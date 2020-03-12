Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

This Blog Goes to 11…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is how realignments happen…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always wins in the end.

Too inconsequential to be sued

No one could have predicted…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Word salad with all caps

Good luck with your asparagus.

Han shot first.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Also, too.

We have all the best words.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

You are here: Home / Politics / The Senate and COVID-19

The Senate and COVID-19

by | 79 Comments

This post is in: 

The Senate as a body is at risk of losing some members over the next several months. Senators have some significant risk factors:

  • Older than average and median Americans
  • Central nodes of massive networks that are dispersed in time and space
  • Lots of travel

  • Motivated partisan reasoning may be at play

    • Senators have excellent health care resources available to them at low to no cost as a major protective factor.

    Over a fourth of the Senate is over age 70. A seventh are over age 75.

    Senators are temporarily replaced by appointments made by their home state governor. Most states will allow unconstrained choices to be made by the governor. I would assume that a Democratic governor will appoint a replacement level Democrat and a Republican governor will appoint a replacement level Republican. When the governor and the senator are from the same party, that will not shift many if any outcomes in the Senate.

    However of the Senators over the age of 70, there are nine Senators (2 Republicans, 7 Democrats/aligned with Democrats) whose home state governor is from the opposite party. The Senate could swing wildly depending on the health and mortality of some Senators.

    Reader Interactions

    Commenters

    No commenters available.

    • 8 man shell
    • Aleta
    • Aziz, light!
    • Baud
    • bluehill
    • cain
    • Calouste
    • CaseyL
    • chris
    • Dan B
    • danielx
    • debbie
    • delk
    • dmsilev
    • Frankensteinbeck
    • Geeno
    • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
    • grammypat
    • Jay
    • jl
    • JMG
    • joel hanes
    • JoyceH
    • Ksmiami
    • Mallard Filmore
    • Marcopolo
    • Martin
    • Mary G
    • Mnemosyne
    • prostratedragon
    • Raoul
    • Roger Moore
    • Ryan
    • Searcher
    • SiubhanDuinne
    • The Pale Scot
    • TS (the original)
    • Wag
    • WaterGirl
    • WereBear
    • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      79Comments

      1. 1.

        Raoul

        Fucking McConnell says he will recess the Senate till at least March 23 without taking up any sort of Covid relief bills. Tells you all you need to know about the utter hostility and contempt he and his fellow GOPers have for the citizens who elect them.

        We have to boot those jackasses out in November. (We have to make sure we have elections in November, I think on my more worried days!)

        Reply
      7. 7.

        Calouste

        Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are at the moment in self-quarantine. Are there any others that we know of?

        Note that Graham went onto self-quarantine because he was at Mar-a-Lagofuckyourself at the same time that the Brazilian who tested positive was there. Of course a lot of other people who were there (the shitgibbon, the Brazilian shitgibbon (how do you say “shitgibbon” in Portuguese?)) who haven’t gone into self-quarantine.

        Reply
      8. 8.

        debbie

        Rod Dreher is not amused by Trump’s statement the other night:

        Watching him, I realized the cost of a president having pissed away his authority these past three years, with his daily juvenile tweets and schoolyard rhetoric. The country needs a president now who can inspire, galvanize, and lead. Tonight I saw a president who looked tired, afraid, and completely unconvincing. He ended by calling for an end to partisanship, and the nation coming together to fight this threat. That’s what any president should do in his position, in a moment of great national crisis. It is difficult to imagine a president with less credibility to make that ask.

        Reply
      9. 9.

        Ryan

        It seems wrong to set up a system this way.  Governors should be obligated to replace party senators with other party members.  The common enemy here is the virus, we should not be in the position to root for particular outcomes beyond the immediate threat.

        Reply
      10. 10.

        Raoul

        @me_up_at_1: Manu Ranju of CNN says the Senate is not going on recess. McConnell is still an evil bastard, but I guess they got enough of an earful to understand that their jobs were on the line. They’re taking Friday off, though. That looks classy.

        eta @debbie and others: too late for me to edit the first comment. Things are moving pretty fast.

        Reply
      11. 11.

        Martin

        And after hours of completely unnecessary drama, the Australian GP is cancelled. Apparently half the drivers had already flown home, making their vote pretty clear.

        Reply
      13. 13.

        Wag

        @Ryan:

        Idealistically I would like to agree with you, but if McConnell were to die in office we could gain a Dem AND lose his vile snake like presence, a pair of things that I would consider wins…

        Reply
      15. 15.

        Dan B

        On a healthcare note a friend sent a long post about personal preventative measures from Professir James Robb, MD FCAP, UCSD Pathology, molecular virologist.  He did research on coronaviruses DNA in the 70’s and has kept up with current research.  He repeats the usual recommendations for sanitary methods and also recommends zinc lozenges.  Best use is lie down and allow the lozenge to slowly dissolve and coat your throat.

