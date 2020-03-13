Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We still have time to mess this up!

This Blog Goes to 11…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

This is how realignments happen…

How has Obama failed you today?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Also, too.

Mission Accomplished!

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Math Demands It!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Lighten up, Francis.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This is a big f—–g deal.

I personally stopped the public option…

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Open Thread: Snark in A Time of Just-the-Flu

Open Thread: Snark in A Time of Just-the-Flu

by | 88 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • berf
  • cain
  • Calouste
  • Chris T.
  • Dan B
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dexwood
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • GC
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • gwangung
  • hells littlest angel
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • lamh36
  • mad citizen
  • Mai naem mobile
  • Mart
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Mo Salad
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • patrick II
  • PenAndKey
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • RedDirtGirl
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • sanjeevs
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Thaddeu
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    88Comments

    2. 2.

      PenAndKey

      Well, what a way to end the week. I received notification that my son won’t be returning to elementary school until 4/3 here in Wisconsin. That’s…. swell.

      But no worries folks, Trump says it’s not his fault! And my student loan payment interest is being waived (not the payments, just the interest)! FFS, what a shit show.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      I called it:

      Ok so, the White House is saying no deal yet, they’re still reviewing the bill.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 13, 2020

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mad citizen

      I think I’m dense because I’m not understanding the point of Chris Kyle’s tweets here.  Does he work for Google but somehow wants to say stuff that might get him in trouble?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai naem mobile

      @Baud: ofcourse he does. Did you expect anything else? The thing is he keeps on taking about the deaths from the swine flu under Obama and the fucking moron does not realize that he is talk9ng about numbers(inflated numbers but lets not even go there) after the pandemic was over. COVID19 isn’t over. He is just asking for Karma to bitchslap him witha much bigger number than  Obama’s by the time this thing is done . And,oh yeah, we aren’t even taking the economy into consideration.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: I’m constantly aghast at how the media just flat refuses to say “lies” about literally everything Trump says.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard is speeding up plans to have his bloated ugly head carved onto Mount Rushmore before two million Americans die of coronavirus, sources say.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      This may stick around in the historical assessment of Trump

      Quick, name two things you remember about Harry S. Truman.

      (Two, to allow for the Dewey headline.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @sanjeevs: Their plan before was just to let people get sick and rely on herd immunity.

      In fairness, that’s the only plan now.  The hard part is not overwhelming the healthcare system until that happens.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PenAndKey

      @Roger Moore: You don’t survive being dumped in hot pitch. The feathers are just an execution accent detail.

      But yes, I agree. If the administration doesn’t face an actual criminal trial for their conduct since this started I’m afraid there will be literal riots. This sort of event is what destroys governments and societies, especially if we follow the current trajectory of being Italy 2.0 by two weeks from now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lamh36

      Helloooo Juicers!

      Trying to catch up on news I missed. Feels like I don’t know what the heck is going on since last night. I went to bd early to be well rested for my interview today.

      So let me tell ya’ll bout my interview. I’ll seperate it into parts so the comments won’t be too long.

      Interview was for 9am in BR. So I had to get up early to shower and wash and go my hair, then drive 1 1/2 to BR from NOLA. So I woke up at 6am got to BR or bout 8:15. Stopped at my sister’s house to go potty before the interview (sis actually lives bout 15 min from the place).

      Arrived at the lab for 8:30. Took 15min to woosah, settle my nerves and breath and chill. I checked with security at about 8:50 for my interview. .. (1/4)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lamh36

      @lamh36:

      I waited in the lobby for the interview folks to come get me and about 9:05 the Micro Mgr (the guy I’d be working directly under) got me from the lobby and we went to the interview conference room.

      It was a panel interview, 3 people…the Micro mgr, the former Supervisor (she got a promotion, the position I applied for is for her replacement), and the Lab QA/QC Mgr. The interview started out with them telling me about the job and then they had two pages of questions that they had to ask all the applicants. The took notes of the answers you gave.

      The interview went on for about 1hr and 15 mins, then they asked me if I had any questions, which I did. I have 3-5 questions I always ask for any lab job I apply for. 1)what are the day to day work duties, 2) What kinda of instrumentation do you have (always good to know if I have experience with equipment, 3) How many techs will be under my supervision, 4) What do you expect from the person you hire, 5)what’s the process from here. (2/4)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lamh36

      @lamh36:

      So what they told me was they were interviewing all the applicants today, then early next week, they will be making a decision, then it goes to the HR manager, the state takes is time as usual, so the entire process once they make a choice can take about 3 weeks.

      While the were asking questions, I was also observing, and I noticed the sheet on the table had 3 names on it, including mine. So I’m thinking it’s me along w/2 other applicants. I’m not sure if he saw me looking, but I only was able to see one entire name, and it then he put another sheet over it.

