Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising.

What fresh hell is this?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

I personally stopped the public option…

The revolution will be supervised.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Also, too.

Verified, but limited!

This is how realignments happen…

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Women: They Get Shit Done

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Mission Accomplished!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Removing cost barriers to testing

Removing cost barriers to testing

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

A little bit of future good news:

CMS has released standard Medicare rates for COVID19 screening tests. Depending on the test type and area of the country, Medicare will pay between $35 to just under $52 per test. Assuming the House relief bill is signed quickly, states will be able to pay for testing for uninsured individuals at either the Medicare rate or at a 100% federal match via the Medicaid program. Either pathway means that there will be no cost barriers to testing once the kits become widely available.

There are still many direct medical and indirect or non-medical cost barriers that need to be vaulted over, but the first one that will allow our public health experts to accurately assess the scale of the problem looks to be coming down fairly quickly.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Feathers
  • gwangung
  • Mnemosyne
  • PsiFighter37
  • Punchy
  • WereBear
  • yellowdog

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      yellowdog

      The problem right now is that many states are refusing testing of symptomatic patients unless they have had contact with a coronavirus patient. That means any community acquired infection is ignored. This is unacceptable and dangerous.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Would an uninsured person (no private insurance, no Medicare, no Medicaid) who had C-19 symptoms take advantage of a free test? I’m not sure since that person would then be on the hook for treatment costs if the test was positive.

      The one positive outcome of this horror show may be a live demonstration that yes, making sure every single person living in this country has access to healthcare without facing financial ruin is important.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Punchy

      @Betty Cracker:  You nailed it.  The test may be free, but if it’s positive, they aint lettin you walk out the door (or without insurance, actually maybe they would….with a push).  Assuming they dont, now your “free” test becomes a $5K+ hospital treatment plan out of pocket.  Who the hell is going to risk that?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mnemosyne

      @Betty Cracker:

      I think that the vast majority of Democratic politicians are already on board. Now we see if this crisis manages to convince healthy people who think they’re invincible that they need health insurance, too, in case something like this shows up that they didn’t expect.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WereBear

      @Mnemosyne: It’s been my observation that the people who “like” their insurance, and don’t want to see any changes, haven’t really used it.

      It’s like those backpack parachutes. Makes you feel better having it, but you haven’t put it on and jumped off a roof yet.

      It’s annoying but okay to have a common and acute illness, or a chronic, but manageable, one. But the instant your well-being starts bending some cost curve on the spreadsheet, things descend.

      The worse off you are, the worse it gets.

      This is widespread and somehow dismissible. But not when it happens all at once.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PsiFighter37

      I have no idea how I get a test myself even though I now know I was sharing a floor with at least one (and likely at least several) people who have the virus. The health clinic my PCP gave me had a long hold and eventually hung up. I have zero symptoms, so I assume that life is just going to go on in whatever weird stasis it is in now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.