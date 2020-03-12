Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Chaos Under Heaven

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Chaos Under Heaven

22 Comments

Trump's Dow Lifeboat Fails - Jack Ohman

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)
.

Foreign Policy editor in Beijing:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/487110-tests-indicate-coronavirus-can-survive-in-the-air

      Federally funded tests conducted by scientists from several major institutions indicated that the novel form of coronavirus behind a worldwide outbreak can survive in the air for several hours.

      A study awaiting peer review from scientists at Princeton University, the University of California-Los Angeles and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) posted online Wednesday indicated that the COVID-19 virus could remain viable in the air “up to 3 hours post aerosolization,” while remaining alive on plastic and other surfaces for up to three days.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Joey Maloney

      Is it callous of me to note that many of those states which do not allow vote-by-mail on demand are part of the GOP electoral firewall?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      I’ve had Cavafy’s The God Abandons Antony playing in my head from time to time since 2016. It’s back:

      When suddenly, at midnight, you hear
      an invisible procession going by
      with exquisite music, voices,
      don’t mourn your luck that’s failing now,
      work gone wrong, your plans
      all proving deceptive—don’t mourn them uselessly.
      As one long prepared, and graced with courage,
      say goodbye to her, the Alexandria that is leaving.
      Above all, don’t fool yourself, don’t say
      it was a dream, your ears deceived you:
      don’t degrade yourself with empty hopes like these.
      As one long prepared, and graced with courage,
      as is right for you who proved worthy of this kind of city,
      go firmly to the window
      and listen with deep emotion, but not
      with the whining, the pleas of a coward;
      listen—your final delectation—to the voices,
      to the exquisite music of that strange procession,
      and say goodbye to her, to the Alexandria you are losing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @JPL: My mom is 75; if I’m infected, I gotta stay away from her.  So it’s good to know what that means.  Also if I”m not infected, it puts a radius on how close I’ll get to others.  Gotta do my part, yo.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      @Joey Maloney: It’s not even callous to wish that the MAGAts get hit harder by this disease than others, although I’m apparently supposed to add that I “wouldn’t wish bad things on anyone.” That would be a lie, though.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Comrade Scrutinizer:

      I’m apparently supposed to add that I “wouldn’t wish bad things on anyone.” That would be a lie, though.

      S’ok, yo.  I hear it’s perfectly OK to lie in the service of your faith: an evangelical assured of that, ha!  Also, “hate the sin, love the sinner”, riiiiiight?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      Biden is supposed to speak today about this. It’ll be interesting to see the comparison and the reaction to it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I have no faith in this president, who has endangered so many of us, but boy do I believe in my fellow Americans. We will dig deep and take care of one another. We will answer the call.

      Let me guess, you live in a blue state and have never met a Republican, have you Connie?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      @Chetan Murthy:

       

      Also, “hate the sin, love the sinner”, riiiiiight?

      Yep. The auto de fe was for their own good after all. Also, tasty barbecue for those with a taste for long pork.

      Reply