        He says that the nose and mouth are the routes to infection and the virus can only attach to lung cells, not to cells lining the throat.  Also he states that coronavirus containing droplets can remain on surfaces for a week so cleaning your hands after touching them is essential.

        My partner’s friend dragged him to Walgreen’s after hearing my text.  He’s chauffeuring her to radiation.  And he hates shopping!  Poor guy…

        Reply
      22. 22.

        delk

        David Brody, chief political analyst for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting network pretty much called trump a liar. False statements is his euphemism. Of course all those evangelicals are going to be upset with trump. All those sweet,sweet, social security checks won’t be filling up their coffers when their marks die off.

        Reply
      24. 24.

        Mary G

        WaPo visits the Villages in Florida:
        I’m a hand-shaker: Many older Americans are playing down the coronavirus threat while others opt for safety. As experts plead for social distancing, some seniors continue to get together for movies, Zumba and concerts.

        When her book club canceled its cruise to the western Caribbean, with one of the 10 club members worried about getting sick and others worried about getting stuck at sea amid a potential outbreak, Przybylowicz was a little miffed.

        “For me, that would’ve just extended my vacation,” she said. “As long as someone was feeding me and changing my bed, I would be fine.” She said she thinks the ships are sanitized and safe.

        “There’s no reason we can’t go,” she said. “People are too worried. The flu has killed more people than the coronavirus, and people haven’t been as concerned over the flu.”

        Some are more sensible:
        Nieman said she was less worried about herself — “when I go to the doctor, I get a clean bill of health most every time” — but her next-door neighbors are in their 80s. She is afraid of getting infected by the coronavirus and unintentionally spreading it to friends who are even more vulnerable.

        “I’m real protective of them,” she said. “I don’t want anything to happen to them.”

        She wonders why her friends who say they will be fine aren’t thinking beyond themselves when they travel and return.

        “They go everywhere.” Nieman said. “Viking cruises, safaris, huge trips all over the world. And I worry about being around all that.”

        Reply
      25. 25.

        Martin

        @Roger Moore: Yeah, no kidding. They really fucked up on that one. I mean, everyone knows that Ferrari is the F1 golden child, but I don’t think they were expecting that kind of backlash from the other teams.

        Reply
      27. 27.

        TS (the original)

        @Martin:

        And after hours of completely unnecessary drama, the Australian GP is cancelled

        At the very last minute when folks queued up outside for 3 hours in close proximity to everyone else.  We had our first match of the NRL (football) season last night. I can’t imagine it lasting past this weekend Hope they sort it in a more timely manner.

        Reply
      30. 30.

        Martin

        @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Nobody does, but you have to admit, if you were to weaponize the ‘Ok, boomer’ meme, it would look exactly like this – immediate reductions in GHG emissions, a near-collapse of late-stage capitalism, and all of the Trump/Brexit climate denier voters falling ill and dying.

        When the United Federation of Planets emerges from the ashes, its flag will be be an illustration of avocado toast.

        Reply
      31. 31.

        Jay

        Asked about European countries being blindsided, Trump invokes EU tariffs. He says: "When they raise taxes on us, they don't consult us. And I think that's probably one and the same. They've done things — European Union, has done some very big tax raises…not so much with me."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2020

        Reply
      33. 33.

        Jay

        Top Fox personalities accused news outlets THIS WEEK of having over-torqued virus coverage in attempt to harm Trump politically. Hannity decried the "hysteria."Today, Fox execs told employees to work from home, referring to the pandemic as a "crisis." https://t.co/wBPV3TY5XN— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 12, 2020

        Reply
      34. 34.

        SiubhanDuinne

        The Metropolitan Opera has pulled the plug, at least for the rest of this month:

        Dear Friends –

        As you are certainly aware, normal activities are very much in flux throughout the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, and New York City is no exception. In view of this, please be advised the Met has canceled all public performances through March 31, inclusive of the planned HD transmission of Der Fliegende Holländer this Saturday.

        Disappointed — I love Dutchman and was very much looking forward to this performance — but it’s clearly a smart decision, and not really surprising.

        Reply
      36. 36.

        Jay

        If you’re wondering whether it’s an overreaction to cancel large gatherings and public events (and I love basketball), here’s a useful primer as to why these measures can slow the spread of the virus and save lives. We have to look out for each other. https://t.co/Ld7Uc8sPTQ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 12, 2020

        Reply
      38. 38.

        jl

        Wow, some in the press will bothesides anything, even when potentially many many lives are at stake.