      Here’s the interesting part…the name I did see was the name of a former coworker! In fact, I’m pretty sure I trained her a little bit while I was there. I already know her experience level in def not as long as mine, but I don’t know if she had done more in the five plus years since we worked together, but who knows.

      the even more interesting part…when he walked me back to the lobby after the interview, guess who was in the lobby, I assume for the next interview, MY FORMER COWORKER who’s name was on the list! We were actually on great terms, so when I saw her we hugged (although maybe we shouldn’t have w/the Coronivrus stuff…oops…LOL) and I told I thought I recognized your name. And she recognized my name from the sign sheet. I wished her good luck. She said “you too”. (3/4)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lamh36

      @lamh36:

      One other interesting tidbit, when I asked them about the process after this, I mae sure to mention my upcoming Masters degree graduation!!! I was like, ok, I was just wondering the timeframe, cause I don’t know if you noticed, but I in school right now for HCM, and I graduate in May.

      The Mgr guy was like “oh, is that online?” and I said, “well it is now…LOL…but it was on campuse late evenings…” so it didn’t interfere with my work schedule.

      Anyway, all in all, it went as well as it could. I put my best foot forward, and I think I came off pretty well.

      It’s in the universe’s hands now.
      (4/FIN)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      PenAndKey

      @lamh36: Wait a tic, micro manager? lab? QA/QC? Do tell! You’re not in my area, but I’m a food industry QA/QC Manager myself and my last job was as a microbiology qc lab supervisor at a fermentation facility. If you ever need any contacts or the like up in Wisconsin just let me know.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mary G

      These fucking weasels. I hope Nancy just holds the damn vote.

      A senior White House official now says the coronavirus bill deal has hit a snag. That person says “Text doesn't yet reflect agreement between Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 14, 2020

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Martin

      BTW, 4chan is going to have a fucking field day with the Google test thing. I give it 48 hours before they render it useless.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Amir Khalid

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Two reasons:

      1. Characterising what Trump (or anyone you’re reporting on) says is editorialising. Editorial comment needs to be clearly distinguished from straight reporting, so that the reporter isn’t colouring facts with their opinion. At least, that’s the theory.
      2. Calling someone a liar in print can get you sued for defamation. Defending a lawsuit can eat up a hell of a lot of a newspaper’s time and money over a span of years, even if its defence is eventually successful. My own newspaper spent something like a decade and tens of millions of ringgit defending such a lawsuit. Being businesses, newspapers (and non-print news media too, of course) would rather not risk that.
      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Mary G:

      That person says “Text doesn’t yet reflect agreement between Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

      Shorter Trump: “I am altering the deal. Pray I do not alter it any further.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Aleta

      Another Trump lie:

      Google is not working with the US government in building a nationwide website to help people determine whether and how to get a novel coronavirus test.

      (Statement by Verily, a division of Alphabet, Google’s parent company)   “We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

      Carolyn Wang, communications lead for Verily, told The Verge that the “triage website” was initially only going to be made available to health care workers instead of the general public. Now that it has been announced the way it was, however, anybody will be able to visit it, she said. But the tool will only be able to direct people to “pilot sites” for testing in the Bay Area, though Wang says Verily hopes to expand it beyond California “over time.”

      The triage site should be put live within a few days, and it will be hosted at Project Baseline, the Verily website where people can sign up to take part in clinical trials.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      hueyplong

      @Roger Moore
      1. He integrated the armed forces.

      2. In retirement he continually called Nixon “a sonofabitch.”

      I’m feeling charitable about every president except Trump.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mike in NC

      @PenAndKey: The brutal act of tarring and feathering a person was accurately portrayed in the John Adams miniseries on HBO, and I think more recently in ‘Outlander’.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Just got an email from PG&E that they’re suspending disconnections for people who can’t pay their bills, and will work with them long-term to figure out payment plans.

      When P fucking G & fucking E has more compassion and planning than our president…

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Amir Khalid

      @Roger Moore:

      3. He celebrated his election victory by brandishing a newspaper whose front-page banner headline proclaimed that his opponent had won.

      4. He was the namesake of a character on Twin Peaks.

      5. I think the band Chicago had a song about him.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mike in NC

      @Ken: Truman had this sign on his desk that read “The buck stops here”, while Trump only cares that the buck stops in his pocket.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kent

      Well, he’s not technically wrong about firing the entire National Pandemic Response Team from the NSC.  Technically that was John Bolton during his short tenure there.  But obviously that isn’t the sort of thing the National Security Advisor does on their own.   He would have to have clearance/sign-off from the Oval Office to do that.

      Another reason John Bolton is not our friend.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lamh36

      @lamh36:

      I left BR and had to head to work for noon.  I made it in just enough time to be on time for work.  I actually worked 1/2 a shift today.

      Guys…OMG guys… it was CRAZY at work when I got there.  My hospital has a patient population that the EXACT elderly target for Coronavirus!  The ICU areas where we put patients in isolation until testing results come back has been full since yesterday.

      It was sooo weird, I was literally at the State Public health lab this morning.  And learned some new information about their workload and workforce that made me more sympathetic…but still.

