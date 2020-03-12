Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On Our Own

On Our Own

by | 101 Comments

This post is in: 

Josh Marshall posted this last night and I think he’s right:

As I said, we seem to be entirely on our own, with a half-decapitated national government depending on limited executive leadership, a rebounding and critical role for national public health agencies with a lot of the lead taken by states, localities and the private sector.

We all feared a serious event managed by our incompetent, corrupt President, and here we are. I don’t know about you, but I don’t bother listening to his addresses to the nation. It’s easy enough to read a news story afterwards and find out what stupid, or at best half-smart, thing he’s doing. There’s no time that I miss Obama more than times like these, times when his steady, calm and competent leadership would be such a change from what we have now.

That all said, I don’t feel hopeless or even negative about the fact that we’re alone. Better to recognize it and act. Most of what needs to be done now — containment — doesn’t require much federal intervention. We had our first confirmed case in Rochester yesterday, and our St Patrick’s Day parade was just cancelled. Our health department and new Democratic County Executive are on top of it. Our world-class teaching hospital, and excellent community hospitals, are all preparing. We will do the best we can, and what Trump says or doesn’t say won’t have god damned thing to do with our survival.

    1. 1.

      JanieM

      I’m with you on most of it, but this:

      We will do the best we can, and what Trump says or doesn’t say won’t have god damned thing to do with our survival.

      is unfortunately not true. Clickbait and his enablers can have plenty to do with our survival by hindering it in all sorts of intentional and unintentional ways.

      That said, I’m betting on us in the long run, not them.

    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      I’m fine being on my own, considering the alternative. Someone park a fire engine on the White House lawn for Trump to play with.

    3. 3.

      Couch Thing

      Crazy. You mean to say that the party with a platform built around destroying the government and making it inefficient and useless somehow has destroyed our government and made it inefficent and useless? And, a useless, inefficient government is a bad thing? Especially during a major crises?

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      This reminds me a lot of 2008. Remember the financial crisis and how George Bush was largely checked out of dealing with it? And remember how Obama, in the middle of the campaign, came across as the level-headed guy who should be in charge?

      Now look at Joe Biden, assembling his own team of public health experts and will be giving a speech on the subject later today.

    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      In contrast, Biden is convening a panel of actual experts who he will actually listen to. There’s a limit to what he can do as a private citizen but it’s not zero. The contrast in leadership is pretty stark.

    6. 6.

      Barbara

      Yes, agreed, except that the federal response has basically impeded the testing and reporting of cases that allow state and local jurisdictions to target their efforts to make them potentially less disruptive and more efficient and cost-effective. Now, they have to assume that the situation is at the worse end of the spectrum because they are completely aware that they don’t and cannot know the real truth. All so Donny Dumbfuck can pretend that we have fewer cases than Italy or wherever else he has decided to cast around for a comparison that makes him look better. When I see his response, I can totally understand how he managed to go bankrupt six times.

    7. 7.

      lee

      I’m the same way. I think it will probably be worse because of the incompetence at the federal level, but I think my local systems will be able to handle it fairly well.

      It is the areas like Alabama and Mississippi are going to get absolutely fucked by this.

    10. 10.

      Joey Maloney

      @lee: They’re well-used to being fucked by government incompetence and corruption. The only difference is for a change it won’t be their own state government.

    11. 11.

      Punchy

      And as been repeated so many times, in utter disbelief:  10s of millions of Americans hear, watch, and follow this President, and think he’s doing a great job.  Think he’s being a great leader with this pandemic, a great role model, a protector of Americans.   They note his behavior, decision-making, and judgement….and believe it’s exceptional, without reproach.

      Impossible to understand how this can be, but yet it is.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      I have a feeling the chant of “Four More Years” will be less enthusiastic than in past reelection campaigns.

      Might I suggest, “It can’t possibly be worse, can it?” as an alternative.

    13. 13.

      Booger

      For better or worse, to a certain extent we are ALWAYS on our own…thinking back to 2005, when we faced a year-long series of natural disasters (hurricanes, mostly) which showed how little government (and NGOs like the ARC) can really do when TSHTF.

