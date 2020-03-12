The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out. — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) March 12, 2020

If you are feeling helpless re COVID-19 you know what you can do to help the medical system? GIVE BLOOD https://t.co/mLZoiN1Oag — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 12, 2020

For those in alcoholism recovery and sobriety, I’m currently looking into hosting secure online meetings w/ video conferencing in case we are unable to get to the rooms for regular meetings. If anyone is already doing this please reach out. [email protected] — Travis Akers ???? (@travisakers) March 12, 2020

It is really time to get serious about #FlattenTheCurve. Time to plan seriously for life in a period of social distancing, avoiding crowds, movement restrictions. Plan.

And help out the people who are going to be hurt by it, please. https://t.co/0cRGaTP15p — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 11, 2020

If you want further reading…

The Atlantic is putting their COVID19 stories outside the paywall now. https://t.co/aTr7ByAghn — Rebecca7 | #BTSinSeattle (@mamajite) March 11, 2020

#coronavirus

MANAGING THE CHAOS

(my reflections to help give some structure to the madness or simply to rock your world) 1/ pic.twitter.com/R48Ea1HhrJ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020

We need to get a battle rhythm. We will. All disasters seem like a cluster. We need to pace. Exhale. And hunker down. 3/ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020

I say this not as a therapist but look at this chart, our collective mission. I call it the “extend the runway” goal. We need to ensure our needs don’t overwhelm our capacity. 4/ pic.twitter.com/jTtWL7SYHZ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020

And of course we could have done better, done more with the time we had (kits! Where are the testing kits!), and had a national leader capable of leading. We have the president we have, not the one we need. Dont dwell. Move forward. 7/ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 11, 2020

A mantra / private consolation for us Cynics:

If – and it's a big if – we get this right, the measures will feel like an overreaction afterward. Not very bright people will say 'I don't know why we made all that fuss, when only a few thousand people died in the end.' — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) March 12, 2020