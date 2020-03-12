The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out.
— Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) March 12, 2020
If you are feeling helpless re COVID-19 you know what you can do to help the medical system? GIVE BLOOD https://t.co/mLZoiN1Oag
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 12, 2020
For those in alcoholism recovery and sobriety, I’m currently looking into hosting secure online meetings w/ video conferencing in case we are unable to get to the rooms for regular meetings.
If anyone is already doing this please reach out.
— Travis Akers ???? (@travisakers) March 12, 2020
It is really time to get serious about #FlattenTheCurve. Time to plan seriously for life in a period of social distancing, avoiding crowds, movement restrictions. Plan.
And help out the people who are going to be hurt by it, please. https://t.co/0cRGaTP15p
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 11, 2020
If you want further reading…
Finally pic.twitter.com/cVpSAcQ7fz
— Pamela P. Martinez (@PamelaPMartinez) March 12, 2020
The Atlantic is putting their COVID19 stories outside the paywall now. https://t.co/aTr7ByAghn
— Rebecca7 | #BTSinSeattle (@mamajite) March 11, 2020
#coronavirus
MANAGING THE CHAOS
(my reflections to help give some structure to the madness or simply to rock your world) 1/ pic.twitter.com/R48Ea1HhrJ
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020
We need to get a battle rhythm. We will. All disasters seem like a cluster. We need to pace. Exhale. And hunker down. 3/
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020
I say this not as a therapist but look at this chart, our collective mission. I call it the “extend the runway” goal. We need to ensure our needs don’t overwhelm our capacity. 4/ pic.twitter.com/jTtWL7SYHZ
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020
And of course we could have done better, done more with the time we had (kits! Where are the testing kits!), and had a national leader capable of leading. We have the president we have, not the one we need. Dont dwell. Move forward. 7/
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020
A mantra / private consolation for us Cynics:
If – and it's a big if – we get this right, the measures will feel like an overreaction afterward. Not very bright people will say 'I don't know why we made all that fuss, when only a few thousand people died in the end.'
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 12, 2020
US social media now feel like China on Jan.20. It will get worse and we really need to brace ourselves. https://t.co/k3Y04mb5TH
— Tony Lin ??? (@tony_zy) March 12, 2020
— ?????????? ?? ???? ??? b?????*? ?? (@romanticskeptc) March 12, 2020
