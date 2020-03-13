Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted

The revolution will be supervised.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Just a few bad apples.

Word salad with all caps

Mission Accomplished!

Reality always wins in the end.

Women: They Get Shit Done

The house always wins.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Consistently wrong since 2002

Not all heroes wear capes.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Han shot first.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

This blog will pay for itself.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Friday Morning the 13th Open Thread: Disaster Voltron!

Friday Morning the 13th Open Thread: Disaster Voltron!

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

(h/t Mary G)

Thoughtful advice from Anne Helen Peterson, at Buzzfeed:

I say this as much to myself as to all of you — we can change our behavior to lessen the risk we pose to other people. Limit your travel; work from home if you can. Making sure you don’t pass the virus on to someone who might be more severely impacted by it is the most important way you can help. But we can also channel some of our anxious energy away from reading articles on the internet and toward thinking about who in our lives and in our communities will certainly need help or assistance.

Who can you talk to now to make a plan to help them later? (With supplies, with groceries, with caring for their pets or children or parents.) Can you start a group text now with your neighbors to keep up on one another’s health and needs? If you’re able, can you donate to your local food bank, which will be supplying families whose income is curtailed, or donate additional supplies to the homeless shelter? Can you buy things from local businesses, restaurants, and artists now (or buy a gift card!) so that things might be less lean for them in the months to come?

If you’re someone who’s at high risk, how can you be honest with yourself and others about it? If you’re able to work from home and still pull your normal salary, can you commit to still paying someone who provides you with a service (a housecleaner, a hairdresser, a babysitter, a yoga teacher, a manicurist) even if they have to stay home? If you know someone who might lose their job or see their hours cut back, can you ask them how to help?

Can you understand how making the next few months better for as many people as possible will also, by extension, make it better for you?

Earlier today, I was talking with a friend who lives in the Mountain West, in one of the most rural places in the United States. She spent yesterday in a meeting with other county officials about their plan for when the coronavirus reaches their community. Some of it was straightforward public health education — telling farmers that “quarantine” doesn’t mean they “can’t go feed the cows” — but a lot of it had to do with preventative planning (what to do if someone gets sick at the county courthouse, which is physically connected to the county’s nursing home and the health center’s emergency room).

But the ~1,200 members of the community have been through a significant natural disaster before, and they know how to take care of one another. They know who would need regular check-ins, who would need to have prescriptions picked up for them hundreds of miles away, who would need support if their income was cut off by quarantine. Their community is small enough that every death, every tragedy, and every joy reverberates through it. And they are planning now — even though the virus has yet to hit anywhere in their state — with each of those people in mind.

“We think that anything we can do to prepare to protect our vulnerable residents is worth it,” my friend told me. “Because we could absolutely never forgive ourselves if we didn’t take the time to plan.”…

And a warning: There’s a fake ‘Stanford tips for diagnosing coronavirus’ story going around; someone actually posted a (now deleted) version of it on a previous thread here. Don’t want to spread it further, so here’s an update, per Mother Jones:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • rikyrah
  • Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      America got serious about Coronavirus way too late.But we’re still America. We can do things others cannot.We can learn from our mistakes and work like hell to make up for lost time.More tests. More distancing. More help for those affected.It’s late. But not too late.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 13, 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Rail Gun of Warm Humanitarianism

      The “Stanford Tips” crap was also posted at the end of the Senate thread.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      Biden will likely win WA. Now it's time for some hard truths. Sanders' movement was artificially fueled by Twitter and anti-Hillary punditry. He was never going to win. Sanders did reinvigorate the progressive left and I'm grateful for that but he never had the base of the party.— Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: NPR Source Says Trump Blocked Coronavirus Testing in January to Aid His Reelection Chances By Keeping US Infection Figures LowNOTE: Please RETWEET this—America needs to know what this monster did. Thousands of future deaths will rightly be laid at his feet. https://t.co/FFGm5BDmIF— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      AND HE SAID IT OUT LOUD TO REPORTERS WHEN HE TREKKED TO THE CDC!

      Meanwhile, his supporters chide us for not setting aside partisanship and McConnell refuses to allow paid sick leave, etc. to proceed through Congress.

      Should I already have the virus, I believe my blazing, furious anger will kill it right off.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.