All over the country, schools and universities are suddenly moving to distance teaching, at least for the short term, with little or no preparation because of the pandemic. If you are working in education in any teaching capacity, and this image captures how you are feeling, this may be the series for you.

More than one Jackal has stepped forward and has offered to share what they know about distance teaching. Mr. Robert’s mom always said “Look for the helpers.” Well, we have a lot of those on Balloon Juice, and we’re gonna see if we can harness some of that expertise.

This will be an informal ad-hoc series where folks can chime in with their expertise, their recommendations, opinions and tricks of the trade. “This is what we’re doing.” “This is what worked for me.” “Brainstorming.” “I ran a distance teaching program.” “I’m supposed to start teaching remotely on Monday, and I have no idea what I’m doing”.

Some of the posts will be formal, some informal. Nothing has to be perfect, or perfectly written. (Though you won’t be penalized if your guest post is.)

The first post, that I will put up in a little while, is from a lurker who contacted me. Imm contacted a few of us, and Cheryl will be putting up his guest post within a day or two. Martin, if you would be willing to do a guest post and you haven’t already contacted a front pager, come on down! Anyone else with experience or expertise, please let us know in the comments, or contact the front pager of your choice.

We have a new category just for this, and a link under Featuring, so the posts will be easy to find. If you guys have resources you would like to share, we can collect all of those in one place and add a link for that.