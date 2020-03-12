Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Positivity

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Positivity

by | 99 Comments

This post is in: ,

    3. 3.

      ziggy

      Thank you Anne Laurie! We need a “playing to win against Covid” thread more often, focus on solutions and what we are doing that is working, how we are coping, and not just “OMG, we are mostly all going to die!”. Because you don’t do enough threads//

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      James Palmer’s point is so important.

      If – and it’s a big if – we get this right, the measures will feel like an overreaction afterward. Not very bright people will say ‘I don’t know why we made all that fuss, when only a few thousand people died in the end.’

      Similarly, I’ve seen an awful lot of “We may be overreacting” today. To my mind, there is no such thing as overreaction at this point.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      positivity is in the eye of the beholder, I call this positivity

      @realDonaldTrump
      Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest!

      The Hoarse Whisperer @ HoarseWisperer
      Your eventual tomb will see more urine than a stadium bathroom.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      This may be a weird way to be positive about this, but if this charts the course a lot of people are expecting and we’re slogging through this still in 6 months, we’re going to see some serious restructurings of the US economy, likely for the better. Not that there won’t be a lot of pain – but there was going to be pain no matter what.

      The cost of this is going to sufficiently high that industry bailouts will minimal. We simply won’t be able to afford it. We’ll dump money into critical industries but a whole bunch are going to swirl. This may kill off big parts of the gig economy. All of those industries that swore they’d go out of business having to give sick leave or pay health insurance or higher minimum wage will likely go under, because now the feds are paying for that, and fuck that. If Democrats get control in Nov, I would hope they would skip the tax cuts/credits approach and put specific funding into critical industries/infrastructure as a better mechanism to create jobs (the unemployment numbers are going to be astounding).

      This may be the gateway to a much more balanced, much fairer society, but it’s going to take some FDR shit to get there. We’re going to have to lean hard on our elected officials. Crisis is opportunity. But the right people need to be in place to take advantage of that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @cain: What is the word on cats? Asking for a friend.

      I would assume they’re even less likely to transfer virus particles!  Dogs have to go outside and touch all sorts of possibly contaminated surfaces; cats don’t.

      (If one has an indoor / outdoor cat, this would be the perfect time to keep Furry Companion indoors for a while.  However much they resent the change, you’ll probably be at home to give them more attention to salve their feelings.  And when there’s a big social upheaval like we’re looking at, it’s always harder for small vulnerable beings to stay safe ‘in the wild’.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      ER doc described 2 recent patients in enough respiratory distress to be admitted to the hospital, tested negative for flu and 20 common viruses, had CT scans consistent with Covid-19. State denied them both testing. Doc: “It made me realize that they weren’t testing anyone.” https://t.co/q3rgzpWTH6— emma brown (@emmersbrown) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gravenstone

      @Anne Laurie: I think the question is also in the vein of ‘can we infect our cats if we come down with Covid-19?’. And for that, I don’t think anyone knows at this juncture.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Given the financial hit we’re taking in my house in order to make our boomer forebears feel and be safe, I’m finding myself caring less and less about them, particularly when their political puppets view mitigation of the financial impact as socialism.

       

      We all gotta die of something- maybe this is Gaia’s way of culling….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @Cheryl Rofer: Yeah.  There are problems you can measure and gauge the proper response to, and there are problems you can’t measure and have to throw everything you have at, because if you come up short, you’ll have to do it again, but even bigger.

      Most of the things we’re ‘overreacting’ to have little to no cost. Kids missing a week of school isn’t a big deal. Delaying the NBA isn’t a big deal. Cancelling a concert or a cruise isn’t a big deal. Yes, it is to individual workers who may lose money or their job even, but if we are able to turn those things right back on again, those will recover. It’s only when we can’t that it’s truly painful, and in that case it wasn’t an overreaction.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      West of the Rockies

      @ziggy

      Agreed. For a few days, this place sounded like a Jericho Trumpet (the device attached to WW2 Stuka divebombers). I’m not encouraging naivety, just a need for hope, action.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gravenstone: I think the question is also in the vein of ‘can we infect our cats if we come down with Covid-19?’. And for that, I don’t think anyone knows at this juncture.

      I’m not a veterinarian, but I would assume the odds are very much against such zoonotic transmission.

      And the same precautions we use to protect ourselves will also protect our feline housemates.  As they would be the first to say:  Keep cleanng ALL THE THINGS, all the time!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      chris

      @Cheryl Rofer: One can only hope that the overreaction will be enough. I have my doubts. And fears.

