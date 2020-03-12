Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What Is The Test For SARS-CoV-2?

As I’m trying to dig out the problems with SARS-CoV-2 testing the United States, it’s become necessary for me to learn a bit about how the test works. I am not an expert in RNA analysis, but this is chemistry, which I do understand. I asked Stephen N. Floor, Assistant Professor in the Department of Cell and Tissue Biology at the University of California, San Francisco, some questions and to check my work. All errors and political content in this post are mine.

I am working from the CDC instructions for the kit and their information for laboratories using the kit.

From the point of view of the person being tested, samples are taken from their respiratory tract, which means having the interior of one’s mouth and nose swabbed and perhaps washed out. They might be asked to hack up some sputum.

The laboratory procedures are demanding, but standard for RNA and DNA work.

RNA is extracted from the patient’s samples. It appears to be the extractant for this step that is currently in short supply. The extractant may be TRIzol, a solution of phenol and guanidinium isothiocyanate, neither of which should be hard to supply.

A primer and standard are added to the prepared sample, which is then run through a PCR machine.

PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction, which is a method to make many copies of DNA. Because this virus is an RNA virus, its complementary DNA is produced, a dye is added that binds to the DNA, and the primer amplifies the SARS-CoV-2 selectively. Neither the virus RNA nor DNA is infectious, because they lack the rest of the virus.

The dye fluoresces, and the amount of fluorescence indicates how much DNA is produced. A control is added to give a known result, against which the SARS-CoV-2 result can be evaluated.

A test like this must be reliable – not too many false positive or negative results. False negatives are the more dangerous in this case, because they may result in an infected person moving about the community or a delay in treatment for a sick person. I haven’t been able to find statistics on false positive and negative rates for this test. The New York fact sheet has a short discussion of their effects.

If the sample from the patient is run through the procedure immediately, results can be available within several hours.

Despite administration promises, test kits continue to be in very limited supply, and the number of qualified laboratories and total tests small. (But numbers are all over the map, and the government doesn’t seem to be collecting them.) The reasons for this remain murky. It looks to me like a bad decision, possibly a number of bad decisions, were made early on, including not using the WHO kit and developing a kit to detect multiple coronaviruses rather than just SARS-CoV-2. This could be an organizational problem – I worked for an organization that felt it had to develop all its own computer codes, including payroll. That did not go well. Or it could be that Trump’s strong desire to deny the epidemic affected the judgement of people like Robert Redfield, CDC director.

People need to know if they’re infected so that they can observe quarantine or go about their business; doctors need to know so they can isolate patients and give them appropriate treatment; and we all need to know to understand the patterns of infection in society and take appropriate distancing measures. Right now, with so few tests, we have people self-quarantining, possibly without need, and people who don’t know they’re infected.

Also with PCR, the full genome of the virus can be sequenced, and that has been done in some cases. Trevor Bedford has an extremely informative Twitter account (@trvrb), where he explains what can be deduced about the spread of the virus from its genome.

The media need to ask better questions on the lack of tests, particularly of Redfield and Mike Pence:

  • Who made the decisions on which test to use? Why did they make those decisions?
  • The question on the decisions is the central one, but you might be able to get there by asking about the alleged shortages of materials. Why? Who are the suppliers? Why are they not in short supply in the countries that are testing?

My suspicion is that the shortages are a cover for protecting Trump’s delicate ego. That priority has to be dumped in favor of the health of Americans.

Cross-posted at Nuclear Diner

    1. 1.

      Fair Economist

      As I now understand it, the limitation on RNA extraction is that the approved test requires certain *particular* RNA extraction kits, which are limited. The CDC and the FDA have authority to allow other RNA extraction methodologies like the TRIZOL you mention, but they are not doing so.

      Gin & Tonic

      The West African bureau chief of the WaPo reported that Senegal (per-capita income ~$3,000) can get you your test results in 4 hours.

      joel hanes

      False negatives are the more dangerous in this case,

      Not in Trump’s estimation.

      A false positive adds to the number of confirmed cases, which His Orangeness is afraid will make him look bad.

