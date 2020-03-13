This is unsurprising but important:

A previous tweet of this quote did not make it adequately clear that it is Trump who did not push for adequate testing, not Secretary of Health and Human Services Azar. Here is the whole quote for context. @ddiamond pic.twitter.com/ZZ2aPF53m6 — Fresh Air (@nprfreshair) March 12, 2020

It’s often said that Trump is a businessman, but he’s really a salesman. I’ve worked for a couple of companies run by salesmen, and they really are the worst at dealing with the complexities of running an organization.

The sales bro culture is one where negativity just isn’t tolerated. Salespeople are relentlessly positive because the whole goal of the kind of persuasion they practice is to present only the good side of whatever they’re selling. They are constantly trying to break down objections from the mark, so denial and deflection are big tools in their toolbox. Do they lie? Does the sun shine and the wind blow? Of course they fucking lie. All the time.

So, as a software engineer, dealing with salespeople I constantly found them trying to “sell” me out of an time estimate, or talk me out of my reality-based evaluation of whatever problem we were trying to solve. It’s just reflexive with them to try to achieve their goal by convincing you that whatever you believe isn’t quite right.

Salesmen are also oddly susceptible to being sold bullshit, as long as it is sold well. They really do think that salesmanship is the most important skill one can possess, so they are overly impressed with other salesmen, no matter what they are selling. When a salesman is presented with two choices, one of which is ridiculous but sold extremely well by someone versed in the language of sales, and the other is a calm factual presentation, the ridiculous one will likely win out.

They’re intellectually lazy – they believe that a good salesman can sell anything, so why bother learning the details? They are all a bit narcissistic and sociopathic – they have to believe in themselves and also not think too much about what is good for their mark in order to go from cold call to close. They’re reluctant to delegate, because in cut throat sales culture, it’s dangerous to give your power (your leads, your territory) to another salesman, because that shark will fuck you over and chew you up.

All politicians need to have to utilize some of the tools of sales, but when a politician is a dyed-in-the-wool salesman, you have a recipe for disaster when they actually have to govern. So here we have Trump, slow walking testing and an emergency declaration (news just broke that he’s going to do that today), because it’s contrary to his basic pitch of Trump as the product he wants everyone to buy.

In conclusion, coffee is for closers and you’re all fired.