      This is huge: Ohio Health Dept. Director Amy Acton is saying that evidence of community spread indicates that 1% of Ohioans are currently carrying coronavirus. That's *117,000* people.Only 5 in Ohio have actually tested positive to this point. pic.twitter.com/lae7T6W5jN— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) 12 March 2020

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Aleta

       

      They’re preparing boxed meals to distribute to kids.

      Tay Anderson @TayAndersonCO
      Activist, Community Organizer, Elected to the Denver School Board (He/Him/His)
      @DirectorTay for all official School Board work.

      We will provide FREE Breakfast and Lunch to ALL KIDS in Denver, ages 1-18! This will begin 3/16 and will last through 4/6. Breakfast is 8-9 — Lunch is 12-1 Here are the locations:
      https://twitter.com/TayAndersonCO/status/1238297407776894977

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      here’s some genuine positivity. I am not a follower of the basketball, but I’ve seen a few players step up, and of course Mark Cuban, who I still think is kind of goofy

      SportsCenter @SportsCenter
      Kevin Love commits $100,000 to the Cavs’ arena and support staff due to the suspension of the NBA season.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @Mary G: The explanation for the flattening the curve is easy for anyone who has used a funnel.

      There’s a maximum rate you can pour without it overflowing. There’s no danger in pouring more in so long as it can flow out just as quickly. But if you pour in too quickly, it overflows and you have a mess, and you only need to go a little bit over that maximum before it all goes to hell. By taking a little longer to pour it out, you avoid spilling over.

      We need to take longer to spread this around to not overflow the hospitals.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jay

      Reposted from yesterday,

      I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store.— Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

      Thread,…..

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Similarly, I’ve seen an awful lot of “We may be overreacting” today. To my mind, there is no such thing as overreaction at this point.

      Reminds me of Y2K. Lot of people sat around in 2001 and said “what a big nothing burger; we all panicked for this?” and ignored the vast vast amount of work that had to get done to make it mostly a nonevent. Absent that work, it’d have been a lot worse.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Similarly, I’ve seen an awful lot of “We may be overreacting” today. To my mind, there is no such thing as overreaction at this point.

      The people who say stuff like this never go on to say what the proper reaction should be.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gin & Tonic

      If – and it’s a big if – we get this right, the measures will feel like an overreaction afterward. Not very bright people will say ‘I don’t know why we made all that fuss

      I’m old enough to have been in an IT project management role for years before Y2K, and I know well how much effort the (collective) industry devoted to mitigation. For years afterward we had to listen to morons saying “hey, it was no big deal, nothing much happened.” Yeah, because millions and millions of programming hours were spent to make sure of that.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @chris: A big problem with those estimates is that we don’t know how many cases are asymptomatic, how many are like a mild cold, how many are at the “mild” limit of a horrendous cough that still doesn’t need to be in the hospital, and how many are much worse.

      I was just reading on Twitter that Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive and that there is a case in the FBI? CIA? and thinking that I’d like to know where on that spectrum these cases land. The celebrity cases, so far, seem to be mild.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      @chris: I really don’t agree with that estimate. Ohio might have an outbreak in a city where 1% of people have it, but that doesn’t mean you can extrapolate it to a state simply because that’s the political boundary that defines your job.

      The US data got off to a weird start because the first deaths came in a small, highly vulnerable location. So if you extrapolated from that data point, it’d look like it was vastly more common than it actually was. In that nursing home, some 70% of people had it, but outside it was vastly lower.

      Maybe 100K people across the US have it. My guess is it’s 25K-50K.  We’re starting to find it in disconnected corners, which is concerning because it suggests its passing all kinds of normal social borders.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      Sooooo…..kind of a nit pick here.

      Looking at the twitter graph on flattening the curve above.   This tweet: https://twitter.com/juliettekayyem/status/1237785223829622785?s=20

      It occurs to me that as a physics teacher, the area under the graph would normally represent the number of incidences.  The red curve is taller but narrower, the blue curve is shorter but wider.  At first glance, the volume under the curves looks roughly similar.

      Obviously this isn’t want they want to represent.  That the same number of people are going to die, just over a longer period of time.  Especially on a graph with no numerical axis.  But that’s what it looks like to me.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      @Brachiator:The people who say stuff like this never go on to say what the proper reaction should be.