      Even with a decent government in place there is only so much it can do in a crisis. The bottom line is that we–each and everyone of us–needs to prepare in such a way as to minimize the aid we individually require when our particular disaster arises.

      The derecho in 2012(?) was a good example. Intense, localized impact that was unpredictable. A lot of human misery that might have been ameliorated by some cans of food and a few jugs of water.

    14. 14.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      So at this moment I still have three outside activities: a German class (mostly 20-somethings but a couple folks my age), tutoring underserved kids, and a singing group (adults of all ages but a disproportionate number over 70).

      Otherwise I’m home full time now.

      All are still going on but I think the responsible thing is to pull out of all of them. I really especially hate to abandon the kids but I don’t think I can risk the exposure in either direction.

    15. 15.

      donnah

      My mom’s 84, has a lot of health issues, and as a widow, has a social structure that revolves around a circle of friends from church and the children’s hospital where she volunteers. The hospital just dismissed all of their volunteers over age 60. She grumbled about that and repeated what she’s been hearing, that it’s just another flu and people are overreacting.

      Last night I sat with her and explained that this is a genuine threat, not a hoax. I told her that with her medical history, she’s a prime target for the virus and that she needs to stay home for a while and curtail her travel. I told her I would do her shopping if she needs anything and help if she needs me.

      She’s on Facebook, which connects her to family members who live far away and she’s still mentally sharp, so I told her to ignore the crap info and focus on what we know as truth. I don’t know if she’ll actually curb some of her activities, but I’ll do my best to see that she does. It would help if we didn’t have a president who lies and tells us it’s no big deal.

    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      It is a reality of the modern day world that we are all in this together. Conservatives hate that, they want to survive and have the rest of us leave them to building a world from 1950’s TV, with slavery thrown in as an added bonus.

      Their choice and seemingly Vlad’s as well has done more to get them down the road to that end, not by design but by total fucking incompetence, total fucking lack of a functioning brain and an unlimited supply of stupid.

      We need the federal government because a lot of the things that need to be done, the resources, possibly the military, they are all controlled by a complete fucking idiot who they can’t mold into anything resembling a useful idiot. And besides they don’t want anything more, they want less. So yes we need a functioning federal government. We need all to be able to pay for the things, like S. Korea is doing. We don’t have that at all, and it has and will continue to cost us dearly.

    17. 17.

      Marcopolo

      As a grad of U Rochester let me say Go Strong Memorial & the Med School.

      Here in StL the authorities finally got around to cancelling all the St Pat festivities late yesterday. Leadership is coming from the County & City governments. In contrast, at the state level we have this:

      Missouri Senate shuts down amid coronavirus concerns; House staying in session

      We’ve had limited guidance from the R Governor but that is just as likely because we don’t have a lot of identified cases here…yet. I bet if we started doing massive testing we’d find them, though.

      Everyone stay safe, wash your hands, keep your distance in interactions with others, cover your coughs, don’t touch your face, and for god’s sake stay away from large groups. We’ll get through this but it looks like it will be Italy ugly atm.

    20. 20.

      Marcopolo

      I was stupid & just looked at the markets. One more day like this and all the gains the stock market has made over the course of the Trump presidency will be wiped out.

      On the positive side, there goes that argument for his re-election.

      I guess the coming recession will nuke the strong economy/job market argument as well.

    21. 21.

      Butch

      I heard exactly one sentence of his “speech” and decided a rerun of Spring Baking Championship would be a better use of my time.

    22. 22.

      oldster

      I usually cannot stand to listen to his speeches — it is physically painful and rage-inducing.

      I caught the opening of his speech last night on the car radio, and listened to the whole thing.

      It was weird — he was so drugged-up and listless that much of what makes him unbearable was not there. He was not smug, mocking, or arrogant. He wasn’t even petulant. He was just vacant, hollowed-out, and low energy. He was pathetic, which in fact he always is, but this time a slight glimpse of his own inferiority seemed to be creeping in on him.

      This morning, I’m sure that he is back to screaming. Jared and Stephen told him that a ban on Europe would bring the stock market roaring back, and instead his speech tanked the market big-time. So it’s their fault, not his.

