You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19, an Introduction and Request for Expertise

Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19, an Introduction and Request for Expertise

by

This post is in:

All over the country, schools and universities are suddenly moving to distance teaching, at least for the short term, with little or no preparation because of the pandemic.  If you are working in education in any teaching capacity, and this image captures how you are feeling, this may be the series for you.

Opinions: Distance Teaching and COVID-19 (a lurker)

More than one Jackal has stepped forward and has offered to share what they know about distance teaching.  Mr. Robert’s mom always said “Look for the helpers.”  Well, we have a lot of those on Balloon Juice, and we’re gonna see if we can harness some of that expertise.

This will be an informal ad-hoc series where folks can chime in with their expertise, their recommendations, opinions and tricks of the trade.  “This is what we’re doing.”  “This is what worked for me.”  “Brainstorming.”  “I ran a distance teaching program.”  “I’m supposed to start teaching remotely on Monday, and I have no idea what I’m doing”.

Some of the posts will be formal, some informal.  Nothing has to be perfect, or perfectly written. (Though you won’t be penalized if your guest post is.)

The first post, that I will put up in a little while, is from a lurker who contacted me.  Imm contacted a few of us, and Cheryl will be putting up his guest post within a day or two.  Martin, if you would be willing to do a guest post and you haven’t already contacted a front pager, come on down!  Anyone else with experience or expertise, please let us know in the comments, or contact the front pager of your choice.

We have a new category just for this, and a link under Featuring, so the posts will be easy to find.  If you guys have resources you would like to share, we can collect all of those in one place and add a link for that.

It would be helpful if the post titles are recognizable, so maybe we’ll go with something like Opinions: Distance Teaching and COVID-19 (person’s name).  Distance Teaching (Surprise!) and COVID-19: Person’s name.

 

    63Comments

    3. 3.

      Martin

      I had a number of comments on this a few days ago, but I’ll be damned if I can figure out how to find them. Anyone willing to repost them here?

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Just be blunt and call it Long Distance Learning Tips.

      As noted downstairs, how to handle kids without the hardware and/or no internet at home, or without a fixed abode at all?

    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Who the hell is Mr. Roberts, and why is he wearing that cardigan?

      Spanky

      Our national treasure, Alexandra Petri:

      The president, no doubt sensing that the nation was feeling anxious in the early throes of the pandemic, realized that hearing and seeing exactly who was in charge was what we needed to reassure us. But first, according to Politico, he waited for Jared Kushner to conduct some independent research into the question of coronavirus and come to his own conclusions. (This raised terrifying questions, like: All this time, has Trump thought that Kushner was genuinely the best man for every job? Is it not nepotism, after all? I just assumed Kushner was being put in charge of difficult problems because of corruption, but this raises an even more alarming specter. If all along they have actually been applying themselves as best they could, things are even worse than I suspected!)

      FlyingToaster

      We’re about to be dumped into this for music school; Saturday is the last day in-building.  Everything is going remote starting Monday.

      For individual lessons, and music theory, I don’t see a problem.  But I cannot for the life of me figure out how to make group violin work.  Given today’s lagging Internet (first day of significant work-at-home for our neighborhood, at least half of the adults were home today), I see a presumptive failure mode due to latency.

      All of our weekend committments for the rest of March have been cancelled, except for this Saturday’s music classes.  No Science Olympiad, no Suzuki Festival, no violin graduation, no Playathon, no tour group rehearsal.

      I’m waiting to see if they have to close school next week (nearby, all but Watertown and Cambridge public have already announced a 2-week closure).  It’s a tiny private school, but without testing available, I’m expecting we’ll see a live case pretty damn soon.   At which point they go remote, and cancel the Spring Play (dammit!) and Track&Field.  Pfeh!

      Walker

      I run the game design program at Cornell.  Game design is a super-high touch course with 8 person project teams.  We are gearing up for online right now.  We spent today talking to the students about best practices for working remotely (a lot of people are so worried about educators making the adjustment, they forget that this is a big adjustment for students too).

