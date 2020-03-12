.
And boy, do I hate it! https://t.co/mfZCxOuEit
— Console cowboy in cyber space (@Coolranch4lyfe) March 12, 2020
Mitch McConnell made a deal with the devil for judges and tax cuts. He assured the world that Trump would be fine, that a manifestly incompetent executive was manageable because he would be able to contain Trump’s worst failings. This is as much his legacy as it is Trump’s.
— Adam Jentleson ?? (@AJentleson) March 12, 2020
NEW: Elections officials scramble for options as coronavirus worries mount by @eliseviebeck https://t.co/hTAsOBUEOO
— Matea Gold (@mateagold) March 11, 2020
Every state that hasn't adopted universal voting by mail should do so immediately to ensure the coronavirus doesn't disrupt election operations. This map shows which states use VBM & which ones require an excuse to vote absentee https://t.co/ANgtjjczS8 https://t.co/jHQiXmYXe7 pic.twitter.com/F4FVTsHnZV
— Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 11, 2020
So happy we aren't about to have any socialism. https://t.co/UAKvvewSCX
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 11, 2020
I have no faith in this president, who has endangered so many of us, but boy do I believe in my fellow Americans. We will dig deep and take care of one another. We will answer the call.
— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) March 12, 2020
Foreign Policy editor in Beijing:
an idiot dynast sits on the throne. plague ravages the cities. a once-globalized world falters. the scribbling literati bemoan the status given to merchants
Canadians, judging by late Ming history, now is absolutely the time to send your mounted cavalry over the border
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 12, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings