.
- 265.
@patrick II: Obama tested hundreds of thousands in the first thirty days of testing. He’s lying about the deaths at the time.
- 266.
I know there are folks here in my part of MN that just seem to be learning there is a virus and that others are saying it’s a very dangerous situation. Probably only noticing because winter high school sports /tournies have been cancelled.
- 267.
@Marcopolo: Is that true? I read the pposite, and it was an AP story yesterday.
- 268.
Kristin Welker just brought that up—Trump talked over her & ignored her.
A reporter should shout down Trump
- 269.
@Gin & Tonic: Those are the best.
- 270.
@Kent: similar items are shaping up with the hospitals I support Kent, doubling beds in CCU Units, additional room modifications to handle patients designated with the virus, limiting visitation for non-essential personnel. No vendor visits unless in immediate support of distributing supplies or fixing essential equipment.
- 271.
So will journalists ask he and pence again if they have or are going to be tested?
- 272.
@WaterGirl: He started talking about one of his Swine Flu conspiracy theories. Or, see Raven Onthill’s comment just below mine.
- 273.
‘No, I don’t take responsibility’ is going to be the opener for every Biden ad.
BTW, the screening thing Google is doing should have taken a CDC staffer armed with a credit card and an AWS credential no more than a day to set up. Should have been done in January.
The rules that he’s complaining about, many of them are lifted the moment an emergency declaration is put in place, so all of that is on him. And the ones that wouldn’t he could have addressed again in January. They didn’t need to wait.
And I don’t buy they can meet their claims. Logistics is hard, and they remain more dedicated to deflecting blame than to solve problems. It’s not sexy, it’s hard, grinding work that requires working well with others. They’ll fuck it up – trust me.
- 274.
@Gin & Tonic: Probably the most truthful thing he said.
- 275.
is the idea that trump wants to bring as many ceos on stage as possible and then shake their hands— Tracy Chou (@triketora) March 13, 2020
this press conference is a real-time lesson in contact tracing— Tracy Chou (@triketora) March 13, 2020
- 276.
It will crash anyway when hospitals fill up and people start dying in a few weeks. That’s what so stupid about this strategy.
- 277.
@SiubhanDuinne: Her wiki says she has a background in clinical immunology. She should know better than to try this bullshit routine. Once again ETTD!
- 278.
There is something sooooooo uncanny valley about Mike Pence. Like someone Golemed a Malibu Ken.
OK, somehow I feel like I shouldn’t be laughing quite so hard at this. But I’ve got to be able to laugh at *something*, dammit! Malibu Kence!
- 279.
Oh, gods, make it stop.
- 280.
Uhhhh…. well that nice Dr. at the presser had one. She didn’t mention a url or anything.
- 281.
Well, I am sure that Trump would say that he has a beautiful ass, a perfect ass.
He cannot lie, he likes big butts.
- 282.
Dyspnea Donnie?
- 283.
This fucking woman talking about how South Korea has id’d 4% of the population, but we’ve only id’d 2% so we’re doing better… THEY TEST MORE PER DAY THAN WE HAVE TOTAL! Why am I still watching this??? WHY???
Edit: and trumpov was behind her with this big, smug shit eating grin. MF’er!
- 284.
Dr. Birx is deflecting on how many people will be affected. No-one has yet said these two critical things: (1) there is no immunity and (2) there is no vaccine.
- 285.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Ok, she’s not in a facility. Good luck stopping them unless you park yourself on her doorstep, but I hope you can if they’re being that stupid.
And yes, my husband and I are in the same boat as your grandmother: I’m 70, he’s 73. I know all about the risks. If we were in Italy we are among the age block that would be left to die in a hallway.
- 286.
so one takeaway from this is that Pelosi and Mnuchin could not come to any agreement
on the big spending bill for this response.
- 287.
@Raven Onthill: So, H1N1 happened in 2009 while the Obama Administration was still staffing up and dealing with a colossal economic crisis handed to them by the previous administration. Whatever went wrong or right, a lot of it was built on what they were left with by the W. Administration. How come they aren’t talking about Ebola, which is much more recent and happened long after the Obama Administration was established?
- 288.
“Blunting the curve.”? Flatten sounds better, but maybe all they can do at this point is blunt it a little bit.
- 289.
Since relief is needed. Cute Science demo of teacher explaining how important (and cool) soap is. https://twitter.com/MC372/status/1238406937945018369
- 290.
@L85NJGT: LOL! It took me awhile, but I did begin to detect a distinct pulling sensation on my leg. A snark tag would have been nice, but not nearly as subtly funny.
- 291.
The idea that his whole re-election is tied to the market level is completely bonkers.
- 292.
My word. Dr. Fauci is spreading misinformation about the vulnerability of the elderly.
- 293.
@opiejeanne: Is that what they’re doing in Italy? I haven’t been following the news there.
The only reports I’ve seen is that the tourist destinations are deserted.
I was there about five years ago, and I saw more Chinese tourists than Italians.
- 294.
That’s hilarious.
I now have enough dry beans, rice, pasta and coffee to see me through the apocalypse. How the hell I’m ever going to find a job as the entire nation closes its doors is another matter altogether.
- 295.
@JPL:
Thanx. I assumed he was lying, but didn’t know the actual numbers.
- 296.
@senyordave: Quote: “Facts: The Obama administration tested 1 million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first US diagnosed case,” he said. “The first US #coronavirus case was 50+ days ago. And we haven’t even tested 10,000 people yet.”
