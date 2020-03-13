It is a trick of the phone camera lens that Gabe looks like a smushed Jabba the Hutt.

I am in total despair over humanity right now, so let’s take a break and focus on some good stuff. As I’ve mentioned, I’m house hunting, so I’ve been cleaning, packing and paring down.

So one day, I thought to myself, the cats haven’t used the cat tree in a year, I should give it away. One less thing to move. A few days later, Cats in the Tree began happening Suddenly they were using it every day, several times a day.

They are just mocking me now. Freakin’ psychic, mystic fur babies.

And here’s a short video of duck baths. I give them fresh pool water every 4-5 days (which they immediately muddy up) and they love a fresh pool and I love watching them splash around.

Share some good stuff with me…

Respite open thread