       

      He is still one of the worst human beings that I have ever observed, in almost 70 years of observing human wretchedness. But last night was importantly different.

    23. 23.

      A Ghost to Most

      The Roycohnican Party has finally reached it’s zenith. The only option left is to nuke it from space, just to be sure.

    25. 25.

      oldster

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

       

      My local gospel choir — again, disproportionately oldsters — has decided to suspend rehearsals and concerts for the foreseeable. It’s a damned shame, as it is the best night of the week each week. But it’s clearly the right decision to make.

    26. 26.

      Spanky

      @Marcopolo:

      Dow Jones record high in February was 29568. Closing value on Inauguration Day 2017 was 19827. A few minutes ago it was 21779.

      All of Trump’s “beautiful” stock market. Wiped. Out.

      Gotta stock up on cat food. I have no idea what the cats are going to eat.

    27. 27.

      smintheus

      Actually, it does matter what Trump says/does. At a minimum, we need to have a usable test for the virus and his government is actively preventing us from using the ones that exist. Without a test, and absent total lockdown nationwide, there is no way to control the spread. It can be slowed by local authorities, it can be met with medical treatment until it grows too large, but it cannot be stopped as things stand with the perverse national government we have.

      Trump should be removed from office immediately. Calling the virus a hoax and not a threat and claiming it was contained are a plain mark of derangement.

    28. 28.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Spanky: Gotta stock up on cat food. I have no idea what the cats are going to eat.

      I’ll avoid all the obvious jokes and just quietly hum “The Circle of Life” to myself here in my corner.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      @Spanky: I missed all the gains because I got out because I didn’t trust Trump.  For a little time there, I was wondering whether I made the right decision.  I will never distrust my distrust in Republicans again.

    30. 30.

      randy khan

      I just said to someone in my office that one reason for the market reaction this morning may well be the realization that the NBA and NCAA have a better handle on this than the Administration.  And the wingers on my social media feed are posting things like an interview with a COVID-19 survivor who says it wasn’t bad, so they’re not going to help.

    31. 31.

      A Ghost to Most

      I often follow Rubin’s column comment thread on WaPo. I’ve never seen it as busy as it is today. People are PISSED.

    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      To reiterate from the thread downstairs because it’s more topical here: I wonder to what extent the heroic actions of reality-based state and municipal governments will be undermined by the feckless response of their red state counterparts. Sorta like how gun control doesn’t work so well in big cities because lax laws in neighboring yahoo states undermine them.

      Florida, which has a very large elderly population, much of it concentrated in 55+ communities, is doing jack and shit about controlling the spread so far. Individual companies, organizations and cities have taken some action — my kiddo’s college went all online as of yesterday.

      But festivals and events are still being held, people are going out to eat and visit the theme parks, etc.

    39. 39.

      jc

      Trump had his top experts Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner write the address to the nation, and then they wonder why their half-baked, zero-compassion measures fall flat. Their usual approach of bluffing and propagandizing the situation is not playing well this time. The crisis of leadership on top of the health crisis is cause for real worry.

    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      Good morning.

      I am seething that Trump banned travel from Europe unilaterally.  He did not so much as give our allies’ ambassadors a head’s up this might be coming.

      And his administration goes along with it.

      Our economies are so intertwined.  It is not Trump’s prerogative to damage European economies so swiftly and arbitrarily.

      But he permits travel from the UK (hi mad cow land) and non-Schengen countries (is that the case?  — Hello Croatia).

      Trump does as much damage as he can to our American institutions, on purpose and sometimes as collateral damage.  That needs to stop at the water’s edge.

    41. 41.

      SFAW

      @A Ghost to Most:

      The Roycohnican Party has finally reached it’s zenith.

      Or nadir/Nader. But now that you’ve written that, the Rethug Partei says “Hold muh beer.” As has been said here many times: There is no such thing as Peak Wingnut.

      The only option left is to nuke it from space, just to be sure.

      Excellent idea in theory, almost impossible to implement without significant collateral damage. And I’m not one who subscribes to the “if you want to make an omelet, you need to break a few eggs” theory of politics.

