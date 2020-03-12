Join us tomorrow (Thurs) 1pm for a FB Live Q&A on #COVID19. What coronavirus questions do you have for epidemiology expert @mlipsitch? #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/asMKze5oFC — Michelle Wu ?? (@wutrain) March 12, 2020

More choices from the available plethora:

202 224-3121 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 12, 2020

And here is @WHO’s key advice on #covid19 for older adults and people with pre-existing conditions in one image (courtesy of WHO). Do retweet. pic.twitter.com/RtMxqlbCuJ — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 11, 2020

I’m trying not to chew on the side with the temporary crown, waiting for the permanent version that’s due to be installed at the end of the month. So this is pertinent to my interests:

Same question. Any #DDS here to answer about advisability of routine in office dental cleaning and exam at this time? Especially for those over age 60 with comorbidities? Our dental health is important, but so is avoiding #COVID-19. — Hopeful Pessimist ?? (@Nowbay1) March 11, 2020

Everyone should be guaranteed concrete, actionable answers to the fundamental question about the coronavirus: Where should I go, and what should I do, if I start to feel sick? @jameshamblin has them: https://t.co/8VcdVQXTPj — ??? ? ??????, ??? ?????????? (@MackayIM) March 12, 2020

There are no antiviral drugs proven to be effective against #Covid19. None. May turn out to be ones that work but that isn’t known yet. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 12, 2020

“Two or three weeks ago, we were still hoping for containment … We’re really past that," says @aetiology. Here's what changed about #coronavirus since and how experts think this will all end: https://t.co/4MAliTVjMH — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 12, 2020