On The Road – p.a. – Not a place; water

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Good morning all,

We do live in interesting times, don’t we?

 

Been planning something like this for a while, this is just some I’ve already collected. Most from film prints scanned on a *meh* scanner. Hope they transfer ok.

On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water 2
Grand Lake Stream, Maine

Big Lake (the name as well as the description) from Shoreline Camps.

On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water 3
Grand Falls Flowage (St. Croix River) Princeton Maine

Smallmouth bass fishing trip

On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water 4
Wood River, Hopkinton/Richmond RI

Trout fishing. Best memory: hearing a raucous sound from upstream heading towards me: canoers. 2 Colemans come around a bend into view, guys partying, heading downstream using those orange plastic snow shovels to paddle. They threw me a couple of river-chilled Buds as they passed. Did not mind them putting the fish down at all!

On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water 5
Lake Ontario outside Greece NY (Rochester)

Salmon fishing. Again, not me.

On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water 6
Someplace in Mass

WPedia:
The French King Bridge is the three-span “cantilever arch” bridge[2] that crosses the Connecticut River on the border between the towns of Erving and Gill, Massachusetts,

On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water
St John, USVI
On The Road - p.a. - Not a place; water 1
Pawtucket, RI

Blackstone River at Slater Mill

    4Comments

    4. 4.

      JPL

      The pictures are perfect for a day like this.   Unlike the president, the pictures ooze calm.

