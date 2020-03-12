Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Wetsuit optional.

What fresh hell is this?

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

We still have time to mess this up!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Too inconsequential to be sued

Yes we did.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Word salad with all caps

Just a few bad apples.

This is how realignments happen…

Not all heroes wear capes.

The revolution will be supervised.

I personally stopped the public option…

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Also, too.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Women's Rights / A Woman's Place Is In The House / Election Year Regrets Open Thread: What Might’ve Been

Election Year Regrets Open Thread: What Might’ve Been

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , ,


(Here’s hoping President Biden enters office with her already ramping up a full task force… )

This was only a week ago!

Of all sad words of tongue or pen…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Archon
  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • Calouste
  • chopper
  • Darkrose
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debbie
  • geg6
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Immanentize
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • kindness
  • Marcopolo
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • NotMax
  • pamelabrown53
  • piratedan
  • PJ
  • Slim from MA
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WereBear
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Hillary wouldn’t do this:

      The White House confirms to me that there is no Coronavirus Task Force briefing today.

      So much for daily updates.

      — David Lim (@davidalim) March 12, 2020

      Warren released an updated plan yesterday, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Immanentize

      Ever the optimistic one, eh A.L.?  When I read the title, I thought it would be about Hillary, but the Warren stuff breaks my heart in a new way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cacti

      AND she turned out to be a fantastic campaigner.

      Really? When did that happen?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Darkrose

      WARREN: Biden “is exactly who he says he is. He is a decent guy… and it comes through in pretty much everything he does.”

      MADDOW: “U have disagreements with him on a number of policy issues?”

      WARREN: “Yup. And agreements in a number of core policy issues.”

      But the DNC forced her not to endorse Bernie!

      (I actually saw someone say this on the Root yesterday.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I watched “The Young Turks” Tuesday and they were comparing Bernie to…. {checks notes} …. to Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King, Jr. (no, joke).

      They said King and Mandela were never appreciated when they were in the arena and were only loved afterwards.  Likewise Bernie will be remembered decades from now as….    {checks notes} …. “the best among us”.

      Yup.  Bernie is just like King and Mandela, except for the part where he never passed anything or made any grave personal sacrifice for others.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Archon

      I supported Warren but this deification of her as some perfect candidate that the people in their ignorance refused to support is starting to get old.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Archon: The problem is what the tweets don’t say.  Warren’s apparent strategy was to beat Bernie among progressives, and  progressives didn’t bite.  But none of these tweets or others want to talk about it in terms of progressives’ choices, and they don’t want to address that young women like AOC and two of the other members of the Squad supported Bernie over an obviously more qualified female candidate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      chopper

      seattle schools now closed through 4/24. i’m gonna have to home school my two kids for the next month and a half. oy!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Marcopolo

      I’ve been toggling between MSNBC & Fox. Obviously covid-19 coverage on MSNBC, but wag the dog military strike reporting on Fox. Apparently we are retaliating for a missle strike a week or two ago. Haven’t seen any reporting on it anywhere else yet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @chopper:

      Dad physics, like dad humor only with action-reaction stuff! You can get some lesson plan help here.

      “Germs, they’re from Germany.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Slim from MA

      I really wanted to vote for Liz but she lost me with that student loan forgiveness executive order thing. I had to enlist in the Army to get my loans forgiven. She should have tied her worthy idea to something in return. The military these days is a bad option but the Peace Corp or something, anything, would have done the trick for this voter.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      @chopper:

      The Governor here has canceled just about everything that would involve groups of more than 100. Yesterday, sports were going to be played with no audiences; today, they decided to cancel them altogether.

      At work, they sent two people home today and told us not to be overly concerned. I wouldn’t be had they said which part of the building those two people worked in.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Darkrose

      @trollhattan: There’s this idea–stoked by Sanders and his stans–that the DNC is this all-powerful cabal of evil neoliberals who have an iron-fisted control on the process. The person who claimed that the DNC is giving orders to Warren also believes that the DNC would rather see Trump re-elected than Bernie.