      Whatever China or Korea or Singapore are doing to bend the curve downwards perhaps?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Martin

      @2liberal: Some of that doesn’t match what we’re seeing in studies. It’s passing around just fine in equatorial location and southern hemisphere where temperatures are higher.

      It can stay on hard surfaces for multiple days (all coronaviruses do). It can remain airborne for 3 hours.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kent: That the same number of people are going to die, just over a longer period of time.

      Just because people get the disease does not mean that they are going to die.  As I understand it, the deaths occur if treatment isn’t available.  So, if the same number of people get it but they get it over a longer period of time so that they can get appropriate treatment, fewer people will die.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Kent: Excellent point!

      @2liberal: I have my doubts about a number of those points, including drinking water to get the virus into your stomach and all the numerical survival times.

      We do not know the virus’s response to ambient temperatures. Just do not. So we can’t assume it will go away in the summer. And if it does, it will come back in the fall

      ETA: The symptoms that I’ll call the New Mexico hotline for are combined dry cough and fever. Or obvious exposure to someone who’s got it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jay

      @Martin:

      As of 3 days ago, according to John Hopkins, there were only 760 confirmed cases in the entire US and Territories. The CDC said today, 1,215.

      and yet, cases are popping up in rural hamlets that havn’t had a single visitor since the last FTFNYT Cletus Safari and nobody has traveled anywhere, ever, so,………

      funny thing when there is a disease out there nobody is testing for.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      chris

      @Cheryl Rofer: Justin and Sophie are in their 40s and disgustingly fit and healthy. He hasn’t been tested yet but they seem very affectionate with each other so… They should get through without too much trouble.

      Sophie was in the UK for some event and I wonder if she caught it from the genius Minister of Health who spent several days with all kinds of people including Bojo.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Martin

      @Kent: No, that is what they are trying to represent.

      There is no containment. Half of us will get this. The problem is that hospital admits below the line have a roughly 1% fatality rate (based on areas outside of Wuhan and Italy) while cases above the line, where hospitals are overwhelmed are around 5%. The 3.2% rate quoted is for all of China. But there’s a within capacity rate (1%) and an above capacity rate (5%). We’re trying to keep to the 1% rate. There’s no hope of limiting cases unless we stretch this out long enough for a vaccine or some highly effective treatment to arrive.

      The rate we don’t know (and hope never to) is the rationing care rate if Italy goes through with their plan to deny intubation for anyone over 60. That’ll probably be as high as 20%.

      In fact, they’d be willing to trade out more people getting it if that was the cost of dragging this out longer. Unless we can ramp up ICU beds dramatically, we might need to drag this out for over a year to keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Thanks to all the Y2K commenters! I said something like Palmer’s tweet the other day on Twitter, and someone responded with Y2K. I was almost going to mention it upthread, but I didn’t know for sure. You have convinced me.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gravenstone

      @Kent:  Actually, that’s exactly what they want to represent. If the area under the curves is total number of patients requiring advanced care, then the flatter curve means fewer patients needing that care at any given time. And that means less stress on the very limited resources of ICU facilities and mechanical ventilators. Otherwise we wind up like Italy, which is triaging who can get onto the limited number of ventilators, with preference being given to younger patients in the absence of any overriding criteria. The unavailability of those resources to those not selected during triage means a likely spike in deaths until the surge passes.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Gravenstone: I look forward to overreacting like all hell when voting for the Democratic presidential nominee in November.  I hope enough people will join me.  It’s simply hitting the touchscreen for the Dem nominee or filling in the bubble or line.

      If only enough people had overreacted like that in 2016…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @The Dangerman: according to his own side (sort of, she’s a far-right never-trumper)…

      Liz Mair @LizMair 1h

      The 78% number comes from RNC polling of small dollar donors on its list and it used to be a 90%+ number. What’s really interesting here is that Trump’s approval among GOP small dollars on an RNC list fell a minimum of 12%. Think about THAT.

      You wonder who combs through different polls of increasingly more specific groups to find a binkie for him, Kellyanne? Hope?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jay

      These incompetent bastards!Click "animate spread" to see movement COVID-19. The *first* country hit by infection outside of Asia was USA. The *last* country to start testing was USA. The *only* industrialized country without massive testing *now* is USA.https://t.co/t5saWuIuT6— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Mike J

      @Omnes Omnibus

      So, if the same number of people get it but they get it over a longer period of time so that they can get appropriate treatment, fewer people will die.