      Most of the campus is using Zoom, but that solution is simply not going to work for us.  A Zoom meeting has to be created by a host, only lives as long as the host remains active, and break-out room creation is primitive.  We are moving the discussions to Discord (naturally) because we need screen sharing more than we need people faces.  However, we are planning on using a hybrid of online solutions as no one piece of software really does everything we need.

      Spanky

      Somebody needs to go to jail: (via WaPo)

      New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday ordered right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to stop selling products as coronavirus treatments.

      Jones has been marketing toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams and other items as preventing or curing the virus, James’s office said in a news release, even though the World Health Organization says there is no particular medicine to treat infections and the Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any vaccine or cure. Jones claimed, for example, that a toothpaste “kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range,” authorities said.

      Darkrose

      I’d be happy to share what I know about teaching online using Zoom. I used it to train my fellow SJSU MLIS students for two semesters; it’s a great tool for both synchronous and asynchronous instruction, and if your school uses Canvas, it’s easy to integrate.

      I’ll be working tomorrow and probably over the weekend to try to convert my upcoming library instruction sessions to Zoom.

      Nicole

      I’ll look forward to reading these.  My 4th grader is on remote learning this week from Wed-Fri, and while his teachers have done a dandy job setting up 3 days of work, it’s been a heck of an adjustment to do this much work from home (further complicated by the kid having to tag along for my last 5 days of radiation therapy, which I had not planned for).  The kid HATES distance learning, because he misses his friends.  They all have school email accounts and are chatting together, which helps some, but he’s lonely, for sure.

      Most everything is being done via Google Drive, with lots of use of outside educational websites and assignments to turn in via the Drive.  Including physical ed!

      Brachiator

      I’ve done distance teaching of tax related courses using Go to Meeting.

      We would make a download of course materials or a PowerPoint available as a PDF file available before the session.

      The PowerPoint never simply regurgitated the text of the session but highlighted the main points.

      I would flip between the PowerPoint display and a display of a computer screen showing input and calculation.

      We often had a second person who would monitor a channel that allowed people to ask questions. That person would also answer those questions. The primary instructor would include selected questions and answers that related to the topic being covered.

      Because of class size, we would mute attendees.

      Class sessions were typically an hour, but occasionally longer, with 15 minute breaks.

      We used the standard KISS system. Keep It Simple, Stupid.

      Standard format. Clearly preview what was going to be taught, teach it, and summarize what was taught.

      Because people were paying for this, we started on time, and rarely delayed the start of the session for more than a minute or two.

      A video of selected sessions was available for later download.

      Scout211

      My husband is now retired but he taught at a private university for 40+ years. A few years before he retired, they changed to remote teaching for all summer sessions. The university did have training sessions for the professors but the software that the university was using was not that hard to learn.

      A few random things he learned:  most of the students liked to watch videos that illustrated concepts he was teaching (he taught psychology) so he found lots of short videos and even assigned documentaries and movies. They did not like to watch him lecture. He changed the process to a more multi-media teaching process and that was more well received

      The video chats that replaced face-to-face meetings in his office were not that popular either. He first had “office” hours for that but quickly went to appointments.

      Tests were interesting because students tried to take tests together in groups but the software automatically makes the questions random and the tests are timed for each individual student, so that doesn’t really work. I’ll try to ask him if he has any other tips and information about teaching lab courses from his fellow professors.

      Immanentize

      I have written my first thing.  It is introductory and I know people here have a wide range of amazing experiences. 

      I am trying to go from “this is a football” (for parents and others) to detailed advice. Trying. Hope to see you all soon in the funny papers!!

      (I will also be sending in a bunch of maybe useful to some outlines, PowerPoints, word lists, assessment structures, etc.)