      I suspect that if we ever find out what really happened, we’ll learn that Trump insisted that the CDC slow-walk all testing because he thought he could bluff and gaslight his way through a pandemic, working the propaganda angle, suppressing the data, and overtly lying about conditions.   It’s always worked for him before, and he doesn’t seem to be able to change much in the patterns of his behavior.

      germy

      ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – Lawyers for a longtime Alabama sheriff seeking a delay in his Monday theft trial wrongly claimed the officer was being tested for the illness caused by a new coronavirus.

      With Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely set to go on trial on felony charges, his attorneys told a judge in a court document filed Friday he was hospitalized and being tested for COVID-19.

      But testimony during a rare Saturday hearing showed the 69-year-old Blakely wasn’t being tested for the illness, and Circuit Judge Judge Pride Tompkins criticized the defense for making claims that could cause a public panic, The News Courier of Athens reported.

      Gin & Tonic

      Got an email my doctor sent to all his patients about Coronavirus.
      On list of Dos: wash your hands, avoid crowded-indoor gatherings etc.
      On the list of Don’ts: Don’t treat your anxiety by turning to unhealthy comfort foods or alcohol.

      So anyway, I’m looking for a new doctor
      — Kyra Davis (@_KyraDavis) March 12, 2020

      West of the Rockies

      Some countries have had the ability to test in large numbers for weeks.  The US could have adopted, produced, and used such tests.  It chose not to because Trump and his cavalcade of morons refused to make it happen.  May this prove to be the end of the Republican party.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Ohio Bans Mass Gatherings of Over 100 People

      The governor said in the coming days, he will issue an order stopping visitation altogether at nursing homes. This is an escalation from Wednesday order restricting nursing home residents to one visitor per day.

      No visitors will be allowed at state psychiatric hospitals.

      Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health signed an order banning gatherings of more than 100 people in a single room in Ohio. The order excludes offices, schools, restaurants, factories and retail or grocery stores. It also does not apply to voting, religious gatherings or gatherings for the purpose of exercising first amendment protected speech.

      “Just the fact of community spread says at least 1% of the population is carrying the virus. We have 11.7 million people. The math is over 100,000,” said Dr. Acton. “That gives you a sense of how this virus spreads and is spreading quickly.

      What’s the point if it excludes restaurants, offices, schools, grocery stores, retail stores?

      joel hanes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      The most severe outbreaks in Washington and New York have centered on places where vulnerable people are crowded together, nursing homes in particular.   In a couple Washington nursing homes, a substantial fraction of the staff has contracted COVID-19, with tremendous impact on the level of care available to the residents, even those uninfected.   The infected staff have, in turn, tended to infect their families.

      germy

      Wow. Katie Porter cites law that lets CDC pay for costs of diagnostic testing for anyone when needed. Asks CDC's Redfield if he'll commit to invoke that authority to make it free of charge for anyone. Redfield ducks, but Porter badgers him into saying "Yes."

      — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) March 12, 2020

      Roger Moore

      @Fair Economist:

      I would also guess that the labs are supposed to use a standardized commercial kit rather than making up the reagents themselves.  There are good reasons to want to use a commercial kit- the companies can do the kind of QA/QC most labs can’t do themselves- but it seems like the kind of rule that needs to be waived in the event of a genuine emergency like we’re currently facing.  As with the rest of the problems the we’ve had with testing, it’s hard to know if this is just a case of bureaucratic pettifogging, or if the people in charge are trying to slow down testing to keep Trump happy.

      joel hanes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Why the fuck aren’t we using them

      Donald Trump is afraid of the effect on his “ratings” if we do, and irrationally hates relying on “foreign” things, and especially will not concede that the US ever needs or will need help from some other nation.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @joel hanes:

      Oh I completely agree about blocking visitors from nursing homes and such. I just don’t see how banning gatherings of more than 100 people in a single room and having restaurants, offices and retail stores being explicitly excluded from that list makes any sense in flattening the curve of community-spread and hospitalizations. I think the state will eventually have to do that tbh anyway

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Dr. Action!!!  That’s a fucking amazing name to have. Like a superhero.

      *************************

      There needs to be a balance between shutting down the entire economy, and everyone staying home, versus allowing people to go about their normal activities.

