Respite Thread: Ducks and Kitties

by | 57 Comments

It is a trick of the phone camera lens that Gabe looks like a smushed Jabba the Hutt.

I am in total despair over humanity right now, so let’s take a break and focus on some good stuff. As I’ve mentioned, I’m house hunting, so I’ve been cleaning, packing and paring down.

So one day, I thought to myself, the cats haven’t used the cat tree in a year, I should give it away. One less thing to move. A few days later, Cats in the Tree began happening  Suddenly they were using it every day, several times a day.

They are just mocking me now. Freakin’ psychic, mystic fur babies.

And here’s a short video of duck baths. I give them fresh pool water every 4-5 days (which they immediately muddy up) and they love a fresh pool and I love watching them splash around.

Share some good stuff with me…

Respite open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    6. 6.

      prostratedragon

      Cats know what you’re up to. Maybe with all the extra moving about they decided they’d better assert some squatter’s rights.

      Something nice to kick back with:

      “Slim Gaillard: A Traveller’s Tale”

      The first part of a four-part documentary for British tv about Slim Gaillard, creator of such immortal tunes as “That’s Communication” and “Yproc Harissi.” The four collectively are Slim Gaillard’s Civilization, and very civilized it is.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bluegrl21

      Perfect timing. I need cat expert help for any so inclined.

      A week ago we brought a very sweet, submissive 6 month old cat into our house. Both he and my existing female cat (2 years old) had been with other cats. Both have laid-back personalities, both love the dog, both are spayed/neutered. Should be fine with some cat patience, right?

      I have kept them separated; he is in the front bedroom, and fed them with the door closed next to each other. Switched territories to let them smell each other’s space. Given her treats when she comes to the door without hissing at him. She is VERY aggressive and he’s still so small. I can’t have her near him at all. He is completely submissive when she goes at him. Not one bit of aggression.
      I know plenty of you have been through this. What helped?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      Rats. Stupid me. Long, long week.

      This doesn’t fall under pet respite, more like reading respite. My library just announced they’re closing for three weeks after Saturday and they are begging people not to return books during that period.

      This means I can catch up on the books I have out without worrying about due dates. Even better, I also just got a notice that my reserve on Hillary Mantel’s new book is ready, so I’ll pick it up in the morning.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      Our new cats Bailey and Xena arrive Monday. We’ve decided to go through with it (a) as a sign of hope and (b) because they have nowhere else to go. I’m sure we’ll need some guidance.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ET

      TaMara do you follow @caenhillcc on Twitter? Geese, ducks, cats, donkeys, chickens, goats, and lambs. Morning rush hour is a hoot.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      @debbie:

      Oh, I haven’t gotten that yet. I was waiting for it for so long, and now I feel as if I have to read Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies for a second time to prepare.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Bluegrl21: Well I’m no WereBear, but my 16 year old calico has tried to kill, in order: Jake, Zander, Bixby, Scout and Gabe. Seriously, in the middle of the night she’d jump on them like LInda Blair and there would be blood.

      It took a good 6 weeks most times for her to tolerate them. Gabe was completely traumatized by it. But now she adores Bixby and tolerates everyone else. And everyone settled in with the understanding that SHE IS THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING.

      As long as they remember that, it’s all good.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      How are the shelters holding up? I feel like we should be giving money or something. I’m looking for some bonded cats now to adopt.. preferably adult – ones that are having a hard time getting adopted.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @cain: Full of spring fever. Laying lots of eggs, mornings are adorable and they rush out and start nibbling up whatever is thawing out of the ground (I swear, I have no pests in the backyard) and they really enjoyed the rain the other night. Difficult to get them into the coop.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      @Bluegrl21: it’s hard to say because I’m a bit unclear by what you mean when you say your female “goes at him”. Attacks him badly enough to hurt him and draw blood (potentially if not actually)? Because a lot of cat dominance moves are noisy and seem vicious but seldom result in blood or serious injury, at least in my experience; which is not as great as WereBears’. I usually let mine sort themselves out, but for great disparities in size I did keep young ones separated from older ones.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      LuciaMia

      This is a drawing I did for Barcs, our local animal shelter. Like so much now, they had to cancel their big fund raising event in April. But their online auction is still going forward.