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: Shit, I don’t know. I’ve been in damn near every thread. I’ve been trying to advanced google search to it, without luck. Keywords I mentioned across a few posts in that thread:

      zoom, physics girl, electrical engineering

      Walker

      @Catherine D.:

      We are actually in a good spot.  The teams are quite savy and professional (I work with Engineering Communications) with Slack channels and Trello boards long set up.  They will be fine working siloed.  The problem is the in-class activities where groups critique each other and get paired up dynamically.  That is what we are working to replicate now.

      LightCastle

      I write for a company that does online training for corporations and is connected to a polytechnical academic institution/network.  Theoretically we should be good at this but the parent company aggressively wants its courses to be online without teachers – not taught online. (Our game design course is almost certainly not up to Walker’s standard.)

      Nonetheless, there are some lessons learned.

      As Scout211 says, lecturing online doesn’t work so well. Q&A and review sessions of things they have already reviewed tends to be stronger.  (The famed “flipped classroom” approach does seem to work better for this set up.)

      The more “hands on” the course (labs, etc) the less it works well online.

      Figuring out how you are going to handle tests is a problem that is heavily constrained by the software used. Moving to essays or projects that can be submitted and assessed may be time consuming but tends to avoid that problem.

      Immanentize

      @Catherine D.: Lab work is a really unique problem. But “lab work” covers all sorts of stuff these days. From timed chemical reactions to computer modelling. The basic science lab course is going to suffer, although some disciplines (chemistry is one!) have created usable online lab courses. And, a review of some of the basic undergraduate texts (which I participated in my Uni.) revealed that many text book lab ideas really sucked and were trapped in 1960s thinking.

      At research uni.s, most of the labs and upper level lab work continues. They are creating special social distancing protocols for students involved in such lab work. That said, the resistance to online is very strong. But we need good teachers to solve these problems.

      Walker

      @LightCastle:

      Our game design course is almost certainly not up to Walker’s standard.

      We have had a good track-record of placing in festivals.  The viral break-out Family Style was made in class last year.  But it is only because we do so much actively in the classroom.  This year was looking even stronger, so we are doing what we can to preserve that dynamic.

      Immanentize

      There is always a huge amount of anxiety about — OMG! STUDENTS MIGHT CHEAT!!!11!

      People need to care a whole lot less about that, throw out their ancient, yellowed exams, and create assessments that are harder to cheat.  Or think of assessments that involve two or more students.  Nothing in my life work experience is about personal knowledge, but rather it has been about shared and team-based effort.  Work toward that being one of your learning objectives.

      Who said life was fair?  We as individual teachers are poor gatekeepers of individual merit.

      Immanentize

      @Mathguy: Zoom is a particular tech that will require tech support.  It should not necessarily be your first go-to design tech.  You use Canvas.  I really like Canvas, although my Uni. is a Blackboard institution.  Step one — tech wise — know all of your LMS (Canvas in your case) capabilities.  Then, let’s design.

      A Ghost to Most

      I predict that that there will be a crush on the servers involved. Network load, web load, and backend load will create unforseen and untested scenarios. I do not envy the IT folks.

      Immanentize

      @A Ghost to Most: I mentioned this before — or this is the IT department’s clever full employment plan.

      I hate the thought that people I work with in IT and otherwise might not see the backside of this shit

      tobie

      I did my first virtual class on Zoom, and didn’t like it, though I’ve had productive meetings with 5-7 people on the platform in the past. I’ll need to figure out how to perk my class up. Visuals and videos would likely help. I teach another class tomorrow on Zoom, where the 15 students have always been very talkative, and the one problem I anticipate is that we won’t be face to face. I hate the new normal but what to do. I also worry not only about students who may not have the proper equipment but those who are going through a tough time. They will feel isolated, and they won’t have (easy) access to campus counseling. Foreign students with visa issues are also under enormous strain.

      Ripley

      I work in IT in a small rural hospital and there’s already talk about TeleMedicine (it was brought up before COVID-19, to be fair)

      Are we ready for it? No. Will we be ready for it? Yes, in 2030. Maybe.

