The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020



There is a photo of both men with the person who is infected. In the photo, the president is holding a hat that someone handed him. https://t.co/CkNTwQaD26 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 12, 2020

Bolsonaro’s son, lawmaker Eduardo, said he is going to get tested. Here he is in Mar-a-Lago with Trump and Ivanka. Photo posted four days ago. pic.twitter.com/hIG4zFPO2t — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Of course every thread is a coronavirus thread right now, but I’m gonna use this to share some notes that might otherwise be missed in the flood of new information… and so that commentors on the other side of the world have a place to check in. Our thoughts are with you, now more than ever!

South Korea's social distancing is voluntary – but it's still taking a big toll. The mass testing is vital, but so is the price being paid by everyone to protect the vulnerable.https://t.co/o8ClWZxItp — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 12, 2020

4. New immigration procedures that monitor arrivals for 2 weeks

5. Twice daily media briefings

6. Mobile phone text alerts to people in neighborhoods with community transmissionhttps://t.co/Ap9h7MhcWZ — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 12, 2020

Amazing! What South Korea is doing is really bending their #Covid19 epidemic curve. Only 131 new cases today, versus 909 on Feb. 29.

It's not just China. This clearly can be done. https://t.co/sueAO9XLF7 pic.twitter.com/Bw7WX1s9nM — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 10, 2020

The United States is currently testing the smallest percentage of its population of any developed nation pic.twitter.com/WpAJhyxL0y — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, permanent residents aged 18+ will each receive a cash handout of HK$10,000 (US$1,200) in a HK$120 billion (US$15 billion) relief deal rolled out by the government to ease the burden on individuals and companies, while saving jobs. https://t.co/SI18KKeBZa — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 13, 2020





Fearmongering alert:

2. @erinmcunningham + @DDaltonBennett's reporting makes clear that the outbreak and the death toll is greater than Iran's official figures suggest. There is no disputing that. But the title + framing + imagery gives the impression bodies are being dumped in secret "pits." — Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) March 12, 2020

5. As Tabnak reported on February 29, Masoumeh was designated as the single burial place for all of Qom's #COVID19 victims because it would enable sanitary conditions, such as cold storage for bodies. That's partly why one location has so many new graves.https://t.co/sw4WLC3fb7 — Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) March 12, 2020

12. It would have been easy to spell all this out and explain that officials in Qom were preparing graves for many victims while underplaying the #COVID19 threat. But instead we get insinuations that Iranian authorities are secretly dumping hundreds of bodies into "burial pits." — Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) March 12, 2020

There has been alot of lazy stereotyping of Italy around the rates of #coronavirus there.???? Having tested over 42,000 people, Italy "may have a higher number of cases as a result of performing more rigorous tests than their European counterparts."??

https://t.co/BL1wKO1nxg — Ciarán O' Driscoll (@bearaboi) March 11, 2020

China is aiding Italy with supplies and expertise, which we will also be desperately needing, so maybe now isn't the time for Tom Cotton and company to be playing their little xenophobic blame game. https://t.co/CNmhPkv0uP — Schooley (@Rschooley) March 13, 2020

Research shows that if interventions in China had been enacted a week earlier, 66% fewer people would have been infected. The same measures brought in three weeks earlier could have reduced cases by 95%.

The U.S. may by now have wasted that chance. https://t.co/iJkrWUIV0R — Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) March 12, 2020

I do think China fundamentally underestimated the threat and overestimated its ability to contain it. That is often the case with novel threats. But when it woke up it became literally a beast in shutting it all down, buying the world a couple months. Which the US squandered. https://t.co/5vNajZCJN8 — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) March 12, 2020

This isn't patient zero, more likely the index patient (meaning the first person detected with the disease as opposed to the first person actually infected), but a new analysis shows one of the first cases of #COVID2019 can be traced back to November 17 https://t.co/4MUPAQS52e — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 13, 2020