    45. 45.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Punchy: I live in a blue state and I work with a lot of these true believers.  The amount of time I spend practically standing on my tongue in order not to get into screaming matches with them is painful…

    47. 47.

      Ella in New Mexico

      I’m incredibly pleased with the way Governors and state Public Health organizations are simply ignoring the Administration’s bullshit and seeking out the most current scientific and infectious disease prevention info in making their decisions, regardless of Party.

      Just goes to show that when they’re in a damn foxhole, people shunt politics or religion and focus on living. it’s why we’ll be ok, even if it’s a bumpy ride for the upcoming months

      Eyes on the prize.

    48. 48.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Happily we seem to have a strong Governor and state reps who are on top of this. We have drive-through testing (though only one location for the ENTIRE state at the moment), we are updated whenever needed and procedures are in place.

      It’s not surprising that strong leadership helps to keep things relatively normal and confidence is high we’ll get through this.

    51. 51.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Betty Cracker: Well it looks like the events are having the expected consequences:
      Health officials said this is a travel-related case and he traveled from New York to attend Bike Week in Daytona.  A 56-year-old man in Miami-Dade County has also tested positive.  He is isolated, this is also a travel-related case.  Health officials said a 70-year-old man in Broward County has tested positive for coronavirus.  The man attended the Emergency Medical Services Conference in Tampa.
      Gotta love that last one…

      Is Loki in charge of this timeline??

      https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2020/03/12/new-york-man-traveling-to-daytonas-bike-week-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-health-officials-say/

    52. 52.

      germy

      Sen. Tom Cotton release this morning: “We will emerge stronger from this challenge, we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world.” What does that mean?

      — Marty Kady (@mkady) March 12, 2020

      Damn.

    53. 53.

      ziggy

      We are not on our own, we have state and local authorities, and hopefully they will all step up and take action. The governors of Washington and Oregon have banned gatherings of 250 or more (in WA, last time I checked, the three major counties). Gatherings or 50 or less discouraged,  businesses must show they are taking steps to keep customers safe. Seattle School district and many others are shut down, with more sure to follow. Most major local companies on “work from home” status.

      Here’s a mark of what is to come–Tom Douglas, a major local chef, has closed down ALL his restaurants for 8-12 weeks. And I’m pretty sure he can financially weather it. But I don’t see how 90% of other eateries survive if this is extended, unless perhaps they transition to deliveries? Thinking of all the other in-person services that are not subsistance–short list off the top of my head–gyms, event locations, musicians, maids, theaters–all employing people who live paycheck to paycheck. Even my dentist called with an opening for tooth-cleaning (due to cancellation)–that never happens!

    54. 54.

      Eolirin

      There’s not just the public health crisis, there’s the economic one that’s going to be following it.

      While the states can maybe do what’s needed to mitigate the health crisis, for a little while at least – a little longer than that if someone can convince Trump he needs to declare a national emergency over this – they’re not positioned to be able to mitigate the economic one. They can’t run deficits.

      Without federal spending we can’t address either of these issues for long. They feed into and reinforce each other. And the only way this is dealt with quickly enough that it doesn’t drag out for far too many months is if everyone gets sick close together so that we get the benefits of herd immunity, but that will mean a truly massive number of deaths. We’ll be constantly dealing with reinfection otherwise.

      Hopefully Pelosi can get some things pushed through the Senate. McConnell is more evil than stupid so we may be able to limp along until January 20th.

      But this is going to be bad, even in the best case. We have to be prepared for that. And still do everything we can individually, knowing that it isn’t going to stave off disaster.

      I know a lot of people here are older, please do what you can to stay safe. Any of your voices would be missed.

      And if there’s any way we can set up some way to keep track of how our community is doing and if there’s things we can do to help each other that would be really good. We’ve got a platform we can use to coordinate response to need, medically, financially, or otherwise, and we should use it. We can at least have each other’s backs.

    55. 55.

      WereBear

      @TaMara (HFG): Our NY Governor Cuomo has been doing daily press briefings and it does help to see competence in action. He’s got an operation going for free hand sanitizer to stop price gouging and other scams, for instance.