      I work with cowards and squishes.

      Feathers

      I’ve taken a lot of online classes and also worked as a faculty assistant creating the online course platform for traditional courses taught in the case method style. I made several comments in the earlier thread. Let me know if you need any input from me. I’ll read the others and comment.

      PenAndKey

      I’ll admit, I’m a gamer/amateur content creator when I’m not at my day job. I’m definitely not a distance education guy. The closest I come is being good with Discord and OBS Studio for streaming and screen capture video recording for Youtube & Udemy for gaming, game coding, design tutorials. So if anyone wants good streaming setup advice I might have a tip or two, but I do not envy anyone having to rapid develop an actual remote classroom right now.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Immanentize: Yep. Getting a complex web server farm to sing requires attention to all its parts.

      I’m glad I’m out. There are going to be a lot of 70 hour work weeks.

      Mathguy

      @Immanentize: I see Zoom as possible backup tool for the things I will be doing. I have a pretty good feel for Canvas already. Just didn’t realize that Zoom functionality could be added.

      Erin in Flagstaff

      I work in ITS with supporting faculty on our Learning Management System (LMS). We use Blackboard Learn. We have licenses for Kaltura (video recording and streaming) and Collaborate Ultra (web conferencing within the classes).

      The question on what to use for us is to think about the end product. Are you just recording your lecture? Use Kaltura to record it. Are you recording your lecture but need a whiteboard? Use Collaborate and record your lecture. Do you want a live synchronous session? Then Collaborate is the way to go. BUT, there are some things to think about:

      1. How interactive is the session? You can’t expect a quality session of 150 students. Maybe recording the lecture would be better and offer some short quizzes and discussion questions to round out the lecture.

      2. If you still want to go synchronous, understand that not all students will have the technology or location to attend. Record it and be understanding.

      3. No matter what you do, it won’t be perfect. Maybe have a live session but make it a practice one worth extra credit. Get everyone used to the software and technology.

      4. If you want to use Zoom, be aware that students don’t know it, and it won’t be as fully supported by our team as Collaborate would be.

      It’s been an interesting few days here at my university. We just got the announcement today that students will not be coming back after spring break (next week), for at least two weeks.

      I’m going to embed a tweet from one of our instructors of a Chronicle article that she wrote. Never embedded a tweet before, so let’s see if I do this right.

      <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Look for the helpers. I am so proud of my <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/onlinelearning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#onlinelearning</a> and <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/instructionalcontinuity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#instructionalcontinuity</a> community for their incredibly hard and thoughtful work on behalf of our students right now. <a href=”https://t.co/U4KqXgXykV”>https://t.co/U4KqXgXykV</a></p>&mdash; Michelle Miller (@MDMillerPHD) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MDMillerPHD/status/1237106626751901697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>March 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

      CCL

      Saw the post title and jumped in – similar to Feathers –  I have done/designed/facilitated online training for industries for years.  I have often managed learners/participants online live across the globe in different time zones, which might not be all that applicable here.

      I am just repeating what everyone else is saying, but:

      Don’t lecture – or at least break it into smaller segments 10 minutes or so – and then have an activity or some sort of interchange with the learners.

      Even if you have only a web presentation tool such as WebEx or GotoMeeting, there’s a lot you can do to keep it interactive and the learners engaged.  WebEx, of course, has its education version – which gives you more functionality such as break out rooms where you can let small groups collaborate on a problem/project/activity and then bring them back to the main room to share.  There’s polling – not my favorite tool, I just have them write on the whiteboard or raise their hands, but there are other instruction friendly tools.

      I am tool agnostic but there are other design tips about using the tools such as pointers as such to keep the learners attention.

      If you have an LMS (Learning Management System) – you can have the learners post projects (such as recordings of their violin piece).

      Although I now work with adult learners, I did my time in the trenches years ago as a prof at a community college and an adjunct at a couple of 4-year universities.

      Okay, too much scattershot thoughts.  I will go back up and read the other comments!