      Not only people with coronavirus. If the hospitals are overwhelmed, they can’t treat coronavirus or heart attacks or car crashes. Flattening the curve is the best way to keep more people alive.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Martin

      @Cheryl Rofer: Actually the water thing sounds possibly right. The virus needs to get in the lungs to infect you. If it’s lodged in your windpipe it doesn’t, so you want to ensure it doesn’t go into your respiratory system.

      It’s like 20 seconds of hand washing but for your throat.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      FlyingToaster

      @Kent: Not necessarily die.

      The same number of infections — and possibly serious infections — will happen.  But if the hospitals aren’t full, then the serious cases will get the care they need and fewer will die.

      Think South Korea (where the curve has flattened and everyone with a serious case is in hospital) versus Italy (where they’re triaging ventilators, and if you’re over 35, you probably won’t get one).

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      @2liberal:

      This information may be well intentioned, but should not be spread around. It contains a mix of maybe good advice with some dubious statements.

      One item is demonstrably false.

      This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27 degrees. It hates the Sun.

      Neither cold weather nor hot baths kill the virus.

      People should visit the CDC or WHO website for clearly explained tips and facts.

      For example

      WHO Myth Busting

      https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jay

      Coronavirus testing numbers:

      -CDC tested 77 people this week **total** as of Wednesday

      -States are testing an average of 50 people per day.

      -A single private lab is up and running w. coronavirus tests. The next soonest will be ready to go on 03/16.https://t.co/HwnjMhnD94— Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) March 12, 2020

      Reply
    58. 58.

      The Dangerman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      The 78% number comes from RNC polling of small dollar donors on its list and it used to be a 90%+ number.

      So, the 78% number is a number that should be causing Trump to be crapping in his pants. Got it.

      I don’t believe in a Hell, which is too bad, as KellyAnne would have an express ticket, too. Jump the line, fucker!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Anne Laurie

      @delk: I wish there was overreaction 30 plus years ago when all my friends died.

      You are not alone in that, my friend.  (Even though, praise Murphy, my *immediate* circle was pretty well spared, so I haven’t wanted to stress that personally.)

      When the twitter hipsters sneer Well, it’s just old sick people, who cares about them anyway, I get Names Quilt flashbacks…

      Reply
    60. 60.

      TEL

      @2liberal: The 26-27 degrees will kill it doesn’t make sense to me. If that were accurate, the act of infecting humans would kill it as normal human body temp is around 36-37 degrees.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      The stuff from “Stanford Hospital” is false information which should not be spread. From the Verge:

      A list of dubious coronavirus tips is going viral on Facebook and Twitter, as well as spreading through email. It falsely claims to be from the Stanford Hospital board and contains advice like “take a few sips of water every 15 minutes at least,” to kill the virus. None of these tips have anything to do with reality; it is dangerous misinformation.

      https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/12/21177262/coronavirus-tip-fake-list-stanford-hoax-covid-19

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kelly

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      If – and it’s a big if – we get this right, the measures will feel like an overreaction afterward. Not very bright people will say ‘I don’t know why we made all that fuss

      Y2K was the closing act of my career as a mainframe programmer for big biz. He’s right.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mary G

      Well, this is horrible (WaPo)
      ‘Italy has abandoned us’: People are being trapped at home with their loved ones’ bodies amid coronavirus lockdown.

      When his sister died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Luca Franzese thought that things couldn’t get much worse.

      Then, for more than 36 hours, the Italian actor and mixed martial arts trainer was trapped at home with Teresa Franzese’s decaying body, unable to find a funeral home that would bury her.

      “I have my sister in bed, dead, I don’t know what to do,” Franzese said in a Facebook video over the weekend, pleading for help. “I cannot give her the honor she deserves because the institutions have abandoned me. I contacted everyone, but nobody was able to give me an answer.”

      Hospitals aren’t the only places that can be overwhelmed. Iran has dug trenches in a cemetery that can be seen from space.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      joel hanes

      @dmsilev:

      Y2K. …  Absent that work, it’d have been a lot worse.

      Absent that work, it would have been a sci-fi catastrophe.  My mom was on the board of a regional electric utility, and what their engineers told them would make you turn white as a sheet.  But they were warned in time, and found and hired the old grey-ponytail programmers who knew the stuff, and got it all fixed well in advance, and tested it.