    56. 56.

      germy

      ABC: Coronavirus
      CNN: Coronavirus
      Animal Planet: Coronavirus
      Cartoon Network: Coronavirus
      FOX News: Fun spring salad ideas
      Spring Salad Channel: Coronavirus

      — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) March 12, 2020

    59. 59.

      germy

      @WereBear:  Where will the sanitizer be available?  I visited our local grocer last night.  No hand sanitizer.  No disinfectant wipes.  No rubbing alcohol.

      Plenty of cat food, fortunately.  And toilet paper.

    60. 60.

      FlyingToaster (Tablet)

      FWIW, the Massachusetts Science Olympiad Div B (Middle School) is cancelled.

      The Massachusetts Suzuki Festival is cancelled.

      Those were this weekend’s plans at Chez Toaster.

      I think we’ll stay home and bake a pie for π day.

    61. 61.

      germy

      On CNN this morning, Alisyn Camerota explained that Trump isn't actually suspending "all travel" from Europe and asked Pence why the confusion.

      Pence responded that there isn't confusion and praised Trump for his "historic" move to "suspend all travel from Europe."

      — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 12, 2020

    63. 63.

      bemused

      I just read a Bloomberg piece that new study from Lancet says patients with coronavirus keep the pathogen in their respiratory tract for as long as 37 days suggesting they could remain infectious for many weeks. Doctors in China detected the virus’s RNA from survivor samples for a median of 20 days after they were infected.

      I told my husband to tell this to his co-workers who are republicans or don’t watch any news and think coronavirus is no big deal that this virus kills people up to 10 times more than usual flu as per Dr. Anthony Fauci. I doubt most of them will pay attention though because scientists and professionals don’t impress them.

    65. 65.

      SFAW

      @germy:

      Sen. Tom Cotton release this morning: “We will emerge stronger from this challenge, we will hold accountable those who inflicted it on the world.” What does that mean?

      It means he’s:

      A) Nuts

      B) An asshole

      C) Evil

      D) All of the above

      I’m going with (D)

      ETA: Forgot to include “Moron”

    66. 66.

      WereBear

      @germy: Right now I understand it’s being send to New Rochelle (they are probably bathing in it) and NYC; all the places with confirmed outbreaks.

      Our local supermarkets have wipes stationed near the carts. Shelves fully stocked.

      At work I alerted our supplies manager and she got her order for tissues and hand sanitizer in before the panic.

      It’s another lizard brain issue, like the toilet paper. Soap and water is actually more lifesaving. And not touching your face. But there’s no panic fun in that one, I guess.

    67. 67.

      Elizabelle

      @SFAW:

      (E)  a conspiracy freak who thinks he is way smarter than he is.

      Sad that people are taken in by prestige educations in people who actually remain somewhat unschooled.

    71. 71.

      Barbara

      @SFAW: Well, if people are rational, it means anyone who identifies as having Asian heritage should not vote Republican for the rest of their natural lives.  I mean, what a fucking idiot he must be.

    72. 72.

      Elizabelle

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Reality always wins in the end.

      That is the second pithy comment from you that I will nominate for a rotating tag line.  (The other one being to the effect that you don’t have to show up at every argument to which you are invited… do you recall the exact wording of that one??)

    73. 73.

      SFAW

      @Barbara:

      Well, if people are rational,

      As the shysters pettifoggers lawyers here might say: “Objection! Assumes facts not in evidence.” [Yes, I saw the “if.” Just work with me on this one, OK?]

    75. 75.

      Immanentize

      I have made it clear I am no Sanders fan.  In part because his reckless personal behavior after his heart attack demonstrated that he (and those around him) care more for power than for the good of the candidate (or the country?). I know, he believes he is the one person who is the hood thing. Trump believed that too. As DeGaulle said, “the cemeteries are filled with indispensible men.”

      I am not sure that the Sunday debate should go on with both Biden and Sanders in the same space. I frankly do not trust Sanders or his team to be honest about Covid symptoms.

    76. 76.

