Good morning all,
We do live in interesting times, don’t we?
Been planning something like this for a while, this is just some I’ve already collected. Most from film prints scanned on a *meh* scanner. Hope they transfer ok.
Big Lake (the name as well as the description) from Shoreline Camps.
Smallmouth bass fishing trip
Trout fishing. Best memory: hearing a raucous sound from upstream heading towards me: canoers. 2 Colemans come around a bend into view, guys partying, heading downstream using those orange plastic snow shovels to paddle. They threw me a couple of river-chilled Buds as they passed. Did not mind them putting the fish down at all!
Salmon fishing. Again, not me.
WPedia:
The French King Bridge is the three-span “cantilever arch” bridge[2] that crosses the Connecticut River on the border between the towns of Erving and Gill, Massachusetts,
Blackstone River at Slater Mill
