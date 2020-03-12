Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Work requirements and pandemics

Healthy working age adults who are not clinically trained have critical public health role to play.

Our mission is to create massive externalities that can be used to break infection chains. We do this by social distancing. Many universities and colleges are closing or severely limiting operations in order to minimize immediate disease spread. Non-critical, non-clinical personnel are being sent home. I’m working from home for the foreseeable future. I’m lucky, 98% of my work can be done almost anywhere in normal times and since no one else is in the office, I am not needed to move heavy things under the direction of people who are half my body mass.

Staying home and socially distancing is unlikely to produce readily internalizable mortality gains for myself or my immediate family. We’re very low risk. Instead, we are trying to break the infection chains that could lead up to a 73 year old cancer survivor getting or not getting infected. We don’t know who that person that we protect from our actions. But that is the job of healthy, working age adults right now.

And that is a damn difficult job to do if critical aspects of one’s life is dependent on public policy work requirements.

Those 700,000 folks will be facing a decision to go to work to eat OR engage in social distancing that gneerates highly needed externalities.

A lot of people will go to work as food is an immediate need while acting in a way that may or may not save someone’s faceless grandparent is much further along the hierarchy of needs.

The same logic applies to work requirements in TANF and Medicaid.

We as a society need to make it really easy for people to generate highly valuable externalities in a public health crisis.

Right now, we’re not.

    1. 1.

      PenAndKey

      “Right now, we’re not.”

      It’s worse than that. Right now, we’re not and we have an entire political party that, as shown by the sick leave vote, is actively opposed to any attempts to change that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      There are lots of things we should have at least started to do six to eight weeks ago, like making and distributing test kits. But actually knowing the numbers and rates of infection isn’t going to happen.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      I work for the sewer department.  Most of our workers can’t do their work from home, and we can’t stop servicing the sewers.  I guess the best we can do is practice good hygiene. I’m lucky, I have an office by the back door so I stay isolated from most people most of the day, but I still share common spaces.  I have a co-worker who was sick as a dog 3 weeks ago with “some kind of virus”, but of course she wasn’t tested.  No cases have been detected in my city yet, but I know it’s only a matter of time. We had a safety meeting on Tuesday, and it was about severe weather safety.  I think he missed a real opportunity to educate everyone in a factual matter, since I’m sure a significant number of my co-workers either watch Fox News or don’t listen to the news much at all.  One benefit is that since we work with the sewer, we do have a heightened awareness of the need for good hygiene practices.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Dangerman

      Healthy working age adults who are not clinically trained have critical public health role to play.

      I was pondering a thought yesterday; only 6a local, so let’s see if I can type it out on limited coffee.

      Hospitals are about to get swamped. For whatever reason (and it’s always kinda pissed me off), hospitals function with a LOT of volunteers. I don’t know the numbers and don’t know why they don’t just hire folks other than, hell, if someone wants to work for free, why hire someone?

      OK, thought continues. Those volunteers are typically of a demographic you don’t want near a hospital right now. Especially those with underlying conditions, obviously.

      I guess what I’m saying is the “system” that has been used for years (decades, forever) can’t handle a crisis like this.

      OK, decision time for me. Coffee or back to bed. Hmmmm. Back to bed, I think.

      Final thought: Today’s college kids have no memory of 9/11 and wonder what it felt like; this is what it felt like. There is “incoming”, people are being hurt/killed, and no one knows what’s coming next. And Trump is in charge (good grief).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      joel hanes

      The deliberate cruelty and malevolence of Republican policies are about to kill a lot of Republicans along with their intended targets.   Bycatch, if you will.

      Republicans will not care.

      Davis X. Machina laid it out for us over a decade ago:

      The salient fact of American politics is that there are fifty to seventy million voters each of whom will volunteer to live, with his family, in a cardboard box under an overpass, and cook sparrows on an old curtain rod, if someone would only guarantee that the black, gay, Hispanic, liberal, whatever, in the next box over doesn’t even have a curtain rod, or a sparrow to put on it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      All in favor of Republicans taking up distancing.

      The surface of Pluto ought to be about right.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      @burnspbesq:

      What infuriates me is that it is all so predictable.  Every damned time we have a Republican administration they sabotage our government, kill the economy, and sacrifice the most vulnerable human beings because they cannot let go of their adolescent going Galt fantasies.

      They need to grow up.  This is no way to run a superpower.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @NotMax: Wasn’t demoting Pluto good enough for you?  Now you want to populate in with the GOP?  What did Pluto ever do to you?  Christ!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      One thing I’ve been watching in the C-19 coverage is the disparate approach of state and local governments. We’re effectively leaderless at the executive level. Reality-based states and municipalities are taking aggressive actions to “bend the curve” of the spread so their healthcare infrastructure isn’t overwhelmed.

      Then you have red state yahoos like Gov. DeSantis here in FL, who was arguing with Dr. Fauci about whether or not community spread is happening in the state and failing to take actions like shutting down gatherings because that would disrupt the tourism industry and other businesses.

      I salute the reality-based states/cities for their proactive approach. But I’m wondering if their efforts will be undermined, similar to the way local gun control initiatives are undermined, by their feckless red state counterparts. We’ll see, I guess.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      @Betty Cracker:

      Cancelling all large gatherings / events would be great, as long as it is combined w/ a bailout for employees impacted & businesses impacted.

       

      As it is, events are going on because the event organizers can’t afford to cancel, because of various contracted cancellation fees with hotels, food service providers, etc., along with the loss of income from not having the event.

      If the government canceled events, they could probably get out of cancellation fees, and then scramble to stay afloat until they get a chance to organize their events again.

      The economy is going to to take a hit, which well thought out legislation should hopefully be able to minimize.

      But that’s a fantasy world we don’t live in.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Skepticat

      An introvert anyway, I work remotely and live on a tiny desert island, so my personal situation is excellent (apart from having a pile of rubble rather than a home, that is). However, a number of friends are arriving from Florida today to work on the damage to their houses (there’s a 67-foot-long sailboat under one couple’s deck). I’ve gotten them supplies of fuel and ice, and I’ll pick them up at the ferry and get them to their places, but there isn’t going to be any hugging, and I’ll be scrubbing my hands til they’re raw. I need to develop new habits, and I’m not skilled at that (unless they’re bad habits, of course). I barely can imagine what it’s like for people in crowded areas.

      Reply