      If the DNC really wanted to crush Sanders, there would have been zero caucuses, and he wouldn’t have had the chance to sign off on this year’s primary rules. The idea that they rigged the debate to allow Bloomberg in as a way to hurt Bernie makes zero sense given how Warren pantsed him, but the conspiracy theory doesn’t need logic, I guess.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Marketwatch reported today’s loss was the largest since 1987.

       

      ETA: Specifically,

      U.S. stocks tumbled Thursday with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index suffering their worst day since the October 19, 1987 “Black Monday” crash, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite joined the Dow in ending a record-setting, 11-year bull market.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      I’m satisfied with DeWine’s response so far, along with the director of the ODH, Dr. Amy Acton. The state government is taking this seriously

      Reply
    23. 23.

      pamelabrown53

      @Archon:

      While I get the “Warren deification”, a lot of folks are hurting here at BJ, I do believe that IMMEDIACY supercedes the white privilege wallowing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      Watching F1 try to figure out if the race, practice for which starts in a few hours, is on or not is giving me renewed respect for our disastrous response. The team leaders are told its off, the workers are told its on. 2 drivers flew home already. One team withdrew because they have folks on the team that tested positive. They just announced there would be no spectators, so I guess that’s something.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @Darkrose:

      Ugh. I sure hope that stuff blows over before November. We need all hands on deck, because Trump imperils us all.

      “No more years. No more years. No more years.”

      (If the DNC is so powerful, why is Trump president, again?)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      kindness

      Misogyny exists on our side of the aisle too.  I don’t want to use BernieBro tweets to point that out as they may be Republican or Russian for all I know.  But it’s there.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      pamelabrown53

      Actually, I’m trying to delete my previous comment but the edit isn’t working. Sorry to be so judgmental

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @Martin: 6 teams showed up, which is the minimum to race. The others are nowhere to be found. Driver for one of the 6 teams flew home, so backup driver, I guess. But even though they showed up they aren’t being let in, so nobody knows what the fuck is going on.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      @NotMax: Oh, we’re all over that internally. Lots of schools have kids with no computer, no internet, and no phone. You can’t do online and exclude those kids. So what do you do? You either need to cancel or find another way to teach for those kids.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      geg6

      She would have been awesome at this.  Of that I have no doubt.

      But it was not to be.  I don’t have a clue how we’re going to get through this with that disgusting, stupid boil on humanity in charge. Biden was reassuring today, but he’s not in charge.  Yet.  Thinking about getting a mail in ballot and just getting it over with.  Plus, no need to leave the house to do it.  So happy we finally can do this here in PA.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      I really think that, if our president wasn’t total garbage, he would go on TV and declare everything except essential services to go on a three-week quarantine. Yeah, it’ll suck. But it will suck less to have a defined quarantine, rather than this escalating freakout in which we keep hearing things drip, drip, drip out from different places. It creates rumor and panic. He should have just gone on TV last night and said something like, “We’re going to get ahead of this so it doesn’t turn into pandemonium”. But of course he didn’t.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Darkrose: If the DNC wanted to crush Sanders they could have said only Democrats could run in a Democratic primary.

       

      eta: PJ got there first.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      He should have just gone on TV last night and said something like, “We’re going to get ahead of this I’m going to resign so it doesn’t turn into pandemonium”. But of course he didn’t.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: yes, and data can really add up from a phone Hotspot.

      I guided two brothers to Chromebooks which have offline Google docs functions.  Both writing books and one doesn’t have internet.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      A Ghost to Most

      wapo:

      Facebook and Twitter have disabled a sophisticated Russia-linked operation designed to stoke racial tensions among African Americans in the United States, the companies announced Thursday, raising fresh alarms about Kremlin meddling ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      piratedan

      @Baud: she was Sanders w/substance, she actually had her ideas implemented into policy, had plans to match the rhetoric.  She was on record about going after the corruption of the current administration. She wasn’t grouchy, she was full of energy and Americans rejected her in droves.

      If anything, Bernie Bros should have embraced her as a savior because she had none of the baggage, didn’t have a vindictive social media presence, and she declared early and was a Democrat.  All items that the Sanders campaign refused to recognize.

      and yet… here we are.

      Perfect… no, but what candidate is?  Outside of yourself, of course…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.