      (Re: The drawing. Yes, thats pretty much my philosophy of life.)

      https://tinyurl.com/u98bqrf

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TupeloPhoney

      They saw you glance at it and it held your gaze just long enough for you to consider its size/contemplate moving it. That was enough. They didn’t really care about it, but if faced with losing it they have to keep the option open

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Bluegrl21

      @satby: She growls, hisses, backs him into corners and goes at him with her claws. She hasn’t drawn blood but she sure seems to be trying. And he simply rolls over and shows his belly and will not fight back.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Miss Bianca

      TaMara, pardon my ignorance, but I thought you had just bought a house a couple years ago?

       

      A bit tense and nervous down here in the central mountains- am adopting a horse, and sweating trying to get all the details in place to get her down here, between the schedules of my friends with trailers, the weather, and the barn manager at my new boarding stable saying that she *has* to be there by Monday, because she’s got all these other horses coming in, and I still haven’t heard back from the agency that my proposed pick-up date on Monday is going to work for them.

      Plus the theater is going dark next weekend because of a concert cancellation, and my boss at the newspaper just told me “no more going to public meetings”, which kind of sucks when you’re, y’know, a government *meetings* reporter, so I’m worried about a drop in income just as I’ve pulled the trigger on the adoption. The secret to my comic success? TIMING!

      But at least I know my bosses are looking out for me. And my horse is adorable, I will get her down here yet!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Lapassionara

      @HumboldtBlue: I’m not sure what you mean by “odd punctuation.”

      There are different printing conventions in the UK and the US. That may account for some of what you are noticing.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Catherine D.

      For respite, please do not go online with your census form. Grrr.

      But I currently have a happy purring cat in my lap, and all is momentarily right in my world.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Miss Bianca

      @debbie: I am stocked up with books from the library! Right now I have, on Mt-To-Be-Read:

      Eric Hoffer’s The True Believer (reading in little bits, because like plum pudding it’s very rich and could prove indigestible if I tried to plow thru’ the whole thing at once)

      Washington’s Spies, about the Culper Ring (the book that inspired the AMC series Turn)

      Code Girls, about the American women who worked on code-cracking during WWII;

      You Look Like a Thing and I Love You, a book about AI and its limitations, which promises to be hilarious, if the excerpts D has read me are any indication;

      and Station Eleven, which was recommended here the other day by our own DAW!

      Also a ton of DVDs: finishing up the third season of Futurama, right now.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      danielx

      @Bluegrl21:

      Not much, honestly. Went through the exact same situation with a foundling male kitten we took in. Pie the calico alpha cat beat the shit out whenever he was in the same room with her and if he went to another room she would beat him up there too. Eventually he got bigger than her and she laid off a bit, but….

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mandarama

      I’m happy for jackals getting new pets! I know it’s scary, but I think focusing on love and care is good for us all right now. Thanks for sharing this video, too. 🦆

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Aleta

      Korean cooking video-blog by Seonkyoung Longest. Great pictures and lots of simple fast recipes like

      Salt and Pepper Shrimp,   Vegan Stir Fried Bok Choy,

      5 Minutes EASY Egg Fried Rice,    Stir Fried Pea Shoots, and   Chili Oil (homemade).

      Recipes like Korean Noodles Soup Guksu  and   Dan Dan Mian (Dan Dan Noodles)

      and other longer recipes include separate processes like making traditional toppings. She also includes what to use for vegetarian or vegan versions (non-anchovy) or what to sub. if you can’t get Korean noodles.

      Seonkyoung is an artist and dancer who worked as a teenager for Korean cartoonist, Lee Hyun Se,  (she drew all the background for 이현세의 한국사 바로보기, the Korean History Comic Book).

      She moved to US 10 years ago bc of marriage, felt isolated in that town, and got depressed staying home. Then she became inspired by watching US cooking shows.

      “I just started with a small camera I had, no lights or no plan. Oh, no video editor either. I literally just did. And I’m very grateful and happy that I did.”

      —-

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mary G

      Gideon from I’ve pet that dog has been suspended by his very sensible mother from meeting dogs on the street, but he has developed a work-around.

      I would love to pet Darby. She is a 4 month old SuperMutt mix. She loves any food on her caregiver’s plate. She lives with a dog who buries toys in the yard. Darby digs them up and proudly puts them on her caregiver’s bed. Darby’s wish is for treats, mud puddles, and more treats. pic.twitter.com/seEpKbmuyW— I've Pet That Dog (@IvePetThatDog) March 13, 2020

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Denali

      @Mike S.

       

      Wonderful video.  We also saw guanacos on our trip-but not at such close range- or you have a better zoom lens.

      Reply