      Jinchi

      Trump has proven repeatedly that he will actively abandon anyone in their hour of need. Whether it was American doctors fighting Ebola in Africa, Puerto Ricans devastated by a 500 year hurricane, or our Syrian Kurdish allies, he shows absolute indifference to their plight. He shrugs off the murder of ‘not even a citizen’ Khashoggi, and wanted to strand 2000 American passengers at sea just to avoid his ‘numbers going up unfairly’.

    77. 77.

      Betty Cracker

      WaPo:

      BREAKING: A Brazilian official who met President Trump and Vice President Pence at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday has tested positive for coronavirus. Fabio Wajngarten, a spokesman for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for covid-19, Brazilian officials said. Wajngarten stood next to Trump and Pence in a photograph that was taken in Florida.

      Trump seemed short of breath during the speech last night. Hmmm. If he and Pence both go down, does that mean Pelsoi is in charge?

    79. 79.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      Theoretically. Although if Pence goes down before Trump, I would half-expect him to nominate Ivanka as VP, and Mitch approves her on a voice vote. Fortunately, Speaker Pelosi also has a say.

    81. 81.

      Jinchi

      @Immanentize: Barring any chance evidence that either of these men is sick, I think the debate should go forward, if only so that Americans can see the contrast between the president we have and the ones who could replace him.  I think people are getting desperate to see that there are capable people who could manage the country in a crisis.

    82. 82.

      Redshift

      @SFAW: It worked for them to scapegoat foreigners for their base’s economic problems, it was a cinch they’re go with the same playbook. Especially when the alternative was (again) being blamed themselves.

    84. 84.

      Marcopolo

      @Immanentize:   I think the debate should go forward and both candidates should use it 1) to excoriate Trump for his response to COVID-19; 2) to share what actions folks can take to flatten the curve.  And I would love to see both Sanders & Biden just refuse to answer–by steering their response to the current situation–any question that is asked about anything else.  If a moderator complains they should just say they are talking about an issue that affects everyone, now, and tens of thousands of lives are in the balance.

    86. 86.

      Gin & Tonic

      @SFAW: Given the obvious differences in health between the two men, I’d expect Trump to go first. (No, I do not believe his “doctors”, why do you ask?)

    93. 93.

      Kirk Spencer

      So I ran the numbers for my locale, greater Houston. Rounded because approximations, and have started using it as a club. I’m sharing so you can use it too.

      Barring a vaccine, about 2/3 of the population will get the virus by the end of the year. Of those that do, 15% will need oxygen and 5% will need ventilation in a hospital. At least 10% and up to 80% of those needing ventilation will die depending on assets available. But that’s just proportions.

      Greater Houston has about 8 million people. By Christmas if we’re careful, by the 4th of July if we’re not, 5 and a quarter million will spend a week of misery with fever and a cough, and most will be a little short of breath. They’re the lucky ones. Another million people will go to the hospital. About 3/4 of them will “just” need oxygen while about 250000 will need ventilation. If this happens by July then most of those 250000 people will die. If we do proper preparation it takes till Christmas and “only” about 25000 of them will die.

      Business as usual is digging a quarter of a million graves in Houston.

    95. 95.

      Elizabelle

      Breaking from the NY Times:

      A Brazilian delegation member who visited Mar a Loco has tested positive for coronavirus “local reports said” (ie. NY Times cannot confirm the actual infection).

      You will recall that Trumpster hosted Bolsonaro very recently.

    97. 97.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle:

      That is the second pithy comment from you that I will nominate for a rotating tag line.  (The other one being to the effect that you don’t have to show up at every argument to which you are invited… do you recall the exact wording of that one??)

      I have the wording for the one that I frequently repost:

      Remember folks, you don’t have to go to every argument you’re invited to, especially when the other guy has already made up his mind.

      Also, John has already gone through the existing list, so he won’t be doing that for awhile.

      But I decided a little while ago that “Reality always wins in the end is so absolutely perfect that I’m gonna sneak it in there later today and confess my sins to Cole when things settle down.  Whenever that will be.

    98. 98.

      Elizabelle

      Princess Cruises has suspended global operations for 60 days.

      The PGA will no longer allow spectators at the tournaments.