      If any of my experience might helpful, I am happy to share more – though I am really lurker by nature.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Immanentize: Sounds right, although I never worked in a college setting, the human phenotypes transfer. Working salary really sucks at times like this; no overtime pay.

      Darkrose

      @Immanentize: There’s a very easy way to avoid cheating in Canvas that I discovered when I took my programming class last year. The instructor drew the questions from problem sets available online, so you could in theory look up the answers…but it was timed. Every minute you–okay, I–spent Googling was less time I had to complete the exam, and sure enough, I almost ran out of time. I didn’t make that mistake on the second and third exams.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m not a teacher, but an arbitrator. I’m trying to figure out if there is a way to conduct a 5-day arbitration hearing scheduled for the end of April remotely. Parties, counsel, witnesses and me. One of the law firms is a rather large one, and I’m thinking they may have an enterprise license for Zoom.

      Darkrose

      @Mathguy: It depends on your school, and if they have a Zoom license. All of the CA community colleges have access to CCCConferZoom, which gives you the full functionality, including no time limit on meetings and Canvas integration. The SJSU version had that, and I think the other CSUs do as well.

      The one big reason I prefer Zoom to Collaborate is that it’s multi-platform and students can connect via tablet and phone.

      Zanamu

      First – I live in an asynchronous world that runs in weekly modules, except for doctoral advising. I have taught at the University of Nebraska (f2f & online) and now have an adjuncting gig at a private university that provides  me with exactly the right amount of classroom time and is a nice break from my day job.

      Consider incorporating transcripts as well as using videos, especially if you don’t have subtitles. (I usually write the script, then do the video – less organic, but I hate transcribing and its more organized.) Not all people are auditory learners, and there is also the population that may have hearing impairments, so you could have an accessibility issue. If you teach non-traditional students – 60% of higher ed these days, text remains a way for digital non-natives; I don’t much enjoy watching videos either, and preferred to have a transcript. The more avenues of learning available, the better your class outcomes. It doesn’t do to have too many students drop, especially at this late date! It costs money and is painful – doesn’t look good on the university books, either.

      If you keep up your regular meetings in real time, that is great, but you should always have a plan for WHEN technology fails, as it will. I very seldom teach in this format, but Zoom is useful.

      Create small (4-5 people ) discussion groups -this is fairly easy on Blackboard & Canvas. However, keep them organic. You will always have early birds, and then you will have people who come late to the mix. Best for everyone’s mental health if you can keep the groups separate, so Joe doesn’t jump into a topic everyone addressed thoroughly 4 days ago, or Jennifer is languishing in limbo waiting for everyone else to show up. I usually just put the first 4, the next 4, etc. That way if someone has an off week, they are still pulling their weight in their own time. This happens often in online classes.

      Be prepared to do a lot of emails & other online communication. I don’t know how you feel about personal contact, but all of my students can text me & schedule a conversation, and my doc students can call 24-7. If I have a particularly good (or persistent) question, I just post an announcement & shoot the email to the entire class.

      The nature of the online learner is, a lot of work may wind up happening on weekends, so be quick about responses.

      Instructional designers tell me that the more students have to show up online, the more they learn. There may be resistance to this.

      I’m not on a tenure line – its not why I got the PhD. I hope online learning is not the future, because the classroom experience is important, but at least we can be accessible in the short term.

      Brachiator

      UC Irvine Medical School had a program that involved giving iPads to students. The iMed initiative. Don’t know if it is still going on. This supplemented lectures, but seemed foundational to a potential distance learning program.

      Emma

      Welp, just jumping in to say that I hope remote-learning will go somewhat OK, at least, because now schools in King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties in WA are closed through April 24. No one in my district knows what the heck we’re really doing tomorrow, which was supposed to be a professional learning day, and now may be either an online classes day or a plain old holiday? Are we being paid? Arrrggghhh and my poor special ed student will come back a month and a half from now and not remember what following directions means ;_;

