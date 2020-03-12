I guess what is so infuriating about the current pickle we are in is that it was so fucking predictable. We had already dodged who knows how many bullets with President dipshit, it was bound to happen that there would be a crisis that wouldn’t just work itself out without causing maximum damage to the country and the citizenry.

In the end, though, every lucky streak ends. So here we are, with a pandemic sweeping the nation, and we’re completely unprepared in part because of easily avoidable mistakes and disastrous decisions like firing the entire pandemic response team. We’re left with an addled moron leading us whose only skill is bullshitting his idiot followers, and the virus doesn’t give a shit about who or who is not wearing a MAGA hat.

And it is the utter predictability of this that is maddening as we all knew Republican hubris was going to catch up to us, because the house always wins. Even the worst gambler knows this maxim- the house always wins.

Unless, of course, you are Donald Trump, who lost money running casinos.