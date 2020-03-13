This was just waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/pNEKpRMjsr
— Celina Schocken (@CelinaSchocken) March 13, 2020
This may stick around in the historical assessment of Trump pic.twitter.com/Gkd6bNy1Kr
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 13, 2020
the president is acting like the guy in a zombie movie who keeps pulling down his sleeve to try and hide a bite mark
— chris kyle (real) (@Theophite) March 13, 2020
Not true, @realDonaldTrump. I wrote to you more than 600 days ago demanding answers after you fired the entire White House pandemic team. https://t.co/ICbHOkyeyY pic.twitter.com/71OF9gKA3N
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 13, 2020
a lot of people are in the same boat, and to my employer's credit, they appear not to object either.
— chris kyle (real) (@Theophite) March 13, 2020
just to correct the President: one engineer will be working on the COVID website; 1699 will be working on the four discrete chat apps which that website will use.
— chris kyle (real) (@Theophite) March 13, 2020
as I was saying on the podcast the other day, you gotta overcome your sense that 'this is silly/ridiculous' https://t.co/1s8MlJb6Xc
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 13, 2020
i think we should make the pharaoh who just came back to life president https://t.co/yXbG2IFDus
— chris kyle (real) (@Theophite) March 13, 2020