Link: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsweek.com/bidens-ex-chief-staff-responds-trump-attack-swine-flu-handling-comparing-coronavirus-test-1492150%3famp=1
- 297.
African-American reporter asking about disbanding of the response team. Trump: “I think it was a nasty question.” “I don’t know nothing about that.” “We’re doing a great job.”
- 298.
@L85NJGT: I actually think that it is true. he only shot he has is if the economy is in very good shape.
- 300.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Dead people don’t sell stock, so that will stabilize the market. /c (for cynic)
- 301.
@JaySinWA: Some of that is autotrading by algorithm. There looks like opportunity to a computer.
- 302.
Pick up corpses for funeral homes.
Easy money.
- 303.
@senyordave: From Snopes and the CDC timeline on their site.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a detailed timeline of this pandemic on its website. It shows that the CDC first activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on April 22, 2009. At the time, there were only two confirmed cases in the United States. On April 25, 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern, and the following day the Obama administration did the same. At that time, there were about 20 confirmed cases.
There were approximately 60 million cases over the course of the following year, which resulted in nearly 275,000 hospitalizations and more than 12,000 deaths.
- 304.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): He Just did the same thing w/ the NPR reporter regarding his admins responsibility for cutting the pandemic staff on the NSC.
- 305.
Oh FFS, Yamiche Alcindor asked a really nasty question? (She asked about his dismantling of Obama era departments.)
- 306.
Trump just told NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor if he disbanded the White House Infectious Disease group that “quite frankly it’s a a nasty question”. Also, too, he doesn’t know anything about such a thing.
Nothing changes with this fucker. Nothing
- 308.
That was the subject of discussion soon after the clown took office. What will happen during a major crisis? And as we knew then and see now, Trump will make a colossal fuckup of the whole thing.
- 309.
@HumboldtBlue: Oh shit! Coffee! :-0
- 310.
@Haydnseek: This is a self-triage approach. It can work if the public is self motivated to be honest. If you’re just freaking out, say you have symptoms even when you don’t and get a test.
If the public is honest and it can do more than just say ‘go get a test’, for instance, it knows where the test locations are, and can give priority to older individuals or those more susceptible, and directs people accordingly, then yeah, it can work.
But I think we’re way past that point. That was a January opportunity. I think the public will game this, overwhelm the test locations and this will fail. And I question that they logistics will get worked out. Who is in charge of the drive through testing? Can they get their information organized and to Google? Can they track test inventory? The automated tests is great, but California currently has enough capacity to have done the entire US testing done so far in 2 months in 36 hours. The labs are not the bottleneck right now. It’s the logistics of getting tests out and properly distributed, with all of the necessary components.
It seems to me they’re solving the problems already solved, and not the ones causing the problems. And they’re downplaying the real difficulties of getting a situation under control that they’ve allowed to get wildly out of control.
- 311.
@Marcopolo: should have added: And South Korea is testing more than 15000 per day.
- 312.
@WaterGirl: this is different from flu. Flu does hit elderly people hard, but COVID-19 hits especially hard. It’s much worse than flu and we don’t know why.
It is possible that the reason is that SARS-nCoV-2 is so lethal is because it itself infects the lungs – “primary pneumonia.” With flu, I think the pneumonia that kills is usually a secondary infection.
- 313.
@Haydnseek:@Kent:How do you examine someone online? How do you look down their throat, tap on their back, ask them if it hurts in various places when they’re probed there? I could go on, but I won’t. This makes no sense to me whatsoever. If I’m missing something, I’m more than willing to be enlightened.
You can do a lot just talking and listening. But for serious stuff you may have to send them into the lab for tests or to the urgent care clinic. It’s triage to try to keep the healthy away.
You are thinking like a logical person who only goes to the doctor when actually sick. But her normal caseload is a lot of elderly folks with no lives who like to go to the doctor to chat about their bunions and arthritis and have no particular reason to be there except that the doctor is the only one in their lives paid to listen. Or diabetic cases, obese patients, or old diabetic obese patients they are just monitoring. That sort of thing. These are the people you least want sitting in a busy waiting room right now. A normal primary care clinic is a parade of frequent flyer types who have no particular reason to be there on that particular day.
- 314.
Trumpov takes no responsibility. He didn’t do it. It’s not his fault. That’s a nasty question. Ask someone else. He’s a complete loser. The Bart Simpson of presidents.
- 315.
@HumboldtBlue: His response is consistently ‘this government isn’t running itself’. Yeah, no shit. It’s not a fucking air conditioner. You have to constantly manage it, rewrite rules, shift resources to where they’re needed. It’s the most complicated machine ever invented, and literally none of it is automatic.
- 316.
@Ella in New Mexico: To be fair, he probably doesn’t know anything about it.
- 317.
@JWR: It is always women and generally women of color who get tagged this way by Trump.
- 318.
@bemused: He doesn’t have the stamina! Sad!
(Fuck everyone who didn’t vote for Hillary.)
- 319.
elderly folks with no lives who like to go to the doctor to chat about their bunions and arthritis and have no particular reason to be there except that the doctor is the only one in their lives paid to listen.
Oh, so you’ve met my mother in law?
- 320.
@L85NJGT: let him believe it!
- 321.
Moving to the new thread…
- 322.
so one takeaway from this is that Pelosi and Mnuchin could not come to any agreement
on the big spending bill for this response.
@catclub: But they did. Then at 7am EDT Trump tore it up and hit Pelosi with a giant list of demands, confident she’d cave since he was holding America hostage.
She ain’t caving.
He just cannot – is fucking utterly incapable – of learning. Anything.