      Because what their engineers told them would make you turn white as a sheet.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      MisterForkbeard

      @2liberal: I think others have said so, but this specific mail has been proven to be false. Not from Stanford, and about 2/3s of it is nonsense and the other 3rd has some errors.

      The Sun thing is because UV rays kill viruses, not because of heat around 26/27 degrees.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Martin:

      Most of the things we’re ‘overreacting’ to have little to no cost. Kids missing a week of school isn’t a big deal. Delaying the NBA isn’t a big deal. Cancelling a concert or a cruise isn’t a big deal. Yes, it is to individual workers who may lose money or their job even, but if we are able to turn those things right back on again, those will recover. It’s only when we can’t that it’s truly painful, and in that case it wasn’t an overreaction.

      As mentioned, I know a lot of performers and artists. Many of whom day jobs were in the gig economy, which has no dried up along with their bookings. As in someone who bartends and had all of her shifts cancelled, and now is panicking about being evicted at the end of the month, and being able to pay for groceries.

      We need to “over-react” right now, but there’s definitely going to be some huge short-term damage to a number of people. I don’t know of a good, fast, solution, but we need to be “over-reacting” on that too.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      sanjeevs

      Currently experts expect over 1 million deaths in the U.S. since the virus was not contained & we cannot even test for it. This will be recorded as a major preventable public health disaster. I will try to relate what I learned from a long day of calls about what is happening.

      The original sin is Trump’s months long denial and his dismantling of public health and response infrastructure. That wasn’t all, but it led to other fatal mistakes. 2/

      The public health infrastructure could have been prepared. What does that mean: nasal swabs, respirators, ventilators, RNA kits to read tests, machines, gloves. We can at best do 10,000 tests/day. We should be able to do millions. 3/

      All of this could have ramped up and solved in January & February and right now we would be talking about containment. We could have also allowed labs to produce tests earlier or gotten WHO tests. We did not. Why? In part Federal workers could not be seen contradicting Trump. 4/

      If you don’t think that’s right, remember only weeks before Trump firing justice department officials who weren’t loyal to him. But worse, tweeting out their names for savage mobs to attack. 5/

      Still today, people in the CDC are well aware of the fatality estimates at the top of this thread. Yet they are muzzled. They are aware of the shortages. Yet they are muzzled. Worse, they are being asked to call the press and tell them they are not being muzzles. 6/

       

      https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/1238303395448008704

       

      Former Medicare, Medicaid, ACA head for Obama

       

      Reply
    73. 73.

      joel hanes

      @Kent:

      I believe it’s supposed to be a graph of instantaneous number of cases, not a graph of fatalities.

      Fatalities would comprise the peak of the taller curve, above the line that denotes the capacity of the medical system to cope.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      Actually the water thing sounds possibly right. The virus needs to get in the lungs to infect you. If it’s lodged in your windpipe it doesn’t, so you want to ensure it doesn’t go into your respiratory system.

      If you breathe the virus in, you’ve got it. Drinking anything will not make a difference.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      ziggy

      @Anne Laurie: And the same precautions we use to protect ourselves will also protect our feline housemates.  As they would be the first to say:  Keep cleanng ALL THE THINGS, all the time!

      But they would want us to do it by licking ourselves.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Sister Golden Bear: We need to be over-reacting in terms of providing a safety net for all the people who will be unemployed. I have seen some good lists that supposedly represent the bill Nancy Pelosi is negotiating, but I’m not convinced they’re reliable, so I’ll stick with the hope that she’s going to get a good bill and then we can bludgeon the Senate into passing it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      ziggy

      @Cheryl Rofer: Similarly, I’ve seen an awful lot of “We may be overreacting” today. To my mind, there is no such thing as overreaction at this point.

      From a vantage point of the Seattle area, it does not feel like overreacting.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Elizabelle

      Gloves coming off.  Rarely watch “The 11th Hour”, but it’s Ali Velshi as host.  Very bright guy.

      Last segment:  pretty much direct quote from Jon Meacham:  “Trump has shown no capacity to grow or change and that is one of the tragedies of this modern era.”

      Yup.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Anne Laurie

      @HumboldtBlue: I have an 88-year-old father, a sister and BiL in fucking Morocco after the entire fucking clan begged them to stay home before they left last week and now the crisis deepens.

      I think the best advice at this point would be for your whole clan to shun your sister & BiL for at least 14 days after they come back — if the Trump admin allows them back in, which isn’t at all certain, and I hope they packed with that possibility in mind!

