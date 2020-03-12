Fuck these guys:

House Democrats released a package of economic measures late Wednesday that included a $2 billion boost to state unemployment insurance programs, more than $1 billion in nutritional aid, a new paid leave benefit for employees affected by the outbreak, and an increase in federal Medicaid spending, as well as a guarantee of free coronavirus testing. But that package met a frosty reception from the White House and congressional Republicans,

I have two questions, one musical, one religious. Why are there so few songs attacking political leaders in brutal terms, given that rock n’ roll is supposed to be about sticking it to the man? I can’t think of many at all, aside from some by the Clash.

Now onto the religious question. If so many people in politics are religious, then why don’t they ever talk about avoiding going to hell? As in “I have to vote for this or I am afraid I will go to hell”? That calculation enters my mind all the time, and I’m agnostic. At the very least, on my deathbed, I’d like to receive total consciousness, so I can have that going for me. Why don’t politicians seem to care about things like that?

