You are here: Home / Election Year / Late Night Change of Topic Open Thread: Cue the Exploding Vape Pen

Late Night Change of Topic Open Thread: Cue the Exploding Vape Pen

by | 47 Comments

Yeah, about that…

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      guachi

      “If I don’t vote for Clinton and things get shittier then by 2020 they’ll be desperate for the revolution!”

    2. 2.

      The Dangerman

      Let’s just kick trump’ass

      Are we talking figuratively at the ballot box or literally with my steel toed boots? Because I’m down for either.

      I saw a big ass truck today with a bumper sticker that read “Trump: Make Liberals Cry Again” and I considered going over and pissing on it, but then the Dude got out and he was way bigger than me. Well, Momma didn’t raise no fool…

    3. 3.

      smintheus

      The “demexit” crap is coming first and foremost from Russian trolls. Just point out that they’re Russian trolls, don’t waste time reasoning with them.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      all the people we like will still be there if Biden wins

      I wonder who those people are, and how many votes they have in Congress…

    5. 5.

      Kent

      @guachi: Yes, exactly.  The dumbfuckery of the Sanders revolution is beyond belief.  The worse things get, the more people want safety, not some dumbass rag tag band of revolutionaries running things.

    6. 6.

      Tom Q

      The fact that the guy in the first tweet labels Harris a centrist gives his game away.

      The Democratic party now has more liberals than it has since the early 1970s, and lefties are trying to persuade the gullible that anyone two notches right of socialist is a centrist.

    7. 7.

      brendancalling

      The brain pollution is strong in people like Mehdi Hasan, at least when it comes to what has ultimately been the failure of the Sanders campaign. Someone on the Twitter captured it perfectly last week, when some of Sanders’ more unpleasant supporters began demanding that Warren endorse their man. I’m paraphrasing but basically “explain to me how Warren is a backstabbing Republican snake whose endorsement is necessary to pull the progressive community together.”

      I’ve been supportive of the Sanders campaign but a lot of his supporters believe shit that isn’t real

    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @brendancalling:  I always thought Hasan was the most reasonable of the Intercept crew, but he’s been kind of a dick the last couple of weeks. I guess he and Chris Hayes and a few others actually convinced themselves Himself could win

    10. 10.

      ThresherK

      @guachi: If I don’t vote for Clinton and things get shittier then by 2020 they’ll be desperate for the revolution!

      Missed it by that much one term: Actual, literal social media post by friend (for how long?) of mine:

      Not voting for Joe forces them* to hit bottom faster. They may need four more years to have their faces rubbed in the crap of their denial.

      *”They” are unknown. Moderate Dems? Moderate R’s (sic)?

    12. 12.

      ThresherK

      it’d be for the long-term good of (Sanders’) movement if he starts cultivating a cadre of more competent people

      I have no trouble with my enemies. I can take care of my enemies in a fight. But my friends, my goddamned friends, they’re the ones who keep me walking the floor at nights!”

      Bernie should take a lesson from Warren G. Harding, who nobody ever called The Sage of Marion, Ohio.

    13. 13.

      joel hanes

      It’s time for that old adage :

      Don’t argue with them.  It only encourages them.

      Ignoring people who are stuck in opposition leaves them punching the air.

    16. 16.

      joel hanes

      @joel hanes:

      Replying to self :

      Don’t argue with them.

      Biden understands this, has pivoted to the general,  has little to say to or about Sen. Sanders.

      I wish the next debate was not gonna happen.

    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @joel hanes:

      As it should be. Isn’t basically mathematically impossible for him to win the nom at this point after yesterday? He even lost WA and even Michigan. I almost can’t believe he’s not dropping out yet

    19. 19.

      Kent

      @joel hanes: If Joe and Bernie wanted, they could turn the next debate into a 1.5 hour tag-team referendum on the Trump Administration and its handling of pretty much any damn issue from health care to the environment.  Just pivot every question to Trump.  It would be the more presidential thing for the both of them.

    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Joshua Green @ JoshuaGreen

      In the <2 hours since Trump’s address:
      – Oil fell 5.6% more (thanks to travel ban)
      – Hong Kong shares entered bear market
      – U.S. futures plunged, *deepening* bear market
      – Euro stoxx 50 futures feel more than 7%
      Worldwide market verdict could hardly be more negative

    21. 21.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):As it should be. Isn’t basically mathematically impossible for him to win the nom at this point after yesterday? He even lost WA and even Michigan. I almost can’t believe he’s not dropping out yet

      None of the next 5 states are even as Bernie-friendly as Michigan and he just lost Michigan by 17 points and lost in every single county in MI.  The longer he stays in the more he embarrasses himself and drives a bigger stake into his “revolution”

    23. 23.

      MoxieM

      My newest nickname for WIlmer is St. Slanders. Because really, that’s what he’s good at . Slander. (eta: He & his malevolent cloud of Bots & Bros.)

    24. 24.

      Mnemosyne

      I just found out that the Berners have managed to convince naive lefties that the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) is bad because it was “weaponized against POC,” so therefore there’s no need to renew it.

      Excuse me, I’m going to go bang my head on the wall for a while. BRB.

