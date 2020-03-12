Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Midday Edition

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Midday Edition

16 Comments

More choices from the available plethora:

I’m trying not to chew on the side with the temporary crown, waiting for the permanent version that’s due to be installed at the end of the month. So this is pertinent to my interests:

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      gene108

      If Rupert Murdoch cared about the welfare of humanity, he’d never have been born

      Edit: The government needs to force cancellations of large gatherings.  Company I work for does events. If we cancel, we’re out $2 million in cancellation fees. Government cancelling large gatherings gets us off the hook for the cancellation fees. There are plenty of businesses still holding events, because to not to would cause them to go under.  There’s a perverse incentive set-up, because the government isn’t taking charge, which will continue the spread of the virus.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eolirin

      I’m going to repost part of something from an earlier thread for hopefully a little more visibility:

      I know a lot of people here are older, please do what you can to stay safe. Any of your voices would be missed.

      And if there’s any way we can set up some way to keep track of how our community is doing and if there’s things we can do to help each other that would be really good. We’ve got a platform we can use to coordinate response to need, medically, financially, or otherwise, and we should use it. We can at least have each other’s backs.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Damn, I wish she was in charge:

      For the millionth time…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ziggy

      From the PNW–The tweet on dental cleaning is timely. I have an appointment coming up, and thinking of canceling. I hate it at the best of times, so why not put it off? But I like my dentist, the hygienist is very good, and I am in pretty good health, not too old. I realize that many others will be making similar decisions, so probably I should go?

      We will be making many such decisions in the days to come.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m in the same boat as you Anne Laurie – I need an eye exam and I’m putting it off as long as possible. My family will be here this weekend and I didn’t want to risk extra exposure until they went home. I may try and fit one in next week. I’m running out of lenses and will need an exam very soon.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      different-church-lady

      Now here’s an interesting set of thoughts:

      • The three people currently most likely to be president in 2021 are all over the age of 70…
      • …right in the wheelhouse age bracket for Corona virus mortality.
      • And just a few days ago one of them shook hands with a guy who’s since tested positive.

      People are going to read the Wikipedia of the year 2143 and say, “No, wait, none of that actually happened.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bluefish

      The President of the United States is a whore. A whore who can’t conduct his business. Enjoy the chaos and vote the idiot out in November. Stay calm and call the bastard out to his face.

      Reply

