You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Rotating Cast of Scapegoats

Rotating Cast of Scapegoats

by | 24 Comments

So, Trump is holding another press conference today (maybe sell now?), and also the spreading virus is foreigners’ fault and Trump appointee Jay Powell is to blame for the economy:

Rotating Scapegoats

Trump will find many people to blame this afternoon, and President Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will likely get name-checked. But Trump-adjacent entertainers and elected officials have been debuting other possible scapegoats this week:

There’s no internal logic there since a bioweapon is by definition a big fucking deal. But that’ll sail right over the Fox News audience’s heads. Sparkling pool enthusiast Falwell Jr. and the network’s sofa squatting assholes’ reckless blather is probably going to get more than just the stupid people killed.

The Bobble-Throated Slap-Dick from Arkansas* is also pushing the bioweapon conspiracy theory:

Rotating Cast of Scapegoats

I don’t think Trump has endorsed the conspiracy theory yet, but that could change this afternoon. Sure would put a crimp in trade negotiations! But these people don’t think long term. They don’t think at all.

The animating principle of the Trump administration is to pin the blame on someone else for the consequences of Trump’s towering incompetence. That applies to every result of each of the many incidences of Trump’s bungling. It’s just that the scale of this incident is so massive that it might take World War III to obscure it.

Open thread.

[H/T: Charles P. Pierce]

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      japa21

      Some believe the news conference will be to announce a national emergency.  Stock market will go up. Of course it will be accompanied by all the scapegoating he is capable of as well as extreme patting himself on the back.

       

      And that tweet about borders is totally asinine.

      ETA: As usual Dorothy is ahead of me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      (Repost from downstairs)

      We all know that Donnie is going to be hospitalized before this is over. Right? Maybe less than 2 weeks?!

      Who in the Administration is studying up on the 25th Amendment, Section 3? Jared?? Anyone else???!

      :-/

      (I am not an MD. Just my supposition. I know no more than anyone else. But we need to be planning for such things, and stop being in hyper-reactive mode.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      National emergency declaration must mean Jared finished his book report and gave it the thumbs up. We’ll take it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      Jesus fucking Christ, no one wants to hear anything from that asshole unless it’s to declare a national emergency and that he will just shut the fuck up now for the duration.  Other than that, he has nothing to say that will interest me or that I’ll believe until I can actually see it with my own eyes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sdhays

      But, aren’t Dump and Kim Jong Un in love? I thought they were sending love letters back and forth with the “i’s” dotted with ❤️’s. Where is the loovvvee???

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris Johnson

      I’m still interested to know what the survival stats are for the ‘millionaire old white male’ demographic.

      That said, Trump fucks that one up too, because apparently he is refusing to acknowledge anything is happening? The ‘LA LA LA CAN’T HEAR YOU’ school of epidemology. Anyone other than Trump would be running to real doctors and throwing money at them, but not Trump, and not anybody who’s really deeply committed to remaining in his good graces.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      If he really is sick right now, that would definitely mean a national emergency to him.  Despite what his reasons are, I hope he really does declare a national emergency.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      Trump is getting pressure from McConnell, IMO. A number of R senators have disappeared from view— self-quarantine, I guess. From all those reporters and their damned cameras.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Dangerman

      This morning, at about 8:25a my time (PDST), CNN was covering the virus with an MD (duh), MSNBC was covering the virus with someone eminently forgetful (duh), and FOX had Karl Rove on to say how the Democratic Establishment boned Bernie Sanders. Somehow Rove was saying AOC was agreeing with him, which I don’t understand as I thought AOC was some Commie to the Right, but maybe I’m missing something…

      …so, if this is a National Emergency declaration, the emergency is Trump’s numbers are flatlining.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Leto

      Day 1 of total lockdown in PA: outlook positive, supplies holding steady, enough books to last several lifetimes, internet still working, hope in leadership abandoned Nov 2016, still enough Rice Krispy treats.

       

      Did Jared stay within the lines when he submitted the book report? (I’m saying it’s a MAGA filled coloring book of racist dick-slap bullshit meant to appease the fragile ego of the tiny dick rapist)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      @The Dangerman: I’ll repeat the common knowledge around here, but I just don’t see how we as a society survive this with half of our populace being fed this steady stream of constant disinformation. Something has to change.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PenAndKey

      @geg6: Don’t worry, even if it’s just to announce a national emergency designation he’ll still find a way to screw it up. He’ll probably make some idiotic off-hand remark about suspending elections or something.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mike R

      @jimmiraybob: Oh no, we must cut taxes and especially on the wealthy as they know how to spend it to the best economic effect,  sorry can’t even joke about these pathetic mother grabbers any more.  They just suck.  The sooner november comes the better, enough of this trumpian shit, may they all rot in prison.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Immanentize

      @The Dangerman: I just read at Huffpo that AOC basically dissed the Sanders camp’s request for many appearances for the last month, after they complained about her messaging on immigration and M4A.  And Joe Rogen.

      Interesting times.

      Reply

