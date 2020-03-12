Josh Marshall posted this last night and I think he’s right:

As I said, we seem to be entirely on our own, with a half-decapitated national government depending on limited executive leadership, a rebounding and critical role for national public health agencies with a lot of the lead taken by states, localities and the private sector.

We all feared a serious event managed by our incompetent, corrupt President, and here we are. I don’t know about you, but I don’t bother listening to his addresses to the nation. It’s easy enough to read a news story afterwards and find out what stupid, or at best half-smart, thing he’s doing. There’s no time that I miss Obama more than times like these, times when his steady, calm and competent leadership would be such a change from what we have now.

That all said, I don’t feel hopeless or even negative about the fact that we’re alone. Better to recognize it and act. Most of what needs to be done now — containment — doesn’t require much federal intervention. We had our first confirmed case in Rochester yesterday, and our St Patrick’s Day parade was just cancelled. Our health department and new Democratic County Executive are on top of it. Our world-class teaching hospital, and excellent community hospitals, are all preparing. We will do the best we can, and what Trump says or doesn’t say won’t have god damned thing to do with our survival.