      But banning gatherings of over 100 people is a good step. Lots of conventions, sporting events, etc. will be cancelled, thus reducing chances the disease gets transmitted

      Edit: Also, not shutting it all down, will help with people’s anxiety over this pandemic.  Having some normal activities, like grocery shopping, going to church, etc. will help people cope.

      Soprano2

      Just got an e-mail, my choir rehearsal for tonight was cancelled!  They’re going to be on spring break next week, so who knows what will be going on by then.

      Roger Moore

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I just don’t see how banning gatherings of more than 100 people in a single room and having restaurants, offices and retail stores being explicitly excluded from that list makes any sense in flattening the curve of community-spread and hospitalizations.

      I can think of a couple of reasons.  At least with retail stores, the people tend to be spread out over a lot of space, so some of the worries about crowding you face with most public gatherings don’t apply.  The same is probably true of offices; people are surrounded by work space, so they aren’t at the same kind of close quarters.  That said, I think restaurants- certainly restaurants with seating capacity over 100 people- are probably going to have to close down.

      MattF

      The lack of test kits is a scandal. Testing is the basis for figuring out what needs to be known both for individuals and for monitoring the disease spread— the fact that preparations for widespread free testing weren’t made 6 to 8 weeks ago Is a sign of absolute incompetence. No excuse for it. None.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      Her name is pretty cool; it’s alliterative!

      Yeah, you’re right. Obviously we don’t want to crater the economy immediately. I’m honestly surprise the Ohio state government has handled this as well as they have. I think they were behind the curve because of limited number of tests, but they’ve responded quite strongly once confirmed cases started being found

      germy

      Actor Tom Hanks took to social media to announce both he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while shooting an Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. Both are aged 63, and Hanks is in a higher-risk category because he has previously been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes; he’s likely to experience more severe symptoms as a result. Still, Hanks sounds upbeat, and he used his official statement as a reminder to his countless fans to follow the advice of medical experts. As he explained it:

      “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

      Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

      We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

      https://screenrant.com/tom-hanks-rita-wilson-coronavirus-movies-impact-meaning

      TS (the original)

      @West of the Rockies:

      I keep thinking as to what would be happening if Obama was the President

      1. The GOP would be screaming – We’re all going to die
      2. Pres Obama would have used his experts to provide the best and fasted test available (probably the WHO option) and have increased production immediately.
      3. At the same time he would be approving the House emergency legislation, insuring tests were free, providing funds for those unemployed  because of the virus, etc etc.

      The world would have been watching & looking to the US for guidance. Just not happening any more.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Roger Moore:

      I would also guess that the labs are supposed to use a standardized commercial kit rather than making up the reagents themselves.  There are good reasons to want to use a commercial kit- the companies can do the kind of QA/QC most labs can’t do themselves

      This is one of my questions. Supposedly a number of laboratories are developing their own tests, including university laboratories. I agree that one standardized kit should have better QA/QC, but I am not seeing that listed as an issue.

      joel hanes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      People have to eat.   An amazing number of people have living situations in which they cannot cook, or are not able to competently cook for themselves.   Think about the people who live in hotels, for instance

      SP123

      They should make a hierarchy of testing facilities. Any academic lab can run this assay- I would guess in the Boston area there are at least a thousand labs that could. They’ll be less accurate but we’d have to determine statistically whether that is worse than having no tests at all. Positive results (“possible positives”) could be elevated to state testing (currently called “presumptive positives”) which then go to CDC (“confirmed positives”). Negatives could be run in duplicate with the greatly increased capacity available to reduce false negatives.

      smintheus

      The media should also be asking whether undocumented aliens can get tested without risking getting arrested by ICE.

      bluefoot

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): That’s something I don’t understand either – the US CDC could have been manufacturing the WHO kits and developing its own in parallel.  it’s not like the country lacks in molecular biology experience or capability.

      Re the tests themselves: Standard PCR is easy.  RT-PCR for RNA is a lot more finicky but straightforward for those who are trained.