    25. 25.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Mnemosyne:

      Excuse me, I’m going to go bang my head on the wall for a while. BRB.

      Just remember not to touch your face while you bash it into the wall :

      BTW, did you see my post earlier today to you about having visitors to your mother wearing surgical masks?

    28. 28.

      Martin

      Ok, kudos to U-Haul.

      30 days free storage for students who need to move out of the dorms. Mind you, I think it’s shitty for colleges to force students out of the dorms – especially the ones sitting on $40B endowments in the event of an emergency like a global pandemic.

    30. 30.

      Kent

      @Martin:30 days free storage for students who need to move out of the dorms. Mind you, I think it’s shitty for colleges to force students out of the dorms – especially the ones sitting on $40B endowments in the event of an emergency like a global pandemic.

      I don’t get it.  Why would they need to move all their shit out of the dorms and into storage?  What’s wrong with packing a bag and leaving the rest of your stuff where it sits in the dorm room?

    34. 34.

      Martin

      @Kent: Because the schools don’t expect the students to return this academic year. So students at some privates <cough>Harvard</cough> need to have everything out of the dorms by Friday.

      Now, I might give Harvard a bit of credit if they were going to then turn those dorms over for patient quarantine, because that could be legit useful, but I doubt we’ll see that.

    35. 35.

      different-church-lady

      “If you don’t nominate the guy who isn’t part of the party I will leave the party he’s not part of” is some big-brain stuff right there.

    36. 36.

      Martin

      @NotMax: Not sure. They probably haven’t gotten that far yet.

      My work list of secondary effects from our campus’ decision will take me a few weeks to get through. Basically, we made these decisions knowing we could answer these questions, not knowing what the answer would be.

    37. 37.

      SWMBO

      @Martin: Posted in a previous thread:

      I live in South Florida, where there are LOTS of people in the bad age range (I could be one of them). While you’re crunching those numbers and possibilities, you’re giving us the immediate, short range possibilities. What are the long range possibilities? You keep saying if we can stretch it out, we can lower the fatality range from 6 million to 1.5 tops. How long are you talking about stretching it out? A month? Two months? Six months? A year?

    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @SWMBO

      Keep in mind that all postulations regarding the U.S. as a whole are currently based on incomplete or fragmentary data. Certainly some state by state data is not consistently reliable right now.

      This is not to say extrapolations are not helpful, rather that one must always be aware they are subject to revision as the pool of data expands.

    40. 40.

      Fair Economist

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): To be precise, it’s still *mathematically* possible for Bernie to win (there are enough delegates out) but it’s politically impossible since his best states are behind him with a number of very Biden friendly states coming up, notably FL.

    41. 41.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      No edit function. Amended for clarity.

      Change “regarding the U.S. as a whole are currently based on incomplete or fragmentary data” to “regarding the U.S. as a whole currently include incomplete or fragmentary data.”

    42. 42.

      piratedan

      @SWMBO: the general time frame for recovery looks to be 2-3 weeks, depending upon the severity and the ability of your own body to withstand the infection.  As people recover, new cases get cycled in, the idea is that not everyone is sick at the same time allowing the hospitals to not have to put patients in hallways but that’s with the expectations that this will essentially burn itself out and while this has apparently worked in China (as much as you can trust their transparency) and South Korea, much smaller footprint of infection due to their rapid response and extensive testing and mandate to address this seriously; that does not mean that this will translate here…

      What is encouraging is that some people appear to get it and are acting on their own without waiting on the Feds, the problem is, testing is behind and will stay behind because of the lack of kits.  Unknown how quickly the amount of kits can be ramped up, and we have to remember that Trump has been “making friends” all over the world, so there might not be a willingness to help us out for any supplies that come from outside the US.

    43. 43.

      JoyceH

      Hey, something I’ve been noticing that I wonder if anyone else has. When they talk about the medical facilities being overwhelmed, they talk as if the facilities and equipment are fixed quantities that nothing can be done about. For instance, they’ll say that there are ‘65,000 respirators nationwide’ – well, a respirator is a thing that was manufactured. So why is nobody saying ‘we CURRENTLY have 65,000 respirators, so we’re going to make a whole lot more as quickly as possible’?

      Granted, things are moving so fast that new respirators won’t be made, shipped and put into use within a week or two, but geez, can’t they ORDER some?

    44. 44.

      Chetan Murthy

      @JoyceH: IIUC, there are shortages of respirators, gloves, masks, PPE suits, everything you need to deal with this.  Worldwide shortages.  And …. we don’t make any of that stuff in America anymore.  Heck, I was reading that there are shortages of generic meds, since those come from India and China now, and both countries are keeping what they need.  And China, of course, is locked-down.

    46. 46.

      piratedan

      @Chetan Murthy: that is correct, PPE equipment is already being rationed and re-used in facilities for the foreseeable future (at least the ones I am familiar with).  To speak to Joyce’s point, why can’t we just make more or build some, Chet is on target with that as well, sure there’s still some niche manufacturing in the US, and a good bit of it is medical equipment but most of that  market is on the molecular side where there is gene paired medications being developed for cancer patients that is where the market is at.  The shortages are tied to everyone needing to be treated for the same thing…

