A little bit of future good news:

CMS has released standard Medicare rates for COVID19 screening tests. Depending on the test type and area of the country, Medicare will pay between $35 to just under $52 per test. Assuming the House relief bill is signed quickly, states will be able to pay for testing for uninsured individuals at either the Medicare rate or at a 100% federal match via the Medicaid program. Either pathway means that there will be no cost barriers to testing once the kits become widely available.

There are still many direct medical and indirect or non-medical cost barriers that need to be vaulted over, but the first one that will allow our public health experts to accurately assess the scale of the problem looks to be coming down fairly quickly.