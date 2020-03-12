If you can’t watch the whole thing, start at the 5 minute mark:

I did the math: a full battery of coronavirus testing costs at minimum $1,331. I also did the legal research: the Administration has the authority to make testing free for every American TODAY. I secured a commitment from a high-level Trump official that they’d actually do it. pic.twitter.com/RmolCtmNbG — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 12, 2020

I just love Rep. Porter to pieces. She’s originally from Iowa and reps the California 45th. Maybe it’s just me, but I think Porter has big Police Chief Marge Gunderson energy as she politely but aggressively questions bankers/cabinet members/CEOs/Trump administration public health officials until they confess.

As you can see when she extracts a promise from CDC Director Redfield to use his existing authority to authorize free coronavirus testing for all, she’s devastatingly effective. We need more people like her in Congress.

Bonus fun fact about Rep. Porter: she named her daughter “Elizabeth” after her mentor at Harvard: Professor Elizabeth Warren. Open thread!