       

      It was CRAZY!  I mean my lil hospital aint’ nothing compared to the bigger hospitals in town, and I can only imagine how crazy it is there.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TS (the original)

      @Mary G:

      A senior White House official

      When there was a real President – senior White House Officials had names. They stood by what they said. They weren’t afeared of being fired if their name got mentioned.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      TS (the original)

      @Martin:  And I foolishly believed what he said (or what one of his sycophants wrote).   No wonder it is so hard to get the deplorables to believe the truth about this horror show when someone who knows trump lies all the time believes something he said.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mo Salad

      @Ken: 1. There is no period after the “S”. It is not short for anything. It is literally just “S”.

      2. Failed haberdasher.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mart

      I thought they must of given the fat hazard good stuff to snort today. He was nasty to reporters with hard questions, and repeatedly lied, but he was very good at it.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      lamh36

      @Mary G:  The answers didn’t scare me from wanting the job, so that’s good.  I can def see myself using it as a stepping stone to eventual getting a job as a Micro Lab Mgr.

      What I need now even with my Masters degree, is work experience as a Supervisor.  I’m trying to get out of hospital clinical lab, and this experience coupled with my Masters degree will make it esier to leave clinical labs behind

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RSA

      “I just think it’s a nasty question,” the president countered.

      From the Mother Jones article.  I can’t be the only one (between Generation X and the Boomers, for context) who thinks the President sounds like a pre-schooler in his common use of “nasty”, can I?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      RedDirtGirl

      John mentioned The Shock Doctrine recently. This is disaster capitalism at its finest. Grover Norquist wanted to shrink government to an easily – drownable size. Now the captains of industry can buy it cheap and strip it for parts.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Dan B

      My neighbor across the street has Covid-19.  And two schools near us had students test positive.  It’s a concern because our next door neighbor is the principal’s assistant for another nearby school.  Her daughter, son in law, and their newborn live together.  We’ve got very old and infirm neighbors.

      And there are friends who say they can’t be socially distant.  It infuriates me that they don’t consider the people they could infect.

      We are looking for zinc lozenges, when the stores are mostly empty late tonight.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      NotMax

      @Mo Salad

      3. Added the balcony to the design when the White House was gutted and reconstructed from the outside in.

      4. Some kind of bombing overseas.

      (#4 a lame attempt at a present day student response.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      PenAndKey

      @lamh36: What I need now even with my Masters degree, is work experience as a Supervisor.  I’m trying to get out of hospital clinical lab, and this experience coupled with my Masters degree will make it esier to leave clinical labs behind.

      Truth be told, until you get to director level you’ll actually find that your supervisor/management experience is the more valuable skill set to highlight. I had a somewhat unorthodox education. I had a little over a decade of manufacturing supervisory experience under my belt before going to college and I stopped at a BSc in microbiology. I got my lab supervisor spot thanks to my experience more than my degree, to be honest.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      gwangung

      Just noting that the theatre artists in Seattle are not letting things go without a response. Plans are being made to livestream plays (including, hopefully, MINE), and even now, a number of staged readings have switched to streaming, starting TOMORROW.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Mary G

      This is giving me whiplash, but I guess it’s good:

      I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening. This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers. I have directed….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

      Take all the credit, liar. Nobody believes you had shit to do with it except whine and waffle.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Another Scott

      @Amir Khalid: 6.  He has no middle name.

      7.  He was from Independence.

      8. He headed some sort of anti-corruption committee during the war before FDR picked him to be vice president.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      TS (the original)

      @Mary G:

      Take all the credit, liar. Nobody believes you had shit to do with it except whine and waffle.

      So he told the staff it was unacceptable, saw the feedback & dropped the staff over the usual cliff.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Chris T.

      @Mo Salad: There is no period after the “S” [in Harry S Truman]. It is not short for anything. It is literally just “S”.

      Sure, but if you abbreviate his middle name `S`to `S.`, you get the period! It’s nicer that way because it’s shorter and easier to remember.

      (do I need a snark-mark?)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      PenAndKey

      @lamh36: Judge Dannenberg isn’t pulling any punches:

      The Court, under your leadership and with your votes, has wantonly flouted established precedent. Your “conservative” majority has cynically undermined basic freedoms by hypocritically weaponizing others. The ideas of free speech and religious liberty have been transmogrified to allow officially sanctioned bigotry and discrimination, as well as to elevate the grossest forms of political bribery beyond the ability of the federal government or states to rationally regulate it. More than a score of decisions during your tenure have overturned established precedents—some more than forty years old– and you voted with the majority in most. There is nothing “conservative” about this trend. This is radical “legal activism” at its worst.

      This needs to be said loudly and repeatedly, and it’s good to see someone actually having the guts to do so.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      lamh36

      Oh another thing on the job I interviewed for today. it’s a public health job, so I may even be able to qualify for loan forgiveness

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.