        Richard Engel
        @RichardEngel
        The reaction/overreaction in the US to the virus seems largely political. Trump’s critics have no confidence in him, so they panic. Others defend Trump no matter what he does and don’t listen to anyone else. Not a recipe for keep calm and carry on. When broken you can’t be strong.

        https://twitter.com/RichardEngel/status/1238229943785578505

        Engel should be criticized for such a dumb and dangerous statement.

        Reply
      39. 39.

        bluehill

        If repubs can get trump to declare a national emergency, that would be an indication (to me) that some adults are starting to take over. Apparently it’s something states have been asking for and trump has refused to do because of the optics. I know low bar, but baby steps.

        Reply
      41. 41.

        Aleta

        @Calouste:
        His  office:   “Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.”   But, “in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.”
        No symptoms,  no travel to a restricted country, no direct contact with an infected person.  How  does he qualify for one  of the coveted tests?

        Reply
      42. 42.

        Baud

        @Aleta:

        Ugh. As much as I dislike Graham, I hope every member of Congress is being given the best medical care right now.  They are old, and we don’t want the risk identified in this post to come to fruition.

        Reply
      45. 45.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        @Aleta:

        No symptoms,  no travel to a restricted country, no direct contact with an infected person.  How  does he qualify for one  of the coveted tests?

        Wasn’t Matt Gaetz tested recently? He can get a test because of who he is and his position. John Q Public can go piss up a pole unless they need to be hospitalized

        Reply
      46. 46.

        8 man shell

        @joel hanes:

        @danielx:

        What, you think that Trump’s reelection won’t lead to more deaths than that?

        ACA will be gone, SS/medicare/medicaid will be gutted if not eliminated, and so on.

        Need I go through the thousands of other horrible consequences that fall short of actual deaths?

        Pull your head out of the sand.  Trump represents an existential threat to this country and it’s citizens.

        Reply
      47. 47.

        jl

        Should be noted that there is a large research literature, and sets of federal and state guidelines,  on best response to the next flu pandemic. This Covid-19 pandemic has a lot in common with that Some parts of the flu research aren’t useful, for example we don’t have a vaccine for Covid-19, and response approaches that use quick target ring immunization around outbreaks aren’t relevant. But a lot of it is. There are reviews that sift through the literature, evaluating strategies stratified by basic reproduction number.

        Also, there is a literature on how to do costly and socially disruptive closures in a sustainable way over a prolonged epidemic. For example, trigger points for closing schools for a week or two, and then triggers for reopening them. Idea is to use school closures to help reduce transmission without bringing a whole school system to a halt for 3 months or more. So, when a governor who doesn’t like Trump announces a two week school closure, they are not panicking. They are most likely listening to state public health expert who knows the literature and recommending that measure as the best next move to reduce severity of the epidemic.

        Also a big literature on value of use of mass travel bans. There is even a review of what government and commercial data bases are best to use for estimation of effect. Consensus that they are just delaying tactics useful at first sign of pandemic. Wonder if Trump considered that in his error filled description of that policy in his speech.

         

        Edit: changed some fat fingure ‘flue’ to ‘flu’. This isn’t about ‘spare the air’ days.

        Reply
      48. 48.

        Marcopolo

        The only thing that crosses my mind when I hear the Senate is recessed for the weekend is how many of them are flying home? It would just be dumb for a bunch of people over 70 to be flying back & forth this weekend which is what these senators have done regularly for years.

        Reply
      49. 49.

        Jay

        UPDATE: In response to my tweet @Amtrak provided this response: “We are not asking employees to take unpaid leave, we will be rolling out a voluntary leave program for non-mission critical employees that are willing to take time off on an unpaid basis.” @wusa9 #coronavirus— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) March 11, 2020

        Reply
      50. 50.

        jl

        @Baud: Forgot to say that tweet was found on Josh Marshall’s twitter feed on the Covid-19 epidemic, which is a very valuable information resource. It has gotten NYC-centric, but since he lives there and his business is headquartered there, it’s for understandable reasons.

        Reply
      51. 51.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        @jl:

        Wow. People don’t trust Trump to handle this for valid reasons. He hasn’t handled this well at all so far. The tests were botched and he has consistently valued the stock market/economy over lives. That’s not the same as sycophantic Trump cultists sticking their fingers in their ears and going “Lalalala I can’t hear you!”

        Reply
      52. 52.

        JoyceH

        Something that occurred to me today. I saw a medical expert say that if this pandemic is not catastrophic, it will be because the public self-isolates/quarantines on their own initiative, and that seems to be happening. Local governments and businesses and individuals are deciding this is serious and doing what they can to mitigate, without any guidance or assistance from the feds.

