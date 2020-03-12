Note for the day:

The Playing to Win Resources page has been added as a link under Calling All Jackals.

Let’s use this thread today to discuss what impact the COVID-19 virus may be having on the actions you’re taking in support of voting, voter registration, Get Out The Vote, etc. (As well as anything you would normally talk about in this thread.

Going forward, I’d kind of like to highlight a different opportunity in the Note for the Day on each post. Maybe one donation opportunity and one action opportunity each time?

I would need each of you to take the lead by providing me with a short blurb for the donation opportunity and/or the action opportunity that is nearest and dearest to you. If you share that in the comments, or send it to me by email, I can feature one in each post. If you like this idea, let me know in the comments. If not, we’ll drop it.

Here’s a primer for anyone who is new to the Playing to Win posts.

What is Playing to Win?

The goal is a poll-free, spin-free, prognostication-free, media-free, what’s-wrong-with-the-other-candidate-free-zone – a political thread where the focus is on ACTION: What can be done to help our candidates, and what are we doing to help them, every day?

The hope is that this will help provide inspiration, and encourage action, as an alternative to anger, frustration and despair.

*****

A couple of our jackals requested a regular political “action” thread, which we are calling Playing to Win. We’ll keep this up for as long as there is interest.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

Let’s try Thursday late mornings and Sunday afternoons.

You asked for easy ways to find these threads:

· there’s a link in the sidebar under Calling All Jackals (on computers & tablets in landscape mode)

· there’s a link in the hamburger menu bar (on mobile)

· click on the Playing to Win category that shows up just under the byline at the top of the post

· if you’re super lazy worn out from all your work canvassing and calling and texting, click here

Everyone is free to chime in about what they are doing for their their preferred candidate. What actions are we taking at Balloon Juice, individually or collectively, to help candidates we believe in?

What might you like to do, if you weren’t stuck on not quite knowing how to go from thinking about doing something to actually doing something?

· Make calls

· Canvass

· Write postcards

· Text for your candidate

· Donate

· Register people to vote

· Give people rides to the polls to vote

· Bring food and drinks to campaign offices in your area

· Be an election judge

· Be a poll watcher

· Put together a bullet list of what you like about YOUR preferred candidate

· Go to a battleground state to work on a campaign.

· Use your frequent flyer miles to send a volunteer to a battleground state

· If you live in a battleground state, host a volunteer who could stay at your house

· Share a great informational article about YOUR preferred candidate

· If you have campaign connections, connect interested jackals with that campaign

· Organize a postcard-writing campaign and help other BJ peeps get started

What else are you doing?

Tell us what actions you’ve taken today, whether it’s calling or donating or canvassing or writing postcards or talking to someone about your candidate, or anything else that’s on that list. Or even something that isn’t!

Forget the other candidates. Tell us what you LIKE about your candidate.

Share your worries or concerns about canvassing or other activities. What’s holding you back?

If Playing to Win appeals to you, what else would you want to see in this space?