      It wouldn’t be clinically validated/actionable, but we could mobilize molecular biology labs across the country to do quick and dirty research-grade testing at large scale.  Each lab would have its own false positive/false negative rate, but It would at least give us a sense of how widespread the virus is and how its spreading, at least in aggregate.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jay:

      @joel hanes:

      I guess I wasn’t thinking so much as shutting them down but more like requiring businesses to control how many people are in their buildings at any one time

      gene108

      @TS (the original)

      The GOP would be screaming – We’re all going to die
      Pres Obama would have used his experts to provide the best and fasted test available (probably the WHO option) and have increased production immediately.
      At the same time he would be approving the House emergency legislation, insuring tests were free, providing funds for those unemployed because of the virus, etc etc.

      Republicans would be screaming that everything Obama does, no matter how well thought out and planned, is totally inadequate, Pres. Obama is bungling the response, and putting the American public at risk.

      If 2014 was any indication, the media would pile on the Obama Administration with right-wing talking points.

      joel hanes

      @Archon:

      He thinks that increases in the official number of confirmed cases makes him look bad, and will negatively affect his “ratings”

      And as long as Fox covers for him, and there are no corpses in the street, it might sorta work.   I think this is what Putin is doing in Russia, and it’ll probably succeed there.

      germy

      @Splitting Image:  He’s portraying Colonel Tom Parker in the Elvis biopic.  I didn’t know about the diabetes.

      His statement: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now” (I wonder if that’s a subtle dig at our current administration…)

      Jay

      @Archon:

      keeps the numbers of cases down, keeps the death toll down,

      a previous prediction earlier this week was 480,000 dead in the US. That however was based on Dumph and the Feds not wasting any more time and Faux News actually reporting facts,….

      piratedan

      just going to point out one thing here:

      If the sample from the patient is run through the procedure immediately, results can be available within several hours.

      The thing is, the vast majority of the samples will NOT be collected at the facility that does the testing.

      They will be collected at urgent care, physician offices, outpatient lab centers, ER’s and hospitals.  They will be documented, labelled, charts updated and then placed into transport protocols to be picked up by couriers and then delivered to the testing facility (or even to other hospitals to be batched in with their samples that have been collected), where the process will repeat itself.  Most of the public health facilities that I have dealt with have a 3-5 day turn around on doing results for just the regular flu virus, but with this being a public health issue, I imagine that they’ll be running samples 24/7 to improve turnaround time for notification on positive results but collecting, documenting, transport, unpacking and then running the samples all take time, so just understand, you may see a turnaround in 6-8 hours if you’re extremely fortunate to have caught everything at just the right time, I would suggest a day or two is much more likely.

      Temper your expectations accordingly

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: That is my understanding as well. This is an artificial supply chain problem. It’s why Cuomo (smartly) told the feds to fuck off that they would do their own thing.

      I don’t know why CA hasn’t done the same  (or maybe we have but it’s not been reported on). We have more public health infrastructure than the feds do and comparable expertise. Time to throw out the rulebook and go with practical solutions. A 95% accurate test is worse than a 99%, but way the fuck better than no test at all.

      bluefoot

      @SP123: I completely agree with this.  There could be a benchtop assay with 2-3 primer pairs, pick appropriate cycle times to minimize false negatives, a positive with any primer pair elevates to CDC testing for confirmation; a positive with all three would be a presumptive positive.

      Roger Moore

      @Archon:

      My confusion is, how could deliberately not sending out tests help his reelection prospects?

      Simple: if nobody knows there’s an epidemic, they can’t blame him for it.  If COVID-19 is no worse than the flu, as Trump apparently believes, then all the excess deaths could just be passed off as an unusually bad flu season.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @joel hanes:

      I sincerely doubt that. Even with a mortality rate of 1% this will touch millions of people’s lives. It sucks to say this, but we’ll probably know at least one person who gets sick and dies from this or at least know someone who’s loved ones will. This is something the public isn’t going to just forget about.

      As time goes on, people are going to see just how inadequate Trump and the national GOP’s response to this is. He only won by slim margins in 2016. His base is incredibly vulnerable to this virus. You do the math

      Edit: I take no satisfaction in this however. I wish the Admin was doing a better job

      Jay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      unfortunately, that’s not how businesses work.

      A 100+ person restaurant will have models based on historic data forcasting seats occupied, $$$ spent per head, time occupied and then will schedule all staffing around thoses numbers, 2 to 3 weeks out.

      Not making “bank” means no tips, layoffs, no money, and a big chunk of 100+ person venues is catered events.