        And it reminded me of something I heard several weeks ago. Some communications expert said that when a person gets caught lying repeatedly, what happens is, when they say something, people don’t think ‘well, that might not be true,’ no – they immediately assume that the exact OPPOSITE of what the liar is saying is true.

        So it could be that Trump’s weeks of happy talk and downplaying the problem is what convinced the public that this pandemic really IS serious.

        Reply
      55. 55.

        grammypat

        I wonder if anyone is looking into transmission via insects.

        Mosquitoes especially, but also other flying/biting insects, are potential problems … IF they are capable of carrying the trumpneumonia virus.

        Reply
      56. 56.

        Jay

        not to put too fine a point on it, but at the height of a global pandemic, the lead white house reporter for the most important newspaper in america has retweeted a fake news story about tom hanks receiving wilson the volleyball in quarantine. please send help. pic.twitter.com/nhp4i7lU8z— jord (@jordansarge) March 12, 2020

        Reply
      63. 63.

        jl

        @JoyceH: “Local governments and businesses and individuals are deciding this is serious and doing what they can to mitigate, without any guidance or assistance from the feds.”

        We are lucky that, back in the day when science and planning were fashionable in the federal government, here were a series of federally sponsored task forces going back decades that produced several iterations of guidelines for next flu pandemic. Probably every supervising public and private public health professional is familiar with those plans, and probably many participated in the task forces at some time or another.

        It is very dangerous that the US exec is irresponsible and not providing good leadership. But I think a mistake to think that state and local officials are forced into desperate improvisations or doing things on the fly because of that.

        There are binders and binders full of researched guidelines and protocols all over the country.

        Reply
      65. 65.

        CaseyL

        OT, sorry:  A Seattle artist has set up a gofundme for Seattle artists being hit hard by coronavirus-related cancellations of festivals, jobs, and shows. If you feel like contributing, you can do so here:  Fundraiser for Artists Relief.

        I first read about it under the Twitter hashtag #WeGotThisSeattle – and if you like a good ugly cry, made up of hope and appreciation and civic pride, I recommend it.  Seattle people and businesses are stepping up in a very big way.  Seattle’s fanciest restaurant, Canlis, is closing its sit-down dining room and opening a Burger Drive Thru and a Bagel Shop in its parking lot, so its employees can keep working and Seattle diners can keep eating.  (Canlis says they will also be starting a delivery service.)

        And the Seattle Symphony will broadcast a free video and livestream starting tonight.

        I’ve bitched and moaned about how big, rude, and crowded Seattle has become.  Tonight I’m falling in love with my city all over again.

        Now excuse me while I go cry some more.

        Reply
      66. 66.

        Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

        @Calouste:

        and all the stock market did in response to his actions was drop further and faster…

        It’s very ironic. He’s in the hospitality business. He’s probably going to get hosed

        Reply
      67. 67.

        Mallard Filmore

        @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

         

        Wasn’t Matt Gaetz tested recently? He can get a test because of who he is and his position. John Q Public can go piss up a pole unless they need to be hospitalized

        Ayn Rand summed it up nicely in Atlas Shrugged: “the politics of pull”.

        Reply
      70. 70.

        grammypat

        @Jay:  Got links?

        Since this one is ‘novel,’ my question is whether anyone has looked into the issue for it, in particular.   Assuming that because it’s a coronavirus it will behave exactly like all of the others is wishful thinking.

        Reply
      71. 71.

        Calouste

        I’m now reading that the shitgibbon is cancelling a rally and that his campaign offices are getting deep cleaned because of this “hoax”.

        Reply
      74. 74.

        Mallard Filmore

        @JoyceH:

         

        So it could be that Trump’s weeks of happy talk and downplaying the problem is what convinced the public that this pandemic really IS serious.

        They also have the example of Italy, not a shithole country, to look at.

        Reply
      75. 75.

        chris

        Today in “Let me google that for you.” On the front page of the WAPO:

        Trading high-fives for booty bumps: How a D.C. fitness studio is combating coronavirus

        Twelve year olds like me are giggling, others not so much. Gotta laugh when you can these days.

        Reply
      76. 76.

        Roger Moore

        @Marcopolo:

        The only thing that crosses my mind when I hear the Senate is recessed for the weekend is how many of them are flying home?

        Don’t worry!  They’ll be getting rides in swanky private jets, not sitting in coach with the plebs.

        Reply
      77. 77.

        Ksmiami

        @Mnemosyne: no one here means any of the bj and extended family harm it’s just if Trump supporters can not handle the truth the fall out is on them. For a long time, I’ve been saying we cannot build a modern society when a large percentage of the country won’t accept basic scientific facts. Do take care of yourself and your mom- my parents are in their 80s and still going to church etc…

        Reply

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.