      As someone whose chronic allergic rhinitis is griefing me right now, the best information about symptoms I’ve been able to find is that a fever of 100.4 or higher & a dry cough are the most reliable signs of COVID-19 infection.  Runny noses, sneezing, itchy eyes are (thank the Trickster God)  not.  Nor are digestive upsets… although as the current meme goes, There’s a toilet paper shortage because every time one person sneezes, a dozen others soil themselves.

      Anyone has better information on symptoms, please DO share with the rest of us!

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Mary G

      Hi Folks. We have a new show tonight w no audience, but we cancelled next week’s shows before our scheduled break. I wish I could stay on stage to share this uncertain moment w you, but I don’t do this show alone, and I have to do what’s best for my staff. Hope to be back soon.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 13, 2020

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle:Trump has shown no capacity to grow or change and that is one of the tragedies of this modern era.

      Or perhaps

      trumpov has shown no capacity to grow or change…and granted, he started from the lowest possible baseline of expectations with his dimwit followers, and he has only degenerated from there…and that is one of the tragedies of this modern era.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mary G: Iran has dug trenches in a cemetery that can be seen from space.

      Actually, I’ve got a thread about that queued up for later.  TL;DR, that’s a gross exaggeration; using Google Earth to zoom in gave a misleading photo of an Iranian cemetary with a hundred or so pre-dug individual plots.  Since local religious practice mandates burial within 24 hours whenever possible, the Iranian government has actually been circulating this information, to reassure people that if the worst happens, they won’t be worrying about not being able to properly bury their dead relatives.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Suzanne

      Our school district is on spring break this week, and they just announced closure for next week. I am already working from home. We’re throwing ourselves into social distancing.

      I wish we had quality leadership. Understatement, I know.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      piratedan

      @joel hanes: we had a similar issue with our Lab software, entire modules had to be re-written to accommodate date format changes and calculations that only used six digit date formats…

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Brachiator

      @Anne Laurie:

      From the WHO website:

      The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell. …

      Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. …

      People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.

      https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses#:~:text=symptoms

       

      ETA. Please excuse any formatting issues. Posted on the fly from my phone.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kirk Spencer

      @sanjeevs: Millions.

      So two threads down I made a longish comment estimating upcoming deaths over the upcoming year. The most optimistic path (barring miracle vaccines) was “only” 330,000 deaths. However, jl was kind enough to note the optimists’ numbers have gotten even better, probably.

      But.

      I also did the pessimists. The “what’s the worst we’re seeing, and what if we have a short sharp rise that exceeds hospital capacity, and guess what we think we see in the US” number.

      That’s over 11 million dead.

      The actions such as decisions of the NBA and NCAA and hundreds of stories of individuals stepping up give me hope for the optimists. But the big structure that’s supposed to be supporting all that (the government) working against all that makes me unable to dismiss the latter. And it doesn’t help when people like Andy Slavitt say things like this.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Kirk Spencer

      @Kent: Sorry, I wasn’t clear.

      I’m a natural pessimist. I’m trying to be optimistic. THAT is the battle he’s in which he’s being the opposite of helpful.

      Which is not a denigration of him. It’s a rueful observation coupled with an ongoing sense of dread.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      terry chay

      @Kent: The graph is for infected not mortality. Mortality is a big function of whether or not the medical system gets overloaded.

      In places such as Wuhan, Italy, Iraq it got overloaded and mortality was/is 2-4%. In places like the rest of China, Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong it is not and we are seeing mortality less than 0.7%.

      Even if the area under the curve is the same (and without a vaccine it will eventually be as total infections will climb until about 50% of the world has it and there is herd immunity), the mortality is very very different.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Jay

      @Major Major Major Major:

      the Ohio stat is from the Ohio Surgeon General type person and is based on extrapolation of  known cases, suspected cases, known and unknown vectors and geographical dispersion.

      Basically, a guess based on the fact that almost nobody has been tested but some guy in Anus, Ohio, (Pop 6 right now), who’s never left his Momma’s couch in a decade, has tested positive.

      It’s one of the pandemic predictive models Epidemiologists use when because of war, remoteness, corruption or Dumph, they have little to no data on the spread of a disease.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Timurid

      My school is planning to stay open for the foreseeable future. If they’re not the only college left open in Louisiana, they will be within a day. This place is run by literal madmen. But losing my job going into what will likely be a worse recession than 2008 would likely be worse for my long term health than actually catching the virus, so…

      Reply

